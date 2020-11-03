Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Pakistan Vs Zimbabwe LIVE SCORE (odi)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

Pakistan Vs Zimbabwe At Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, 03 November, 2020

03 November, 2020
Starts 12:30 (IST)
Play In Progress
Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe

23/3 (10.3 ov)

3rd ODI
Pakistan

Pakistan

Yet To Bat

Zimbabwe Pakistan
23/3 (10.3 ov) - R/R 2.19

Play In Progress

Sean Williams - 0

Brendan Taylor (W) - 1

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Brendan Taylor (W) Batting 11 22 2 0
Sean Williams Batting 0 11 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Mohammad Hasnain 5 3 6 3
Muhammad Musa 1.3 0 1 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 22/3 (7.2)

1 (1) R/R: 0.31

Brian Chari 9(18) S.R (50)

b Mohammad Hasnain

LIVE SCORE, Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 2020, 3rd ODI Cricket Match at Rawalpindi

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • November 3rd, 2020
  • 12:34:15 IST

Toggle between tabs for live scores and ball-by-ball commentary

Toss report, 3rd ODI: Zimbabwe captain Chamu Chibhabha won the toss and decided to bat in the third and final one-day international against Pakistan in Rawalpindi on Tuesday.

Zimbabwe, seeking to avoid a 3-0 clean sweep, brought in fast bowler Donald Tiripano in place of Carl Mumba to bolster their pace attack.

Pakistan, who won the first two matches by 26 runs and six wickets at the same venue, brought in batsman Khushdil Shah, pacemen Mohammad Hasnain and Wahab Riaz, and opener Fakhar Zaman in four changes.

They replaced Faheem Ashraf, Imad Wasim, Haris Rauf and Abid Ali from Sunday's game.

The 25-year-old Khushdil is making his ODI debut.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (capt), Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Mohammad Rizwan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain, Wahab Riaz, Musa Khan

Zimbabwe: Chamu Chibhabha (capt), Brian Chari, Donald Tiripano, Tendai Chisoro, Craig Ervine, Wessley Madhevere, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Sikandar Raza, Brendan Taylor, Sean Williams

Umpires: Aleem Dar (PAK) and Rashid Riaz (PAK)

TV umpire: Ahsan Raza (PAK)

Match referee: Mohammad Javed (PAK)

With inputs from AFP

Updated Date: November 03, 2020 12:34:15 IST

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe: Chamu Chibhabha says team well prepared to take on hosts despite lack of international cricket

While Pakistan played a long series in England recently, Zimbabwe resume their international commitments after a long break due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe: Babar Azam and Co aim to sweep ODI series; Chamu Chibhabha hopeful for giving tough fight

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has set their sights on sweeping Zimbabwe in the one-day international series that opens their World Cup Super League campaigns from Friday.

Uncapped Abdullah Shafiq named in Pakistan probables list for Zimbabwe fixtures; Sarfaraz Ahmed left out

Shafiq, 20, was rewarded for his strong showing for Central Punjab in the recently-concluded National T20 Cup.