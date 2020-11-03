LIVE SCORE, Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 2020, 3rd ODI Cricket Match at Rawalpindi

Toggle between tabs for live scores and ball-by-ball commentary

Toss report, 3rd ODI: Zimbabwe captain Chamu Chibhabha won the toss and decided to bat in the third and final one-day international against Pakistan in Rawalpindi on Tuesday.

Zimbabwe, seeking to avoid a 3-0 clean sweep, brought in fast bowler Donald Tiripano in place of Carl Mumba to bolster their pace attack.

Pakistan, who won the first two matches by 26 runs and six wickets at the same venue, brought in batsman Khushdil Shah, pacemen Mohammad Hasnain and Wahab Riaz, and opener Fakhar Zaman in four changes.

They replaced Faheem Ashraf, Imad Wasim, Haris Rauf and Abid Ali from Sunday's game.

The 25-year-old Khushdil is making his ODI debut.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (capt), Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Mohammad Rizwan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain, Wahab Riaz, Musa Khan

Zimbabwe: Chamu Chibhabha (capt), Brian Chari, Donald Tiripano, Tendai Chisoro, Craig Ervine, Wessley Madhevere, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Sikandar Raza, Brendan Taylor, Sean Williams

Umpires: Aleem Dar (PAK) and Rashid Riaz (PAK)

TV umpire: Ahsan Raza (PAK)

Match referee: Mohammad Javed (PAK)

With inputs from AFP