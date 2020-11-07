LIVE SCORE, Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 2020, 1st T20I Cricket Match at Rawalpindi

|Zimbabwe
|Pakistan
|156/6 (20.0 ov) - R/R 7.80
|28/0 (3.1 ov) - R/R 8.84
|Batsman
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Fakhar Zaman
|Batting
|12
|8
|2
|0
|Babar Azam (C)
|Batting
|15
|11
|2
|0
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Blessing Muzarabani
|1.1
|0
|12
|0
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 0/0 (0)
|
28 (28) R/R: 8.84
Fakhar Zaman 12(8)
Babar Azam (C) 15(11)
|
0 0(0) S.R (0)
1st T20I Toss update: Zimbabwe captain Chamu Chibhabha won the toss and opted to bat in the first Twenty20 international against Pakistan in Rawalpindi on Saturday.
Zimbabwe, who lost the preceding one-day series 2-1, have never won a Twenty20 international against Pakistan in 11 attempts.
Pakistan gave a Twenty20 international debut to 27-year-old spinner Usman Qadir, son of the great leg-spinner Abdul Qadir who died last year.
The other two T20Is will also be played at the same venue on Sunday and Tuesday.
Teams:
Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Rizwan, Khushdil Shah, Faheem Ashraf, Usman Qadir, Wahab Riaz, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain
Zimbabwe: Chamu Chibhabha (captain), Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Tendai Chisoro, Tendai Chatara, Wesley Madhevere, Elton Chigumbura, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Brendan Taylor, Sean Williams
Umpires: Aleem Dar (PAK) and Asif Yaqoob (PAK)
TV umpire: Rashid Riaz (PAK)
Match referee: Mohammad Javed (PAK)
With inputs from AFP
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
The Pakistan Cricket Board said Wednesday that Shadab Khan had stiffness in his left leg during an intra-squad warm-up match in Lahore on Friday.
Pakistan captain Babar Azam has set their sights on sweeping Zimbabwe in the one-day international series that opens their World Cup Super League campaigns from Friday.
Muzarabani returned with figures of 5 for 49 in the home side's run-chase and then took two more wickets in the super over in which Pakistan could only manage two runs.