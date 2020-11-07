Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

Pakistan Vs Zimbabwe LIVE SCORE (t20)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

Pakistan Vs Zimbabwe At Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, 07 November, 2020

07 November, 2020
Starts 16:00 (IST)
Play In Progress
Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe

156/6 (20.0 ov)

1st T20I
Pakistan

Pakistan

28/0 (3.1 ov)

Zimbabwe Pakistan
156/6 (20.0 ov) - R/R 7.80 28/0 (3.1 ov) - R/R 8.84

Play In Progress

Pakistan need 129 runs in 101 balls at 7.66 rpo

Fakhar Zaman - 12

Babar Azam (C) - 15

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Fakhar Zaman Batting 12 8 2 0
Babar Azam (C) Batting 15 11 2 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Blessing Muzarabani 1.1 0 12 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 0/0 (0)

28 (28) R/R: 8.84

Fakhar Zaman 12(8)

0 0(0) S.R (0)

LIVE SCORE, Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 2020, 1st T20I Cricket Match at Rawalpindi

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • November 7th, 2020
  • 16:29:50 IST

1st T20I Toss update: Zimbabwe captain Chamu Chibhabha won the toss and opted to bat in the first Twenty20 international against Pakistan in Rawalpindi on Saturday.

Zimbabwe, who lost the preceding one-day series 2-1, have never won a Twenty20 international against Pakistan in 11 attempts.

Pakistan gave a Twenty20 international debut to 27-year-old spinner Usman Qadir, son of the great leg-spinner Abdul Qadir who died last year.

The other two T20Is will also be played at the same venue on Sunday and Tuesday.

Teams:

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Rizwan, Khushdil Shah, Faheem Ashraf, Usman Qadir, Wahab Riaz, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain

Zimbabwe: Chamu Chibhabha (captain), Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Tendai Chisoro, Tendai Chatara, Wesley Madhevere, Elton Chigumbura, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Brendan Taylor, Sean Williams

Umpires: Aleem Dar (PAK) and Asif Yaqoob (PAK)

TV umpire: Rashid Riaz (PAK)

Match referee: Mohammad Javed (PAK)

With inputs from AFP 

Updated Date: November 07, 2020 16:29:50 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe: Pakistan vice-captain Shadab Khan to miss opening ODI due to leg injury
First Cricket News

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe: Pakistan vice-captain Shadab Khan to miss opening ODI due to leg injury

The Pakistan Cricket Board said Wednesday that Shadab Khan had stiffness in his left leg during an intra-squad warm-up match in Lahore on Friday.

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe: Babar Azam and Co aim to sweep ODI series; Chamu Chibhabha hopeful for giving tough fight
First Cricket News

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe: Babar Azam and Co aim to sweep ODI series; Chamu Chibhabha hopeful for giving tough fight

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has set their sights on sweeping Zimbabwe in the one-day international series that opens their World Cup Super League campaigns from Friday.

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe: Blessing Muzarabani, Sean Williams shine as visitors clinch Super Over to win 3rd ODI
First Cricket News

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe: Blessing Muzarabani, Sean Williams shine as visitors clinch Super Over to win 3rd ODI

Muzarabani returned with figures of 5 for 49 in the home side's run-chase and then took two more wickets in the super over in which Pakistan could only manage two runs.