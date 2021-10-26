Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Pakistan Vs New Zealand At Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah, 26 October, 2021

26 October, 2021
Starts 19:30 (IST)
Play In Progress
New Zealand

New Zealand

97/4 (14.2 ov)

Super 12 - Match 19
Pakistan

Pakistan

Yet To Bat

Live Blog
New Zealand Pakistan
97/4 (14.2 ov) - R/R 6.77

Play In Progress

Glenn Phillips - 3

Devon Conway - 2

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Devon Conway Batting 19 15 3 0
Glenn Phillips Batting 3 5 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Hasan Ali 2 0 19 0
Haris Rauf 1.2 0 8 1
Current Partnership Last Wicket 90/4 (13.1)

7 (7) R/R: 5.25

Kane Williamson (C) 25(26) S.R (96.15)

run out (Hasan Ali)
Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score, T20 World Cup 2021: NZ up the ante but lose Williamson

Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score, T20 World Cup 2021: NZ up the ante but lose Williamson

20:35 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Brilliant bit of fielding from Hasan Ali. Williamson looks to smash a back of a length delivery to the off side but doesn't connect it well, he sets off, Hasan Ali the bowler, charges to his left picks up the ball and scores the direct hit at the striker's end as Williamson is sent back. Replays show Williamson was short.

Full Scorecard
20:32 (IST)

After 13 overs,New Zealand 90/3 ( Kane Williamson (C) 25 , Devon Conway 17)

New Zealand finally up the ante.

Hafeez bowls three good balls, gives away a single off the first two and then has the LBW decision overturned as Williamson opts for a review and the ultra edge detects an inside edge. Hafeez then bowls one short and Williamson pulls it over mid-wicket for a FOUR! He then charges down, looks to loft is done in by the flight but still goes through with the shot to help it clear the long on rope for a one-handed SIX. The last ball yields a single as NZ take 12 from the over.

Conway then gets into the act as he unleashes a string on sweeeps. A poor bit of fielding on the deep backward square leg gifts him the first four, off Shadab. The next one is hit with precision and in the gap and the next one is reverse swept wide of the short third man fielder. 15 off the Shadab over. 27 off the last two.

Full Scorecard
20:30 (IST)
four

4 4 4! Conway unleashing those sweeps, off Shadab. The fielder misfields one at the fence off the first one and allows a four. Conway then hits one in the gap for four off consecutive balls. He then goes the other way off the next, unleashes the reverse sweep which whizzes past the short third man fielder.

Full Scorecard
20:24 (IST)

NOT OUT! Length delivery outside off, spinning back in. Williamson goes for a reverse sweep but seems to get an inside edge onto this thigh pad. They all go up in an appeal and the umpire lifts the finger. Williamson straightaway opts for a review and replays show on ultra edge that he indeed got some bat on it.

Full Scorecard
20:22 (IST)

After 11 overs,New Zealand 63/3 ( Kane Williamson (C) 13 , Devon Conway 2)

The spinners are doing a great job here for Pakistan..

Hafeez starts off really well as he takes the wicket of Neesham first ball. He varies his pace well and is disciplined with his lines. Gives away just four runs off the over.

Shadab too varies his pace nicely and beats Williamson's outside edge with a lovely flighted delivery. He gives away two singles and a leg bye. Just 7 off the last two overs.

Full Scorecard
20:20 (IST)

Full Scorecard
20:16 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Hafeez strikes first ball. NeeshaM holes out to deep mid-wicket. He looks to heave across the line but doesn't connect it off the middle. Fakhar Zaman on the deep mid-wicket fence moves to his left and takes a good catch. Neesham promotion doesn't work for NZ

Full Scorecard
20:12 (IST)

After 9 overs,New Zealand 56/2 ( Kane Williamson (C) 9 , James Neesham 1)

Pakistan have managed to keep the runs dry. The bowlers have done a decent job so far.

Shadab starts off well, the first one he raps it on Mitchell's pads but a stifled appeal is turned down as it was heading down the leg side. 

Imad bowls the next over. Mitchell goes after him first ball and hits a flat six over long off. But Imad has his man off the next ball and has him caught at long on. The next three deliveries yield just two singles. 8 runs off the Imad over and he finishes with impressive figures of 4-0-24-1

Full Scorecard
20:09 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Imad gets his man. Mitchell had hit a six off the previous ball. It was outside off. This time Imad bowls stump to stump, Mitchell looks to loft it over long on, doesn't connect it off the middle and helps it straight into the hands of the long on fielder.

Full Scorecard
20:07 (IST)
six

SIX! Wide of the fielder. The 50 comes up! Mitchell hits it powerfully wide of the long off fielder, off Imad, Shaheen dives but can't reach it.

Full Scorecard
Highlights

title-img
20:35 (IST)

OUT! Brilliant bit of fielding from Hasan Ali. Williamson looks to smash a back of a length delivery to the off side but doesn't connect it well, he sets off, Hasan Ali the bowler, charges to his left picks up the ball and scores the direct hit at the striker's end as Williamson is sent back. Replays show Williamson was short.
20:16 (IST)

OUT! Hafeez strikes first ball. NeeshaM holes out to deep mid-wicket. He looks to heave across the line but doesn't connect it off the middle. Fakhar Zaman on the deep mid-wicket fence moves to his left and takes a good catch. Neesham promotion doesn't work for NZ
20:09 (IST)

OUT! Imad gets his man. Mitchell had hit a six off the previous ball. It was outside off. This time Imad bowls stump to stump, Mitchell looks to loft it over long on, doesn't connect it off the middle and helps it straight into the hands of the long on fielder.
19:57 (IST)

OUT! Rauf strikes in his first over. It's fast and follows Guptill as he gives himself room, Guptill goes for a wild swing but misses, the ball brushes his thigh pad and disturbs the stumps.

Live Score Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Streaming T20 World Cup 2021: New Zealand finally up the ante.

Hafeez bowls three good balls, gives away a single off the first two and then has the LBW decision overturned as Williamson opts for a review and the ultra edge detects an inside edge. Hafeez then bowls one short and Williamson pulls it over mid-wicket for a FOUR! He then charges down, looks to loft is done in by the flight but still goes through with the shot to help it clear the long on rope for a one-handed SIX. The last ball yields a single as NZ take 12 from the over.

Conway then gets into the act as he unleashes a string on sweeeps. A poor bit of fielding on the deep backward square leg gifts him the first four, off Shadab. The next one is hit with precision and in the gap and the next one is reverse swept wide of the short third man fielder. 15 off the Shadab over. 27 off the last two.

Preview: After their historic victory over India on Sunday that broke their World Cup jinx against their neighbours and arch-rivals, Pakistan gear up for another historic contest on Tuesday when they take on New Zealand in their second game of the T20 World Cup.

For New Zealand, who had reached the semis in the last edition of the tournament five years earlier before losing to England, this will be their first match of their campaign. They had earlier lost both their warmup matches against Australia and England, but are nevertheless a force to be reckoned with and are counted among the sides likely to finish among the last four.

The Black Caps, however, will be up against an emotionally-charged and upbeat Pakistan side on Tuesday, a side that enters the mega event carrying with them the disappointment and frustration of the pullouts staged by New Zealand and England from their scheduled tours of Pakistan.

Pakistan's Shadab Khan, without cap, celebrates after bowling and taking the catch to dismiss India's Rishabh Pant during the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan in Dubai, UAE, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)

Pakistan got off to a winning start in the T20 World Cup with a 10-wicket hammering of India. AP

New Zealand had arrived in Pakistan for the first time since 2003, but their limited-overs tour came to an abrupt end just minutes before the start of the first one-day international in Rawalpindi, with their security officials citing a threat though they never quite disclosed the details.

England, who were supposed to send their men's and women's team just before the T20 World Cup, followed suit not long after, though they cited player workload as their reason instead of security concerns.

Having already beaten India, Pakistan will now hope to channel their frustration and anger caused by the last-minute cancellations into their performance on the field, and will hope to maintain the same clinical approach that helped them thrash the Men in Blue by 10 wickets on on Sunday.

Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming match:

When will the Group 2 match of the T20 World Cup 2021 between Pakistan and New Zealand take place?

The match between Pakistan and New Zealand will take place on 26 October 2021.

What is the venue for the Pakistan vs New Zealand match?

The match will take place at the Sharjah International Cricket Stadium in Sharjah.

What time will the Pakistan vs New Zealand match start?

The match will begin at 7.30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 7 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Pakistan vs New Zealand match

The match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also be available on Disney+ Hotstar. Besides, you can browse Firstpost.com for live updates and over-by-over commentary.

Squads:

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vice-capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Asif Ali, Sohaib Maqsood, Azam Khan (wk), Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hasnain

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Martin Guptill, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Todd Astle, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee,

Updated Date: October 26, 2021 20:36:45 IST

