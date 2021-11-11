Pakistan vs Australia Live Score, T20 World Cup 2021, 2nd Semi-final: Finch wins toss, opts to bowl

Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan make their way to the middle with the latter taking the strike. Mitchell Starc takes the new ball and he'll be in action in the first over.
|Pakistan
|Australia
|0/0 (0.0 ov) - R/R 0.0
|Batting
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 0/0 (0)
|
0 (0) R/R: 0
|
0 0(0) S.R (0)
Here's what Aaron Finch said after winning the toss:
"The wicket will not change a lot over the course of the game. The guys are relaxed, there'll be obvious nerves. This pitch has played true right through the IPL and the World Cup and expect more of the same tonight."
No changes for both the teams
Pakistan playing XI: Mohammad Rizwan(wk), Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi.
Australia playing XI: David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.
Toss news
Aaron Finch wins the toss and Australia will bowl first
Happy faces
Pakistan team off to the stadium for our semifinal match.
What they said
Aaron Finch: “I think that obviously Pakistan have been in really good form. They're 5-0 in this tournament. They've played some really good cricket throughout. All you can control is your process and your planning, and we've been doing that really well. We've got confidence in that. Like I've said before, Pakistan are playing really good cricket, so it'll be a great test.”
Matthew Hayden, Pakistan batting consultant: “I see wonderful potential. I want to make special mention here of a former teammate and colleague, and that is Dean Jones, who gave a lot of himself to Cricket Australia but also gave a lot of himself to Pakistan cricket, and his closing words to me I can hear in my ears was "These are my boys. This is something I'm so passionate about." He was just beautifully connected to Pakistan Cricket. May he rest in peace now, knowing that fact that he's left a legacy within this team, which will last not only this generation but generations to come. If I can add any value to those closing comments from Deano, that would be my greatest honour.”
Daryl Mitchell's unconventional journey from rugby to cricket pitch
In the first semi-final on Wednesday, New Zealand chased down 167 to qualify for the final. One man's knock proved to be a big difference.
Michael Wagener writes on Daryl Mitchell's unconventional journey.
Mohammad Rizwan and Shoaib Malik passed fit to play
There were doubts on key Pakistan players Mohammad Rizwan and Shoaib Malik's fitness ahead of the all-important match.Both players skipped practice on the eve of the game due to light flu and low fever.
But Pakistan's medical team declared them fit to start the match so that's a big positive for skipper Babar Azam.
Spirited Australia hope to stall Pakistan juggernaut
Will Australia set up a Trans-Tasman final by coming out on top on Thursday? Or will Babar and Co make it six in six to setup Round 2 of Pakistan vs New Zealand in Dubai this Sunday? Certainly a very difficult prediction to make given the sheer talent that runs throw the ranks in both camps.
Firstpost's Amit Banerjee previews the match and you can read the copy here
Hello and welcome to live coverage of the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup between Australia and Pakistan. The match will take place at the Dubai International Stadium.
Stay tuned as we will bring you all the updates.
Pakistan vs Australia Live Score, Semi Final Cricket Score and Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2021 Latest Updates: Pakistan take on Australia in the 2nd semi-final of T20 World Cup 2021 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
Preview:It's amazing how the tables have turned. A few years ago, Australia were considered the heavyweights and Pakistan, the underdogs. Now, it's the other way round. Pakistan are the heavyweight in T20Is while Australia are the underdogs.
Pakistan have cruised to the semis with five wins by playing an equal number of games. They are the only unbeaten side in the tournament. They are riding the crest of a wave having beaten almost every team comprehensively. A big factor heading into such crucial games is momentum and confidence. Pakistan will have both, against Australia.
It's been a complete team effort from Pakistan so far. Almost everyone has contributed at some point or the other. There are no glaring weaknesses as such. There are a couple of concerns though. Fakhar Zaman hasn't had a good outing as such. He's averaged just 13.50 with 54 runs from four innings and he would look to get up on the scoring charts. Hasan Ali hasn't found his groove and has been Pakistan's most expensive bowler going at 8.57 runs per over. Pakistan would hope that the duo up their game in the upcoming match.
They wouldn't look to tinker much with the winning combination.
Australia too has had a decent campaign so far. They too have had comprehensive wins in almost all the matches.
They were thumped by England in the only match that they have lost. But it's impressive, the way they bounced back to win against Bangladesh and West Indies to qualify for the semis.
Adam Zampa's role in the middle overs will be crucial. He's the joint second-highest wicket taker in the tournament and is the only one of two bowlers who has taken a five-for in the tournament. There will be battle within battles.
Openers Aaron Finch and David Warner vs Shaheen Afridi. Glenn Maxwell vs Imad Wasim and Shadab Khan. Adam Zampa vs Mohammad Hafeez and Shoaib Malik. Josh Hazlewood vs Babar Azam.
Australia are still searching for that elusive T20 World Cup title and a win against Pakistan will take one step further towards their goal. We can expect a cracker in Dubai.
Here's everything you need to know about the Pakistan vs Australia T20 World Cup 2021 semi-final in Dubai:
When will the semi-final T20 World Cup 2021 between Pakistan and Australia take place?
The match between Pakistan and Australia will take place on 11 November, 2021.
What is the venue for Pakistan versus Australia match?
The match will take place at the Dubai Cricket Stadium in Dubai
What time will the Pakistan versus Australia match start?
The match will begin at 7.30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 7 pm IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast the Pakistan versus Australia match?
The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also be available on Disney+ Hotstar. Besides, you can browse Firstpost.com for live updates and over-by-over commentary.
