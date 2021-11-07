New Zealand vs Afghanistan Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2021: Afghanistan lose three wickets inside powerplay

Excellent execution by Najibullah! A chipt shot off Neesham's length ball for a four down the ground.
|Afghanistan
|New Zealand
|48/3 (9.0 ov) - R/R 5.33
|Batting
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Gulbadin Naib
|Batting
|13
|15
|1
|0
|Najibullah Zadran
|Batting
|21
|15
|3
|0
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|James Neesham
|1.6
|0
|17
|0
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 19/3 (5.1)
|
29 (29) R/R: 7.56
Gulbadin Naib 8(8)
Najibullah Zadran 21(15)
|
Rahmanullah Gurbaz 6(9) S.R (66.66)
lbw b Tim Southee
Excellent execution by Najibullah! A chipt shot off Neesham's length ball for a four down the ground.
After 8 overs,Afghanistan 36/3 ( Gulbadin Naib 11 , Najibullah Zadran 11)
13 runs have come from the last two overs. The most productive one was the eight over when spin came on for the first time today. Santner gave away eight runs with Najibullah hitting a four down the ground. Afghan batters are mainly dealing in singles, looking to recover from early wickets.
Najibullah finds a boundary down the ground as he swats the fuller ball from Santner over the bowler's head.
After 6 overs,Afghanistan 23/3 ( Gulbadin Naib 5 , Najibullah Zadran 4)
Southee strikes on the first ball with Gurbaz's wicket. Fuller delivery leads to lbw dismissal as the batter misses on the flick. Najibullah Zadran gets off the mark on the next ball with two runs after a cover drive. Three dot balls and two more runs on the last ball with a flick.
Rahmanullah Gurbaz lbw b Southee 6 (9)
LBW! Rahmanullah misses on a flick against a fuller delivery from Southee. He wanted to review but Naib asked him not to.
After 5 overs,Afghanistan 19/2 ( Rahmanullah Gurbaz 6 , Gulbadin Naib 5)
Another economical over from NZ. Just three runs from Milne's over. Afghanistan need to win by a big margin to make it to the semis but Kiwi pacers have made scoring incredibly tough here.
After 4 overs,Afghanistan 16/2 ( Rahmanullah Gurbaz 4 , Gulbadin Naib 4)
Excellent start for NZ! Second wicket falls. Zazai departs as a result of a leading-edge off Boult. Gulbadin Naib gets a top-edge four on last ball.
Top-edge flies over the keeper and to the boundary ropes with a couple of bounces. Four for Gulbadin Naib.
Hazratullah Zazai c Santner b Boult 2 (4)
The ball held up just a little bit. The batter was too early into his flick shot and the leading edge has been taken by the mid-wicket fielder.
After 3 overs,Afghanistan 12/1 ( Hazratullah Zazai 2 , Rahmanullah Gurbaz 4)
Afghanistan lose their first wicket. Shahzad edges an uppercut to the keeper. Bowling change works as Milne strikes in his first over. Rahmanullah Gurbaz is the new man in and gets a four on the leg-side.
Rahmanullah Gurbaz lbw b Southee 6 (9)
LBW! Rahmanullah misses on a flick against a fuller delivery from Southee. He wanted to review but Naib asked him not to.
Hazratullah Zazai c Santner b Boult 2 (4)
The ball held up just a little bit. The batter was too early into his flick shot and the leading edge has been taken by the mid-wicket fielder.
Mohammad Shahzad c †Conway b Milne 4 (11)
Gone! Shahzad falls trying to uppercut a bouncer from Milne. The thick outside edge is collected excellently by Conway. He fumbled at first but managed to held onto it.
New Zealand vs Afghanistan, Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2021 Latest Updates: We are done with national anthems...Afghanistan will look to post a solid total batting first, on a pitch that assisted batters yesterday also in Australia vs West Indies game, to have a chance to beat New Zealand.
Preview: The Indian team, and billions back home, will watch with bated breath as New Zealand face Afghanistan in a T20 World Cup match, the result of which will decide the semifinal line-up from Group 2.
A win for the Kiwis would shut India's hopes of advancing to the last-four as it would take them to eight points, putting things beyond the reach of Virat Kohli's men.
If Afghanistan manage to turn the tables on Kane Williamson & Co, it will keep alive their slim chances while boosting that of the Indians (on 4 points currently), who would need to win their last match with a good margin.
However, if the Kiwis secure a win, India's final league game on Monday against Namibia will be rendered inconsequential.
How the New Zealand batters handle the middle overs when star spinner Rashid Khan would be in operation would have a huge say on how the match pans out and a good start by the powerful Martin Guptill and Daryl Mitchell could prove crucial as would skipper Williamson's contribution.
When will the Group 2 match of the T20 World Cup 2021 between Afghanistan and New Zealand take place?
The match between Afghanistan and New Zealand will take place on 7 November 2021.
What is the venue for Afghanistan vs New Zealand match?
Afghanistan vs New Zealand match will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.
What time will Afghanistan vs New Zealand match start?
The match will begin at 3.30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 3 pm IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast Afghanistan vs New Zealand match?
The match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also be available on Disney+ Hotstar. Besides, you can browse Firstpost.com for live updates and over-by-over commentary.
Squads:
Teams (from):
Afghanistan: Mohammed Nabi (captain), Hazratullah Zazai, Ahmed Shahzad, Gulbadin Naib, Naveen ul Haq, Rashid Khan, Hamid Hasan, Rahamnaullah Gurbaz, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Fareed Ahmed, Usman Ghani.
New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Devon Conway, Tim Seifert (wk), James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Mark Chapman, Adam Milne, Kyle Jamieson, Todd Astle.
Click here for complete T20 World Cup coverage
(with inputs from PTI)
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
The 30-year-old's selection for the T20 World Cup squad had caused an uproar in Pakistani media, with many terming his inclusion as "flawed".
While Afghanistan spinners completely bamboozled Scotland in their tournament opener victory, they pushed an in-form Pakistan side to the brink on Friday night.
When asked what does he feel about Afghanistan's chances against the likes of India and New Zealand on the spinning pitches of UAE, seamer Naveen-Ul-Haq sounded positive.