New Zealand vs Afghanistan Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2021: Afghanistan lose three wickets inside powerplay

Afghanistan will look to post a solid total batting first, on a pitch that assisted batters yesterday also in Australia vs West Indies game, to have a chance to beat New Zealand.

Preview: The Indian team, and billions back home, will watch with bated breath as New Zealand face Afghanistan in a T20 World Cup match, the result of which will decide the semifinal line-up from Group 2.

A win for the Kiwis would shut India's hopes of advancing to the last-four as it would take them to eight points, putting things beyond the reach of Virat Kohli's men.

If Afghanistan manage to turn the tables on Kane Williamson & Co, it will keep alive their slim chances while boosting that of the Indians (on 4 points currently), who would need to win their last match with a good margin.

However, if the Kiwis secure a win, India's final league game on Monday against Namibia will be rendered inconsequential.

How the New Zealand batters handle the middle overs when star spinner Rashid Khan would be in operation would have a huge say on how the match pans out and a good start by the powerful Martin Guptill and Daryl Mitchell could prove crucial as would skipper Williamson's contribution.

When will the Group 2 match of the T20 World Cup 2021 between Afghanistan and New Zealand take place?

The match between Afghanistan and New Zealand will take place on 7 November 2021.

What is the venue for Afghanistan vs New Zealand match?

Afghanistan vs New Zealand match will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

What time will Afghanistan vs New Zealand match start?

The match will begin at 3.30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 3 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Afghanistan vs New Zealand match?

The match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also be available on Disney+ Hotstar. Besides, you can browse Firstpost.com for live updates and over-by-over commentary.

Squads:

Teams (from):

Afghanistan: Mohammed Nabi (captain), Hazratullah Zazai, Ahmed Shahzad, Gulbadin Naib, Naveen ul Haq, Rashid Khan, Hamid Hasan, Rahamnaullah Gurbaz, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Fareed Ahmed, Usman Ghani.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Devon Conway, Tim Seifert (wk), James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Mark Chapman, Adam Milne, Kyle Jamieson, Todd Astle.

