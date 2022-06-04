LIVE Score, Netherlands vs West Indies, 3rd ODI at Amstelveen

Toggle between tabs to switch between ball-by-ball commentary and LIVE scorecard

Toss report: West Indies captain Nicholas Pooran won the toss and decided to bat first against Netherlands in the third ODI at the VRA Cricket Ground, Amstelveen.

West Indies currently lead the three-match series 2-0 and will be aiming for a series sweep.

"Whatever you do, you got t do well. We've competed in patches in the last two games, hopefully we can make it count today," Netherlands captain Pieter Seelaar said at the toss.

Pitch report: "Its a new surface but well get more of the same. It is pretty dry, and has been kept covered for those days. Not a lot of seam movement, some spin on offer. Maybe it will keep slow later on. If I was the Dutch captain, I'd bowl first, do something different," said Peter Borren.

Teams:

Netherlands XI: Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Musa Ahmed, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards(w), Pieter Seelaar(c), Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Ryan Klein, Vivian Kingma

West Indies XI: Shai Hope(w), Shamarh Brooks, Nkrumah Bonner, Nicholas Pooran(c), Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Keacy Carty, Akeal Hosein, Shermon Lewis, Jayden Seales, Hayden Walsh

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.