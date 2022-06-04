Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Netherlands Vs West Indies At VRA Ground, Amstelveen, 04 June, 2022

04 June, 2022
Starts 14:30 (IST)
Play In Progress
West Indies

West Indies

250/2 (41.3 ov)

3rd ODI
Netherlands

Netherlands

Yet To Bat

West Indies Netherlands
250/2 (41.3 ov) - R/R 6.02

Play In Progress

Shamarh Brooks - 1

Nicholas Pooran (C) - 7

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Shamarh Brooks Batting 84 98 3 4
Nicholas Pooran (C) Batting 7 6 1 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Ryan Klein 6 0 37 1
Aryan Dutt 9.3 1 42 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 242/2 (40.2)

8 (8) R/R: 6.85

Kyle Mayers 120(106) S.R (113.2)

c Bas de Leede b Ryan Klein

LIVE Score, Netherlands vs West Indies, 3rd ODI at Amstelveen

Toggle between tabs to switch between ball-by-ball commentary and LIVE scorecard

Toss report: West Indies captain Nicholas Pooran won the toss and decided to bat first against Netherlands in the third ODI at the VRA Cricket Ground, Amstelveen.

West Indies currently lead the three-match series 2-0 and will be aiming for a series sweep.

"Whatever you do, you got t do well. We've competed in patches in the last two games, hopefully we can make it count today," Netherlands captain Pieter Seelaar said at the toss.

Netherlands vs West Indies

West Indies won the toss in 3rd ODI vs Netherlands. Image: @windiescricket

Pitch report: "Its a new surface but well get more of the same. It is pretty dry, and has been kept covered for those days. Not a lot of seam movement, some spin on offer. Maybe it will keep slow later on. If I was the Dutch captain, I'd bowl first, do something different," said Peter Borren.

Teams:

Netherlands  XI: Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Musa Ahmed, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards(w), Pieter Seelaar(c), Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Ryan Klein, Vivian Kingma

West Indies XI: Shai Hope(w), Shamarh Brooks, Nkrumah Bonner, Nicholas Pooran(c), Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Keacy Carty, Akeal Hosein, Shermon Lewis, Jayden Seales, Hayden Walsh

Updated Date: June 04, 2022 15:35:26 IST

