Live Updates
India vs West Indies, LIVE SCORE, 1st T20I at Hyderabad: India win toss, put West Indies in to bat
Date: Friday, 06 December, 2019 18:54 IST
Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
Yet to Start
West Indies in India 3 T20I Series 2019,Live Cricket Score and Updates
Highlights
-
18:47 (IST)
So, here we are, at the start of yet another T20I series and the dress rehearsal for next year's World T20 continues for Virat Kohli's men. The big boys back in the squad for the hosts and they will be eager to get out in the park. Especially, for someone like Bhuvi, these matches will be crucial for getting back in the grooves prior to that all-important tour of New Zealand. However, it is surprising to see Mohammed Shami missing out tonight. Considering the kind of form he is in at the moment, he should have been picked straightway.
-
18:41 (IST)
West Indies: 1 Evin Lewis, 2 Lendl Simmons, 3 Brandon King, 4 Shimron Hetmyer, 5 Kieron Pollard (capt), 6 Denesh Ramdin (wk), 7 Jason Holder, 8 Khary Pierre, 9 Kesrick Williams, 10 Sheldon Cottrell, 11 Hayden Walsh Jr
-
18:40 (IST)
Sherfane Rutherford, Keemo Paul, Nicholas Pooran and Fabian Allen not getting a game tonight for the Windies.
-
18:38 (IST)
India: 1 Rohit Sharma, 2 KL Rahul, 3 Virat Kohli (capt), 4 Shreyas Iyer, 5 Rishabh Pant (wk) , 6 Shivam Dube, 7 Ravindra Jadeja, 8 Washington Sundar, 9 Deepak Chahar, 10 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 11 Yuzvendra Chahal
-
18:35 (IST)
Shami, Kuldeep, Sanju Samson and Manish Pandey not getting a game tonight.
-
18:34 (IST)
West Indies' win/loss record in T20Is in 2019: 1-8
West Indies' win/loss record against India in T20Is since 2018: 0-6
-
17:27 (IST)
Hello and Welcome to Firstpost's live coverage of the first T20I between India and the West Indies to be played at Hyderabad. The preparations for the World T20 are in full swing and with each series, India is getting closer to finalising the squad for the all-important mega event in Australia next year. Auditions continue though for the likes of KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson. Read the preview for the series by PN Vishnu here.
Oh! No one saw that coming. Virat Kohli has won the toss and he chose to bowl first. Some experimentation here, all in mind for the World T20 next year. Kohli explains that his side would like to avoid the dew later on. Fair point!
The pitch is an archetypical batting surface. Few cracks here and there but they won't open up in a 20-overs a side encounter. The ball is expected to come on to the bat nicely. Guess that explains what the winner of the toss is likely to choose.
Kieron Pollard continues to captain the Windies after leading them against Afghanistan. In many ways, it seems like a short in the arm for his leadership as Pollard has had his differences with the West Indies Cricket Board in the past.
A couple of birthday boys likely on the field today for India.
Birthday wishes for our 4 birthday boys - Happy Birthday @imjadeja @Jaspritbumrah93 @ShreyasIyer15 @karun126 #TeamIndia 😃🧁🎂 pic.twitter.com/WyTheRxoOY— BCCI (@BCCI) December 6, 2019
For the West Indies, it's the same squad which played against Afghanistan. Caribbean Premier League superstars Brandon King and Hayden Walsh will look to set the stage alight while proven big-hitters Kieron Pollard and Evin Lewis will look to guide the inexperienced bunch against strong opponents in India.
And the Rishabh Pant debate rages on. The noise will only grow louder around the Delhi lad's performance, considering that Sanju Samson is in the squad, vying for the wicket-keeper's slot. Pant has been receiving advice from all corners. Earlier in the day, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly had some words of wisdom for Pant.
MUST WATCH: Hyderabad Diaries 😁😁— BCCI (@BCCI) December 5, 2019
Unwinding with Hitman @ImRo45 as he talks everything other than cricket with @imkuldeep18 & @yuzi_chahal 🗣️📢 - by @RajalArora #TeamIndia #INDvWI
Full Video Link here 📽️👉👉 https://t.co/X78mXYnd5e pic.twitter.com/sHw0vo9ZVe
The series is important for two other reasons.
Firstly, we are barely a fortnight away from the IPL auctions and there's plenty to prove for the players from both sides.
Secondly, as part of an ICC trial, the third umpire will be calling front foot no balls this series. Read all about this development here.
India will celebrate the return of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who was out due to an injury. Kumar last played international cricket during India's tour of the Caribbean back in August and will be itching to make up for the lost yards. Mohammed Shami has also been included in the squad and will be playing a T20I after a gap of more than two years. His inclusion hints that India will be playing as close to their playing 11 for the World T20 as possible.
All set for match day like 👇👇#TeamIndia #INDvWI pic.twitter.com/bEOJRxPuMG— BCCI (@BCCI) December 6, 2019
It will be a grave mistake for anyone to count this West Indies side out against a full-strength Indian side which will see Mohammad Shami and Bhuvneshwar Kumar return to the field. The Windies have already spent a month in the country playing against Afghanistan and while they may have lost the T20 series 2-1, they did win the ODI series 3-0 and the young talent has shown signs of maturing. The visitors will also look to avenge their 3-0 series loss to India, back in August when the Men in Blue toured the Caribbean.
Hello and Welcome to Firstpost's live coverage of the first T20I between India and the West Indies to be played at Hyderabad. The preparations for the World T20 are in full swing and with each series, India is getting closer to finalising the squad for the all-important mega event in Australia next year. Auditions continue though for the likes of KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson. Read the preview for the series by PN Vishnu here.
India vs West Indies, LIVE Cricket Score, 1st T20I at Hyderabad Latest Updates: And here we are. The first T20I. Another dress rehearsal for the World T20. The players make way to the field. Evin Lewis and Lendl Simmons to open the batting for the Windies.
India vs West Indies 1st T20I Preview: India and West Indies will play the first T20I of the three-match series at Hyderabad. Virat Kohli will return to the T20Is as he was on a break when Bangladesh toured India. Kieron Pollard's unit had a tough time against Afghanistan at Lucknow as they lost the series 2-1, and that too after winning the first match. They did not have an impressive outing against Indians at home as well. However, under Pollard, the team aims to look for new hope and play with new vigour.
Windies captain has said that he has a young side at his helm and will go on to protect them from the 'vultures' of world cricket. His statement at the press conference on the eve of the first T20I reflected his temperament as captain, also his passion in leading this Windies outfit.
He said, "We need to have patience. At the end of the day, we need results but sometimes you have to be honest with yourself. We look forward to these talents showing the world what they can do. Sometimes you need to have an umbrella over them and protect them from the vultures out there to pull them down."
Kohli, on the other hand, said that the team's current ranking - No 5 - is not a huge concern for the team. He said that his team is looking to experiment a lot in T20Is than ODIs and Tests. Kohli also said that the team will be looking to back Rishabh Pant despite his low scores.
"We certainly believe in Rishabh's ability. As you say, it's (also) the player's responsibility to do well but our responsibility is to give him space, to support him. He should get support and it is disrespectful if you don't get it," he said.
With both the captains, looking to back the young guns in the team, the upcoming series is expected to be very interesting to watch.
Here's all you need to know about when and where to watch the first T20I match between India and West Indies:
When is the India vs West Indies 1st T20I match?
The India vs West Indies 1st T20I match will played on Thursday, 6 December, 2019.
Where will the India vs West Indies 1st T20I match be played?
The India vs West Indies 1st T20I match will be played at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.
What time does the India vs West Indies 1st T20I match begin?
The India vs West Indies 1st T20I match will begin at 07:00 PM IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs West Indies 1st T20I match?
The India vs West Indies 1st T20I match will telecast on Star Sports Network. The match will also be live-streamed on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on Firstpost.com.
Full Team Squads
India Team Players: Rohit Sharma (c), Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Shivam Dube, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Virat Kohli(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami
West Indies Team Players: Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Kieron Pollard(c), Denesh Ramdin(w), Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Fabian Allen, Hayden Walsh, Sheldon Cottrell, Nicholas Pooran, Kesrick Williams, Khary Pierre, Sherfane Rutherford
