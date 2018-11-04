Hello and welcome to Firstpost's live coverage of the first Twenty20 International between India and West Indies at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, with the two sides being led by Rohit Sharma and Carlos Brathwaite respectively.

Here's the full preview of the first T20I between India and West Indies by Sandipan Banerjee.

The boys from the Caribbean are the current World Champion in this format. Though some of their T20 stalwarts are missing from the present squad, but despite that, this particular unit has enough firepower to provide the hosts a stiff challenge in a format in which they thrive.

Meanwhile, West Indies have been dealt with a major blow on the eve of the first T20I against India, with star all-rounder Andre Russell ruled out for the entirety of the three-match series. Russell, for whom the Eden Gardens is something of a home ground in the Indian Premier League, joins Ashley Nurse in sitting out of the T20I leg of the tour.

Meanwhile, India look set to welcome another 'Pandya' into their fold, after all-rounder Hardik's brother Krunal's name was mentioned in the 12-man squad announced by the hosts on Saturday. If named in the XI, Krunal will be making his international debut at the age of 27 under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma, who is also his leader at Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League.

With MS Dhoni absent from the T20I series against both West Indies and Australia, Rohit Sharma has stated that the likes of Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik have the opportunity to step up, and utilise the opportunities with the 2019 World Cup in mind.

Lot to look forward to in tonight's clash at the storied venue of Eden Gardens. India skipper Rohit Sharma's appetite for big scores at Eden is no secret, while the ground is where Windies became the first team to lift the World T20 for the second time, in fact, it was their last T20I in India. The history should rally the Windies, wo are searching for their second win in the ongoing tour of India.

ICYMI, India released the 12 members for the first T20I lot of talks of spin-bowling all-rounder Krunal Pandya set to make his T20I debut

So Krunal Pandya is handed his debut cap as he gears up to make his international debut. Young left-arm quick Khaleel Ahmed, who has impressed one and all since Asia Cup, will be also making his debut in T20I.

Few debuts for Windies as well Oshane Thomas, Fabian Allen and Kharry Pierre to begin their T20I journey.

Murali Karthik is present with Sunil Gavaskar alongside the pitch. 'The pitch looks good and hard while there are some cracks, but they shouldn't matter. The ball will come onto the batsman nicely, the odd ball will grip and turn.,' mention Karthik and Gavaskar in their pitch report and reckon that around 175 will be a par score for the team batting first.

Rohit Sharma , India captain : We will field first. No particular reason, we have played a lot of cricket here, batting becomes easier, the dew might turn out to be a huge factor. No need to make drastic changes, need to focus on our basics, need to adapt to the different format. It's going to be an exciting series, it's not going to be an easy series. Yuzvendra Chahal sits out, Umesh Yadav is in for Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who is not feeling well.

Carlos Brathwaite, Windies captain : We would have liked to field as well with the dew around. It was massive yesterday. Need to be expressive and showcase our brand of cricket. We have a few debutants and some senior players as well

This is the first time MS Dhoni has not been part of an Indian XI at home in T20Is. He featured in all the 31 matches previously at home.

On Friday, the city experienced some unseasonal rainfall. However, the weather has cleared now and two days of sunshine should be enough to dry up the moisture underneath on the pitch. It will be a true surface for the batsmen and strokeplayers from both teams will enjoy batting here.

Ideal way to start proceedings for India in this T20I series. Winning the toss and fielding first is always considered as the most prescribed option for captains in a T20 game in Kolkata. Dew is going to play crucial role over here.

Windies' last win in Asia in T20Is came at Kolkata in 2016 in ICC World T20 final against England. They have lost six matches since then.

While announcing the final 12 yesterday for this fixture, Bhuvneshwar Kumar's name was included despite him not being much active during India's practice session. However, in a last-minute change in decision, the pacer has been rested for this game because he wasn't feeling well. And his place has been taken by Umesh Yadav, who has ample amount of experience playing at this venue for Kolkata Knight Riders. Keeping the dew factor in mind, three-pacer combination is the need of the hour. Also I am excited to watch Krunal and Kuldeep bowling in tandem.

Shai Hope and Denesh Ramdin will open for the Windies. DK will keep wickets for India. umesh Yadav will start with the ball.

The anthems are done and the play is about to get underway. Two sides filled with some new faces. T20 brings in a lot of excitement and the return of some of Windies' T20 specialists have only added to the build up.

FOUR! Shai Hope gently drives the outswinging delivery through the covers and Krunal Pandya, who was chasing the ball from mid off, slides but is unable to cut it off before the ball goes through his hands into the boundary. Nerves!?

FOUR! Short ball outside off from Umesh and Hope pounces on it. Plays the pull to good effect, gets it through mid wicket for another boundary.

After 1 over, West Indies 8/0 ( Shai Hope 8 , Denesh Ramdin (W) 0) Umesh Yadav finds some swing straightaway at the Eden, but isn't able to cause any trouble to Shai Hope. Couple of boundaries in the first over as Hope gets Windies' innings off and running.

Update from BCCI: Bhuvneshwar Kumar has a gastric complaint and is expected to be fine for the next match in Lucknow. He has stayed back at the hotel.

India have not lost any of their last five bilateral T20 series at home. They won four and one they drew against Australia in 2017.

Is it a good move from Windies to open with him?

FOUR! Hope gets it fine for a boundary off the last ball of Khaleel's first over. Strayed in line there and Hope picks it off his hips to collect a boundary to fine leg.

Khaleel Ahmed begins his T20I career with a wide down the leg side as he searches for that inward movement. Ramdin gets off the mark with an edge through vacant second slip region. Hope ends the over with a boundary. Eight runs come off the over.

OUT! Umesh has Ramdin edging. India draw first blood. Just touch outside off stump with the ball moving away. Not quite sure what Ramdin was trying to do their. he might have got a thin bottom edge, perhaps trying to run it down to third man, however he was tad too slow there giving Karthik an easy catch. Ramdin c Karthik b U Yadav 2(5)

Even without T20 stalwarts like Chris Gayle, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell and others there is plenty of firepower in this Windies line-up to provide India a stiff challenge in this series. Especially, their batting has a nice blend of youth and experience and it is going to be Windies' strength in these matches.

The last T20I at the Eden Gardens was the famous 2016 World T20 Final. And the hero of that match - Carlos Brathwaite - who hit six back-to-back sixes to win the match for the West Indies in an emphatic fashion, is leading the visitors tonight.

FOUR! BANG! Hetymer doesn't take too long to get off the mark. Good thing, he went down the ground because despite not timing it perfectly, he was able to clear the infield with the ball bouncing a couple of times before going over the boundary ropes.

After 3 overs,West Indies 22/1 ( Shai Hope 14 , Shimron Hetmyer 5) Successful over from Umesh Yadav as he gets rid of Ramdin. Hetmyer has come to the middle and made his intentions clear with couple of lofted shots.

OUT! Chaos in the middle and West Indies lose Shai Hope to a dreadful run out. Both Windies' batsmen end at one end and it was Hetymer, who got in first, so he will continue to bat. Hope flicked it on the leg side and set off for a run, Hetymer did come down halfway, only to abort and start running back to the non-striker's end. Rahul with a horrible throw, which the leaping DK couldn't collect, good for Rahul that Manish Pandey was just a couple of yards behind the 'keeper to pouch it safely and whip the bails. Unfortunate end for Hope. Shai Hope run out Rahul 14(10)

After 4 overs,West Indies 22/2 ( Shimron Hetmyer 5 , Kieron Pollard 0) Kieron Pollard comes out at number four after the disastrous run out. Khaleel Ahmed causes some problems with the swing he is able to get as Pollard fails to get off the mark in the five deliveries that he faced. Splendid effort to bowl a maiden in the powerplay.

FOUR! Hetymer was crammed for room there, but he somehow manages to pull the ball in the gap and it runs off the practice wickets into the midwicket boundary.

OUT! Bumrah has a first wicket in his first over. After being struck for boundary, Bumrah pulls back the length even further and bowled at slightly quicker pace as well. The climbing delivery hurries onto Hetymer, who again attempts the pull, but ends up top edging it. DK gets under the high ball and takes it safely. Windies lose their third. Hetmyer c Karthik b Bumrah 10(7)

After 5 overs,West Indies 29/3 ( Kieron Pollard 2 , Darren Bravo 0) Captain Rohit Sharma loves match-ups. He brings in Jasprit Bumrah as first change to bowl at his fellow Mumbai Indians star Keiron Pollard. Bumrah claims the wicket of Hetymer as the India run through Windies' top order inside the powerplay.

After 6 overs,West Indies 31/3 ( Kieron Pollard 4 , Darren Bravo 0) Another fantastic over from Khaleel Ahmed. He is again able to keep Pollard quiet with getting some extra bounce from the surface at Eden. Only two runs off the final over with fielding restrictions. Darren Bravo is the new man in at 5. After the first powerplay it is advantage India.

Kieron Pollard is making his debut in T20Is in India. However, he has played 148 T20 matches in India before today.

Preview: The 'end of Dhoni era' notion has been dismissed unequivocally but then India, for the first time, will still be without the figure with a monumental body of work when they face West Indies in the opening T20 International Sunday.

Less than a week after two-time World Cup-winning skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni was left out of India's T20I squad, captain Virat Kohli has said he remains an integral part of India's plans.

Chief selector MSK Prasad also said that it was not the end of the road for Dhoni in T20Is.

With Kohli rested for the three matches, Rohit Sharma will lead the side against the reigning T20 champions.

Under Jason Holder, West Indies were mauled 0-2 in the Test series in six days' of action. In the following five-match ODI series, they posed some challenge before being thrashed 1-3 with a nine-wicket loss in Thiruvananthapuram in the final one-dayer.

But it will not be an easy task for India against the Carlos Brathwaite-led team as the two-month long series begin its final leg, giving the visitors a chance to regain some pride.

Brathwaite will be back at the same venue where he hit four consecutive sixes off Ben Stokes to break the hearts of English fans by winning their second World Twenty20 title in 2016.

The Windies, who missed the big names in the Test and ODI series, will be bolstered by the arrival of star players Darren Bravo, Kieron Pollard and Andre Russell, who will be back at his IPL home venue.

The stats also favour the World T20 holders who have a five-two record from eight exchanges from 2009-17.

India failed to overcome Brathwaite's men in their last four encounters and the Windies ended the home team's campaign in the 2016 T20I World Cup, defeating them in the semi-finals in Mumbai.

India's last win against West Indies came way back on March 23, 2014 in the World T20 in Bangladesh, and Sharma will have his task cut out in his quest to start well at his happy hunting ground.

The 31-year-old has a world record score of 264 in ODIs at the Eden Gardens in 2014, besides winning two IPL titles, in 2013 and 2015. He would look to carry his fine form from the ODI series, in which he finished behind Kohli, with 389 runs, at a staggering average of 129.66.

Captaincy seems to bring out the best in Sharma who notched up 317 runs (average 105.66) in five innings in their title-winning campaign at the Asia Cup.

The Windies, on the other hand, will look forward to their youngster Shimron Hetmeyer, who scored 259 runs in the ODI series, including a century in Guwahati.

Kohli's absence would mean KL Rahul will come into the picture while Dinesh Karthik and Rishabh Pant are expected to add firepower in the middle order alongside Krunal Pandya.

Pant is expected to fulfil the wicket-keeping responsibilities while Karthik could take on one of the positions in the outfield.

The Indian seam attack will be led by Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah, which now includes additional variation in the form of left-arm quick Khaleel Ahmed.

In the spin department, Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav will look to continue their chemistry, and India have also named uncapped Krunal Pandya and Shahbaz Nadeem, who returned with a record List A figures of 8/10 for Jharkhand in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

The Eden centre strip promises to be full of runs, and batsmen from both sides will look to make merry.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (Capt), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Dinesh Karthik, Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, K Khaleel Ahmed, Umesh Yadav, Shahbaz Nadeem.

West Indies: Carlos Brathwaite (Capt), Fabian Allen, Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer, Keemo Paul, Kieron Pollard, Denesh Ramdin (wk), Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Oshane Thomas, Khary Pierre, Obed McCoy, Rovman Powell, Nicholas Pooran.

Match starts 7 pm. IST.

With inputs from PTI