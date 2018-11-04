FOUR! Fabian Allen takes a swipe across the line and gets four. KL Rahul is unable to cut it off at mid wicket boundary with the ball bouncing high after bouncing on the hard surface inside the mid wicket boundary.

After 17 overs,West Indies 81/7 ( Fabian Allen 22 , Keemo Paul 2) Allen is throwing his bat around and is able to somehow manage 11 runs off Bumrah's third over. Three overs still to go.

FOUR! Fabian Allen was eyeing the long on boundary, ends up edging the slower ball past short third man for a lucky boundary.

OUT! Fabian Allen hits it straight to Umesh Yadav at cow-corner. Was the change of pace once again and despite Allen pulling it with all his might, he could only hit it as far as the fielder in the deep. Khaleel has his maiden wicket in T20Is off the final ball of his first match.

After 18 overs,West Indies 87/8 ( Keemo Paul 3 , ) Lots of smart slower deliveries in Khaleel Ahmed's final overhis final over. He has had an exceptional debut game as well, picking a wicket off the final delivery and giving away just 16 runs in his spell.

FOUR! Pierre earns his first runs in T20Is via an outside edge past Karthik for a boundary. Seems to have opened the face of the bat to run it down fine.

FOUR! That's a confident shot from Keemo Paul. Muscles the short ball to mid wicket fence.

FOUR! Paul with back-to-back boundaries takes Windies past the 100-run mark. This time off his legs to backward square leg.

After 19 overs,West Indies 103/8 ( Keemo Paul 14 , Khary Pierre 4) Yadav sends down the penultimate over, but it turns out to be expensive. Perhaps the rare over that has gone in Windies' favour. Thrr boundaries coming off the over as Windies go past the three-figure mark.

FOUR! Windies will take as they come. Pierre finds the fence off the final delivery, getting a thick outside edge that goes over the short third man and bounces off the practice wickets and over the boundary.

This is Windies' lowest total against India in T20Is. Their previous lowest total in a T20I match against India was 129/7 (at Dhaka in 2014).

After 20 overs,West Indies 109/8 ( Keemo Paul 15 , Khary Pierre 9) Bumrah is so damn good at the death. Brilliant final over, flummoxing Pierre and Paul with slower deliveries, got to feel for Bumrah as the last ball goes for a boundary. Nevertheless, it has been an excellent bowling performance by Bumrah and the entire bowling unit. India require just 110 runs to early lead in three-match T20I series.

Throughout their innings, the Windies batting had no momentum at all. Whenever they looked like get going, Indian bowlers pegged them back. The shot selections by most of them have been pathetic. Hence, they have reached basically nowhere. 110 on this pitch with dew around, should be a cakewalk for the Indians.

Krunal Pandya : It is great feeling to play for India. Suddenly you go through everything in your mind - what you did and how your journey started, it was proud feeling as I stepped out to play. Was good to pick the wicket Kieron Pollard, he is like a friend, in fact he is like my brother. Will definitely tease him.

We'll it's not long before Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan walk out to bat at the start of the Indian innings. Oshane Thomas, one of the three West Indians debuting in this match, to bowl the first over.

FOUR ! Smacked over the cover arc with ease, as skipper Rohit Sharma collects his first boundary! IND 6/0

OUT ! Thomas gets an early breakthrough for the Windies, as Rohit gets a faint nick to get caught behind for 6! IND 7/1

Rohit gets off the mark with a double off the first delivery, and clears the cover region three deliveries later to collect his first boundary. Thomas however, gets the Indian skipper caught-behind off the last ball to get the early breakthrough.

Keemo Paul bowls from the other end. KL Rahul joins Dhawan at the crease.

Dhawan clips the ball towards fine-leg, where the fielder puts in a dive to save a couple of runs. The southpaw collects a single to hand the strike back to KL Rahul, who gets off the mark with a single off the last ball. Four off the over.

Oshan Thomas was the second highest wicket-taker in CPL - 18 with 18 wickets at an average of 17.66 and a SR of 12.6 from 10 matches.

BOWLED EM! Thomas certainly is making things a lot more interesting at the Eden Gardens, as he flattens Dhawan's middle stump to send the other Indian opener back for a single digit score! IND 16/2

Four leg-byes collected off the third delivery as the ball runs past the keeper, away to the fine-leg fence. Dhawan's caslted off the penultimate delivery as Thomas beats him for pace, and uproots his middle stump. Pant walks out to bat at 4, starts off with a dot. Five runs and a wicket off the over.

FOUR ! First boundary for Rahul, and that will give the Indians something to smile about after the exit of their openers. Rahul rides the bounce, and punches the ball through extra cover. IND 20/2

This is the third time in as many battles Thomas has dismissed Dhawan in this series across formats.

There has been an increment of seven percentage in Pant's SR in T20 cricket as compared to his overall career T20 SR. This is the best opportunity that he can get to become regular member in India's T20I XI in Dhoni's absence.

Rahul punches a back-of-length delivery from Paul through extra cover to collect his first boundary. A wide and a single collected off the remaining deliveries of the over. Pant yet to get off the mark.

FOUR ! Rahul uses the pace on offer, and nudges a full delivery towards fine-leg to collect his second boundary! IND 32/2

Rahul rides the bounce in the third delivery and punches the ball towards deep point for a couple. Thomas fires a 148 kph bouncer in the fifth delivery, with the ball flying over the batsman as well as the keeper for four byes. Rahul nudges a full delivery towards fine-leg off the last ball to collect his second boundary. 10 off the over.

Windies have come out all guns blazing. Both Indian openers are back in the hut the visitors are hanging in there. Young Oshane Thomas has once again impressed me. He has bowled with a lot of fire. Nevertheless, the dew seems to have arrived here.

OUT! Now Pant has to walk back to the dugout as Windies collect their third wicket! Pant skies the ball while looking for a wild slog across the line, and Darren Bravo doesn't let go of the chance at cover. IND 35/3

Brathwaite into the attack in the sixth over, with Pant throwing his wicket away off the fourth delivery as India lose their third wicket. Pandey walks out to bat, with India in a spot of bother in their chase of the modest 110-run target. Three runs and a wicket off the over.

Rishabh Pant has missed yet another opportunity to come up with a significant contribution. Remember, irrespective of the format, the audition in the middle-order is continuing during these matches. And it is very important for the likes of KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Pant and Dinesh Karthik to maximise their opportunities and keep themselves in the scheme of things for the World Cup.

FOUR ! A welcome boundary for the Indians, as Pandey lofts the ball down the ground to collect his first boundary! IND 43/3

Keemo Paul returns to the attack in the seventh over, with a single coming off each of the first three deliveries. Pandey lofts the ball over the non-striker, as the ball runs away to the long on fence for a boundary. 10 off the over.

OUT! Another one bites the dust, as Rahul holes out to the fielder at backward square-leg to depart for 16! India 45/4

Oho, India struggling on pitch that has some wakward bounce. Three early wickets gives West Indies some hope. Still think India will win, but the tail’s long. Substantial partnership needed now

He didn't do much with the bat today. However, he has already picked up two wickets in the two overs he has bowled. Will he bowl his side to win today?

Rahul goes for a pull off a back-of-length delivery from Brathwaite, but pulls it straight into the hands of Bravo at backward square leg to depart for 16, as India lose their fourth wicket. Hard-hitting keeper-bat Dinesh Karthik walks out to bat at six. A wicket-maiden for Brathwaite, who's having an excellent run with the ball so far.

Earlier, we criticised Windies batters for their shot selections. It seems their Indian counterparts are following the same path here, trying to play expansive shots when the required rate is just above 5 runs per over.

Dinesh Karthik has been dismissed only two times out of eight while chasing in T20Is. Can he do it for India today?

SIX ! Thomas had been bowling a series of short balls, and Karthik decided to get under the ball for once, and hook it over fine-leg for a six! IND 52/4

Oshane Thomas brought back into the attack for his final over. DK hooks a short ball to fine-leg for the first six of the innings, somewhat ruining what would've been another terrific over from the Jamaican, who finishes with figures of 2/21.

Another excellent over from the Windies captain, with just two coming off it, as India struggle their way to 54/4 at the halfway stage of their chase, not very different from where the WI found themselves at the end of the 10th over.

The first T20I between India and West Indies is being telecast on Star Sports 1 and 1 HD, Hindi 1 and Hindi 1 HD and Tamil 1. The India-West Indies live streaming will take place on Hotstar. Click here to know when and where to watch the first T20I.

Preview: The 'end of Dhoni era' notion has been dismissed unequivocally but then India, for the first time, will still be without the figure with a monumental body of work when they face West Indies in the opening T20 International Sunday.

Less than a week after two-time World Cup-winning skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni was left out of India's T20I squad, captain Virat Kohli has said he remains an integral part of India's plans.

Chief selector MSK Prasad also said that it was not the end of the road for Dhoni in T20Is.

With Kohli rested for the three matches, Rohit Sharma will lead the side against the reigning T20 champions.

Under Jason Holder, West Indies were mauled 0-2 in the Test series in six days' of action. In the following five-match ODI series, they posed some challenge before being thrashed 1-3 with a nine-wicket loss in Thiruvananthapuram in the final one-dayer.

But it will not be an easy task for India against the Carlos Brathwaite-led team as the two-month long series begin its final leg, giving the visitors a chance to regain some pride.

Brathwaite will be back at the same venue where he hit four consecutive sixes off Ben Stokes to break the hearts of English fans by winning their second World Twenty20 title in 2016.

The Windies, who missed the big names in the Test and ODI series, will be bolstered by the arrival of star players Darren Bravo, Kieron Pollard and Andre Russell, who will be back at his IPL home venue.

The stats also favour the World T20 holders who have a five-two record from eight exchanges from 2009-17.

India failed to overcome Brathwaite's men in their last four encounters and the Windies ended the home team's campaign in the 2016 T20I World Cup, defeating them in the semi-finals in Mumbai.

India's last win against West Indies came way back on March 23, 2014 in the World T20 in Bangladesh, and Sharma will have his task cut out in his quest to start well at his happy hunting ground.

The 31-year-old has a world record score of 264 in ODIs at the Eden Gardens in 2014, besides winning two IPL titles, in 2013 and 2015. He would look to carry his fine form from the ODI series, in which he finished behind Kohli, with 389 runs, at a staggering average of 129.66.

Captaincy seems to bring out the best in Sharma who notched up 317 runs (average 105.66) in five innings in their title-winning campaign at the Asia Cup.

The Windies, on the other hand, will look forward to their youngster Shimron Hetmeyer, who scored 259 runs in the ODI series, including a century in Guwahati.

Kohli's absence would mean KL Rahul will come into the picture while Dinesh Karthik and Rishabh Pant are expected to add firepower in the middle order alongside Krunal Pandya.

Pant is expected to fulfil the wicket-keeping responsibilities while Karthik could take on one of the positions in the outfield.

The Indian seam attack will be led by Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah, which now includes additional variation in the form of left-arm quick Khaleel Ahmed.

In the spin department, Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav will look to continue their chemistry, and India have also named uncapped Krunal Pandya and Shahbaz Nadeem, who returned with a record List A figures of 8/10 for Jharkhand in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

The Eden centre strip promises to be full of runs, and batsmen from both sides will look to make merry.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (Capt), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Dinesh Karthik, Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, K Khaleel Ahmed, Umesh Yadav, Shahbaz Nadeem.

West Indies: Carlos Brathwaite (Capt), Fabian Allen, Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer, Keemo Paul, Kieron Pollard, Denesh Ramdin (wk), Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Oshane Thomas, Khary Pierre, Obed McCoy, Rovman Powell, Nicholas Pooran.

Match starts 7 pm. IST.

With inputs from PTI