-
liveSA208/6 (82.0 ovr) R/R : 2.54ENG499/9 (152.0 ovr) R/R : 3.28Stumps
-
liveAUS0/0 (0.0 ovr) R/R : 0.00INDYet to Bat
-
liveASS2/0 (1.1 ovr) R/R : 1.82MAH175/10 (43.4 ovr) R/R : 4.03Play In Progress
-
liveMEG190/5 (51.0 ovr) R/R : 3.73MANYet to BatPlay In Progress
-
liveNAG121/7 (50.2 ovr) R/R : 2.41BIHYet to BatPlay In Progress
-
liveBEN178/3 (43.0 ovr) R/R : 4.14HYDYet to BatPlay In Progress
-
liveODS103/4 (47.0 ovr) R/R : 2.19JKYet to BatPlay In Progress
-
liveCHH16/1 (12.0 ovr) R/R : 1.33TRI53/9 (18.1 ovr) R/R : 2.93Play In Progress
-
liveMIZ149/5 (43.0 ovr) R/R : 3.47SIKYet to BatPlay In Progress
-
liveVID114/5 (34.3 ovr) R/R : 3.32DELYet to BatPlay In Progress
-
upcomingZIMSL
venueHarare Sports Club, HarareJan 19th, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
-
upcomingINDAUS
venueM.Chinnaswamy Stadium, BengaluruJan 19th, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
-
upcomingWIIRE
venueWarner Park, Basseterre, St KittsJan 20th, 2020, 03:30 AM IST
-
upcomingNZWSAW
venueEden Park Outer Oval, AucklandJan 25th, 2020, 04:30 AM IST
-
upcomingNZWSAW
venueEden Park Outer Oval, AucklandJan 27th, 2020, 04:30 AM IST
-
upcomingNZWSAW
venueSeddon Park, HamiltonJan 30th, 2020, 06:30 AM IST
-
upcomingBENDEL
venueBengal Cricket Academy Ground, Kalyani, West BengalJan 27th, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
-
upcomingGUJVID
venueLalabhai Contractor Stadium, Vesu, SuratJan 27th, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
-
upcomingHYDRAJ
venueLal Bahadur Shastri Stadium, HyderabadJan 27th, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
Live Updates
LIVE Score, India vs Sri Lanka, ICC U-19 World Cup 2020: Lankans win the toss and opt to bowl first
Date: Sunday, 19 January, 2020 13:07 IST
Venue:
Yet to Start
Highlights
-
12:43 (IST)
As a fan of cricket, there's all the more reason to be paying attention to these young colts as they battle for the Under-19 World Cup crown. In fact, some of the most known faces in men's cricket started their journey in age-group cricket, before graduating to the senior national side. Here's a look at some of the youngsters who went on to become stars via the Under-19 World Cup.
TOSS UPDATE - Sri Lanka have won the toss and will bowl first.
You don't wanna miss out on Indian batting. Let's hope they post a mammoth total on the board.
India are definitely a force to reckon with at the U-19 level, having clinched four U-19 World Cup titles so far. We reckon the fifth title is not too far either if they continue to give their 100 percent on the field.
For more on India's preparations, form guide and the oppositions they will be up against in Group A, click here
India Under-19s are all set to start their title defence against Sri Lanka Under-19s.
Welcome to Bloemfontein ahead of #INDvSL in the #U19CWC— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) January 19, 2020
The Indian batsmen are already hard at work 💪#FutureStars pic.twitter.com/5xiQynjc9o
As a fan of cricket, there's all the more reason to be paying attention to these young colts as they battle for the Under-19 World Cup crown. In fact, some of the most known faces in men's cricket started their journey in age-group cricket, before graduating to the senior national side. Here's a look at some of the youngsters who went on to become stars via the Under-19 World Cup.
Hello and welcome to our coverage of the ICC U-19 World Cup match between India and Sri Lanka. India are defending champions, they won the last edition in 2018. At the junior level, India have been a dominant force for while with their two titles and one runner-up finish in the last four editions. And they will be looking for a winning start today.
India vs Sri Lanka, ICC U-19 World Cup 2020, Live Updates: Priyam Garg and Co launch their World Cup defence today against Sri Lanka and will aiming for a winning start to the tournament
Preview: Defending champions India, with five new IPL recruits in their ranks, will be the overwhelming favourites when they start their campaign against Sri Lanka in the ICC U-19 World Cup on Sunday.
India have time and again showed at the junior level the gulf that exists between them and other teams, the testimony being their two titles and one runner-up finish in the last four edition.
Even in the run-up to the ongoing edition, India won a bilateral series against South Africa, followed by a Quadrangular contest. The 'Boys in Blue' also beat Afghanistan comprehensively in a practice game. The same Afghanistan then hammered South Africa in the World Cup opener.
Since Rahul Dravid took over the mantle of junior cricket, the robust structure created has produced many talented players.
In this edition, India's campaign will be headlined by left-handed opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, who recently landed a Rs 2.4 crore contract with IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals.
Still weeks short of becoming eligible for procuring a driving license, Jaiswal is already touted as the next big thing in junior cricket, having hit a double hundred in the country's Sr National One Day Championship (Vijay Hazare Trophy).
His skipper Priyam Garg, who also has a multi-crore IPL deal, is by far the most experienced player with 12 first-class and 19 List A games to his credit.
The tall fast bowler Kartik Tyagi will also keep everyone interested as those who have watched him bowl, swear by his ability to work up pace.
Then there is leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi, who is also richer by Rs 2 crore, courtesy Kings XI Punjab (KXIP).
Their opponents Sri Lanka also have a number of players who have played senior representative cricket but in recent times, including in the junior Asia Cup, the Indian team proved to be a far superior opposition.
Left-handers Nipun Dananjaya and Sonal Dinusha are decent players while pacer Amshi de Silva has had some decent performances at the junior level.
That could still prove to be no match for India.
Teams
India: Priyam Garg (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Divyansh Saxena, Dhruv Chand Jurel (VC & wk), Shashwat Rawat, Siddhesh Veer, Shubhang Hegde, Ravi Bishnoi, Akash Singh, Kartik Tyagi, Atharva Ankolekar, Kumar Kushagra (wk), Sushant Mishra, Vidyadhar Patil
Sri Lanka: Nipun Dananjaya (c), Ashian Daniel, Sonal Dinusha, Thaveesha Kahaduwaarachchi, Dilshan Madushanka, Kamil Mishara, Kavindu Nadeeshan, Navod Paranavithana, Matheesha Pathirana, Ravindu Rasantha, Mohammed Shamaaz, Amshi de Silva, Sudeera Thilakaratne, Ahan Wickramasinghe, Chamindu Wijesinghe.
With PTI inputs
Updated Date: