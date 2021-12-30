Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

South Africa Vs India At SuperSport Park, Centurion, 26 December, 2021

26 December, 2021
Starts 13:30 (IST)
Match Ended
India beat South Africa by 113 runs

Lungi Ngidi - 0

Temba Bavuma - 0

India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, 1st Test at Centurion, Day 5: India win by 113 runs

India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, 1st Test at Centurion, Day 5: India win by 113 runs

16:26 (IST)

India have breached the Centurion fortress with a 113-run win. Virat Kohli and Co take a 1-0 lead in the series. The celebration was pretty measured. The visitors know the job is still not done. Just a win at Centurion won't do. It's about winning the Test series this time. 

16:22 (IST)
wkt

INDIA WIN! 

Lungi Ngidi c Pujara b Ashwin 0 (1)

16:20 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Kagiso Rabada c Mohammed Shami b Ashwin 0 (4)

16:18 (IST)

After 67 overs,South Africa 190/8 ( Temba Bavuma 34 , Kagiso Rabada 0)

As it happens so often in Test cricket, a wicket falls immediately after the lunch break. Shami strikes to remove Jansen on 13. Jansen scored two boundaries in the over. One with an outside edge running past the slip and another with a glorious cover drive, but Shami was quick to fins his line and length. Jansen was beaten at the outside edge before the fifth ball took the edge on its way to Pant. India two wickets away from a win.

16:15 (IST)
wkt

Marco Jansen c Pant b Mohammed Shami 13 (14)

Another one of those beauties from Shami. Upright seam delivery, pitches just outside off and takes the outside edge on its way to the keeper.

16:11 (IST)

We are back. Bavuma and Jansen are back at the crease for South Africa. Shami will bowl for India. They still need 123 runs and India need just three wickets to win.

15:33 (IST)

After 66 overs,South Africa 182/7 ( Temba Bavuma 34 , Marco Jansen 5)

LUNCH ON DAY 5. Ashwin collects a maiden in the final over of the session, as South Africa head back to the dressing room needing another 123 runs with just three wickets in hand. Bavuma’s batting on 34, and will hope to collect his second consecutive fifty in this Test, but the Proteas face a Herculean task if they are to avoid conceding a 1-0 series lead to the visitors from here. See you on the other side of the break in 40 minutes.

15:30 (IST)

After 65 overs,South Africa 182/7 ( Temba Bavuma 34 , Marco Jansen 5)

Shami continues from the other end, giving away three singles. Current partnership’s worth 18, with Bavuma taking over the responsibility of playing the anchor from hereon. Looks like India will be able to slip in one more over before lunch.

15:26 (IST)

After 64 overs,South Africa 179/7 ( Temba Bavuma 32 , Marco Jansen 4)

Bavuma moves into the 30s with a drive through the extra cover region off Ashwin, who returns to the attack shortly before lunch replacing Ashwin. Single to Bavuma off the last ball.

15:23 (IST)

After 63 overs,South Africa 174/7 ( Temba Bavuma 27 , Marco Jansen 4)

FOUR! Punched behind square by Bavuma off the third delivery of Shami’s 15th over as he moves to 26. He nearly chops the ball onto the stumps in the next delivery though, collecting a single in the end. Jansen collects the second boundary of the over, getting off the mark in style as he goes for an aerial drive off a half volley. Nine from this over.

India vs South Africa, Live Cricket Score, 1st Test at Centurion, Day 5, Latest Scorecard and Updates: We are back. Bavuma and Jansen are back at the crease for South Africa. Shami will bowl for India. They still need 123 runs and India need just three wickets to win.

Day 4 report: Jasprit Bumrah was hailed by Indian batting coach Vikram Rathour after making two late breakthroughs on the fourth day of the first Test against South Africa on Wednesday.

South Africa, needing 305 to win, were 94 for four at the close, with home captain Dean Elgar unbeaten on 52.

India’s progress to victory was held up by a defiant partnership between Elgar and Rassie van der Dussen, who eked out 40 runs for the third wicket at less than two runs an over and threatened to see their side through to the close of play.

But Bumrah came back for a final spell on a hot afternoon and produced a superb delivery which snaked back and bowled Van der Dussen, who did not offer a shot.

"That’s the quality of the bowler, he really set him up well," said Rathour, referring to a probing line by Bumrah which had the batsman unsure whether to play or leave the ball before misjudging the crucial delivery.

Bumrah followed up by yorking nightwatchman Keshav Maharaj in the last over of an extended day to put India firmly on course for a win in the first of three Tests.

"That’s what you expect from somebody like him," said Rathour about Bumrah. "But all of us bowled really well. They were bowling really good lines."

Rathour said the pitch was difficult for batsmen. "There is more and more variable bounce. The way we bowled today, if we carry on tomorrow we will create a lot of opportunities."

Elgar produced a typically determined innings, battling for more than three hours against consistently hostile bowling in difficult conditions.

'Show belief'

South African fast bowler Kagiso Rabada said Elgar’s resolve needed to be matched by the remaining batsmen on the final day.

"We’re just going to have to show belief," he said.

Rabada said the team could not afford to be distracted by forecasts of possible thunderstorms on Thursday afternoon.

"There have been chats about that but it’s not a controllable (factor)," he said. "We have to come out thinking of playing a full day’s cricket."

Rabada took four for 42 as India were bowled out for 174 in their second innings.

It was a day of contrasts. India eked out 63 runs for the loss of three wickets in the morning. But the match moved ahead rapidly after lunch.

Starting the afternoon with an overall lead of 209 India took a more attacking approach as they added 95 runs off 18.3 overs while losing their remaining seven wickets.

Despite captain Virat Kohli falling to the first ball after lunch, edging a drive against a delivery slanted across him from tall left-arm fast bowler Marco Jansen, the Indian batsmen went for their shots while wickets fell at regular intervals.

Ajinkya Rahane hit Jansen for four, six and four off successive deliveries before being caught in the deep off the same bowler in his next over.

Risabh Pant played a typically aggressive innings and top-scored with 34 off 34 balls.

Debutant Jansen took four for 55 and earned praise from Rabada. "He’s a phenomenal talent. He’s an awkward customer to face with his pace and bounce and in the second innings he justified his selection."

With inputs from AFP

