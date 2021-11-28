Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

India Vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE (test)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

India Vs New Zealand At Green Park, Kanpur, 25 November, 2021

25 November, 2021
Starts 09:30 (IST)
Play In Progress
India

India

345/10 (111.1 ov)

30/1 (8.5 ov)

1st Test
New Zealand

New Zealand

296/10 (142.3 ov)

Live Blog
India New Zealand
345/10 (111.1 ov) - R/R 3.1 296/10 (142.3 ov) - R/R 2.08
30/1 (8.5 ov) - R/R 3.4

Play In Progress

India lead by 79 runs

Cheteshwar Pujara - 20

Mayank Agarwal - 7

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Mayank Agarwal Batting 8 20 1 0
Cheteshwar Pujara Batting 20 30 3 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Tim Southee 3.5 1 5 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 2/1 (1.1)

28 (28) R/R: 3.65

Shubman Gill 1(3) S.R (33.33)

b Kyle Jamieson
India vs New Zealand 1st Test, Live Cricket Score: Pujara, Agarwal resume hosts' innings

India vs New Zealand 1st Test, Live Cricket Score: Pujara, Agarwal resume hosts' innings

09:45 (IST)

After 8 overs,India 29/1 ( Mayank Agarwal 8 , Cheteshwar Pujara 19)

Jamieson appeals for LBW against Mayank off the first ball, but is turned down. Was an overpitched delivery going down leg, with Mayank setting off for the non-striker’s end as a leg bye is added to the total. Pujara collects a brace off the fifth ball after flicking through square leg, before getting an edge off a short-of-length ball that lands just short of the slip fielder, with the batter collecting a single and keeping the strike.

Full Scorecard
09:40 (IST)

After 7 overs,India 25/1 ( Mayank Agarwal 8 , Cheteshwar Pujara 16)

Tim Southee, a key hope for the Black Caps given his performance in the first innings, steams in from the Media End. Pujara flicks the ball through square leg off the second delivery, coming back for a second run. Dot off each of the remaining deliveries of the over.

Full Scorecard
09:37 (IST)

After 6 overs,India 23/1 ( Mayank Agarwal 8 , Cheteshwar Pujara 14)


Expensive start to the day for Kyle Jamieson, with nine coming from it including a boundary to Pujara and Agarwal — towards fine leg and wide third man respectively.

Full Scorecard
09:34 (IST)

Kyle Jamieson to start off with a relatively new SG ball in hand, with Cheteshwar Pujara, batting alongside Mayank Agarwal, on strike for the first delivery.

Full Scorecard
09:19 (IST)

Gearing up for what should be another cracker of a day
 

Full Scorecard
09:18 (IST)

“I thought we stuck together pretty well as a bowling unit. Building the sort of pressure after they got off to a 100-run opening stand. It was always going to be hard. Sometimes wickets fallen don’t reflect how well we bowled as a group. One of those odd balls are doing more from the River End. As the game progresses, we might find a little bit more purchase, but it is a grinding pitch for both batters and bowlers. I’d love to see a couple of my teammates get big scores without thinking about what happens tomorrow,” says Ravichandran Ashwin in a quick chat with the broadcasters ahead of start of play.

Full Scorecard
09:15 (IST)

Deep Dasgupta and Ajit Agarkar with the pitch report:

DD: This pitch progressively become more responsive to the bowlers. Even though it’s Day 4, there isn’t much wear and tear due to the cold weather.


AA: A day 4 pitch will show a lot more wear and tear, but not this one due to the weather conditions here. The cracks haven’t opened as much as they normally do, but they are there.

Full Scorecard
09:11 (IST)

New Zealand opener Will Young, who led New Zealand's charge on the second day with the bat and fell just 11 short of what would've been his maiden international ton the following day, credited coach Gary Stead's drills for handling the Indian spinners well.

Click here to read the full story
 

Full Scorecard
09:06 (IST)

"The patience that Axar credited for the wickets is a virtue that holds him in good stead in his red-ball career too. Despite his heroics – 32 wickets in four Tests with an innings still to go – Axar remains the team’s third spin bowler and that is unlikely to change. And he is at peace with that."

Karunya Keshav writes on Axar Patel's game-changing spell against the Black Caps on Saturday. Click here to read

Full Scorecard
09:01 (IST)

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Day 4 of the first Test between India and New Zealand at the Green Park in Kanpur. India are set to resume from their overnight score of 14/1 with a lead of 63, hoping to set a big target on the board for the Black Caps.

Full Scorecard

Highlights

title-img

India vs New Zealand Live Score, Final Cricket Score and Live Streaming, Latest Updates: Jamieson appeals for LBW against Mayank off the first ball, but is turned down. Was an overpitched delivery going down leg, with Mayank setting off for the non-striker’s end as a leg bye is added to the total. Pujara collects a brace off the fifth ball after flicking through square leg, before getting an edge off a short-of-length ball that lands just short of the slip fielder, with the batter collecting a single and keeping the strike.

India vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 3 report: Axar Patel took his fifth five-wicket haul to help India bowl out New Zealand for 296 runs on Day 3 of the first Test on Saturday.

New Zealand lost its last eight wickets for 82 runs in the first innings as Patel’s fiery 5-62 put India in command.

The hosts finished at 14-1 at stumps, with Mayank Agarwal (4 not out) and Cheteshwar Pujara (9 not out) unbeaten. Overall, India leads by 63 runs.

At lunch, New Zealand was placed at 197-2 and there was a sharp turnaround in fortunes thereafter.

In the morning, Tom Latham and Will Young stretched their opening partnership to 151 starting from 129-0.

It was the second-highest opening stand by a New Zealand pair, after 231 by Mark Richardson and Lou Vincent at Mohali in 2003. Overall, it was the fifth-highest opening stand by a visiting test team on Indian soil.

Young scored 89 runs, facing 214 balls, and hit 15 fours. He was caught behind off Ravichandran Ashwin (3-82).

He put on 46 runs for the second wicket with Kane Williamson (18), who was dismissed lbw off Umesh Yadav (1-50) just before lunch.

New Zealand lost four wickets on each side of the tea break and thus crashed from 197-2 in 85.3 overs to 296 all out in 142.3 overs.

Ajinkya Rahane, leading India in place of Virat Kohli in the first Test, and New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson pose with the series trophy ahead of toss on Day 1 at Kanpur. Sportzpics

Live cricket score and ball by ball Commentary of today's match of India Vs New Zealand 1st Test

Patel ran through the middle order as spin and low bounce took precedence at Green Park Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The left-arm spinner accounted for Ross Taylor (11) and Henry Nicholls (2) in the space of nine deliveries.

The big blow came when Latham was stumped off Patel in the 103rd over. The opener fell five runs short of his century after a lengthy innings. He top-scored with 95 runs, facing 282 balls and hit 10 fours.

Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja (1-57) shared three late-order wickets to help quicken the Black Caps’ downfall.

Kyle Jamieson scored 23 runs and was the only batsman apart from the openers to cross the 20-run mark. He skied a catch off Ashwin.

Patel bowled Southee to pick up his fifth wicket and became the first left-arm spinner in Indian cricket to pick five five-wicket hauls in a calendar year. He has achieved this feat in seven test innings in 2021.

“It was a hard grind today," Patel said. "They didn’t lose any wickets yesterday and the talk was to keep it tight, don’t try for wickets every ball, and be patient. I was sticking to the basics and using the crease a bit. My round-arm deliveries were getting something out of the track and that worked for me. The track is getting slower and there has been more turn now.”

Jamieson then bowled Shubman Gill as India made a stuttering start to its second innings late in the day.

He became the quickest New Zealand pacer to pick up 50 Test wickets, achieving the feat in nine matches. Shane Bond held the previous record in 12 Tests.

With inputs from AP

For the latest match Cricket Live Score, follow the Live Score and updates of the match here

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood News,India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: November 28, 2021 09:45:48 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

India vs New Zealand: Never felt dream of playing for India was running away from me, says Harshal Patel
First Cricket News

India vs New Zealand: Never felt dream of playing for India was running away from me, says Harshal Patel

Harshal Patel, who impressed on his international debut, feels the secret behind his success was all about realising his limitations and actualising his true potential.

Mitchell McClenaghan calls New Zealand's T20I series against India 'meaningless'
First Cricket News

Mitchell McClenaghan calls New Zealand's T20I series against India 'meaningless'

India have already sealed the series with their second consecutive win against the BlackCaps.

India vs New Zealand 2021: In search of vital runs, Ajinkya Rahane grinds it out at Mumbai's BKC
First Cricket News

India vs New Zealand 2021: In search of vital runs, Ajinkya Rahane grinds it out at Mumbai's BKC

Rahane has not been among the runs and he will certainly be aiming to score big in the two Test matches at home against the Kiwis.