India vs New Zealand 1st Test, Live Cricket Score: Southee completes five-for with Axar's dismissal

11:08 (IST)

After 103 overs,India 321/8 ( Ravichandran Ashwin 28 , Umesh Yadav 0)

Just one from the over as Ashwin collects a single off the third delivery to keep the scoreboard ticking. Southee, meanwhile, has bowled 10 overs on the trot so far and he looks like he can bowl another couple. Quite the workhorse.

11:06 (IST)

After 102 overs,India 320/8 ( Ravichandran Ashwin 27 , Umesh Yadav 0)

Ajaz continues to keep things tight from his end, giving away just one from the over as Ashwin collects a single off the final delivery.

10:59 (IST)

After 101 overs,India 319/8 ( Ravichandran Ashwin 26 , Umesh Yadav 0)

Still no breather in sight for Southee. Williamson’s perhaps is expecting him to bowl India out all by himself in one marathon morning spell. Five off his 26th over, including a boundary to Ashwin off the second delivery.

10:57 (IST)

After 100 overs,India 314/8 ( Ravichandran Ashwin 21 , Umesh Yadav 0)

Just the one from Patel’s third over of the morning, Ashwin grabbing a single off the third delivery. Umesh Yadav, meanwhile, is the new batter at the crease and is quite handy with the bat down the order. India will be hoping he’s able to build a partnership with Ashwin.

10:55 (IST)

After 99 overs,India 313/8 ( Ravichandran Ashwin 20 , Umesh Yadav 0)

An eighth over on the trot for the workhorse that is Tim Southee. He’s bowling in great rhythm at the moment and has delivered with three wickets so far in the morning. Williamson will hope for another strike before giving him a breather. And he does exactly that, getting Axar caught-behind in the final delivery to complete his five-wicket haul.

10:48 (IST)
OUT! What a spell this has been for Tim Southee as he completes his 13th Test five-for by getting rid of Axar, who gets a faint nick while looking to defend a length delivery along off. IND 313/8

Axar c Blundell b Southee 3(9)

10:45 (IST)

After 98 overs,India 311/7 ( Ravichandran Ashwin 20 , Axar Patel 1)

Tidy second over of the day from Patel with just one off it, as Axar gets off the mark with a single off the first delivery. Ashwin, meanwhile, is batting on 20 with a strike rate touching 100, and will look to anchor the remainder of the innings and try and get them past 350 at the very least.

10:42 (IST)

After 97 overs,India 310/7 ( Ravichandran Ashwin 20 , Axar Patel 0)

Tim Southee grabs his fourth wicket as Shreyas Iyer tamely chips the ball straight into the hands of Will Young at cover in the first delivery. Axar Patel joins Ashwin at the crease, the latter fairly settled at the moment. Boundary to Ashwin off the last delivery as he drives through the covers. Five runs and a wicket from the over.

10:35 (IST)
OUT! Shreyas Iyer departs as Southee strikes right after the drinks break! End of a fantastic innings from the Test debutant. IND 305/7

Iyer c Young b Southee 105(171)

10:31 (IST)

After 96 overs,India 305/6 ( Shreyas Iyer 105 , Ravichandran Ashwin 16)

Spin introduced for the first time to day as Ajaz Patel replaces Jamieson. Ashwin tickles a full, flighted delivery towards fine leg first ball, coming back for a third. Quick single to Iyer two balls later after his drive is intercepted at mid off by Jamieson. Stumping opportunity missed in the last delivery. And it's time for the first drinks interval of the day.

India vs New Zealand Live Score, Final Cricket Score and Live Streaming, Latest Updates: Just one from the over as Ashwin collects a single off the third delivery to keep the scoreboard ticking. Southee, meanwhile, has bowled 10 overs on the trot so far and he looks like he can bowl another couple. Quite the workhorse.

India vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 1 report: Shreyas Iyer and Ravindra Jadeja revived India in an unbeaten partnership of 113 to 258-4 against New Zealand at stumps on the first day of the first Test on Thursday.

India was reduced to 145-4 halfway through the middle session but Iyer progressed to 75 not out in his Test debut, and Jadeja was 50 not out.

Play was called off owing to bad light with six overs remaining.

India was well placed at 82-1 at lunch — Mayank Agarwal fell early for 13 to Kyle Jamieson — but lost the other opener Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara and captain Ajinkya Rahane.

Gill scored his fourth Test half-century when Jamieson bowled him through the gate on 52 off 93 balls. Gill hit five fours and a six.

Eight overs later, Pujara was caught behind off Tim Southee in a repeat of the batsman’s dismissals against Australia and England — edging outside off stump. Pujara scored 26 and India was 106-3.

Rahane added 39 runs for the fourth wicket with Iyer when Jamieson returned and castled Rahane on 35 for his third wicket.

New Zealand's gains in the middle session began to fade, however, as Iyer and Jadeja dug in.

Iyer picked his moments against the spinners as he struck seven fours and two sixes. He reached his maiden Test half-century off 94 balls.

Live cricket score and ball by ball Commentary of today's match of India Vs New Zealand 1st Test

Jadeja was patient and solid at the other end as the duo took India past 200 runs. He scored his 17th Test half-century off 99 balls, including six fours.

Their 100-run partnership came off 192 deliveries.

Most of New Zealand's workload was shared in 45 wicketless overs by left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel, playing his 10th Test, and off-spinner William Somerville, playing his fifth. The debutant, batting all-rounder Rachin Ravindra, bowled seven overs of left-arm spin.

New Zealand picked three spinners but the fast bowlers took the wickets, Jamieson 3-47 and Southee 1-43.

“We found some swing early. It was up and down a little bit,” Jamieson said. "Hopefully the new ball swings a little bit in the morning. India is a fraction ahead, I think.

"We hung around pretty well and we need a good start in the morning.”

India has rested key senior players such as Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant and Jasprit Bumrah for this two-Test series. This is also a first Test assignment for new coach Rahul Dravid, who started his tenure in the preceding Twenty20 series with a 3-0 win over the New Zealanders.

This is the first Test between the teams since the final of the inaugural World Test Championship in June, won by New Zealand in Southampton.

India hasn’t lost a home test against New Zealand since 1988.

With inputs from AP

Updated Date: November 26, 2021 11:09:16 IST

