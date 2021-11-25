India vs New Zealand Live cricket Score, 1st Test at Kanpur, Day 1: World Test Champions face stiff challenge from Men in Blue

Shreyas Iyer becomes India's 303rd Test cricketer!
The Mumbai batter receives his cap from batting legend and former India captain Sunil Gavaskar shortly before toss on the opening day.
Shreyas Iyer becomes India's 303rd Test cricketer!
The Mumbai batter receives his cap from batting legend and former India captain Sunil Gavaskar shortly before toss on the opening day.
No specific requests from Team India or BCCI, says the Green Park curator
"Neither did we get any instruction from BCCI nor did anyone from the team management contact me asking for a rank turner. I have prepared a pitch keeping guidelines for a good pitch in mind," said Shiv Kumar, head curator at Green Park on the strip that will be used for the upcoming Test.
Shubman Gill, meanwhile, will hope to make the most of an opportunity at the top of the order with Rohit Sharma not playing the Test series, and try and retain his spot for the South Africa tour with some big scores.
He is among the Indian players to watch out for in the Test series. Click here to read the full list.
Spin is expected to play a big part at Kanpur as well as in Mumbai in the Test series, and Ajaz Patel will therefore have a big role to play if the Black Caps are to pull off a heist by beating the Indians on their own turf.
Here are some of the New Zealand players to watch out for in the upcoming series
"Not concerned about my form. My job is to contribute as much as possible for my team."
Ajinkya Rahane, leading India in the first Test in place of Virat Kohli, brushes aside concerns over his place in the XI ahead of the series opener in Kanpur.
Rahane, with his career on line, gets to lead India may be one last time while 100-Test veteran Ishant Sharma will be praying that young turk Mohammed Siraj doesn't nudge him out.
This also gives head coach Rahul Dravid a chance to check out what his back-up bench strength is before the away tour of South Africa which starts in less than a month's time.
Jigar Mehta previews the first Test between India and New Zealand
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the opening day of the first Test between India and New Zealand at the Green Park in Kanpur, with India's home Test season getting underway in the process.
India vs New Zealand Live Score, Final Cricket Score and Live Streaming, Latest Updates: Follow the latest update on the opening day of the first Test here.
India vs New Zealand 1st Test preview: India take on New Zealand in the first of the two Tests, in Kanpur.
The Kiwis beat India in the first cycle of the World Test Championship final six months ago to lift the title. Since then they have met a few times in white-ball cricket. It will be different ball game this time though as the Kiwis will be playing on the Indian soil.
They will face an uphill task against the Indian spin attack which is one of the best in the world. The last time the Kiwis toured India, they were outclassed 3-0. R Ashwin and R Jadeja combined to take 41 out of the 57 wickets taken by the bowlers.
Ashwin has been in good touch of late having returned to the white-ball side after four years. He will be the biggest threat to the Kiwis.
The Kiwi batsmen would have to show more application and adapt to the conditions quickly as the turnaround time from white-ball to red-ball cricket has been very short. There are no practice matches as well.
Kane Williamson, who played a couple of brilliant innings in the WTC final, will be the key for the Kiwis in that middle order.
India will be missing some of their first-choice players in Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami Rishabh Pant, who have been rested. Kohli has been rested for the first Test and Ajinkya Rahane will lead in his absence. India received a blow ahead of the series as KL Rahul was ruled out of the series due to thigh strain. Suryakumar Yadav has replaced him in the squad. This means that Mayank Agarwal and Shubman Gill will in probability open the batting. And Rahane confirmed that Shreyas Iyer will make his Test debut, so he will most likely bat at No 4 in absence of Kohli.
Rahane and Pujara will be looking to get back to their best after struggles of late.
Kane Williamson will be hoping that some luck goes his way with regards to the toss which could be crucial. Last series, he lost all the tosses and scoreboard pressure does play a role especially in India.
The Kiwis would be looking for their first series win in India while rampant India would be looking to make it 14 series wins in a row at home. We can expect an enthralling contest.
Here's everything you need to know about the first India vs New Zealand Test in Kanpur:
When will the first Test between India and New Zealand take place?
The first Test between India and New Zealand will take place from 25-29 November, 2021.
What is the venue for India vs New Zealand match?
The match will take place at Green Park in Kanpur.
What time will the match start?
The match will begin at 9.30 am IST. The toss will take place at 9 am IST on Day 1.
Which TV channels will broadcast India vs New Zealand match?
The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also be available on Disney + Hotstar. You can also browse Firstpost.com for live updates and over-by-over commentary.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Here are five India players to watch put for in the Test series against New Zealand.
Sixty match tickets, being sold at a higher rate, were seized from those arrested
New Zealand's tour begins with the first of three Twenty20 internationals on Wednesday, only three days after the Kiwis lost in the Dubai tournament's final