OUT! Boom! Bumrah with a stunning inswinging yorker. Catches Munro right on the boot. Munro was beaten by movement and pace, the bat was nowhere near the ball and neither it came down in time. Umpire did think for a couple of seconds before raising his finger. Munro knows he is out and heads towards the dressing room. Early wicket for Bumrah and India. Munro lbw b Bumrah 4(3)

After 2 overs,New Zealand 8/1 ( Martin Guptill 4 , Kane Williamson (C) 0) Bumrah begins his 2019 England summer with a stunning first over. His accuracy is spell binding. He is able to get the ball to jag around a bit in the air and off the pitch and with those lethal yorkers, Bumrah becomes almost unplayable. Munro is undone by his brilliance. Kane Williamson walks out to the middle.

FOUR! Guptill with the boundary. A touch short and wide too. Guptill gets on top of the ball to cut the ball between point and cover

After 3 overs,New Zealand 16/1 ( Martin Guptill 11 , Kane Williamson (C) 1) Couple of very good looking strokes from Guptill off Bhuvi for a boundary and a three. Kane Williamson is off the mark with a single to third man.

After 4 overs,New Zealand 17/1 ( Martin Guptill 11 , Kane Williamson (C) 2) A slight misfield from Chahal at mid wicket allows Williamson to turn the strike over to Guptill. Bumrah continues to bowl at good pace above the 140-run mark. varying his lines and length cunningly. Swings one in with the angle into Guptill, a ploy Shami used successfully in NZ. Bumrah hits him on the pads but was mostly likely heading down the leg side. Just a single from the over.

After 5 overs,New Zealand 18/1 ( Martin Guptill 11 , Kane Williamson (C) 3) One slip and a gully in place for Williamson. The gully position is a tactical move used by oppositions against Williamson, who loves to steer the ball to third man and rotate the strike, and once that shot is curbed, Williamson feels a bit uneasy. Bhuvi lines up five dots, including couple of inside edges from KW, the second one resulted in a single off the final ball.

After 6 overs,New Zealand 18/1 ( Martin Guptill 11 , Kane Williamson (C) 3) Bumrah sends down a maiden to Williamson, who seems slightly clueless as to how to rotate the strike and it is a big worry for Kiwi skipper and his team. Batting on three runs off 17 balls.

FOUR! Guptill perhaps premeditated the shot. Without any real timing on it he has lofted it over mid on for a boundary.

Mixed start from the Indian pacers. While Bumrah bowled that sizzling yorker to Colin Munro, Bhuvi is looking content with control. Probably because he had an expensive second over. India need their pacers to make further inroads. Another point of interest... these are different conditions than in New Zealand four months ago. How will the Kiwi batsmen play the two wrist spinners now? There was no Guptill back then, so attack could be an option now.

FOUR! Guptill shimmies down the wicket looking to smash it over the offside but manages a thick inside edge taking the ball through midwicket and it rolls over through the vacant spaces into the boundary.

After 7 overs,New Zealand 29/1 ( Martin Guptill 22 , Kane Williamson (C) 3) Guptill with some agressive intent in the over. He might not have got the timing right on any ocassion but still managed two fours and a three off them. Williamson sees out the last two deliveries.

On another note... walking around the ground, they are selling replicas of 1999 World Cup jerseys. Indian strip - light blue with yellow design - selling like hot cakes of course, and then there are New Zealand and South African jerseys as well. They were a peach too!

After 8 overs,New Zealand 29/1 ( Martin Guptill 22 , Kane Williamson (C) 3) Consecutive maidens for Jasprit Bumrah. He continues to hit the hard back of a length to Guptill, slanting the ball into him. Few pacy short balls as well. Guptill tries to upper cut a couple of times but is unsuccessful in both attempts.

FOUR! Short of a length delivery on stumps from Shami and Williamson has latched on it. He hits right from the middle and gets enough power behind it to earn his first boundary of the innings.

After 9 overs,New Zealand 34/1 ( Martin Guptill 22 , Kane Williamson (C) 8) Mohammed Shami is introduced into the attack. He replaces Bhuvneshwar Kumar. The gully fielder has been removed by Kohli. Williamson collects his first boundary with a nicely timed pull shot.

OUT! Just short of a good length delivery on the pads and Guptill looked to flick the ball towards square leg. He was slightly early in the short and got the leading edge, more of the bottom of the bat, which resulted in the ball going high but not long and niether in the direction it was aimed. KL Rahul at mid on runs to his right and keeps his eyes fixed on the ball to take a super catch. Guptill c Rahul b Hardik Pandya 22(28)

Half hearted chip from Guptill and Rahul takes a nice catch running sideways. Didn't blink and took it with proper cupping technique. Pandya with the wicket. New Zealand are two down - could there be a twist in the tale?

After 10 overs,New Zealand 40/2 ( Kane Williamson (C) 12 , Ross Taylor 2) Double bowling change from India. Hardik Pandya is brought into attack, he replaces Jasprit Bumrah. Williamson tucks the ball on the leg side towards deep mid wicket and the Kiwi pair run three. Rahul's brilliant catching sent Guptill packing. Ross Taylor comes out to the middle and is off the mark with a brace to deep square leg.

After 11 overs,New Zealand 46/2 ( Kane Williamson (C) 17 , Ross Taylor 3) Williamson gradually looking more and more comfortable. He works the ball away towards mid wicket for a couple before rotating the strike to Taylor for whom a short cover point is in position. Another couple, this time on the offside to end the over for KW.

After 12 overs,New Zealand 49/2 ( Kane Williamson (C) 17 , Ross Taylor 6) Ross Taylor top edges a pull but Chahal running back from square leg isn't able to get to the ball. He could have put a better effort there but was always going to be a very diffcult chance to pull off. Williamson calls for a quick single and Taylor, responds slightly late as he worried if the ball would have bounced back on his stumps, Makes it comfortably in the end. Hardik's over costs three runs.

Jadeja creates a run out chance, Taylor misjudges and gives up mid-pitch, throw and a miss.... almost another wicket there. If either Jadhav or Shankar are missing on June 5, Jadeja should be a sure-shot to play.

After 13 overs,New Zealand 50/2 ( Kane Williamson (C) 17 , Ross Taylor 7) Kane Williamson has a feel for couple of deliveries that left him after pitching as Shami bowls a tight line outside off, hitting back of a length. KW taps one behind point and thinks he has got it past the fielder but Jadeja is as always aware and pounces on it. Williamson is stopped in his tracks and has turn around. Jadeja unleashes the throw while the Kiwi skipper had given up. Misses and by the reaction of the players it wasn't by much.

FOUR! Nothing delivery that from Hardik. Short and wide of off, asking for trouble and Taylor cuts it to point fence.

FOUR! Again Pandya drops it short and wide and Ross Taylor goes over the top of cover point to earn another boundary.

After 14 overs,New Zealand 62/2 ( Kane Williamson (C) 18 , Ross Taylor 18) Boundaries on either end of the over with Taylor taking advantages of the poor deliveries bowled by Pandya. NZ collect 12 runs from the over. They need 118 more to win.

After 15 overs,New Zealand 66/2 ( Kane Williamson (C) 20 , Ross Taylor 20) Taylor and Williamson add two more runs to their name with the help of couple of singles from Shami's over. The partnership is worth 29 runs. Drinks have been taken.

FOUR! Top shot from Ross Taylor to resume the innings post drinks break. Length on middle and off and Taylor drives it straight. No stopping that.

After 16 overs,New Zealand 72/2 ( Kane Williamson (C) 20 , Ross Taylor 25) Taylor starts the with a straight drive for four. MS Dhoni is on the field and he is fielding on fine leg. He is also doing some excercise, trying to open his arms which leads to the speculations of him bowling, which are also amplified by commentator Sanjay Manjrekar. MSD bowling in the nets is a regular sight, will he do it here?

After 17 overs,New Zealand 75/2 ( Kane Williamson (C) 22 , Ross Taylor 26) Yuzvendra Chahal is brought into the attack. Chahal had the chip over Ross Taylor's shoulder during the ODI series in NZ earlier this year. It will be an interesting to see how the batsman goes about the challenge. Chahal gets a leg break to rip past Tayalor's outside edge. He draws him forward with the flight and prods forward trying to defend the ball. But the ball turned square past the outside edge. The turn prompted a slip in place. Taylor advances for the next ball and bunts it to long off for a single.

Dhoni as substitute fielder... at deep fine leg. Has gone off the field now. Just when you think you have seen this man do everything.

FOUR! Williamson goes on the backfoot, trying to open his body to play it through the offside and the googly from Kuldeep allowed him more room. He cuts it past point for a boundary.

After 18 overs,New Zealand 83/2 ( Kane Williamson (C) 28 , Ross Taylor 28) Taylor is happy to get his foot across and paddle it around the corner for singles but he must be careful for the quick delivery that Kuldeep might slip in. Williamson with the boundary of the over, along with four singles to make it an 8-run over. NZ need 97 runs to win.

After 19 overs,New Zealand 87/2 ( Kane Williamson (C) 30 , Ross Taylor 30) Chahal continues. Four singles off the over that brings up the 50-run partnership for the third wicket between Rossco and KW. India need a wicket to expose NZ's middle order, Kiwis need 93 runs more

After 20 overs,New Zealand 90/2 ( Kane Williamson (C) 32 , Ross Taylor 31) There is a leg slip in place for Taylor, taking the sweep to fine leg out of the equation. Kuldeep bowling just a little too wide of off stump. Three more singles added to NZ's total.

FOUR! Ross Taylor sees the flight from Chahal and skips down the track, gets to the pitch of the ball and driving it superbly for a boundary.

After 21 overs,New Zealand 97/2 ( Kane Williamson (C) 33 , Ross Taylor 37) Taylor is looking very good in the middle as well. Using his feet to the spinners and blunting their attack. NZ are in complete control at the moment. Seven more added to the score from Chahal's over.

FOUR! Williamson goes over the top but is in full control of the shot. He knew where the fielders were as he hits it to long on fence. Flighted delivery from Kuldeep around off and Williamson takes a big stride forward and lifts it over the field. Very well executed.

FOUR! Kuldeep again pays the price of bowling it wide off offstump, and Williamson fetches it with a flat bat, striking it through the gap between the mid-off extra cover.

After 22 overs,New Zealand 108/2 ( Kane Williamson (C) 43 , Ross Taylor 38) Kane Williamson starting to play some strokes and taking some calculated risks. With two boundaries in the over, Black Caps go past the 100-run mark. The form of Kuldeep Yadav and the ease with which batsmen are playing could start becoming a headache for the Indian team management.

SIX! Another flighted delivery that is bowled very full from Chahal. Williamson is now in the mood to play some strokes. He gets forward and pumps the slog-sweeps taking the ball from outside off and sending it over mid wicket.

FIFTY! A single followed by the big shot to bring up the half-century. Typical Williamson innings, taking some time to get going initially and after getting his eye in he unleashes some strokes.

After 23 overs,New Zealand 117/2 ( Kane Williamson (C) 50 , Ross Taylor 40) Williamson starts the over with a maximum and then completes his half century of the next ball. Nine runs from Chahal's over, Kiwis need 63 runs to win.

Fifty up for Williamson and as feared the wrist spinners haven't really exerted the control they did in New Zealand earlier this year. At the moment, it is an easy gallop for the Black Caps. Difference in conditions shows how much more dependent India are on their top order.

After 24 overs,New Zealand 120/2 ( Kane Williamson (C) 52 , Ross Taylor 41) Dinesh Karthik drops Ross Taylor of the last ball of the over. Pitched up delivery, was the googly that Taylor was looking to drive powerfully through covers, gets an genuine outside edge which Karthik isn't able to hold on. Kuldeep has hands over his head. Three singles of the over.

After 25 overs,New Zealand 122/2 ( Kane Williamson (C) 53 , Ross Taylor 42) First look of Jadeja the bowler. Starts off well, giving away only couple of runs from his first over. We reach the 25th over mark with NZ in a commanding position.

After 26 overs,New Zealand 125/2 ( Kane Williamson (C) 53 , Ross Taylor 45) Kuldeep Yadav gets through his fifth over without much fuss. Only three runs of it but India desperately need wickets. NZ need 55 more.

FOUR! Not a good delivery to start the over. Short and wide from Jadeja. Taylor accepts it gleefully and cuts the ball fierecly to deep point fence.

FIFTY! Ross Taylor's chance to bring up his half-century. He dances down the wicket and drives it powerfully through extra cover. Races to the fence.

After 27 overs,New Zealand 134/2 ( Kane Williamson (C) 53 , Ross Taylor 54) Couple of boundaries off Jadeja's second over with Ross Taylor also brining his fifty. The two key Kiwi batsmen have warmed up nicely. Now for them to finish the job.

FOUR! Supreme placement. Kane Williamson with another big stride forward and across. Rolls his wrists, directing it to backward square leg boundary.

Toss News: Virat Kohli wins the toss and India will be batting first.

Well, Rohit has fallen on the first ball of the second over bowled by left-arm pacer Trent Boult. He has had issues with the ball coming in to him off the left-arm pacers and this time again, the same delivery has sent him back. The ball hit his back leg and Kiwis appealed in unison. Umpire Kumar Dharmasena took his time and raised his finger. Review did not help Rohit and he has to walk back. Rohit lbw b Boult 2(6)

Dhawan is gone. Boult delivers again on the first ball of his over. Good length delivery, Dhawan thought it would go away, it came in and surprised him, took the inside edge of his bat and went to the keeper. New Zealand appealed half-heartedly but umpire Dharmasena was unmoved. Williamson opted for DRS and the third umpire found a spike as the ball passed the bat. Out, he said. Dharmasena had to reverse the decision. Dhawan c Tom Blundell b Boult 2(7)

Go big or go home, that's KL Rahul for you. He was looking in good touch but those half-hearted decisions of whether to go for the shot or not yet again resulted in his fall. Ball rising at him and he tried to dab it to off side, ended up chopping the ball on to his stumps. Kicked the ball off his legs as it disturbed the stumps. He was angry on himself and rightly so. Rahul b Boult 6(10)

CLEAN BOWLED! KOHLI GONE. Colin de Grandhomme gets the ball in hand and on his third delivery produces the ball of the match, in-swinger, comes in from good length and disturbed the stumps. Kohli had no answer to that ball. India in big trouble. Kohli b de Grandhomme 18(24)

Well, Hardik is gone. Bowling change does the trick for New Zealand. Jimmy Neesham came into the attack, bowled a lovely outswinger, Pandya could not read the ball, ended up edging it to the hands of keeper. He walks back to the dressing room. Hardik Pandya c Tom Blundell b Neesham 30(37)

India in huge trouble here. Another one on the legs of Karthik, this was further down the leg side, and the right-handed batsman flicked again, this time the ball went in air and straight to the fielder at deep square leg. Unfortunate dismissal really, The ball should have been hit for four but it has sent DK back. Karthik c Ish Sodhi b Neesham 4(3)

Dhoni came down the track to play a big shot through the leg side, Southee pulled back his length, which resulted in Dhoni hitting the ball straight to the fielder at short mid-wicket. Dhoni c Neesham b Southee 17(42)

Dhoni gone and India are now 7 down.

That's the end of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, ball rising from the good length, and Bhuvi tried to hit it on off side, could not control the shot, the ball took the edge and flew to wide first slip where Ross Taylor took a good catch diving to his right. Bhuvneshwar c Ross Taylor b Neesham 1(17)

A fine innings from Jadeja comes to an end and it takes a brilliant catch from Guptill at point region to dismiss him. Width given by Ferguson and Jadeja cut it but the ball went to Guptill at rocket speed and he was quick in his reflexes to take the catch. Stunning catch to be honest. Jadeja c Guptill b Ferguson 54(50)

That's the end of India innings. Short ball from Boult and Kuldeep tried to pull, ball took the leading edge and flew up in the over, came down at Boult who took a safe and easy catch. India bowled out for 179.

India vs New Zealand, ICC cricket world cup 2019 warm-up match: Couple of boundaries off Jadeja's second over with Ross Taylor also brining his fifty. The two key Kiwi batsmen have warmed up nicely. Now for them to finish the job.

Preview: Virat Kohli-led India will get their final round of preparations for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 underway when they take on Kane Williamson’s New Zealand in their first of the two warm-up matches.

The warm-up encounter comes less than two weeks before India’s opening match against South Africa on 5 June and will be one more opportunity to settle the issue of the much-debated number four spot.

KL Rahul and Vijay Shankar will be competing for that slot, which would eventually mean that MS Dhoni bats down the order.

The openers slot is more or less confirmed, with Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan set to kickstart the innings.

Meanwhile, the match is also going to be a battle between experienced pace attacks. While India boast of pacers like Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, the Kiwis have Tim Southee and Trent Boult within their ranks.

Ish Sodhi, who picked up 28 wickets from five domestic matches for Central Districts earlier this year, will be competing against the Indian spin duo of Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav.

The Kiwis will play West Indies in their final warm-up game before they begin their campaign against Sri Lanka on 1 June.

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni(w), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Lokesh Rahul, Dinesh Karthik, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal

New Zealand: Colin Munro, Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson(c), Tom Blundell(w), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Colin de Grandhomme, Tom Latham, Ish Sodhi