India vs New Zealand Live Score, 2nd T20I at Ranchi: India look to seal the series

18:26 (IST)

Pitch report: The boundaries are bigger. The pitch is tacky, it is firm and there is very little grass. It will be helpful for spinners and bowlers who bowl cutters. The team bowling first might extract some purchase compared to the team bowling second. The toss might become a big factor as the dew has already started appearing.

18:23 (IST)

In the first T20I, Ashwin and Bhuvneshwar were brilliant with the ball. Siraj, Chahar and Axar went for runs and they would look to bounce back in the second T20I. With India looking to seal the series and Kiwis looking to stay alive, we can expect a cracker.

18:16 (IST)

Just in: Harshal Patel has received his India cap from former India all-rounder Ajit Agarkar

18:15 (IST)

The Indians bowled well in the Powerplay and at the death. They conceded 41/1 in the powerplay and then in the last five overs, they gave away just 41 runs and took three wickets to restrict the Kiwis to 164/6. Those last five overs were crucial and it made a difference between the Kiwis posting 190-200 and a below par 164 on a very good batting track with the dew factor also going to play a part.

18:09 (IST)

The New Zealand batting stuttered in the first T20I. Apart from Martin Guptill and Mark Chapman, none of the other batsmen managed to click. Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips who both got out for ducks would be looking to make amends in the 2nd T20I. In absence of Kane Williamson, their middle order will need to form the backbone and put in strong performances.

Guptill has been the man in form and he will again be a threat for India. The Indian bowlers will need to find a way to get him out.

18:01 (IST)

Heavy dew has been predicted for the second T20 International between India and New Zealand, which is set to be played in front of a full house at the JSCA International Stadium Complex.

Seasoned chief curator Shyam Bahadur Singh said “heavy dew is expected from 7.30pm onwards”, which could mean toss would play a significant role.

“Heavy dew is expected from around 7.30pm onwards. We will take all possible measures to negate the impact,” Singh said.

As for the wicket, it would be a typical batting-friendly surface with the bowlers having little advantage.

“It would be a sporting wicket. T20 is a game of entertainment, not a classic version. People will come to watch some power hitting and not to see a Ranji or a Test…”

Click here to read the full report:

17:52 (IST)

In Test cricket where the wickets are most valuable, Ashwin takes them almost as often as anyone. Since the start of 2018, no spinner has a better average or strike rate. And nobody is close in terms of average. There have been 22 bowlers who have bowled at least 400 overs in Tests in that time and had an average under 28. Ashwin is the only spinner in that group, with an average of 22.09 in the same period. In the top 20 bowlers by strike rate, he is one of the only two spinners (Moeen Ali has a very low strike rate too). If any spinner in the world knows how to take wickets it is Ravichandran Ashwin.

Our New Zealand writer Michael Wagener explains how Ravichandran Ashwin deploys traditional, Test skills in T20 cricket HERE

17:41 (IST)

India took a 1-0 lead in Jaipur as they got past the finish line with a nervy chase. Their middle order stuttered a little in the death overs and that meant that the match went till the last over after they were cruising at one stage. The Kiwis would be looking to bounce back and stay alive. A much better bowling and batting performance is the need of the hour. The dew will be a factor which will make the toss crucial. We can expect another intriguing contest in Ranchi.

17:22 (IST)

Hello and welcome to the coverage of 2nd T20I between India and New Zealand in Ranchi. Match starts at 7 pm IST with the toss taking place at 6.30 pm. Follow this space for live scores and updates.

Highlights

India vs New Zealand Live Score, Final Cricket Score and Live Streaming, Latest Updates India took a 1-0 lead in Jaipur as they got past the finish line with a nervy chase. Their middle order stuttered a little in the death overs and that meant that the match went till the last over after they were cruising at one stage. The Kiwis would be looking to bounce back and stay alive. A much better bowling and batting performance is the need of the hour. The dew will be a factor which will make the toss crucial. We can expect another intriguing contest in Ranchi.

Preview: India take on New Zealand in 2nd T20I at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi.

The Kiwis will look to bounce back after a defeat in first T20I and look to keep the series alive. India were cruising towards victory at one stage in Jaipur but the Kiwis battled hard to make a match of it and took it till the last over. India, though, held their nerve took a 1-0 lead in Rohit Sharma's full time and Rahul Dravid's coaching debut.

India vs New Zealand Live Streaming of 2nd T20I Match. AP

Live Cricket Score and Live Streaming of India vs New Zealand, Today's Ind vs NZ Today's Match. AP

In reply, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul got off to a flier. Rahul couldn't carry on but Rohit hit 48 and then Suryakumar Yadav hit a brisk 40-ball 62 to give India an upper hand. But in the last four overs, India stuttered, before Rishabh Pant hit the winning runs.

Ashwin and Bhuvneshwar were brilliant with the ball. Siraj, Chahar and Axar went for runs and they would look to bounce back in the second T20I. With India looking to seal the series and Kiwis looking to stay alive, we can expect a cracker.

Ahead of India’s second T20I, here’s all you need to know about when and where to watch the game:

When will the second T20I between India and New Zealand take place?

The match between India and New Zealand will take place on 19 November, 2021.

What is the venue for India vs New Zealand match?

The match will take place at JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi.

What time will the match start?

The match will begin at 7 pm IST. The toss will take place at 6.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs New Zealand match?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also be available on Disney+ Hotstar. Besides, you can browse Firstpost.com for live updates and over-by-over commentary.

Updated Date: November 19, 2021 17:25:02 IST

Tags:

