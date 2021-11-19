India vs New Zealand Live Score, 2nd T20I at Ranchi: India look to seal the series

India vs New Zealand Live Score, Final Cricket Score and Live Streaming, Latest Updates India took a 1-0 lead in Jaipur as they got past the finish line with a nervy chase. Their middle order stuttered a little in the death overs and that meant that the match went till the last over after they were cruising at one stage. The Kiwis would be looking to bounce back and stay alive. A much better bowling and batting performance is the need of the hour. The dew will be a factor which will make the toss crucial. We can expect another intriguing contest in Ranchi.

Preview: India take on New Zealand in 2nd T20I at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi.

The Kiwis will look to bounce back after a defeat in first T20I and look to keep the series alive. India were cruising towards victory at one stage in Jaipur but the Kiwis battled hard to make a match of it and took it till the last over. India, though, held their nerve took a 1-0 lead in Rohit Sharma's full time and Rahul Dravid's coaching debut.

The New Zealand batting stuttered in the first T20I. Apart from Martin Guptill and Mark Chapman, none of the other batsmen managed to click. Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips who both got out for ducks would be looking to make amends in the 2nd T20I. In absence of Kane Williamson, their middle order will need to form the backbone and put in strong performances.

Guptill has been the man in form and he will again be a threat for India. The Indian bowlers will need to find a way to get him out.

The Indians bowled well in the Powerplay and at the death. They conceded 41/1 in the powerplay and then in the last five overs, they gave away just 41 runs and took three wickets to restrict the Kiwis to 164/6. Those last five overs were crucial and it made a difference between the Kiwis posting 190-200 and a below par 164 on a very good batting track with the dew factor also going to play a part.

In reply, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul got off to a flier. Rahul couldn't carry on but Rohit hit 48 and then Suryakumar Yadav hit a brisk 40-ball 62 to give India an upper hand. But in the last four overs, India stuttered, before Rishabh Pant hit the winning runs.

India would look to put in a more convincing effort. Ashwin and Bhuvneshwar were brilliant with the ball. Siraj, Chahar and Axar went for runs and they would look to bounce back in the second T20I. With India looking to seal the series and Kiwis looking to stay alive, we can expect a cracker.

Ahead of India’s second T20I, here’s all you need to know about when and where to watch the game:

When will the second T20I between India and New Zealand take place?

The match between India and New Zealand will take place on 19 November, 2021.

What is the venue for India vs New Zealand match?

The match will take place at JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi.

What time will the match start?

The match will begin at 7 pm IST. The toss will take place at 6.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs New Zealand match?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also be available on Disney+ Hotstar. Besides, you can browse Firstpost.com for live updates and over-by-over commentary.