India vs New Zealand Live Score, 3rd T20I at Kolkata: Hosts eye clean sweep, Kiwis seek consolation win

17:51 (IST)

Gambhir bats for Avesh’s inclusion


Former India opener Gautam Gambhir has asked for the team management to include Delhi Capitals pacer Avesh Khan in the India XI for the third and final T20I against New Zealand.


“It will suit him, especially the wicket in Kolkata, it's got pace and bounce,” said Gambhir on the conditions at the Eden Gardens.

17:46 (IST)

Chahar, Kishan head to SA


Deepak Chahar and Ishan Kishan, both of whom are part of the India squad for the ongoing series, are scheduled to join the India A team in their tour of South Africa for three four-day games that will give them a chance to contend for spots in the India squad for the Test series in South Africa later this winter.


17:44 (IST)

“Meaningless series,” says McClenaghan


New Zealand and Mumbai Indians left-arm seamer Mitchell McClenaghan might have upset an Indian fan or two by calling the ongoing T20I series ‘meaningless’. McClenaghan, of course, made the remark in jest while replying to a Twitter user, who tried to troll the cricketer over the Black Caps surrendering the series with back-to-back defeats in Jaipur and Ranchi.

17:39 (IST)

In the final game, Rohit and the management could hand a debut to pacer Avesh Khan and give Ruturaj Gaikwad a look in. Yuzvendra Chahal and Ishan Kishan are too looking for an opportunity against the Kiwis. However, India may not make wholesale changes considering they are so close to a series sweep opportunity which will give them an edge going into the Test series.

17:30 (IST)

Hello and welcome to our coverage of the third and final Twenty20 International between India and New Zealand at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, with the Men in Blue looking to complete a 3-0 sweep after having already clinched the series in Ranchi.

Highlights

title-img

India vs New Zealand Live Score, Final Cricket Score and Live Streaming, Latest Updates: Follow this space for the latest update on the third T20I between India and New Zealand in Kolkata.

India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I preview: Captain Rohit Sharma will not waver from his ruthless approach but might try out a few of his reserve players as India aim for a clean sweep against New Zealand in the third and final T20 International in Kolkata on Sunday.

Bilateral T20I series in various parts of the globe is fast losing its context due to too many private leagues but for Indian team, after their World Cup disaster, a series win might help in partially healing the wounds.

For New Zealand, it’s more about completing the assignment after a punishing schedule that will see them play five games (since T20 WC semi-final) in less than two weeks.

The inhuman scheduling means that a 0-3 defeat without services of skipper Kane Williamson will bruise egos but not deflate them as results of bilaterals count very little in the long run.

Having already pocketed the series with a couple of near perfect chases on Jaipur and Ranchi belters, there couldn’t have been a better venue than Eden Gardens for skipper Rohit to end the series on perfect note and also try out some of his reserve bench players.

Live Cricket Score and Live Streaming of India vs New Zealand, Today's Ind vs NZ Today's Match

The first series as full-time T20 captain has gone well for Rohit as he won two tosses, his bowlers put a stranglehold on Black Caps batters during end overs and then as a batter he provided great starts to set the platform.

The script has been flawless so far and before Rohit goes into the break, a 3-0 annihilation of New Zealand in ‘City of Joy’, where he once scored an epic 264 in an ODI, will be like an icing on the cake.

For coach Rahul Dravid, a dominant performance like this will also help him settle the nerves into the new role before the marquee Test series against the same rivals starting in less than a week’s time.

Having already won the series, Rohit and Dravid will now like to maintain a fine balance between winning and also trying out all their available resources to see how each and every individual is placed.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of the third T20I:

When will the third T20I between India and New Zealand take place?

The third T20 between India and New Zealand will take place on 21 November, 2021.

What is the venue for India vs New Zealand match? 

The match will take place at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

What time will the match start? 

The match will begin at 7 pm IST. The toss will take place at 6.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs New Zealand match? 

The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also be available on Disney + Hotstar. You can also browse Firstpost.com for live updates and over-by-over commentary.

With inputs from PTI

Updated Date: November 21, 2021 17:33:46 IST

