New opening pair of Ishan Kishan and KL Rahul are out in the middle for India. Expect some fireworks or quick wickets. Trent Boult will bowl the first over for the Kiwis.
|India
|New Zealand
|0/0 (0.1 ov) - R/R 0
|Batting
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|KL Rahul
|Batting
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Ishan Kishan
|Batting
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Trent Boult
|0.1
|0
|0
|0
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 0/0 (0)
|
0 (0) R/R: 0
KL Rahul 0(1)
Ishan Kishan 0(0)
|
0 0(0) S.R (0)
New opening pair of Ishan Kishan and KL Rahul are out in the middle for India. Expect some fireworks or quick wickets. Trent Boult will bowl the first over for the Kiwis.
Time for national anthems. We are moments away from live action and we know that Ishan Kishan will be opening for India...
Good start needed for India
Hardik retained. Will he bowl? Ishan Kishan comes in irrespective as Yadav has a niggle. Shardul for Bhuvi was expected. I thought Ashwin would be included. Team management have reposed faith in Chakravarthy. Losing toss is disadvantage. Can be nullified if powerplay goes well— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) October 31, 2021
BCCI update on SKY: Suryakumar Yadav complained of back spasms. He has been advised rest by the BCCI Medical Team and has stayed back at the team hotel.
Kohli and toss agony
This is the fifth consecutive toss Virat Kohli has lost in T20Is.— Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) October 31, 2021
This is the 17th toss Virat Kohli has lost in his last 21 matches as a captain against New Zealand across formats. #INDvsNZ #T20WorldCup21
New Zealand XI: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson(c), James Neesham, Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips(w), Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Trent Boult
India XI: Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah
Virat Kohli at the toss said that Ishan Kishan will be opening India's innings. He also said that players have recovered well after a 10-day break and look forward to correcting their mistakes.
Two changes for India:
Ishan Kishan replaces injured Suryakumar Yadav and Shardul Thakur replaces Bhuvneshwar Kumar.
Kane Williamson: "We will bowl as dew is a factor. One change for us, Adam Milne comes in for Tim Seifert. Just to balance our bowling attack. Devon Conway will keep wickets."
India vs New Zealand, Latest Updates, T20 World Cup 2021: New opening pair of Ishan Kishan and KL Rahul are out in the middle for India. Expect some fireworks or quick wickets. Trent Boult will bowl the first over for the Kiwis.
Preview: India take on New Zealand at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.
India would be looking to bounce back hard after the hammering they received at the hands of Pakistan in their opening match. A crucial half-century from Virat Kohli and a vital hand from Rishabh Pant helped India post a respectable 151/7 after they were reduced to 31/3 inside the powerplay.
A better fight was expected in the bowling department. However, they didn't manage to take a single wicket as Pakistan chased down the target with 13 balls to spare.
The top order will need to step up big time. It's a crucial match for both India and NZ as Pakistan are on the verge of qualifying for the semis with three wins in three. KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav have a lot of responsibility on their shoulders and they need to make sure that the entire burden is not on Kohli. The bowling too needs to be sharp and incisive.
Shami had an off day going for 11.20 runs an over. He would be looking to bounce back hard. The good thing is that Hardik Pandya has started to bowl in the nets and it will be interesting to see whether he bowls in the game and even if he does, then how many overs? It will also be interesting to see if at all India can bring in the in-form Ishan Kishan into the line-up but they will then have to take the tough call of leaving out either Suryakumar or Pandya which seems to be unlikely.
The Rohit Sharma vs Trent Boult battle will be the one to watch out for given Rohit's troubles with the ball coming in from left-arm bowlers.
New Zealand had their own batting problems as they could post just 134/8 against Pakistan in their opening clash. The batsmen got starts but couldn't carry on. The highest score was 27 — made by Daryl Mitchell and Devon Conway. A much better bowling effort is the need of the hour.
The bowlers battled hard to push Pakistan back but couldn't get them past the finish line. Ish Sodhi and Mitchell Santner will be the key.
With both teams looking to go all out in pursuit of a crucial win, we can expect a cracker.
Here's everything you need to know about the India vs New Zealand match in Dubai:
When will the Group 2 match of the T20 World Cup 2021 between India and New Zealand take place?
The match between India and New Zealand will take place on 31 October 2021.
What is the venue for India vs New Zealand match?
The match will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.
What time will India vs New Zealand match start?
The match will begin at 7.30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 7 pm IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast India vs New Zealand match?
The match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also be available on Disney+ Hotstar. Besides, you can browse Firstpost.com for live updates and over-by-over commentary.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
India skipper Kohli believes that one needs to be professional and play the game in the right spirit, like they would do with every match.
Heading into the showpiece, Gayle is just 97 runs short of becoming the highest run scorer in T20 World Cup, and Pollard said that there are no words to describe what the 'Universe Boss' has done for their country.
The 23-year-old was arrested on 3 October after a drugs raid on a cruise ship party by Narcotics Control Bureau officers in disguise