Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

India Vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE (t20)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

India Vs New Zealand At Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, 31 October, 2021

31 October, 2021
Starts 19:30 (IST)
Play In Progress
India

India

0/0 (0.1 ov)

Super 12 - Match 28
New Zealand

New Zealand

Yet To Bat

Live Blog
India New Zealand
0/0 (0.1 ov) - R/R 0

Play In Progress

KL Rahul - 0

Ishan Kishan - 0

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
KL Rahul Batting 0 1 0 0
Ishan Kishan Batting 0 0 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Trent Boult 0.1 0 0 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 0/0 (0)

0 (0) R/R: 0

KL Rahul 0(1)

0 0(0) S.R (0)
India vs New Zealand, Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup Match Updates: Kiwis to bowl first after winning toss

India vs New Zealand, Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup Match Updates: Kiwis to bowl first after winning toss

19:31 (IST)

New opening pair of Ishan Kishan and KL Rahul are out in the middle for India. Expect some fireworks or quick wickets. Trent Boult will bowl the first over for the Kiwis.

Full Scorecard
19:24 (IST)

Time for national anthems. We are moments away from live action and we know that Ishan Kishan will be opening for India...

Full Scorecard
19:20 (IST)

Good start needed for India

Full Scorecard
19:10 (IST)

BCCI update on SKY: Suryakumar Yadav complained of back spasms. He has been advised rest by the BCCI Medical Team and has stayed back at the team hotel.

Full Scorecard
19:09 (IST)

Kohli and toss agony 

Full Scorecard
19:08 (IST)

New Zealand XI: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson(c), James Neesham, Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips(w), Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Trent Boult

Full Scorecard
19:07 (IST)

India XI: Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah

Full Scorecard
19:07 (IST)

Virat Kohli at the toss said that Ishan Kishan will be opening India's innings. He also said that players have recovered well after a 10-day break and look forward to correcting their mistakes. 

Full Scorecard
19:06 (IST)

Two changes for India: 

Ishan Kishan replaces injured Suryakumar Yadav and Shardul Thakur replaces Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Full Scorecard
19:05 (IST)

Kane Williamson: "We will bowl as dew is a factor. One change for us, Adam Milne comes in for Tim Seifert. Just to balance our bowling attack. Devon Conway will keep wickets."

Full Scorecard
Load More

Highlights

title-img
19:03 (IST)

Toss: New Zealand opt to bowl first in Dubai against India in the virtual quarterfinals.

India vs New Zealand, Latest Updates, T20 World Cup 2021: New opening pair of Ishan Kishan and KL Rahul are out in the middle for India. Expect some fireworks or quick wickets. Trent Boult will bowl the first over for the Kiwis.

Preview: India take on New Zealand at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

India would be looking to bounce back hard after the hammering they received at the hands of Pakistan in their opening match. A crucial half-century from Virat Kohli and a vital hand from Rishabh Pant helped India post a respectable 151/7 after they were reduced to 31/3 inside the powerplay.

Live Cricket Score and Live Streaming of India vs New Zealand, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Match

Live Cricket Score and Live Streaming of India vs New Zealand, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Match

A better fight was expected in the bowling department. However, they didn't manage to take a single wicket as Pakistan chased down the target with 13 balls to spare.

The top order will need to step up big time. It's a crucial match for both India and NZ as Pakistan are on the verge of qualifying for the semis with three wins in three. KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav have a lot of responsibility on their shoulders and they need to make sure that the entire burden is not on Kohli. The bowling too needs to be sharp and incisive.

Shami had an off day going for 11.20 runs an over. He would be looking to bounce back hard. The good thing is that Hardik Pandya has started to bowl in the nets and it will be interesting to see whether he bowls in the game and even if he does, then how many overs? It will also be interesting to see if at all India can bring in the in-form Ishan Kishan into the line-up but they will then have to take the tough call of leaving out either Suryakumar or Pandya which seems to be unlikely.

The Rohit Sharma vs Trent Boult battle will be the one to watch out for given Rohit's troubles with the ball coming in from left-arm bowlers.

New Zealand had their own batting problems as they could post just 134/8 against Pakistan in their opening clash. The batsmen got starts but couldn't carry on. The highest score was 27 — made by Daryl Mitchell and Devon Conway. A much better bowling effort is the need of the hour.

The bowlers battled hard to push Pakistan back but couldn't get them past the finish line. Ish Sodhi and Mitchell Santner will be the key.

With both teams looking to go all out in pursuit of a crucial win, we can expect a cracker.

Here's everything you need to know about the India vs New Zealand match in Dubai:

When will the Group 2 match of the T20 World Cup 2021 between India and New Zealand take place?

The match between India and New Zealand will take place on 31 October 2021.

What is the venue for India vs New Zealand match?

The match will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

What time will India vs New Zealand match start?

The match will begin at 7.30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 7 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs New Zealand match?

The match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also be available on Disney+ Hotstar. Besides, you can browse Firstpost.com for live updates and over-by-over commentary.

Click here for complete T20 World Cup coverage

Updated Date: October 31, 2021 19:31:42 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

T20 World Cup 2021: 'Another game of cricket', Virat Kohli plays down hype of India-Pakistan encounter
First Cricket News

T20 World Cup 2021: 'Another game of cricket', Virat Kohli plays down hype of India-Pakistan encounter

India skipper Kohli believes that one needs to be professional and play the game in the right spirit, like they would do with every match.

T20 World Cup 2021: West Indies backing Chris Gayle to do well, says skipper Kieron Pollard
First Cricket News

T20 World Cup 2021: West Indies backing Chris Gayle to do well, says skipper Kieron Pollard

Heading into the showpiece, Gayle is just 97 runs short of becoming the highest run scorer in T20 World Cup, and Pollard said that there are no words to describe what the 'Universe Boss' has done for their country.

Mumbai cruise drugs case: Aryan Khan, co-accused granted bail; Malik takes fresh dig at Wankhede
India

Mumbai cruise drugs case: Aryan Khan, co-accused granted bail; Malik takes fresh dig at Wankhede

The 23-year-old was arrested on 3 October after a drugs raid on a cruise ship party by Narcotics Control Bureau officers in disguise