India Vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE (test)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

India Vs New Zealand At Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, 03 December, 2021

03 December, 2021
Starts 09:30 (IST)
Tea
India

India

325/10 (109.5 ov)

276/7 (70.0 ov)

2nd Test
New Zealand

New Zealand

62/10 (28.1 ov)

13/1 (4.0 ov)

Live Blog
India New Zealand
325/10 (109.5 ov) - R/R 2.96 62/10 (28.1 ov) - R/R 2.2
276/7 (70.0 ov) - R/R 3.94 13/1 (4.0 ov) - R/R 3.25

Tea

New Zealand need 527 runs to win with 9 wickets remaining

Tom Latham (C) - 6

Will Young - 7

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Will Young Batting 7 9 1 0
Daryl Mitchell Batting 0 0 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Mohammed Siraj 2 0 9 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 13/1 (4)

13 (13) R/R: 3.25

Will Young 7(9)

Tom Latham (C) 6(15) S.R (40)

lbw b Ravichandran Ashwin
Live Score, India vs New Zealand, 2nd Test, Day 3: NZ lose Tom Latham, head to tea break at 13/1 in chase of 540

14:23 (IST)

There's a slight delay in resumption of play as the spider-cam seems to be stuck somewhere. Bizarre circumstances indeed! Anyway, the umpires declare that's an early tea for the teams. 

It's been another session dominated by India. Blow for Kiwis as their stand-in skipper Tom Latham has departed early. NZ need 527 more runs to win. Join us in a few minutes for the day's final session. 

14:20 (IST)

After 4 overs,New Zealand 13/1 ( Will Young 7 , Daryl Mitchell 0)

Spin does the trick yet again. Ashwin strikes, as Latham is struck LBW. Latham challenges the decision. No bat involved and the ball is hitting middle and leg stump. Early blow for the Kiwis in this mountain of a chase. Daryl Mitchell is the new batter. 

14:17 (IST)
wkt

OUT! LBW and Latham departs! But Latham goes for the review, and there are four reds in Hawkeye, so the skipper departs. No significant spike in UltraEdge as well.  Latham lbw b Ashwin 6

14:12 (IST)

After 2 overs,New Zealand 11/0 ( Tom Latham (C) 5 , Will Young 6)

Ashwin introduced into the attack, and Latham collects a boundary. Latham goes for a reverse sweep but misses, and the ball narrowly fails to make contact with the stumps, as Latham manages to control it well. He knocks the ball off with his bat, and he survives. 

14:06 (IST)

After 1 overs,New Zealand 7/0 ( Tom Latham (C) 1 , Will Young 6)

Mohammed Siraj with the ball for India first up. Latham on strike, and he's off the mark with a single. Will Young finds the fine leg fence for a boundary straight away. Seven off the first over. 

14:04 (IST)
four

FOUR! A boundary right away for Will Young as he tucks this away to the fine leg fence. 

13:57 (IST)

After 70 overs,India 276/7 ( Axar Patel 41 , )

So the imminent declaration has finally happened. Jayant Yadav is caught and bowled by Ajaz Patel, who claims his 14th wicket. Axar had slammed a four and Yadav a six before the dismissal. Soon after Yadav's dismissal, Kohli did not show any hesitation in declaring the innings. 

New Zealand will need 540 runs to win when they come out to bat. 

13:52 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Wicket number 14 for Ajaz Patel in the match as Jayant Yadav is caught and bowled! 

13:40 (IST)

After 67 overs,India 254/6 ( Axar Patel 25 , Jayant Yadav 0)

Ravindra continues. He sees off Wriddhiman Saha in the second ball but runs keep coming for India. Two sixes and a four from Axar as 16 runs come off the over. 

13:36 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Caught by Kyle Jamieson as Wtiddhiman Saha departs. Saha came down the track and went for the loft, only to find the fielder between mid-on and long-on. W Saha c Jamieson b Ravindra 13

India vs New Zealand, Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test Live Streaming and Latest Updates: Ashwin introduced into the attack, and Latham collects a boundary. Latham goes for a reverse sweep but misses, and the ball narrowly fails to make contact with the stumps, as Latham manages to control it well. He knocks the ball off with his bat, and he survives.

Day 2 report: India took control of the second Test by reaching 69-0 in the second innings at stumps on day two against New Zealand despite Ajaz Patel's historic 10-wicket haul on Saturday.

Patel became just the third bowler in cricket history to take all 10 wickets in a Test innings, saying the “stars have aligned” to take 10-119 in Mumbai, his birthplace.

India vs New Zealand Live Score of today's Ind vs NZ 2nd Test Match latest updates. AP

India vs New Zealand Live Score of today's Ind vs NZ 2nd Test Match latest updates. AP

Then, first innings’ centurion Mayank Agarwal was unbeaten on 38 while Cheteshwar Pujara was batting on 29 not out when play ended due to bad light.

Overall, India lead by 332 runs after New Zealand was bowled out for a paltry 62 runs (28.1 overs) in the first innings.

The 33-year-old Patel took four wickets on day one and added another six on day two — two in his first over of the day and another four after lunch, as India were dismissed for 325 in the series-deciding test at Wankhede Stadium.

“It is quite a special occasion for me; not only me, my wife, my mom and dad, my family. A very special day for me. To be born here and then come back here and achieve something like that is pretty special,” Patel said.

After lunch, India was bowled out in 10 overs. Agarwal was caught behind and then Axar Patel’s (52) innings came to an end.

Jayant Yadav and Mohammed Siraj were caught as Patel completed a historic rout.

He became only second bowler to achieve the feat on Indian soil. Jim Laker, for England against Australia in 1956, and Anil Kumble, for India against Pakistan in 1999, were the only bowlers to have previously taken all 10 wickets in a test innings.

“Welcome to the club #AjazPatel #Perfect10 Well bowled!” Kumble said in a tweet.

Both Laker and Patel represented Auckland in New Zealand’s domestic circuit. Patel said he’s in “very illustrious company” to be alongside Laker and Kumble in the history books.

"By the grace of God, I am very fortunate, the stars have aligned for me, having an occasion like that here in Mumbai,” Patel said.

He is playing in his 11th test. In his previous 10, he had taken just 29 wickets across 18 innings but now has 39 in 19 (before India’s second innings).

“It’s just about finding good rhythm and just being repetitive, asking good questions of the batters,” he said.

In response, New Zealand’s innings stuttered from the start.

Siraj blew away the top-order with pace and movement. Tom Latham (10) and Will Young (4) were caught at slip. Ross Taylor (1) was beaten for pace and bowled.

The Black Caps collapsed to 38-6 at tea as Indian spinners got into action.

Axar Patel trapped Daryl Mitchell (8) lbw. Ravichandran Ashwin came late into the attack but cleaned up Henry Nicholls (7) immediately.

Post tea, four more wickets fell quickly with Kyle Jamieson’s 17 the top score. Ashwin finished with 4-8 in eight overs as only two New Zealand batsmen got into double figures.

India took a 263-run lead. Surprisingly they did not enforce the follow on.

Agarwal and Pujara then extended the Black Caps’ misery and ground out 50 runs in 15 overs.

Shubman Gill was injured while fielding and thus did not open the batting.

“This innings was all about grit and determination," Agarwal said. “I haven’t changed much, but it’s more mental than technical. The Indian domestic circuit is tough and I’ve carried that experience into international cricket. We will look to pile on as many runs as we can tomorrow and put the pressure on New Zealand.”

The first test ended in a draw.

With inputs from AP 

Updated Date: December 05, 2021 14:24:32 IST

Tags:

