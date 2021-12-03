Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

India Vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE (test)

India Vs New Zealand At Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, 03 December, 2021

03 December, 2021
Starts 09:30 (IST)
Play In Progress
India

India

140/3 (44.3 ov)

2nd Test
New Zealand

New Zealand

Yet To Bat

Live Blog
India New Zealand
140/3 (44.3 ov) - R/R 3.15

Play In Progress

Mayank Agarwal - 44

Shreyas Iyer - 12

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Mayank Agarwal Batting 76 153 9 3
Shreyas Iyer Batting 12 34 2 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Ajaz Patel 19 9 40 3
William Somerville 6.3 0 37 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 80/3 (30)

60 (60) R/R: 4.13

Shreyas Iyer 12(34)

Virat Kohli (C) 0(4) S.R (0)

lbw b Ajaz Patel
Live Cricket Score, India vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Mayank, Shreyas resume hosts' innings after tea break

Live Cricket Score, India vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Mayank, Shreyas resume hosts' innings after tea break

15:18 (IST)

After 41 overs,India 121/3 ( Mayank Agarwal 58 , Shreyas Iyer 11)

Tim Southee continues. He delivers an overpitched ball in the second, and Mayank goes for the drive, finding the gap wide of cover for a boundary. The outfield is quick as well. Five runs from the over. 

14:43 (IST)

After 37 overs,India 111/3 ( Mayank Agarwal 52 , Shreyas Iyer 7)

Rachin Ravindra is introduced to the attack. Probably the last over before tea break. Mayank Agarwal gets to his fifty with a late cut shot as he guides the ball towards the boundary rope. Five runs from the last over of the first session, and it looks even at the moment. India finish the first session of the day at 111/3 from 37 overs. Do join us for the post-tea session in a few minutes. 

14:41 (IST)
fifty

FIFTY! Mayank Agarwal gets to his fifth Test match fifty with a sweetly timed boundary following a late cut shot

14:38 (IST)

After 36 overs,India 106/3 ( Mayank Agarwal 47 , Shreyas Iyer 7)

Ajaz Patel continues. He keeps things tight, giving away just one run, that of Mayank's single in the over. 

14:27 (IST)

After 33 overs,India 101/3 ( Mayank Agarwal 42 , Shreyas Iyer 7)

Tim Southee returns. Costy from Southee with two fours from Shreyas Iyer. 10 runs come off the over as India surpass their team 100. 

14:22 (IST)

After 32 overs,India 91/3 ( Mayank Agarwal 42 , Shreyas Iyer 1)

Expensive over from Ajaz after that previous dramatic over. Mayank with a stunning six and four off the last two balls of the over as 11 runs come from it. 

14:17 (IST)

After 30 overs,India 80/3 ( Mayank Agarwal 32 , Shreyas Iyer 0)

Ajaz returns. There's a review for LBW against Pujara. UltraEdge shows a gap between bat and ball. The ball is pitching in line, and impact's in line but the wickets are missing. NZ lose their review. But, guess what? The very next ball Pujara is cleaned up by Ajaz. He has to depart and captain Kohli comes in at number four. There's another review for LBW against Kohli in the same over, and it's a tough call. Seemed like there was a slight spike in UltraEdge but the TV umpire says he did not find any conclusive evidence for a 'bat first'. Hawkeye shows all reds, and Kohli has to go. Shreyas Iyer is the new batter. Talk about insane drama! 

14:14 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Kohli's dismissed leg before off that man Ajaz Patel once again. India opt for the review, but third umpire does not find a conclusive evidence for 'bat first'despite what seemed like a slight spike in UltraEdge. Hawkeye confirms four reds, and Kohli has to depart. Kohli lbw b Ajaz Patel 0

14:06 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Cleaned ém! Pujara's nighmare run continues, Ajaz Patel does no mistake in cleaning up the number three batter. Pujara b Ajaz Patel 0

13:58 (IST)

After 28 overs,India 80/1 ( Mayank Agarwal 32 , Cheteshwar Pujara 0)

New Zealand finally get a breakthrough. Ajaz Patel gets rid of the set Shubman Gill (44) courtesy a catch by Ross Taylor at slips. Partnership broken. Cheteshwar Pujara comes in at number three for India. A wicket maiden. 

Highlights

title-img
14:41 (IST)

FIFTY! Mayank Agarwal gets to his fifth Test match fifty with a sweetly timed boundary following a late cut shot
14:14 (IST)

OUT! Kohli's dismissed leg before off that man Ajaz Patel once again. India opt for the review, but third umpire does not find a conclusive evidence for 'bat first'despite what seemed like a slight spike in UltraEdge. Hawkeye confirms four reds, and Kohli has to depart. Kohli lbw b Ajaz Patel 0
14:06 (IST)

OUT! Cleaned ém! Pujara's nighmare run continues, Ajaz Patel does no mistake in cleaning up the number three batter. Pujara b Ajaz Patel 0
13:55 (IST)

OUT! Caught by Ross Taylor at the slips as Ajaz Patel gets rid of Shubman Gill. Shubman Gill c Ross Taylor b Ajaz Patel 44

India vs New Zealand Live Score, Final Cricket Score and Live Streaming, Latest Updates: Ajaz returns. There's a review for LBW against Pujara. UltraEdge shows a gap between bat and ball. The ball is pitching in line, and impact's in line but the wickets are missing. NZ lose their review. But, guess what? The very next ball Pujara is cleaned up by Ajaz. He has to depart and captain Kohli comes in at number four. There's another review for LBW against Kohli in the same over, and it's a tough call. Seemed like there was a slight spike in UltraEdge but the TV umpire says he did not find any conclusive evidence for a 'bat first'. Hawkeye shows all reds, and Kohli has to go. Shreyas Iyer is the new batter. Talk about insane drama!

Preview: India take on New Zealand in the 2nd Test at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

After a thrilling first Test in Kanpur, the action now shifts to Mumbai. It's a chance for the Kiwis to win their first Test series in India. They would be looking to carry forward the confidence from the Kanpur Test where they managed to save the Test thanks to some resilient batting by their spin trio — Will Somerville, Ajaz Patel and Rachin Ravindra.

They would want their middle order to step up in Mumbai. The likes of Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls and Tom Blundell didn't contribute much and hence they were left on the back foot for most of the match. Opener Tom Latham impressed in both the innings. He played spin well and will again be a threat for India.

The Kiwi bowlers bowled decently but they need to get the Indian lower-order out early.

India, on the other hand, have batting problems of their own. They depended on Shreyas Iyer and the lower order to bail them out during the Kanpur Test. The bowlers, though, bowled with great heart and nearly won the game for the hosts. With Shreyas Iyer shining on debut and Virat Kohli back for the Mumbai Test, there is a huge selection dilemma for India. Pujara and Rahane have been under pressure for some time and they didn't help their cause as they got decent starts but couldn't convert them. Rahane scored 35 and 4 while Pujara scored 26 and 22.

Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson are poles apart in their demeanour. AFP

India vs New Zealand Live Score of today's Ind vs NZ 2nd Test Match latest updates

Kohli will be back at No 4. It will be difficult to drop Iyer after he scored a century and a fifty on debut. The options for India might be to drop one of Pujara or Rahane, or drop an opener — either Shubman Gill or Mayank Agarwal — and open with Pujara. Saha is fit but will he make it to the starting eleven? Or will India go with KS Bharat who has opened the batting in domestic cricket as well? There are so many questions.

With overcast conditions in Mumbai, both teams would be looking to play an extra seamer.

This means the Kiwis would have to drop one of the spin trio and bring in Neil Wagner. While India might ponder playing Mohammed Siraj in place of one of the three spinners.

There is forecast for rain on Day 1 but the weather will get better on the rest of the days.

With India looking to continue their unbeaten run at home and Kiwis looking for their first series win, we can expect a cracker.

Here's all you need to know about the second Test between India and New Zealand in Mumbai:

When will the second Test between India and New Zealand take place?

The second Test between India and New Zealand will take place from 3-7 December, 2021.

What is the venue for India vs New Zealand match? 

The match will take place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

When will the match start? 

The match will begin at 9.30 am IST. The toss will take place at 9 am IST on Day 1.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs New Zealand match? 

The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also be available on Disney + Hotstar. You can also browse Firstpost.com for live updates and over-by-over commentary.

For the latest match Cricket Live Score, follow the Live Score and updates of the match here

Updated Date: December 03, 2021 15:14:40 IST

Tags:

