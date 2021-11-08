India vs Namibia Live Score, T20 World Cup 2021 Updates: Men in Blue hope to end campaign on a high

India or Namibia? Take the poll to let us know
Who will win the upcoming match between #India and #Namibia? #INDvNAM #T20WorldCup— Firstpost Sports (@FirstpostSports) November 8, 2021
LIVE: https://t.co/0xirgPWDhh
India or Namibia? Take the poll to let us know
Who will win the upcoming match between #India and #Namibia? #INDvNAM #T20WorldCup— Firstpost Sports (@FirstpostSports) November 8, 2021
LIVE: https://t.co/0xirgPWDhh
Meanwhile former England captain Nasser Hussain, a member of the T20 World Cup commentary panel himself, felt India didn’t quite play the brand of fearless cricket that some of the other teams have displayed, and has led to their exit from the Super 12s despite their talent.
New Zealand, meanwhile, made it to the semi-final of yet another global event. Thanks to their clinical win over Afghanistan on Sunday, they sealed their place in the last four and are now set to meet England, a side they lost to at the same stage five years ago, in the first semi-final on Wednesday.
Michael Wagener writes how the professionalism displayed by the Black Caps in all three departments has kept their hopes of a second ICC title in 2021 alive. Click here to read the full article
“When players prioritise IPL over playing for the country, what can we say”
World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev, meanwhile, has blamed the decision to host the IPL right before the T20 World Cup for India’s sub-par performance that has resulted in the Men in Blue failing to reach an ICC event semi-final for the first time in nine years.
Read: Kapil Dev says 'there should have been some gap between IPL and World Cup'
“We didn't make runs and that is the main reason, nothing else”
Cricketer-turned-commentator Sunil Gavaskar was very specific in his analysis of India’s disappointing T20 World Cup campaign, in which they were eliminated from the semi-final race with a game left.
Shastri-Kohli partnership aims to finish on high
Not only is India’s upcoming game against Namibia their final match of the 2021 T20 World Cup, it will also bring the curtains down on the Kohli-Shastri era with head coach Ravi Shastri set to step down from the role at the end of the tournament. It will also be Virat Kohli’s final game as T20 captain, and the Men in Blue sure will hope to sign things off with a big win.
Welcome to our live coverage of the final Super 12 game of the 2021 T20 World Cup, with India taking on Namibia at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, the match also being their final game of the tournament as New Zealand's victory over Afghanistan on Sunday knocked them out of the tournament.
India vs Namibia, Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2021 Latest Updates: Follow this space for the latest update on the final Super 12 game of the 2021 T20 World Cup.
Preview: India will take on Namibia in what will be their final outing of the 2021 T20 World Cup, after New Zealand's eight-wicket victory over Afghanistan on Sunday ended the Men in Blue's hopes of making it to the last four. It will also be the final game of the Super 12 stage of the tournament, with the two semi-finals and the final taking place thereafter.
New Zealand chased down the 125-run target set by the Afghans on Sunday to confirm their place in the last four of the mega event and cause yet another ICC event heartbreak for the Virat Kohli and company, who have now not won an ICC trophy in eight years.
India's campaign turned out to be all the more disappointing given this is the first time they've failed to make the semis of an ICC event since the 2012 World T20. They had won the Champions Trophy the very next year under MS Dhoni's leadership and finished runners up in the 2014 World T20, the 2017 Champions Trophy and the 2021 World Test Championship final. They would had also reached the semi-finals of the 2015 and 2019 ODI World Cups as well as the 2016 World T20.
Entering the tournament as strong favourites, India's campaign got off to a jittery start with a 10-wicket loss against Pakistan as Babar Azam and Co ended their 29-year wait for a World Cup victory over their neighbours. That was followed by another drubbing, this time at the hands of New Zealand — a side that can be considered India's bogey team in global events — as the Indians struggled to put up 110 on the board. The Black Caps then chased the target down with eight wickets and more than five overs to spare.
India, though, bounced back with clinical performances against Afghanistan and Scotland but were heavily dependent on other results for them to progress into the last four. And with Pakistan winning every game along the way to become the first team to book their place in the semis, India's chances boiled down to Afghanistan beating New Zealand in their final group game.
India, however, will hope to sign off on a positive note with another disciplined performance against the Namibians, who had earlier beaten Scotland in their only victory in the Super 12 stage of the event. Before that they had impressed in their victories over Netherlands and Ireland in the Round 1 stage of the tournament.
The last time these two sides met was back in the 2003 World Cup in South Africa. Sachin Tendulkar and skipper Sourav Ganguly smashed 152 and 112 not out respectively as India posted a massive 311/2 on the board after being put in to bat. Yuvraj Singh (4/6) would then star with the ball as the Namibians would fall short of the Indian total by a whopping 181 runs.
Here's everything you need to know as far as the India-Namibia match is concerned:
When will the Group 2 match of the T20 World Cup 2021 between India and Namibia take place?
The match between India and Namibia will take place on 8 November 2021.
What is the venue for India and Namibia match?
India and Namibia match will take place at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.
What time will India and Namibia match start?
The match will begin at 7.30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 7 pm IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast India and Namibia match?
The match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also be available on Disney+ Hotstar. Besides, you can browse Firstpost.com for live updates and over-by-over commentary.
Squads:
India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Varun Chakaravarthy, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur, Ishan Kishan, Rahul Chahar
Namibia: Stephan Baard, Michael van Lingen, Gerhard Erasmus(c), Zane Green(w), David Wiese, JJ Smit, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Craig Williams, Ruben Trumpelmann, Karl Birkenstock, Bernard Scholtz, Pikky Ya France, Jan Frylinck, Michau du Preez, Ben Shikongo
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Australia vs West Indies, Latest Updates, T20 World Cup 2021: Australia win! Aussies secure an eight-wicket win over West Indies to strengthen their bid for a semis spot. They have completed the chase inside 17 overs and that is a massive boost to their NRR, putting them in an advantageous position against South Africa who play England tonight.
England vs South Africa, Latest Updates, T20 World Cup 2021: A dramatic final over to end the match in South Africa's favour. The Proteas bow out on a high, thanks to Kagiso Rabada's brilliant hat-trick. That was exactly where England lost the plot, eventually falling short by 11 runs.
England vs Sri Lanka, Latest Updates, T20 World Cup 2021: South Africa win by 6 wickets! Mahedi to bowl, South Africa need 5 runs in 42 balls. Two singles to start, and then the new man Miller hits a boundary to wrap up the win for the Proteas!