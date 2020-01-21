LIVE Score, India vs Japan, U19 World Cup 2020: Priyam Garg and Co start favourites against debutants
India vs Japan, ICC U-19 World Cup 2020, Live Updates: Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of India's ICC U-19 World Cup 2020 Group A clash against debutants Japan. Priyam Garg and Co, the defending champions, got off to a superb start in their clash against Sri Lanka, beating the Islanders by 90 runs. Meanwhile, Japan have already earned their first-ever point following an abandoned match against New Zealand due to rain. Stay tuned as we will bring you updates from the match.
India vs Japan, ICC U-19 World Cup 2020, Live Updates: Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of India's ICC U-19 World Cup 2020 Group A clash against debutantes Japan. Priyam Garg and Co, the defending champions, got off to a superb start in their clash against Sri Lanka, beating the Islanders by 90 runs. Meanwhile, Japan have already earned their first-ever point following an abandoned match against New Zealand due to rain. Stay tuned as we will bring you updates from the match.
Preview: Priyam Garg-led India will look to continue their positive momentum in the ICC U-19 World Cup 2020 when they face debutantes Japan in their second Group A game at Bloemfontein's Mangaung Oval on Tuesday. India's colts got their campaign off to a winning start as the side defeated Sri Lanka by 90 runs on Sunday at the same venue, and they will virtually seal a place in the Super League quarter-finals if they defeat the minnows.
Chasing 298, Sri Lanka lost its first wicket in the fourth over as Navod Paranavithana was sent back to the pavilion by Sushant Mishra.
Ravindu Rasantha and Kamil Mishara retrieved the innings for Sri Lanka as the duo put on 87 runs for the second wicket, but as soon as they started gaining an upper hand, India came back as Yashasvi Jaiswal dismissed Rasantha (49), reducing Sri Lanka to 106/2.
Siddhesh Veer then got among the wicket-taking charts and went on to dismiss Mishara (39), pegging Sri Lanka back.
Sri Lanka's batsmen played cameos, but the side struggled in increasing their tempo, and the team had to face a defeat by 90 runs.
Earlier, half-centuries from Jaiswal and Priyam Garg enabled India to post a score of 297/4 in the allotted fifty overs.
Openers Jaiswal and Divyaansh Saxena put on 66 runs for the first wicket. Sri Lanka got the breakthrough in the 12th over as Dilshan Madushanka sent Saxena (23) back to the pavilion. Soon after, Jaiswal (59) also was dismissed and India was reduced to 112/2 in the 22nd over.
Tilak Varma and Priyam Garg then retrieved the innings for the side and took the side's total past the 170-run mark.
Garg scored a half-century while Varma fell just four runs short off the mark. In the end, Dhruv Jurel and Siddhesh Veer's unbeaten stand of 63 runs took India's total past the 295-run mark.
Jurel and Veer remained unbeaten on 52 and 44 respectively.
Squads:
India: Priyam Garg (Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Divyansh Saxena, Dhruv Chand Jurel (VC & wk), Shashwat Rawat, Siddhesh Veer, Shubhang Hegde, Ravi Bishnoi, Akash Singh, Kartik Tyagi, Atharva Ankolekar, Kumar Kushagra (wk), Sushant Mishra, Vidyadhar Patil
Japan: Marcus Thurgate (Captain), Max Clements, Neel Date, Tushar Chaturvedi, Kento Ota-Dobell, Sora Ichiki, Ishaan Fartyal,Leon Mehlig, Masato Morita, Shu Noguchi, Yugandhar Retharekar, Reiji Suto, Debashish Sahoo, Kazumasa Takahashi, Ashley Thurgate.
With inputs from ANI
Updated Date:
Jan 21, 2020 12:59:00 IST
