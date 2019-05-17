- T20 Mumbai, 2019 SS Vs NMP North Mumbai Panthers beat SoBo SuperSonics by 12 runs
- T20 Mumbai, 2019 SS Vs ATM SoBo SuperSonics beat Aakash Tigers MWS by 26 runs
- T20 Mumbai, 2019 NMP Vs AA North Mumbai Panthers beat ARCS Andheri by 2 wickets
- T20 Mumbai, 2019 ATM Vs SPL Aakash Tigers MWS beat Shivaji Park Lions by 7 wickets
- West Indies Women in Ireland, 3 T20I Series, 2019 IREW Vs WIW West Indies Women beat Ireland Women by 64 runs
- Pakistan Women in South Africa, 5 T20I series, 2019 SAW Vs PAKW South Africa Women beat Pakistan Women by 9 wickets
- Pakistan Women in South Africa, 5 T20I series, 2019 SAW Vs PAKW South Africa Women beat Pakistan Women by 4 wickets
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Americas Qualifier, 2019 USAW Vs CANW USA Women beat Canada Women by 35 runs
- ICC Cricket World Cup Warm-up Matches, 2019 ENG Vs AFG England beat Afghanistan by 9 wickets
- ICC Cricket World Cup Warm-up Matches, 2019 AUS Vs SL Australia beat Sri Lanka by 5 wickets
- ICC Cricket World Cup Warm-up Matches, 2019 SA Vs WI Match Abandoned
- ICC Cricket World Cup Warm-up Matches, 2019 IND Vs NZ New Zealand beat India by 6 wickets
- ICC Cricket World Cup Warm-up Matches, 2019 BAN vs IND - May 28th, 2019, 03:00 PM IST
- ICC Cricket World Cup Warm-up Matches, 2019 WI vs NZ - May 28th, 2019, 03:00 PM IST
- ICC Cricket World Cup, 2019 ENG vs SA - May 30th, 2019, 03:00 PM IST
- West Indies Women in Ireland, 3 T20I Series, 2019 IREW vs WIW - May 28th, 2019, 08:30 PM IST
- West Indies Women in Ireland, 3 T20I Series, 2019 IREW vs WIW - May 29th, 2019, 08:30 PM IST
- West Indies Women in England, 3 ODI Series, 2019 ENGW vs WIW - Jun 6th, 2019, 06:30 PM IST
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|3631
|113
|2
|New Zealand
|2547
|111
|3
|South Africa
|2917
|108
|4
|England
|3663
|105
|5
|Australia
|2640
|98
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3462
|94
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5372
|125
|2
|India
|5669
|121
|3
|South Africa
|4488
|115
|4
|New Zealand
|3729
|113
|5
|Australia
|4342
|109
|6
|Pakistan
|3846
|94
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|7365
|283
|2
|England
|4253
|266
|3
|South Africa
|4196
|262
|4
|Australia
|5471
|261
|5
|India
|7273
|260
|6
|New Zealand
|4056
|254
India vs Bangladesh, ICC cricket world cup 2019 warm-up match: Hello and welcome to Firstpost's live coverage of India's second warm-up encounter, against Bangladesh, ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. The match will be played at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff.
Preview: The top-order will ideally like an extended session in the middle but injured Kedar Jadhav and Vijay Shankar's lack of game time will certainly be a bigger worry for India ahead of their final World Cup warm-up game against Bangladesh on Tuesday.
The top-heavy Indian line-up flattered to deceive in bowling-friendly conditions at the Oval as Trent Boult troubled them with both swing and seam movement.
The six-wicket defeat against New Zealand, however, won't be a big worry for Virat Kohli as he has some bigger issues to take care of.
Kohli is bound to be a worried man if Jadhav and Shankar are unable to get a decent hit against Mashrafe Mortaza's men before facing a tricky opposition like South Africa in its tournament opener at Southampton on 5 June.
India's primary objective during the practice games is to fix their middle-order problems but the two protagonists, who are likely to fill in the important Nos 4 and 6 in the tournament proper, have not fully recovered from their respective injuries.
Teams:
India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni(w), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Lokesh Rahul, Dinesh Karthik, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal
Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Sabbir Rahman, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Mehidy Hasan, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Mithun, Abu Jayed, Mosaddek Hossain
With inputs from PTI
