India vs Bangladesh, ICC cricket world cup 2019 warm-up match: Hello and welcome to Firstpost's live coverage of India's second warm-up encounter, against Bangladesh, ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. The match will be played at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff.

Preview: The top-order will ideally like an extended session in the middle but injured Kedar Jadhav and Vijay Shankar's lack of game time will certainly be a bigger worry for India ahead of their final World Cup warm-up game against Bangladesh on Tuesday.

The top-heavy Indian line-up flattered to deceive in bowling-friendly conditions at the Oval as Trent Boult troubled them with both swing and seam movement.

The six-wicket defeat against New Zealand, however, won't be a big worry for Virat Kohli as he has some bigger issues to take care of.

Kohli is bound to be a worried man if Jadhav and Shankar are unable to get a decent hit against Mashrafe Mortaza's men before facing a tricky opposition like South Africa in its tournament opener at Southampton on 5 June.

India's primary objective during the practice games is to fix their middle-order problems but the two protagonists, who are likely to fill in the important Nos 4 and 6 in the tournament proper, have not fully recovered from their respective injuries.

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni(w), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Lokesh Rahul, Dinesh Karthik, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Sabbir Rahman, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Mehidy Hasan, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Mithun, Abu Jayed, Mosaddek Hossain

With inputs from PTI

