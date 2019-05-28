First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC CWC Warm-up Matches | Match 8 May 27, 2019
ENG vs AFG
England beat Afghanistan by 9 wickets
ICC CWC Warm-up Matches | Match 7 May 27, 2019
AUS vs SL
Australia beat Sri Lanka by 5 wickets
ICC CWC May 30, 2019
ENG vs SA
The Oval, London
ICC CWC May 31, 2019
WI vs PAK
Trent Bridge, Nottingham
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News
Auto Refresh

LIVE Score, India vs Bangladesh Practice Match 2019, ICC Cricket World Cup Warm-up game: Spinners run through Bangladesh's middle order

Date: Tuesday, 28 May, 2019 23:07 IST Match Status: Play in Progress
Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

ICC Cricket World Cup Warm-up Matches 2019,Live Cricket Score and Updates

359/7
Overs
50.0
R/R
7.18
Fours
30
Sixes
13
Extras
30
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Dinesh Karthik not out 7 5 1 0
Ravindra Jadeja not out 11 4 1 1
Bowling 0 M R W
Mustafizur Rahman 8 1 43 1
Mashrafe Mortaza 6 2 23 0
229/8
Overs
44.5
R/R
5.15
Fours
23
Sixes
3
Extras
12
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Mohammad Saifuddin Batting 5 12 0 0
Mehidy Hasan Batting 8 18 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Mohammed Shami 4 0 22 0
Jasprit Bumrah 5 0 25 2

  • After 42 overs,Bangladesh 226/8 ( Mohammad Saifuddin 5 , Mehidy Hasan 5)

    Mehidy Hasan and Saifuddin run in ones and two, but eight runs come off Kuldeep's penultimate over. With Bangladesh almost certainly losing this match, India will look to finish the proceedings in the next few overs. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 41 overs,Bangladesh 218/8 ( Mohammad Saifuddin 1 , Mehidy Hasan 1)

    Jadeja has finally got a wicket, that of Sabbir Rahman. A quicker, fuller-length delivery outside off to dismiss the batsman. India now inch closer to victory.

    Full Scorecard

  • BOWLED 'EM! Jadeja finally gets a wicket. It was a delivery that was pushed through. Rahman chose a wrong ball to cut, that came in with the arm. He got an inside edge onto his stumps.

    Sabbir Rahman b Jadeja 7(12)

    Full Scorecard

  • After 40 overs,Bangladesh 216/7 ( Sabbir Rahman 7 , Mohammad Saifuddin 0)

    Two wickets in two balls for Kuldeep, and all of a sudden India have the upper hand now. Mushfiqur departs for 90, whereas Mosaddek Hossain departed for a duck. 

    Full Scorecard

  • WICKET! Two wickets in two balls for Kuldeep. Once again a tossed up delivery to Mosaddek Hossain, but this time Dinesh Karthik stumps the batsman. Rahim was way behind the crease. 

    Full Scorecard

  • WICKET! Kuldeep tosses this one up and Rahim is bowled as he tries to play the reverse sweep. Second wicket for Kuldeep. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance Cricket writer at Cardiff Wales Stadium

    Finally, a breakthrough for Kuldeep. Light at the end of a long tunnel for the left-armer, who has bowled decently on this surface. Remember, the pitch has nothing to offer for the spinners. But India should be delighted with the performance of their spin-trio, especially the wrist-spinners. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 39 overs,Bangladesh 215/5 ( Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 90 , Sabbir Rahman 6)

    An expensive over from Jadeja. 14 runs coming from his over and Mushfiqur continues to entertain the crowd with yet another four and a six. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 39 overs,Bangladesh 215/5 ( Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 90 , Sabbir Rahman 6)

    Sabbir Rahman slog sweeps Kuldeep to deep mid wicket for his first boundary and then he tries to unfurl a reverse sweep, but execution isn't the best. He misses it and hit on the pads, there is a loud appeal and the umpire denies it. India reviews for lbw shout against Rahman. Pitching is fine, impact is in lines but hitting the stumps – Umpire's call so Rahman survives.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 37 overs,Bangladesh 195/5 ( Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 75 , Sabbir Rahman 1)

    Jadeja rolls his arm over for the sixth over. Tight lines from the left-arm finger spinner. Sabbir Rahman is the new man in. Rohit Sharma does well in the deep to save two runs for his side. Four runs from it.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 36 overs,Bangladesh 191/5 ( Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 72 , Sabbir Rahman 0)

    End of a successful over for Kuldeep Yadav as he snaps his wicket drought. Mahumudullah after striking a boundary of the previous ball was looking to score another one but his greed leads to his downfall. Some fun and weird celebrations between Kuldeep and Dhawan in the middle.

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! Kuldeep Yadav has finally picked a wicket! This should do a world of good to his confidence. He hasn't been among the wickets and also under much scrutiny. He pumps his fist cause he knows the value of this wicket. Coming to the ball, it was tossed up delivery from the left-arm wrist-spinner to Mahmudullah, who jumped down the pitch looking for a big slog down the ground, the ball turns and he misses it completely.

    Mahmudullah b Kuldeep Yadav 9(12)

    Full Scorecard

  • After 35 overs,Bangladesh 185/4 ( Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 71 , Mahmudullah 4)

    Three runs off Jadeja's over. He bowls a couple of quick deliveries on the stumps to Mahmudullah. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 34 overs,Bangladesh 182/4 ( Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 70 , Mahmudullah 2)

    Mushfiqur Rahim looks in good touch, and hits another boundary in this over. Bangladesh might have to pull up their socks, but as long as Mushfiqur is there, they have hope in this game. Seven runs off Chahal's over. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 33 overs,Bangladesh 175/4 ( Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 64 , Mahmudullah 1)

    Mushfiqur brings Bangladesh's lone boundary in this over, with six runs coming off it. Mahmudullah gets off the mark in Jadeja's over. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 32 overs,Bangladesh 169/4 ( Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 59 , Mahmudullah 0)

    Two wickets in this over from Chahal has brought the Indians back in the game. A much-needed breakthrough for the Men in Blue who have removed Liton Das and Mohammad Mithun. Five runs off it. 

    Full Scorecard

  • WICKET! A misread googly from Chahal but Mohammad Mithun is struck lbw by the Indian spinner. Bangladesh are starting to collapse gradually and India are right back in the game. 

    Full Scorecard

  • WICKET! Chahal tosses this one up persuading Liton Das to draw forward. But, Dhoni does the job and stumps Liton, who departs after a fine innings. Liton Das st Dhoni b Chahal 73

    Full Scorecard

  • After 31 overs,Bangladesh 164/2 ( Liton Das 73 , Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 54)

    Just one run from Jadeja's over. Mushfiqur Rahim picks up the lone single in the over. India will need wickets from here, and even dot balls may not do for them. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 30 overs,Bangladesh 163/2 ( Liton Das 73 , Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 53)

    Four runs off Chahal's over. Liton and Mushfiqur manage to run in singles this over, as India look desperate for a breakthrough. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 29 overs,Bangladesh 159/2 ( Liton Das 71 , Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 51)

    An economical over from Jadeja, with just two runs coming off it. With Mushfiqur Rahim having scored his fifty and Liton unbeaten on 71, the Bangladesh is in the drivers' seat now. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 28 overs,Bangladesh 157/2 ( Liton Das 70 , Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 50)

    Liton begins the over with a four which goes towards deep mid-wicket. Six runs off Chahal's over as Bangladesh look comfortable in this chase.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 27 overs,Bangladesh 151/2 ( Liton Das 65 , Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 49)

    Liton Das is in attack mode now. He is hitting fours almost everywhere around the ground, and Mushfiqur is just one away from fifty. Seven runs off Jadeja's first over. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 26 overs,Bangladesh 144/2 ( Liton Das 59 , Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 48)

    Liton Das gives Bangladesh the lone four in the over. Five runs coming off Chahal's over. This partnership is looking dangerous. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 25 overs,Bangladesh 139/2 ( Liton Das 55 , Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 48)

    Mushfiqur Rahim is looking dangerous right now. With one four and a six, a total of 14 runs have come in this over. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 24 overs,Bangladesh 125/2 ( Liton Das 54 , Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 35)

    Liton Das brings up his fifty with a four. After a few slow overs, the duo of Liton and Mushfiqur have finally found their way back. 10 runs off Chahal's over. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Liton Das plays the slog sweep and that is a well-timed, powerful shot. Bangladesh are gaining momentum with ever boundary they hit.  

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Liton Das gets to his fifty in style. There is a thick edge and clears the keeper and short third-man. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 23 overs,Bangladesh 115/2 ( Liton Das 45 , Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 34)

    Shankar delivers yet another successful over. Just four coming from it, and now the Bangladeshi duo must be starting to feel the pressure. Liton and Mushfiqur continue to score in ones and twos, with Liton just five short of his fifty. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance Cricket writer at Cardiff Wales Stadium

    Half-century for Lition Das and a significant one. Prior to this fixture, Ltion was not Bangladesh's first-choice opener. In Ireland, Soumya and Tamim were preferred by the management. However, following this knock, they have to reconsider their strategy. I strongly believe, in the main tournament, Lition and Tamim can open the innings and Soumya should bat at No.3, instead of Shakib Al Hasan. Meanwhile, Mushfiqur is also warming up to the occasion with a well composed knock. Bangladesh are certainly not out of this contest yet.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 22 overs,Bangladesh 111/2 ( Liton Das 43 , Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 32)

    Chahal is introduced to the attack. He delivers a successful first over, conceding just four runs. This partnership is looking dangerous, especially with Liton Das in his 40s. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 21 overs,Bangladesh 106/2 ( Liton Das 42 , Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 29)

    Vijay Shankar comes back, and concedes just four runs from the over. Rahim and Liton rotates the strike in this over by taking singles. Bangladesh will look to build on this partnership and hope that they do not lose wickets at least until they have a win in sight. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 20 overs,Bangladesh 102/2 ( Liton Das 40 , Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 27)

    Two fours from Liton Das, and 11 runs off Kuldeep's over. Kuldeep appeals for lbw in a delivery which he tossed completely outside off, but Liton Das survives. As a result, the ball races towards the boundary. The partnership between Liton and Mushfiqur is now 53 runs. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Kuldeep tosses one outside off as Liton Das plays a sweep shot. LBW appeal from Kuldeep, but that is clearly missing the wickets and Liton survives. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Kuldeep delivers a full-tossed delivery, but Liton takes advantage and plays it straight towards the boundary.  

    Full Scorecard

  • After 19 overs,Bangladesh 91/2 ( Liton Das 35 , Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 25)

    Mushfiqur Rahim begins the over with a boundary through the empty slip cordon. That's the only four coming off the over, but had there been a slip fielder, the situation would have been so much different. Six runs off Shankar's over, including a leg bye.The partnership between Mushfiqur and Liton is now 42 runs. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Shankar bowls a good-length delivery, but Mushfiqur Rahim plays it through the empty slip cordon which leads to the boundary. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 18 overs,Bangladesh 85/2 ( Liton Das 35 , Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 20)

    Mushfiqur Rahim and Liton Das continue to score in singles. An excellent over from Kuldeep Yadav, who concedes just four from the over. A good over for India. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 17 overs,Bangladesh 81/2 ( Liton Das 33 , Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 18)

    Bhuvneshwar Kumar concedes a wide and four, with five runs coming off it. Bhuvi continues to struggle with his line and length as that is pretty evident in the wide he conceded. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Mushfiqur Rahim plays a lofted shot which goes through mid-off. Bhuvneshwar Kumar does not get the line and length he deserved and that has cost his team another boundary. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 16 overs,Bangladesh 76/2 ( Liton Das 33 , Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 14)

    First over after drinks as Dhoni comes back to the field. Kuldeep bowls a fuller-length delivery towards off-stump as Mushfiqur tries to play shot towards the square-leg, but finds the fielder. Just two runs off this over.

    Full Scorecard
  • Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance Cricket writer at Cardiff Wales Stadium

    Good time to have a bowl for under-pressure Kuldeep. Both batsmen are looking to steady the ship. So, they are unlikely to attack him at this point. This is a crucial spell for the left-armer. He desperately needs some confidence following the dismal outing in the IPL.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 15 overs,Bangladesh 74/2 ( Liton Das 32 , Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 13)

    Bhuvneshwar makes the error of dropping it short to Das with some room available for him to play the pull to mid wicket for a boundary off the first ball. Good comeback after that leaking only a single. Umpires signal for drinks.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 14 overs,Bangladesh 69/2 ( Liton Das 27 , Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 13)

    Kuldeep Yadav's form is extemely important from India's point of view. He needs wickets before the tournament starts. Couple of doubles along with a single come off his over. Rahim and Das also playing him very easily something that should Virat Kohli and Co.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 13 overs,Bangladesh 62/2 ( Liton Das 24 , Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 9)


    Rahim collects his first boundary with a perfect smash pull to deep mid wicket. Couple of singles to end the over.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 12 overs,Bangladesh 56/2 ( Liton Das 23 , Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 4)

    Kuldeep Yadav is introduced into the attack. Tidy start for the left-arm wrist spinner. Five singles coming off it. Rahim and Das will look to rebuild from here on.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 11 overs,Bangladesh 51/2 ( Liton Das 21 , Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 1)

    Bhuvneshwar Kumar delivers another economical over. Just two runs from the over. Jadeja misfields at backward point and gifts Mushfiqur Rahim a single off the last ball. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 10 overs,Bangladesh 49/2 ( Liton Das 20 , Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 0)

    Bumrah provides the breakthrough for India. He removes Liton Das and gets the crucial wicket of Shakib Al Hasan. In fact, the 49-run opening partnership is broken as the Men in Blue find a way back in the game. Two wickets and just one run from Bumrah's over. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance Cricket writer at Cardiff Wales Stadium

    That was lethal. First ball, right on your toes. A Bumrah special yorker to remove Shakib. He hardly got the time to put his bat down. This one extra over of Bumrah inside the powerplay has done the trick for India. 

    Full Scorecard

  • BOWLED 'EM! Bumrah delivers a yorker which hits the off-stump and the bails are flying as Shakib Al Hasan receives an excellent unplayable delivery. He departs for duck and has to make the long walk back to the pavilion. Shakib b Bumrah 0(1) 

    Full Scorecard
Load More

India vs Bangladesh, ICC cricket World Cup 2019 warm-up match:  Mehidy Hasan and Saifuddin run in ones and two, but eight runs come off Kuldeep's penultimate over. With Bangladesh almost certainly losing this match, India will look to finish the proceedings in the next few overs

Preview: The top-order will ideally like an extended session in the middle but injured Kedar Jadhav and Vijay Shankar's lack of game time will certainly be a bigger worry for India ahead of their final World Cup warm-up game against Bangladesh on Tuesday.

The top-heavy Indian line-up flattered to deceive in bowling-friendly conditions at the Oval as Trent Boult troubled them with both swing and seam movement.

The six-wicket defeat against New Zealand, however, won't be a big worry for Virat Kohli as he has some bigger issues to take care of.

LIVE Score, India vs Bangladesh Practice Match 2019, ICC Cricket World Cup Warm-up game: Spinners run through Bangladeshs middle order

Kohli is bound to be a worried man if Jadhav and Shankar are unable to get a decent hit against Mashrafe Mortaza's men before facing a tricky opposition like South Africa in its tournament opener at Southampton on 5 June.

India's primary objective during the practice games is to fix their middle-order problems but the two protagonists, who are likely to fill in the important Nos 4 and 6 in the tournament proper, have not fully recovered from their respective injuries.

Teams:

India: Rohit SharmaShikhar DhawanVirat Kohli(c), Vijay ShankarMS Dhoni(w), Kedar JadhavHardik PandyaRavindra JadejaMohammed Shami, Jasprit BumrahBhuvneshwar KumarLokesh RahulDinesh KarthikKuldeep YadavYuzvendra Chahal

Bangladesh: Tamim IqbalLiton DasShakib Al HasanSoumya SarkarMushfiqur Rahim(w), MahmudullahSabbir RahmanMohammad SaifuddinMashrafe Mortaza(c), Mehidy HasanRubel HossainMustafizur RahmanMohammad MithunAbu JayedMosaddek Hossain

With inputs from PTI

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

Updated Date: May 28, 2019

Tags : #Bangladesh cricket team #Cricket #ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 #ICC Men's Cricket World Cup #ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019 #India #India vs Bangladesh #India vs Bangladesh Live Streaming #Indian Cricket Team #Mashrafe Mortaza #MS Dhoni #Virat Kohli #World Cup 2019 Bangladesh #World Cup 2019 India #World Cup warm-up match

Also See


Points Table

Team p w l t pts
Afghanistan 0 0 0 0 0
Australia 0 0 0 0 0
Bangladesh 0 0 0 0 0
England 0 0 0 0 0
India 0 0 0 0 0
New Zealand 0 0 0 0 0
Pakistan 0 0 0 0 0
South Africa 0 0 0 0 0
Sri Lanka 0 0 0 0 0
West Indies 0 0 0 0 0




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
6 Pakistan 3846 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all