LIVE Score, India vs Bangladesh Practice Match 2019, ICC Cricket World Cup Warm-up game: Spinners run through Bangladesh's middle order
Date: Tuesday, 28 May, 2019 23:07 IST Match Status: Play in Progress
Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
ICC Cricket World Cup Warm-up Matches 2019,Live Cricket Score and Updates
1st Innings
2nd Innings
HIGHLIGHTS
OUT! Kuldeep Yadav has finally picked a wicket! This should do a world of good to his confidence. He hasn't been among the wickets and also under much scrutiny. He pumps his fist cause he knows the value of this wicket. Coming to the ball, it was tossed up delivery from the left-arm wrist-spinner to Mahmudullah, who jumped down the pitch looking for a big slog down the ground, the ball turns and he misses it completely.
Mahmudullah b Kuldeep Yadav 9(12)
WICKET! Chahal tosses this one up persuading Liton Das to draw forward. But, Dhoni does the job and stumps Liton, who departs after a fine innings. Liton Das st Dhoni b Chahal 73
BOWLED 'EM! Bumrah delivers a yorker which hits the off-stump and the bails are flying as Shakib Al Hasan receives an excellent unplayable delivery. He departs for duck and has to make the long walk back to the pavilion. Shakib b Bumrah 0(1)
WICKET! Edged and caught as Bumrah strikes. Bumrah delivers a good-length delivery which Liton edges it and gifts it to Dinesh Karthik. Much-needed breakthrough and the 49-run stand is broken. Soumya Sarkar c Karthik b Bumrah 25(29)
OUT! Dhoni dances down the track looking for another big shot but misses the delivery completely. Shakib did well to slow the ball well, beating MS with the lack of pace. A fantastic onslaught from MSD comes to an end.
Dhoni b Shakib 113(78)
CENTURY! Hundred for MS Dhoni!! The crowds have come in huge numbers and celebrating the moment. Yes it is not an international game but this might be once in a lifetime opportunity to see the Indian legend in flesh. Dhoni gets to three-figure mark in the most audacious manner with a powerful straight six down the ground over the sight screen. Teammates celebrate. MS acknowledges the applause
Dhoni reaches his hundred in just 73 balls. What a way to announce in what is likely to be his swansong event.
OUT! Too full for Hardik to get under it. He only manages to loft it to the long on fielder and his little cameo comes to an end. Shakib has a wicket. Good catch at long on as well.
Hardik Pandya c Sabbir Rahman b Shakib 21(11)
OUT! BOWLED! KLR shuffles across his stumps and the movement turns out to be a little too much. He was aiming for slog a big shot towards long leg. He gets some glove before the ball just kisses the leg stump as one of the bail falls down ever-so-slowly. End of a magnificent knock.
Rahul b Sabbir Rahman 108(99)
CENTURY! KL Rahul brings up a fine hundred. What an occassion to bring it up as well, just when all the focus is on the number four slot. The talented Karnataka batsman comes in and plays a brilliant innings. Many already believe his selection is all but confirmed are selectors convinced too? One thing is for sure, it will be very hard to ignore this innings, in case they plan to not include him.
OUT! Gone! Rubel has another one. Vijay Shankar looking to force it off the backfoot, ends up edging the back of a length delivery to the wicket-keeper. This is a massive opportunity loss from Vijay Shankar ahead of the tournament proper. This is bound add more pressure on the team management for his inclusion in the team.
Vijay Shankar c Rahim b Rubel 2(7)
OUT! BOWLED! Virat Kohli has been done in by a superb yorker! This was full, angled in and swinging into him and Kohli was a slightly late in play the flick through mid wicket. Beaten for pace and the ball deflects off his pads onto the off stump.
Kohli b Saifuddin 47 (46)
OUT! Rubel Hossain has struck in his first over. Back of a length delivery, outside off and Rohit thought he was in with a chance to play the pull. He goes for the shot but ends up getting a underedge on to his wickets. India lose their second wicket.
Rohit b Rubel 19(42)
WICKET! Shikhar Dhawan is struck lbw, pitches in between the off and middle stump. Mustafizur Rahman confidently appeals and the umpire gives it out straightaway. Dhawan lbw b Mustafizur 1(9)
The players walk out to the field for the final warm-up match before the main tournament. Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma all set to open for India. Mustafizur Rahman to open the attack for Bangladesh.
The covers have been taken off, which looks like a good sign. The match could start any moment from now.
Pitch report: Very fast outfield in Cardiff. There is a little bit of grass and the wicket is going to have a bit of pace. India will need to get into the groove. It is going to be a good day for batting. These are the ideal conditions for them to prepare before their first game against South Africa, says Sourav Ganguly and Michael Slater from the ground.
Bangladesh (Players available for second warm-up): Mashrafe Mortaza(Captain), Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah,Mushfiqur Rahim(Wicketkeeper), Mosaddek Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan, M Mustafizur Rahman,Mohammad Saifuddin, Rubel Hossain, Abu Jayed
India (Players available for second warm-up): Virat Kohli(Captain), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, MS Dhoni(Wicketkeeper), Vijay Shankar, Lokesh Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal
Toss News: Bangladesh win the toss and elect to bowl in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 warm-up match against India.
After 42 overs,Bangladesh 226/8 ( Mohammad Saifuddin 5 , Mehidy Hasan 5)
Mehidy Hasan and Saifuddin run in ones and two, but eight runs come off Kuldeep's penultimate over. With Bangladesh almost certainly losing this match, India will look to finish the proceedings in the next few overs.
After 41 overs,Bangladesh 218/8 ( Mohammad Saifuddin 1 , Mehidy Hasan 1)
Jadeja has finally got a wicket, that of Sabbir Rahman. A quicker, fuller-length delivery outside off to dismiss the batsman. India now inch closer to victory.
BOWLED 'EM! Jadeja finally gets a wicket. It was a delivery that was pushed through. Rahman chose a wrong ball to cut, that came in with the arm. He got an inside edge onto his stumps.
Sabbir Rahman b Jadeja 7(12)
After 40 overs,Bangladesh 216/7 ( Sabbir Rahman 7 , Mohammad Saifuddin 0)
Two wickets in two balls for Kuldeep, and all of a sudden India have the upper hand now. Mushfiqur departs for 90, whereas Mosaddek Hossain departed for a duck.
WICKET! Two wickets in two balls for Kuldeep. Once again a tossed up delivery to Mosaddek Hossain, but this time Dinesh Karthik stumps the batsman. Rahim was way behind the crease.
WICKET! Kuldeep tosses this one up and Rahim is bowled as he tries to play the reverse sweep. Second wicket for Kuldeep.
Finally, a breakthrough for Kuldeep. Light at the end of a long tunnel for the left-armer, who has bowled decently on this surface. Remember, the pitch has nothing to offer for the spinners. But India should be delighted with the performance of their spin-trio, especially the wrist-spinners.
After 39 overs,Bangladesh 215/5 ( Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 90 , Sabbir Rahman 6)
An expensive over from Jadeja. 14 runs coming from his over and Mushfiqur continues to entertain the crowd with yet another four and a six.
Sabbir Rahman slog sweeps Kuldeep to deep mid wicket for his first boundary and then he tries to unfurl a reverse sweep, but execution isn't the best. He misses it and hit on the pads, there is a loud appeal and the umpire denies it. India reviews for lbw shout against Rahman. Pitching is fine, impact is in lines but hitting the stumps – Umpire's call so Rahman survives.
After 37 overs,Bangladesh 195/5 ( Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 75 , Sabbir Rahman 1)
Jadeja rolls his arm over for the sixth over. Tight lines from the left-arm finger spinner. Sabbir Rahman is the new man in. Rohit Sharma does well in the deep to save two runs for his side. Four runs from it.
After 36 overs,Bangladesh 191/5 ( Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 72 , Sabbir Rahman 0)
End of a successful over for Kuldeep Yadav as he snaps his wicket drought. Mahumudullah after striking a boundary of the previous ball was looking to score another one but his greed leads to his downfall. Some fun and weird celebrations between Kuldeep and Dhawan in the middle.
After 35 overs,Bangladesh 185/4 ( Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 71 , Mahmudullah 4)
Three runs off Jadeja's over. He bowls a couple of quick deliveries on the stumps to Mahmudullah.
After 34 overs,Bangladesh 182/4 ( Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 70 , Mahmudullah 2)
Mushfiqur Rahim looks in good touch, and hits another boundary in this over. Bangladesh might have to pull up their socks, but as long as Mushfiqur is there, they have hope in this game. Seven runs off Chahal's over.
After 33 overs,Bangladesh 175/4 ( Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 64 , Mahmudullah 1)
Mushfiqur brings Bangladesh's lone boundary in this over, with six runs coming off it. Mahmudullah gets off the mark in Jadeja's over.
After 32 overs,Bangladesh 169/4 ( Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 59 , Mahmudullah 0)
Two wickets in this over from Chahal has brought the Indians back in the game. A much-needed breakthrough for the Men in Blue who have removed Liton Das and Mohammad Mithun. Five runs off it.
WICKET! A misread googly from Chahal but Mohammad Mithun is struck lbw by the Indian spinner. Bangladesh are starting to collapse gradually and India are right back in the game.
After 31 overs,Bangladesh 164/2 ( Liton Das 73 , Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 54)
Just one run from Jadeja's over. Mushfiqur Rahim picks up the lone single in the over. India will need wickets from here, and even dot balls may not do for them.
After 30 overs,Bangladesh 163/2 ( Liton Das 73 , Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 53)
Four runs off Chahal's over. Liton and Mushfiqur manage to run in singles this over, as India look desperate for a breakthrough.
After 29 overs,Bangladesh 159/2 ( Liton Das 71 , Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 51)
An economical over from Jadeja, with just two runs coming off it. With Mushfiqur Rahim having scored his fifty and Liton unbeaten on 71, the Bangladesh is in the drivers' seat now.
After 28 overs,Bangladesh 157/2 ( Liton Das 70 , Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 50)
Liton begins the over with a four which goes towards deep mid-wicket. Six runs off Chahal's over as Bangladesh look comfortable in this chase.
After 27 overs,Bangladesh 151/2 ( Liton Das 65 , Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 49)
Liton Das is in attack mode now. He is hitting fours almost everywhere around the ground, and Mushfiqur is just one away from fifty. Seven runs off Jadeja's first over.
After 26 overs,Bangladesh 144/2 ( Liton Das 59 , Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 48)
Liton Das gives Bangladesh the lone four in the over. Five runs coming off Chahal's over. This partnership is looking dangerous.
After 25 overs,Bangladesh 139/2 ( Liton Das 55 , Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 48)
Mushfiqur Rahim is looking dangerous right now. With one four and a six, a total of 14 runs have come in this over.
After 24 overs,Bangladesh 125/2 ( Liton Das 54 , Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 35)
Liton Das brings up his fifty with a four. After a few slow overs, the duo of Liton and Mushfiqur have finally found their way back. 10 runs off Chahal's over.
FOUR! Liton Das plays the slog sweep and that is a well-timed, powerful shot. Bangladesh are gaining momentum with ever boundary they hit.
FOUR! Liton Das gets to his fifty in style. There is a thick edge and clears the keeper and short third-man.
After 23 overs,Bangladesh 115/2 ( Liton Das 45 , Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 34)
Shankar delivers yet another successful over. Just four coming from it, and now the Bangladeshi duo must be starting to feel the pressure. Liton and Mushfiqur continue to score in ones and twos, with Liton just five short of his fifty.
Half-century for Lition Das and a significant one. Prior to this fixture, Ltion was not Bangladesh's first-choice opener. In Ireland, Soumya and Tamim were preferred by the management. However, following this knock, they have to reconsider their strategy. I strongly believe, in the main tournament, Lition and Tamim can open the innings and Soumya should bat at No.3, instead of Shakib Al Hasan. Meanwhile, Mushfiqur is also warming up to the occasion with a well composed knock. Bangladesh are certainly not out of this contest yet.
After 22 overs,Bangladesh 111/2 ( Liton Das 43 , Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 32)
Chahal is introduced to the attack. He delivers a successful first over, conceding just four runs. This partnership is looking dangerous, especially with Liton Das in his 40s.
After 21 overs,Bangladesh 106/2 ( Liton Das 42 , Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 29)
Vijay Shankar comes back, and concedes just four runs from the over. Rahim and Liton rotates the strike in this over by taking singles. Bangladesh will look to build on this partnership and hope that they do not lose wickets at least until they have a win in sight.
After 20 overs,Bangladesh 102/2 ( Liton Das 40 , Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 27)
Two fours from Liton Das, and 11 runs off Kuldeep's over. Kuldeep appeals for lbw in a delivery which he tossed completely outside off, but Liton Das survives. As a result, the ball races towards the boundary. The partnership between Liton and Mushfiqur is now 53 runs.
FOUR! Kuldeep tosses one outside off as Liton Das plays a sweep shot. LBW appeal from Kuldeep, but that is clearly missing the wickets and Liton survives.
FOUR! Kuldeep delivers a full-tossed delivery, but Liton takes advantage and plays it straight towards the boundary.
After 19 overs,Bangladesh 91/2 ( Liton Das 35 , Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 25)
Mushfiqur Rahim begins the over with a boundary through the empty slip cordon. That's the only four coming off the over, but had there been a slip fielder, the situation would have been so much different. Six runs off Shankar's over, including a leg bye.The partnership between Mushfiqur and Liton is now 42 runs.
FOUR! Shankar bowls a good-length delivery, but Mushfiqur Rahim plays it through the empty slip cordon which leads to the boundary.
After 18 overs,Bangladesh 85/2 ( Liton Das 35 , Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 20)
Mushfiqur Rahim and Liton Das continue to score in singles. An excellent over from Kuldeep Yadav, who concedes just four from the over. A good over for India.
After 17 overs,Bangladesh 81/2 ( Liton Das 33 , Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 18)
Bhuvneshwar Kumar concedes a wide and four, with five runs coming off it. Bhuvi continues to struggle with his line and length as that is pretty evident in the wide he conceded.
FOUR! Mushfiqur Rahim plays a lofted shot which goes through mid-off. Bhuvneshwar Kumar does not get the line and length he deserved and that has cost his team another boundary.
After 16 overs,Bangladesh 76/2 ( Liton Das 33 , Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 14)
First over after drinks as Dhoni comes back to the field. Kuldeep bowls a fuller-length delivery towards off-stump as Mushfiqur tries to play shot towards the square-leg, but finds the fielder. Just two runs off this over.
Good time to have a bowl for under-pressure Kuldeep. Both batsmen are looking to steady the ship. So, they are unlikely to attack him at this point. This is a crucial spell for the left-armer. He desperately needs some confidence following the dismal outing in the IPL.
After 15 overs,Bangladesh 74/2 ( Liton Das 32 , Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 13)
Bhuvneshwar makes the error of dropping it short to Das with some room available for him to play the pull to mid wicket for a boundary off the first ball. Good comeback after that leaking only a single. Umpires signal for drinks.
After 14 overs,Bangladesh 69/2 ( Liton Das 27 , Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 13)
Kuldeep Yadav's form is extemely important from India's point of view. He needs wickets before the tournament starts. Couple of doubles along with a single come off his over. Rahim and Das also playing him very easily something that should Virat Kohli and Co.
After 13 overs,Bangladesh 62/2 ( Liton Das 24 , Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 9)
Rahim collects his first boundary with a perfect smash pull to deep mid wicket. Couple of singles to end the over.
After 12 overs,Bangladesh 56/2 ( Liton Das 23 , Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 4)
Kuldeep Yadav is introduced into the attack. Tidy start for the left-arm wrist spinner. Five singles coming off it. Rahim and Das will look to rebuild from here on.
After 11 overs,Bangladesh 51/2 ( Liton Das 21 , Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 1)
Bhuvneshwar Kumar delivers another economical over. Just two runs from the over. Jadeja misfields at backward point and gifts Mushfiqur Rahim a single off the last ball.
After 10 overs,Bangladesh 49/2 ( Liton Das 20 , Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 0)
Bumrah provides the breakthrough for India. He removes Liton Das and gets the crucial wicket of Shakib Al Hasan. In fact, the 49-run opening partnership is broken as the Men in Blue find a way back in the game. Two wickets and just one run from Bumrah's over.
That was lethal. First ball, right on your toes. A Bumrah special yorker to remove Shakib. He hardly got the time to put his bat down. This one extra over of Bumrah inside the powerplay has done the trick for India.
BOWLED 'EM! Bumrah delivers a yorker which hits the off-stump and the bails are flying as Shakib Al Hasan receives an excellent unplayable delivery. He departs for duck and has to make the long walk back to the pavilion. Shakib b Bumrah 0(1)
Preview: The top-order will ideally like an extended session in the middle but injured Kedar Jadhav and Vijay Shankar's lack of game time will certainly be a bigger worry for India ahead of their final World Cup warm-up game against Bangladesh on Tuesday.
The top-heavy Indian line-up flattered to deceive in bowling-friendly conditions at the Oval as Trent Boult troubled them with both swing and seam movement.
The six-wicket defeat against New Zealand, however, won't be a big worry for Virat Kohli as he has some bigger issues to take care of.
Kohli is bound to be a worried man if Jadhav and Shankar are unable to get a decent hit against Mashrafe Mortaza's men before facing a tricky opposition like South Africa in its tournament opener at Southampton on 5 June.
India's primary objective during the practice games is to fix their middle-order problems but the two protagonists, who are likely to fill in the important Nos 4 and 6 in the tournament proper, have not fully recovered from their respective injuries.
Teams:
India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni(w), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Lokesh Rahul, Dinesh Karthik, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal
Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Sabbir Rahman, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Mehidy Hasan, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Mithun, Abu Jayed, Mosaddek Hossain
