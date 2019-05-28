Auto Refresh
LIVE Score, India vs Bangladesh Practice Match 2019, ICC Cricket World Cup Warm-up game: Kohli, Rohit aim to rebuild after Dhawan's early loss
Date: Tuesday, 28 May, 2019 16:35 IST Match Status: Play in Progress
Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
ICC Cricket World Cup Warm-up Matches 2019,Live Cricket Score and Updates
1st Innings
HIGHLIGHTS
WICKET! Shikhar Dhawan is struck lbw, pitches in between the off and middle stump. Mustafizur Rahman confidently appeals and the umpire gives it out straightaway. Dhawan lbw b Mustafizur 1(9)
The players walk out to the field for the final warm-up match before the main tournament. Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma all set to open for India. Mustafizur Rahman to open the attack for Bangladesh.
The covers have been taken off, which looks like a good sign. The match could start any moment from now.
Pitch report: Very fast outfield in Cardiff. There is a little bit of grass and the wicket is going to have a bit of pace. India will need to get into the groove. It is going to be a good day for batting. These are the ideal conditions for them to prepare before their first game against South Africa, says Sourav Ganguly and Michael Slater from the ground.
Bangladesh (Players available for second warm-up): Mashrafe Mortaza(Captain), Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah,Mushfiqur Rahim(Wicketkeeper), Mosaddek Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan, M Mustafizur Rahman,Mohammad Saifuddin, Rubel Hossain, Abu Jayed
India (Players available for second warm-up): Virat Kohli(Captain), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, MS Dhoni(Wicketkeeper), Vijay Shankar, Lokesh Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal
After 12 overs,India 46/1 ( Rohit Sharma 18 , Virat Kohli (C) 20)
An expensive over from Mashrafe Mortaza, which includes five wides. Mortaza bowls a misdirected bouncer to Kohli which goes behind the keeper's heads
Both Rohit and Kohli are settling down at the crease. The ball is still moving a bit but both the batsmen seem to have the control in the proceedings. Now, the challenge for Bangladesh will be to maintain the pressure. People like Rubel and Saifuddin are decent back up options and they need to put their hands up now.
FOUR! Five wides as Mortaza bowls a bouncer to Kohli and the ball flies over the keeper's head.
After 11 overs,India 36/1 ( Rohit Sharma 16 , Virat Kohli (C) 17)
Mohammad Saifuddin introduced into the Bangladeshi bowling attack.He enjoys a successful first over, with only two runs coming off it.
After 10 overs,India 34/1 ( Rohit Sharma 15 , Virat Kohli (C) 16)
A disciplined bowling from Mashrafe Mortaza. Bangladesh are starting to put pressure on the Indian batsmen, who are forced to run in singles.
After 9 overs,India 32/1 ( Rohit Sharma 14 , Virat Kohli (C) 15)
Kohli drives towards deep extra-cover off the final ball, to score three runs and the fielder rushes to save a boundary. Five runs coming off Mustafizur's over, but India needs to keep the score ticking and build the momentum.
After 8 overs,India 27/1 ( Rohit Sharma 13 , Virat Kohli (C) 11)
Rohit Sharma brings up his first boundary. Pitched it towards outside off, Rohit drives it through the mid-off. The over which India were looking for, and eight runs come off it.
After 7 overs, India 19/1 ( Rohit Sharma 6 , Virat Kohli (C) 10)
This is an excellent start from Bangladesh. The pacers have ensured that India get a slow start, and Mustafizur concedes just two runs from this over.
After 6 overs,India 17/1 ( Rohit Sharma 5 , Virat Kohli (C) 9)
Another economical over from Mortaza. Just three runs from it. Rohit Sharma continues to take his time and settle down. India going at less than three runs per over at the moment.
After 5 overs,India 14/1 ( Rohit Sharma 4 , Virat Kohli (C) 7)
Virat Kohli gets off the mark with a four. He was lucky not to find a fielder in the slips. A much-needed over for India, eight coming off it.
FOUR! Kohli gets off the mark in style. Edges it through the slips, but he is lucky not to have a fielder there.
Why on earth Dhawan tried to play across the line when the wicket is expected to help the pacers? Poor shot selection and he paid the price for it. Back to back failures for the left-hander going into the main event.
After 4 overs,India 6/1 ( Rohit Sharma 3 , Virat Kohli (C) 0)
Rohit Sharma is taking his time to settle down, whereas Virat Kohli is yet to get off the mark. Two consecutive maidens for Mortaza, but a leg-bye coming in that over.
After 3 overs,India 5/1 ( Rohit Sharma 3 , Virat Kohli (C) 0)
An early blow for India in this over, as Mustafizur Rahman sees off Shikhar Dhawan. That has brought captain Virat Kohli in at number three. A wicket-maiden for Mustafizur.
WICKET! Shikhar Dhawan is struck lbw, pitches in between the off and middle stump. Mustafizur Rahman confidently appeals and the umpire gives it out straightaway. Dhawan lbw b Mustafizur 1(9)
The sun is out and it's time to get on with the game. I expect the Bangladesh new ball bowlers to get some lateral movement out of the surface. Though, I don't think this pitch will have much bounce on offer. And so far both Mustafizur and Mortaza have hit the right areas. Testing time this for Rohit and Shikhar.
After 2 overs,India 5/0 ( Rohit Sharma 3 , Shikhar Dhawan 1)
Mashrafe Mortaza introduced to the attack. An economical over for Bangladesh. Rohit Sharma leaves a couple of deliveries. Just one run from it, and that coming in the form of a leg-bye.
After 1 overs,India 4/0 ( Rohit Sharma 3 , Shikhar Dhawan 1)
Rohit Sharma gets off the mark as he runs for three. He rotates the strike to Shikhar Dhawan. As a result. Dhawan, too gets off the mark in his first ball he faces in Mustafizur Rahman's over.
The covers have come off! India openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan make the walk to the middle and are all set to resume the match. Mustafizur Rahman to continue the over. No overs lost, and it will be a 50-over fixture.
For Bangladesh, Cardiff is a special venue. They have beaten Australia and New Zealand in ODIs at this ground. And on both occasions, they were chasing. So, any significant performance against India over here, will provide this team a lot of confidence prior to the start of the main event.
Ok, looks like the rain has stopped. The covers are coming off.
According to the local MeT department, the weather is expected to get better after 12.30 pm local time (5pm IST). Till then we can expect these sort of scattered rainfall. Not the ideal time for the Indian batsmen, who are looking to spend some time in the middle.
We had just couple of deliveries and the drizzle is back. But it looks like a passing shower for me. Don't think it will last long.
OH NO! Seems like the covers are coming on and the players walk back to the pavilion. Rohit Sharma got off the mark in the very first ball, scoring three runs and giving the strike to Shikhar Dhawan.
Quick running between the wickets as Rohit Sharma runs for three and gives strike to Shikhar Dhawan in the very first ball.
The players walk out to the field for the final warm-up match before the main tournament. Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma all set to open for India. Mustafizur Rahman to open the attack for Bangladesh.
Bangladesh have opted to field. So, it seems unlike India in the last game, they don't want to test their batting by inserting them under challenging conditions. They just want to win this contest.
Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance Cricket writer at Cardiff Wales Stadium
For last couple of days, Cardiff has experienced some scattered rainfall. In fact, the previous match at this venue was called off due to wet conditions. However, today the weather looks fine as of now.
I had a brief look at the pitch last evening and it looked greenish. And there will be moisture on the surface. So, I expect bowlers to have the upper hand in the first hour of this game.
On the other hand, Bangladesh's first warm-up match against Pakistan, which took place in Cardiff, was abandoned due to rain without a ball being bowled.
India's middle-order was tested in their first World Cup warm-up match against New Zealand as they were bundled out for 179. The Kiwis won that game by six wickets, thanks to top knocks from Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor. You can relive that match here.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the ICC Cricket World Cup warm-up match between India and Bangladesh.
Virat Kohli's team will look to bounce back after losing their first warm-up match against New Zealand. Bangladesh's last practice match against Pakistan was washed out.
Stay tuned for all the live updates from the match.
India vs Bangladesh, ICC cricket World Cup 2019 warm-up match: An expensive over from Mashrafe Mortaza, which includes five wides. Mortaza bowls a misdirected bouncer to Kohli which goes behind the keeper's heads
Preview: The top-order will ideally like an extended session in the middle but injured Kedar Jadhav and Vijay Shankar's lack of game time will certainly be a bigger worry for India ahead of their final World Cup warm-up game against Bangladesh on Tuesday.
The top-heavy Indian line-up flattered to deceive in bowling-friendly conditions at the Oval as Trent Boult troubled them with both swing and seam movement.
The six-wicket defeat against New Zealand, however, won't be a big worry for Virat Kohli as he has some bigger issues to take care of.
Kohli is bound to be a worried man if Jadhav and Shankar are unable to get a decent hit against Mashrafe Mortaza's men before facing a tricky opposition like South Africa in its tournament opener at Southampton on 5 June.
India's primary objective during the practice games is to fix their middle-order problems but the two protagonists, who are likely to fill in the important Nos 4 and 6 in the tournament proper, have not fully recovered from their respective injuries.
Teams:
India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni(w), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Lokesh Rahul, Dinesh Karthik, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal
Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Sabbir Rahman, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Mehidy Hasan, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Mithun, Abu Jayed, Mosaddek Hossain
With inputs from PTI
