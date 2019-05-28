14:23 (IST)

Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance Cricket writer at Cardiff Wales Stadium

For last couple of days, Cardiff has experienced some scattered rainfall. In fact, the previous match at this venue was called off due to wet conditions. However, today the weather looks fine as of now.

I had a brief look at the pitch last evening and it looked greenish. And there will be moisture on the surface. So, I expect bowlers to have the upper hand in the first hour of this game.