Auto Refresh
LIVE Score, India vs Bangladesh Practice Match 2019, ICC Cricket World Cup Warm-up game: KL Rahul dismissed for 108 runs
Date: Tuesday, 28 May, 2019 18:57 IST Match Status: Play in Progress
Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
Points Table
|Team
|p
|w
|l
|t
|pts
|Afghanistan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Australia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bangladesh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|England
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|India
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|New Zealand
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pakistan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|South Africa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sri Lanka
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|West Indies
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
ICC Cricket World Cup Warm-up Matches 2019,Live Cricket Score and Updates
1st Innings
HIGHLIGHTS
OUT! BOWLED! KLR shuffles across his stumps and the movement turns out to be a little too much. He was aiming for slog a big shot towards long leg. He gets some glove before the ball just kisses the leg stump as one of the bail falls down ever-so-slowly. End of a magnificent knock.
Rahul b Sabbir Rahman 108(99)
CENTURY! KL Rahul brings up a fine hundred. What an occassion to bring it up as well, just when all the focus is on the number four slot. The talented Karnataka batsman comes in and plays a brilliant innings. Many already believe his selection is all but confirmed are selectors convinced too? One thing is for sure, it will be very hard to ignore this innings, in case they plan to not include him.
OUT! Gone! Rubel has another one. Vijay Shankar looking to force it off the backfoot, ends up edging the back of a length delivery to the wicket-keeper. This is a massive opportunity loss from Vijay Shankar ahead of the tournament proper. This is bound add more pressure on the team management for his inclusion in the team.
Vijay Shankar c Rahim b Rubel 2(7)
OUT! BOWLED! Virat Kohli has been done in by a superb yorker! This was full, angled in and swinging into him and Kohli was a slightly late in play the flick through mid wicket. Beaten for pace and the ball deflects off his pads onto the off stump.
Kohli b Saifuddin 47 (46)
OUT! Rubel Hossain has struck in his first over. Back of a length delivery, outside off and Rohit thought he was in with a chance to play the pull. He goes for the shot but ends up getting a underedge on to his wickets. India lose their second wicket.
Rohit b Rubel 19(42)
WICKET! Shikhar Dhawan is struck lbw, pitches in between the off and middle stump. Mustafizur Rahman confidently appeals and the umpire gives it out straightaway. Dhawan lbw b Mustafizur 1(9)
The players walk out to the field for the final warm-up match before the main tournament. Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma all set to open for India. Mustafizur Rahman to open the attack for Bangladesh.
The covers have been taken off, which looks like a good sign. The match could start any moment from now.
Pitch report: Very fast outfield in Cardiff. There is a little bit of grass and the wicket is going to have a bit of pace. India will need to get into the groove. It is going to be a good day for batting. These are the ideal conditions for them to prepare before their first game against South Africa, says Sourav Ganguly and Michael Slater from the ground.
Bangladesh (Players available for second warm-up): Mashrafe Mortaza(Captain), Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah,Mushfiqur Rahim(Wicketkeeper), Mosaddek Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan, M Mustafizur Rahman,Mohammad Saifuddin, Rubel Hossain, Abu Jayed
India (Players available for second warm-up): Virat Kohli(Captain), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, MS Dhoni(Wicketkeeper), Vijay Shankar, Lokesh Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal
Toss News: Bangladesh win the toss and elect to bowl in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 warm-up match against India.
After 44 overs,India 268/5 ( MS Dhoni (W) 69 , Hardik Pandya 1)
Sabbir Rahman finally gets rid of the dangerous KL Rahul and he almost got the wicket of MS Dhoni too. Dhoni targetted the cover boundary, trying to open up and loft it over the infield on the offside. He gets a thick outside that falls just short of short third man. Hardik Pandya is the new man in, who starts off with a single to long on.
KL Rahul has made his innings count. A dominating hundred for this talented youngster. Last year, it was in this country from where his struggle started at the international arena. And now, he has come back to England and played this gem of a knock to almost secure his place in the playing XI for the main event. Look's like Indian team's hunt for a permanent No.4 is all but over.
OUT! BOWLED! KLR shuffles across his stumps and the movement turns out to be a little too much. He was aiming for slog a big shot towards long leg. He gets some glove before the ball just kisses the leg stump as one of the bail falls down ever-so-slowly. End of a magnificent knock.
Rahul b Sabbir Rahman 108(99)
After 43 overs,India 265/4 ( Lokesh Rahul 108 , MS Dhoni (W) 67)
Once again Rahul pouncing on slightly short ball to pull Mustafizur off the last ball to spoil his over. Only four singles off the first five balls before smashing a big six.
After 42 overs,India 255/4 ( Lokesh Rahul 100 , MS Dhoni (W) 65)
Rahul completes his hundred with a single of the final ball and looks all set to build on that. No signs from the dressing room to call him back. Four runs off the over.
CENTURY! KL Rahul brings up a fine hundred. What an occassion to bring it up as well, just when all the focus is on the number four slot. The talented Karnataka batsman comes in and plays a brilliant innings. Many already believe his selection is all but confirmed are selectors convinced too? One thing is for sure, it will be very hard to ignore this innings, in case they plan to not include him.
After 41 overs,India 251/4 ( Lokesh Rahul 98 , MS Dhoni (W) 63)
Fizz continues and delivers another excellent over. Slants the ball across the right-hander, slips in his cutter then surprises Rahul with a short ball. Does all things right for first five balls but Rahul has the final say with a six off the final ball, making it an 8-run over.
After 40 overs,India 243/4 ( Lokesh Rahul 91 , MS Dhoni (W) 62)
Dhoni misses to bury a full toss off Rahman as he mishits it to long on for a single. Rahul too goes for a cut but fails to connect. Four singles come off the over. Rahul moves into the 90s.
SIX! Another short ball and Rahul is up for the challenge this time around. Gets on top of the ball and pulls it in front of square for a maximum.
After 39 overs,India 239/4 ( Lokesh Rahul 89 , MS Dhoni (W) 60)
Mustafizur is brought back into the attack. He slants one across to start the over, which runs down to third man after taking Rahul's outside edge. Couple of more singles of the over as India take six runs from it.
FOUR! Rahul throws his hands a wide delivery outside off and gets a thick outside edge that goes through the non-existent first slip for a boundary.
After 38 overs,India 233/4 ( Lokesh Rahul 84 , MS Dhoni (W) 59)
Sabbir Rahman is brought into the attack. Decent start to the over with both batsmen rotating the strike with singles. Rahul handles a ball that stays low very smartly. A dot to finish. Five off it.
After 37 overs,India 228/4 ( Lokesh Rahul 81 , MS Dhoni (W) 58)
Dhoni seems to have taken the role of the destroyer in the last few overs as he tonks one balls after another, preferring the mid wicket and long on region. Hossain's over is carted for 14.
SIX! Dhoni is down on his knee and he has romped this one over long on. Was in his range and he has smoked that.
I am impressed by MS Dhoni's approach today. In these middle-overs, he hasn't got bogged down. Instead, he has taken the attack to the opposition - a mix of caution with aggression. In this World Cup, perhaps the team wants him to play like this. If India want to dominate, then Dhoni, as a batsman, has to be a force to reckon with in the middle-order.
FIFTY! Another big slog and another boundary for MS Dhoni. Length ball on off and MSD slams another one across the line to backward square leg fence. Reaches there in 40 balls.
After 36 overs,India 214/4 ( Lokesh Rahul 79 , MS Dhoni (W) 46)
India rock past the 200-run mark and the duo raise the 100-run partnership as well. Some really indiscipline bowling, delivering wides down the leg side as well as wide of off stump. Then he goes on to disturb the stumps with his feet while bowling that results into a free-hit, which Rahul reverse sweeps it to third man fence. Long over that gives 15 more runs.
SIX! Wide outside off and Dhoni has hit the screws out of that one. Swipes it across the line and drags it over the long boundary of deep mid wicket.
After 35 overs,India 199/4 ( Lokesh Rahul 74 , MS Dhoni (W) 39)
Hossain fires one down the leg side that results in couple of wides. It was a decent over until Dhoni decided to put on the dancing shoes for the final ball of the over. Nine runs off it.
FOUR! Dhoni skips down the pitch and looks to clear the long on fence, but doesn't get it from the middle, in fact it has come from the inside half of the bat, which goes to midwicket fence.
After 34 overs,India 190/4 ( Lokesh Rahul 73 , MS Dhoni (W) 33)
Rahul defends the second half of the over after he smacked a beautiful boundary off the third ball. Five came from Mehidy's fourth over.
FOUR! Poor delivery from Mehidy. Short and wide delivery outside off and Rahul goes deep in his crease to crack it through extra cover. Superb square drive.
After 33 overs,India 185/4 ( Lokesh Rahul 69 , MS Dhoni (W) 32)
Mosaddek Hossain is brought into the attack. Dhoni too looking very positive in the middle. Going just little over run-a-ball. Nine runs come from the over with three runs coming off the final ball to deep extra cover.
FOUR! Dhoni advances down the pitch and adjusts to the full length by changing the stroke at the last moment. He was trying to go downtown, but swipes it across, bringing those wrists into play working it behind square
After 32 overs,India 176/4 ( Lokesh Rahul 68 , MS Dhoni (W) 24)
These two continue to take the attack to Bangladeshi spinners. MSD starts the over with a six of the first ball and adds 11 runs to the score. Dhoni did get an leading edge that evaded the short cover fielder not by much. The partnership is worth 74 already.
For Bangladesh, these middle-overs will be a good test for their spinners. The pitches won't have much purchase on offer for them and the challenge will be to keep the batsmen at bay. In the recent tri-series in Ireland, off-spinner Miraz bowled beautifully during this phase and he even provided breakthroughs.
SIX! MS Dhoni jumps down the wicket and slogs across the line to bludgeon it over long on boundary.
After 31 overs,India 165/4 ( Lokesh Rahul 66 , MS Dhoni (W) 15)
KL Rahul launches an attack against Shakib, slamming him for a couple of boundaries along with a biggie down the ground. India add 15 runs to their total
SIX! Delightful shot from KLR! Hits it straight over the bowler's head for a maximum down the ground.
After 30 overs,India 150/4 ( Lokesh Rahul 52 , MS Dhoni (W) 14)
Besides the five wides off the second ball. Mehidy Hassan has bowled another tight over. Their partnership continues to grow as they go past the 50-run mark.
After 29 overs,India 144/4 ( Lokesh Rahul 52 , MS Dhoni (W) 13)
Dhoni skips down and works the ball against the spin through mid wicket for a boundary. He gets to the pitch of the ball not allowing to turn and earn a four. Turns the strike next ball for a single. Five runs came from Shakib's over.
After 28 overs,India 139/4 ( Lokesh Rahul 52 , MS Dhoni (W) 8)
Mehidy Hassan is introduced into the attack. MS Dhoni and KL Rahul work around three singles in the over. Happy to push the ball around in vacant areas for three more runs.
After 27 overs,India 136/4 ( Lokesh Rahul 51 , MS Dhoni (W) 6)
Just one run from Shakib's over. Dhoni presses forward and drives it to long-on, giving India their only run in the over. Bangladesh will need more of these economical overs.
After 26 overs,India 135/4 ( Lokesh Rahul 51 , MS Dhoni (W) 5)
Rahul is entertaining the crowd as he hits two boundaries as well as brings up his fifty. The Bangladeshis are not finding any solution to remove the batsman as he is gaining momentum swith every shot he hits.
FIFTY! An entertaining innings by Rahul as he brings up his fifty. Much-needed from the batsman, who will look to continue this form.
FOUR! Rahul drives it through extra-cover as Jayed delivers a half-volley Rahul is inching towards his fifty.
FOUR! An elegant shot by KL Rahul. A fuller length delivery from Jayed and Rahul plays a classy straight drive down the ground.
.
Sanjay Manjrekar has announced his preferred choice for number four
After 25 overs,India 124/4 ( Lokesh Rahul 41 , MS Dhoni (W) 5)
Rahul starts the over with a six off Shakib's first ball. India are right back in the game, and Rahul looks like he is set for a big innings.
SIX! Rahul punishes Shakib with a six, he pulls it through deep mid-wicket. Just the start he would have wanted in the over and Shakib is certainly not happy.
After 24 overs,India 117/4 ( Lokesh Rahul 34 , MS Dhoni (W) 5)
Nothing more than a check drive through covers from MSD to start his innings. Couple of singles towards the end of Rubel's over to garner six runs from it.
FOUR! That is a very nice way to get off the mark. Length delivery outside off from Rubel and Dhoni gets forward and just punches it through covers to get off the mark.
After 23 overs,India 111/4 ( Lokesh Rahul 33 , MS Dhoni (W) 0)
Rahul seems to be batting on different surface than his teammates as he continues his good touch, making a huge case before India's opener against South Africa. Abu Jayed's initiation hasn't been the best as he is taken for a couple of fours in his first over.
Brilliant bowling this by Rubel. For me, he has been the most impressive Bangladeshi bowler in the park today. The pacer has hit the pitch hard and generated pace and movement out of the surface. Though, I have to say it was a careless shot by Shankar. On this pitch, you need to settle down first before attempting to hit through the line. Not the ideal way to get out when your place in the XI is at stake. In hindsight, Rahul has looked good so far.
FOUR! Now he has gone straight! That is another lovely stroke. Always a great sight to see him bat when he is on song. Length delivery on off stump and Rahul has driven this on the up, presenting the full face of the bat, beating the mid off fielder with ease.
FOUR! A short and wide delivery outside off from Abu Jayed was begging to be hit and KLR is looking in too good a nick to miss out. Slaps hard to point fence.
After 22 overs,India 103/4 ( Lokesh Rahul 25 , MS Dhoni (W) 0)
India go past the 100-run mark but they have lost another wicket in the process. Rubel, who runs in to bowl his fifth over, gets rid of Vijay Shankar for 2. MSK Prasad had announced he will start at number 4 when he was selected in the squad. The team management might need to have a relook. MS Dhoni has made his way to the middle
OUT! Gone! Rubel has another one. Vijay Shankar looking to force it off the backfoot, ends up edging the back of a length delivery to the wicket-keeper. This is a massive opportunity loss from Vijay Shankar ahead of the tournament proper. This is bound add more pressure on the team management for his inclusion in the team.
Vijay Shankar c Rahim b Rubel 2(7)
FOUR! Back of a length delivery outside off digged in by Hossain, which sat up nicely for Rahul to pull fierecely through mid wicket
After 21 overs,India 96/3 ( Lokesh Rahul 20 , Vijay Shankar 1)
Rahul continues to grow in confidence as he collects his second boundary off the innings but he was nearly done in by the lack of a bounce of a delivery that didn't quite rise from length from Saifuddin. He managed to keep it but by getting the toe end of the bat. In middle a lovely flick through midwicket earns him couple of more runs. Vijay Shankar opens his account with a single.
India vs Bangladesh, ICC cricket World Cup 2019 warm-up match: Sabbir Rahman finally gets rid of the dangerous KL Rahul and he almost got the wicket of MS Dhoni too. Dhoni targetted the cover boundary, trying to open up and loft it over the infield on the offside. He gets a thick outside that falls just short of short third man. Hardik Pandya is the new man in, who starts off with a single to long on.
Preview: The top-order will ideally like an extended session in the middle but injured Kedar Jadhav and Vijay Shankar's lack of game time will certainly be a bigger worry for India ahead of their final World Cup warm-up game against Bangladesh on Tuesday.
The top-heavy Indian line-up flattered to deceive in bowling-friendly conditions at the Oval as Trent Boult troubled them with both swing and seam movement.
The six-wicket defeat against New Zealand, however, won't be a big worry for Virat Kohli as he has some bigger issues to take care of.
Kohli is bound to be a worried man if Jadhav and Shankar are unable to get a decent hit against Mashrafe Mortaza's men before facing a tricky opposition like South Africa in its tournament opener at Southampton on 5 June.
India's primary objective during the practice games is to fix their middle-order problems but the two protagonists, who are likely to fill in the important Nos 4 and 6 in the tournament proper, have not fully recovered from their respective injuries.
Teams:
India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni(w), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Lokesh Rahul, Dinesh Karthik, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal
Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Sabbir Rahman, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Mehidy Hasan, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Mithun, Abu Jayed, Mosaddek Hossain
With inputs from PTI
For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here
Updated Date:
May 28, 2019
Also See
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Yuzvendra Chahal says he is excited to to play in his first CWC for India
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: All you need to know about Virat Kohli-led India's 15-member squad
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: MS Dhoni hints at becoming painter after retirement, reveals why he wanted to become an artist