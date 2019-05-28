Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance Cricket writer at Cardiff Wales Stadium 17:31 (IST)

Brilliant bowling this by Rubel. For me, he has been the most impressive Bangladeshi bowler in the park today. The pacer has hit the pitch hard and generated pace and movement out of the surface. Though, I have to say it was a careless shot by Shankar. On this pitch, you need to settle down first before attempting to hit through the line. Not the ideal way to get out when your place in the XI is at stake. In hindsight, Rahul has looked good so far.