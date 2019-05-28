Auto Refresh
LIVE Score, India vs Bangladesh Practice Match 2019, ICC Cricket World Cup Warm-up game: Bumrah's strikes twice after 49-run opening stand
Date: Tuesday, 28 May, 2019 20:57 IST Match Status: Play in Progress
Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
ICC Cricket World Cup Warm-up Matches 2019,Live Cricket Score and Updates
1st Innings
2nd Innings
HIGHLIGHTS
BOWLED 'EM! Bumrah delivers a yorker which hits the off-stump and the bails are flying as Shakib Al Hasan receives an excellent unplayable delivery. He departs for duck and has to make the long walk back to the pavilion. Shakib b Bumrah 0(1)
OUT! Dhoni dances down the track looking for another big shot but misses the delivery completely. Shakib did well to slow the ball well, beating MS with the lack of pace. A fantastic onslaught from MSD comes to an end.
Dhoni b Shakib 113(78)
CENTURY! Hundred for MS Dhoni!! The crowds have come in huge numbers and celebrating the moment. Yes it is not an international game but this might be once in a lifetime opportunity to see the Indian legend in flesh. Dhoni gets to three-figure mark in the most audacious manner with a powerful straight six down the ground over the sight screen. Teammates celebrate. MS acknowledges the applause
Dhoni reaches his hundred in just 73 balls. What a way to announce in what is likely to be his swansong event.
OUT! Too full for Hardik to get under it. He only manages to loft it to the long on fielder and his little cameo comes to an end. Shakib has a wicket. Good catch at long on as well.
Hardik Pandya c Sabbir Rahman b Shakib 21(11)
OUT! BOWLED! KLR shuffles across his stumps and the movement turns out to be a little too much. He was aiming for slog a big shot towards long leg. He gets some glove before the ball just kisses the leg stump as one of the bail falls down ever-so-slowly. End of a magnificent knock.
Rahul b Sabbir Rahman 108(99)
CENTURY! KL Rahul brings up a fine hundred. What an occassion to bring it up as well, just when all the focus is on the number four slot. The talented Karnataka batsman comes in and plays a brilliant innings. Many already believe his selection is all but confirmed are selectors convinced too? One thing is for sure, it will be very hard to ignore this innings, in case they plan to not include him.
OUT! Gone! Rubel has another one. Vijay Shankar looking to force it off the backfoot, ends up edging the back of a length delivery to the wicket-keeper. This is a massive opportunity loss from Vijay Shankar ahead of the tournament proper. This is bound add more pressure on the team management for his inclusion in the team.
Vijay Shankar c Rahim b Rubel 2(7)
OUT! BOWLED! Virat Kohli has been done in by a superb yorker! This was full, angled in and swinging into him and Kohli was a slightly late in play the flick through mid wicket. Beaten for pace and the ball deflects off his pads onto the off stump.
Kohli b Saifuddin 47 (46)
OUT! Rubel Hossain has struck in his first over. Back of a length delivery, outside off and Rohit thought he was in with a chance to play the pull. He goes for the shot but ends up getting a underedge on to his wickets. India lose their second wicket.
Rohit b Rubel 19(42)
WICKET! Shikhar Dhawan is struck lbw, pitches in between the off and middle stump. Mustafizur Rahman confidently appeals and the umpire gives it out straightaway. Dhawan lbw b Mustafizur 1(9)
The players walk out to the field for the final warm-up match before the main tournament. Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma all set to open for India. Mustafizur Rahman to open the attack for Bangladesh.
The covers have been taken off, which looks like a good sign. The match could start any moment from now.
Pitch report: Very fast outfield in Cardiff. There is a little bit of grass and the wicket is going to have a bit of pace. India will need to get into the groove. It is going to be a good day for batting. These are the ideal conditions for them to prepare before their first game against South Africa, says Sourav Ganguly and Michael Slater from the ground.
Bangladesh (Players available for second warm-up): Mashrafe Mortaza(Captain), Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah,Mushfiqur Rahim(Wicketkeeper), Mosaddek Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan, M Mustafizur Rahman,Mohammad Saifuddin, Rubel Hossain, Abu Jayed
India (Players available for second warm-up): Virat Kohli(Captain), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, MS Dhoni(Wicketkeeper), Vijay Shankar, Lokesh Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal
Toss News: Bangladesh win the toss and elect to bowl in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 warm-up match against India.
BOWLED 'EM! Bumrah delivers a yorker which hits the off-stump and the bails are flying as Shakib Al Hasan receives an excellent unplayable delivery. He departs for duck and has to make the long walk back to the pavilion. Shakib b Bumrah 0(1)
WICKET! Edged and caught as Bumrah strikes. Bumrah delivers a medium-pitched delivery which Liton edges it and gifts it to Dinesh Karthik, who is keeping the wickets.
After 9 overs,Bangladesh 48/0 ( Liton Das 19 , Soumya Sarkar 25)
Good start from Bhuvneshwar as he concedes just one run from his first over. Liton Das hits the lone single towards mid-on.
After 8 overs,Bangladesh 47/0 ( Liton Das 18 , Soumya Sarkar 25)
Liton Das hits two boundaries in two consecutive balls as Bangladesh start gaining momentum. One of the goes towards long-off whereas the other reaces past mid-wicket. 11 runs off Bumrah's over including a wide.
Sensible batting this by Soumya and Liton. They are trying to play out the initial spell of Bumrah and Shami without much damage. The openers want to lay the foundation of a strong Bangladesh reply here.
FOUR! Bumrah delivers a short one as Liton Das takes advantage and pulls it towards mid-wicket region. It's two fours in two balls for the Bangladeshi batsman.
FOUR! A well-timed shot from Liton Das as he drives it towards long-off. Uses the frontfoot well in this shot.
After 7 overs,Bangladesh 36/0 ( Liton Das 9 , Soumya Sarkar 24)
Soumya Sarkar finishes the over with a single to third man. Shami bowls another one, this a short-pitched delivery which goes towards Karthik. Just two runs coming off it.
After 6 overs,Bangladesh 34/0 ( Liton Das 8 , Soumya Sarkar 23)
Just one run from Bumrah's over, coming off an overstepping delivery. A wide was wrongly not called by the square leg umpire as Bumrah gets away with a high-bouncer
After 5 overs,Bangladesh 33/0 ( Liton Das 8 , Soumya Sarkar 23)
Shami delivers an economical over. Just two runs off the over. Bangladesh will look to use most of the first powerplay to give themselves a chance in this match.
After 4 overs,Bangladesh 31/0 ( Liton Das 7 , Soumya Sarkar 22)
A good over for Bangladesh, thanks to Soumya Sarkar. The 26-year-old smashes two boundaries off Bumrah's over and nine runs come from it.
FOUR! A thick outside edge as Soumya Sarkar hits a boundary which goes past the first slip. Two fours in consecutive balls.
FOUR! Soumya Sarkar times this shot well as he finds the gap to hit it through cover point.
So far so good for the Bangladeshi openers. Both these batsmen have got runs of late in the recent tri-series in Ireland. And this team bats deep. At this point the sun is shining and conditions are ideal for batting. So, Indian bowlers should not expect a cakewalk in this innings.
After 3 overs,Bangladesh 22/0 ( Liton Das 7 , Soumya Sarkar 14)
Liton Das has brought up his first boundary as Bangladesh look to build on this partnership. They have got off to a positive start. Six runs coming from Shami's over.
FOUR! Liton Das brings up his first boundary. Short-pitched delivery, but there is width as well. Slams it through point region.
After 2 overs,Bangladesh 16/0 ( Liton Das 2 , Soumya Sarkar 13)
Bumrah into the attack. Four runs coming off the first over. A good over from India's perspective after that expensive first over. Bumrah has already begun with his short-pitched deliveries
After 1 overs,Bangladesh 12/0 ( Liton Das 1 , Soumya Sarkar 10)
A hint of swing for Shami in that over. But Bangladesh have got off to a decent start. Shami overpitched one and Sarkar drove it through mid off for four. Sarkar then upper cut one over third man for a six to end the over. 12 runs to start off.
Jasprit Bumrah will bowl from the other end...
Back for the chase. Liton Das and Soumya Sarkar are the openers. Mohammed Shami will start off.
From 102/4, this has been a massive recovery this for the Indian team. Coming into this tournament, a vulnerable middle-order was India' prime concern but today with the likes of Dhoni and Rahul getting runs, the team management should be more than happy at this point. The 164-run fifth wicket stand just turned things around drastically during this innings.
After 50 overs,India 359/7 ( Dinesh Karthik 7 , Ravindra Jadeja 11)
India finish with a massive total with KL Rahul and MS Dhoni leading the way with their attacking centuries. They didn't start well but India took advantage once the batsmen got in. Bangladesh's bowling was questionable once there was no assistance available from the surface. Big second innings coming up...
FOUR! Jadeja looks to slog across the line, doesn't middle it, instead gets an inside half of the bat but fortunately for him it is the gap behind square leg. And even with two men chasing it the ball finds its way to the ropes.
SIX! Stand and deliver. Jadeja sees the short ball bowled from Shakib and stands upright to club it down the ground for a maximum
OUT! Dhoni dances down the track looking for another big shot but misses the delivery completely. Shakib did well to slow the ball well, beating MS with the lack of pace. A fantastic onslaught from MSD comes to an end.
Dhoni b Shakib 113(78)
After 49 overs,India 348/6 ( MS Dhoni (W) 113 , Dinesh Karthik 7)
Abu Jayed bowls the 49th over. He starts off with a wide and then he is launched for a six down the ground as former India captain brings up his century. Dinesh Karthik to finding the fence with a flick to deep mid wicket. Dhoni pulls it over fine leg for a six before bunting a yorker down the ground for a single.
SIX! Short ball and that has been pulled away with relative ease from MSD for a six over fine leg.
CENTURY! Hundred for MS Dhoni!! The crowds have come in huge numbers and celebrating the moment. Yes it is not an international game but this might be once in a lifetime opportunity to see the Indian legend in flesh. Dhoni gets to three-figure mark in the most audacious manner with a powerful straight six down the ground over the sight screen. Teammates celebrate. MS acknowledges the applause
Dhoni reaches his hundred in just 73 balls. What a way to announce in what is likely to be his swansong event.
After 48 overs,India 327/6 ( MS Dhoni (W) 99 , Dinesh Karthik 2)
Shakib is called on to bowl the 48th over. He starts round the wicket to Pandya, who does some bashing before he is caught at long on. Dinesh Karthik comes out to have a hit. Shakib was very interested in a le before shout against the new man and he even used the DRS without much consultation with his teammates. Karthik got forward and tried to flick it on the leg side but missed it. No bat involved. However the pitching was always in question. It was down the leg side and DK survives. A little to optimistic from Shakib. A couple off the final ball for Karthik to open his account. Dhoni still stuck on 99. He will be on strike for the penultimate over.
OUT! Too full for Hardik to get under it. He only manages to loft it to the long on fielder and his little cameo comes to an end. Shakib has a wicket. Good catch at long on as well.
Hardik Pandya c Sabbir Rahman b Shakib 21(11)
FOUR! Another one! This time slightly straighter than the previous one and it goes for a one bounce boundary. Falls in between long on and fielder at cow corner. One bounce over the ropes.
SIX! Hardik Pandya gets into the thick of the things. Clears the front leg and bang! Strikes it over wide long on for a biggie.
After 47 overs,India 308/5 ( MS Dhoni (W) 99 , Hardik Pandya 11)
Rubel starts off the 47th over with a full yorker to Pandya but does bowl couple of 'hit me' deliveries that has been put away by Dhoni to move to 99.
Interestingly, today Sabbir has bowled quite a few overs. He is nothing but a part-timer and the only wrist-spin option in this team. So, looks like the Bangladesh think-tank is trying him out in this warm-up game just see how he reacts under pressure.
FOUR! MS on 99. Poor ball from Rubel. Short of a length on the midriff and all Dhoni has to do is find the gap on the leg side. He chooses the long leg fence. Pulls it with ease.
SIX! Length ball on stumps from Rubel and the ball's fate had been decided even before MS' backlift. Sends it over long on to move into the 90s.
After 46 overs,India 295/5 ( MS Dhoni (W) 88 , Hardik Pandya 9)
Three boundaries including a drop catch in Sabbir Rahman's over. India inching towards the 300-run mark. Still four overs to go.
FOUR! Dhoni blasts this one down the ground to long off boundary this time. He is galloping here. No half measures this time around.
FOUR! Dhoni eyes the long on fence. Didn't get the timing right and the fielder in the deep had a chance to complete a simple catch, who has made a mess of it, parrying it to the boundary.
FOUR! Hardik with a powerful hit down the ground. Flat bat and he hits it with immense force with Sabbir Rahman only letting it go between his two legs. Doesn't want to put his hand or body on the line.
After 45 overs,India 280/5 ( MS Dhoni (W) 79 , Hardik Pandya 3)
Rubel Hossain has been called back perhaps to bowl few more overs in the death. Pandya with a big flick of the wrist for a single to mid wicket. Hardik is also standing deep in his crease, an indication that he is ready to go after anything that is pitched in his range. However, Dhoni tonks a maximum down the ground. Rubel finishes with a ball in the blockhole that is whipped by Hardik to deep mid wicket for a single.
SIX! Wow! Length ball outside off from Rubel and MSD gets forward and nonchalantly lifts the ball down the ground with a little flick of the wrists to send the ball flying over long on.
After 44 overs,India 268/5 ( MS Dhoni (W) 69 , Hardik Pandya 1)
Sabbir Rahman finally gets rid of the dangerous KL Rahul and he almost got the wicket of MS Dhoni too. Dhoni targetted the cover boundary, trying to open up and loft it over the infield on the offside. He gets a thick outside that falls just short of short third man. Hardik Pandya is the new man in, who starts off with a single to long on.
KL Rahul has made his innings count. A dominating hundred for this talented youngster. Last year, it was in this country from where his struggle started at the international arena. And now, he has come back to England and played this gem of a knock to almost secure his place in the playing XI for the main event. Look's like Indian team's hunt for a permanent No.4 is all but over.
OUT! BOWLED! KLR shuffles across his stumps and the movement turns out to be a little too much. He was aiming for slog a big shot towards long leg. He gets some glove before the ball just kisses the leg stump as one of the bail falls down ever-so-slowly. End of a magnificent knock.
Rahul b Sabbir Rahman 108(99)
After 43 overs,India 265/4 ( Lokesh Rahul 108 , MS Dhoni (W) 67)
Once again Rahul pouncing on slightly short ball to pull Mustafizur off the last ball to spoil his over. Only four singles off the first five balls before smashing a big six.
After 42 overs,India 255/4 ( Lokesh Rahul 100 , MS Dhoni (W) 65)
Rahul completes his hundred with a single of the final ball and looks all set to build on that. No signs from the dressing room to call him back. Four runs off the over.
CENTURY! KL Rahul brings up a fine hundred. What an occassion to bring it up as well, just when all the focus is on the number four slot. The talented Karnataka batsman comes in and plays a brilliant innings. Many already believe his selection is all but confirmed are selectors convinced too? One thing is for sure, it will be very hard to ignore this innings, in case they plan to not include him.
After 41 overs,India 251/4 ( Lokesh Rahul 98 , MS Dhoni (W) 63)
Fizz continues and delivers another excellent over. Slants the ball across the right-hander, slips in his cutter then surprises Rahul with a short ball. Does all things right for first five balls but Rahul has the final say with a six off the final ball, making it an 8-run over.
After 40 overs,India 243/4 ( Lokesh Rahul 91 , MS Dhoni (W) 62)
Dhoni misses to bury a full toss off Rahman as he mishits it to long on for a single. Rahul too goes for a cut but fails to connect. Four singles come off the over. Rahul moves into the 90s.
SIX! Another short ball and Rahul is up for the challenge this time around. Gets on top of the ball and pulls it in front of square for a maximum.
India vs Bangladesh, ICC cricket World Cup 2019 warm-up match: Good start from Bhuvneshwar as he concedes just one run from his first over. Liton Das hits the lone single towards mid-on.
Preview: The top-order will ideally like an extended session in the middle but injured Kedar Jadhav and Vijay Shankar's lack of game time will certainly be a bigger worry for India ahead of their final World Cup warm-up game against Bangladesh on Tuesday.
The top-heavy Indian line-up flattered to deceive in bowling-friendly conditions at the Oval as Trent Boult troubled them with both swing and seam movement.
The six-wicket defeat against New Zealand, however, won't be a big worry for Virat Kohli as he has some bigger issues to take care of.
Kohli is bound to be a worried man if Jadhav and Shankar are unable to get a decent hit against Mashrafe Mortaza's men before facing a tricky opposition like South Africa in its tournament opener at Southampton on 5 June.
India's primary objective during the practice games is to fix their middle-order problems but the two protagonists, who are likely to fill in the important Nos 4 and 6 in the tournament proper, have not fully recovered from their respective injuries.
Teams:
India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni(w), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Lokesh Rahul, Dinesh Karthik, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal
Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Sabbir Rahman, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Mehidy Hasan, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Mithun, Abu Jayed, Mosaddek Hossain
With inputs from PTI
Updated Date:
May 28, 2019
