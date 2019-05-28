CENTURY! Hundred for MS Dhoni!! The crowds have come in huge numbers and celebrating the moment. Yes it is not an international game but this might be once in a lifetime opportunity to see the Indian legend in flesh. Dhoni gets to three-figure mark in the most audacious manner with a powerful straight six down the ground over the sight screen. Teammates celebrate. MS acknowledges the applause



