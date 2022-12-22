Some prayers do get answered
Dear red ball, please give me one more chance.. I’ll make you proud, promise! pic.twitter.com/ThPUOpRlyR— Jaydev Unadkat (@JUnadkat) January 4, 2022
|Bangladesh
|India
|82/2 (28.0 ov) - R/R 2.93
|Batting
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Mominul Haque
|Batting
|23
|39
|4
|0
|Shakib Al Hasan (C)
|Batting
|16
|38
|1
|1
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Ravichandran Ashwin
|9
|2
|30
|1
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 39/2 (15.2)
|
43 (43) R/R: 3.39
Shakib Al Hasan (C) 16(38)
Mominul Haque 23(38)
|
Najmul Hossain Shanto 24(57) S.R (42.1)
lbw b Ravichandran Ashwin
India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test, Day 1 Live Score and Updates: Mominul Haque and Shakib Al Hasan bring the hosts back on their feet with an attacking 43-run stand as Bangladesh head to lunch on the morning session of the opening day.
Some prayers do get answered
Dear red ball, please give me one more chance.. I’ll make you proud, promise! pic.twitter.com/ThPUOpRlyR— Jaydev Unadkat (@JUnadkat) January 4, 2022
India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test LIVE Cricket Score
After 28 overs,Bangladesh 82/2 ( Mominul Haque 23 , Shakib Al Hasan (C) 16)
And that's LUNCH ON DAY 1, with Mominul Haque and Shakib Al Hasan stitching an attacking 43-run stand for the third wicket to bring Bangladesh back on its feet after losing both openers in quick succession. And the way Mominul and Shakib are progressing at the moment is sure to worry opposition captain Rahul, who will be plotting the breakthrough in the dressing room.
IND vs BAN 2nd Test LIVE Score
After 24 overs,Bangladesh 69/2 ( Mominul Haque 14 , Shakib Al Hasan (C) 15)
Umesh comes back for another burst shortly before lunch, replacing Unadkat and starting off his new spell on a tidy note. Four conceded by Ashwin in the subsequent over, three of which are collected by Mominul off an edge in the fourth delivery as the ball flies between keeper and slip. Appeal for run out in the final ball after a direct hit at the non-striker's end by Shreyas, but Mominul had grounded his bat well in time, making for an easy decision for the third umpire.
IND vs BAN 2nd Test LIVE Cricket Score
After 21 overs,Bangladesh 53/2 ( Mominul Haque 11 , Shakib Al Hasan (C) 3)
SIX! Shakib has decided to take the attack to Ashwin now, charging down the track and launching the ball towards long on, where he comfortably clears the fence! The skipper is mounting quite the fightback alongside Mominul. Earlier in the same over, Shakib had used his feet to dance down the track and launch the ball in the opposite direction, over the covers for a four. 10 off Ashwin's sixth over.
India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test LIVE Cricket Score
After 20 overs,Bangladesh 52/2 ( Mominul Haque 11 , Shakib Al Hasan (C) 2)
Shakib tries charging down the track against Ashwin at the start of this over, but isn't able to clear mid off. The senior all-rounder gets off strike with a single two balls later. Tidy fifth over from Ash, with just one coming off it.
IND vs BAN LIVE Cricket Score
FOUR! Flicked away by Mominul off an overpitched delivery from Unadkat, bringing up the fifty for the hosts and also moving to double figures in the process. Second boundary for Mominul, one of the more recognised batters of the current generation of Bangladeshi cricketers. BAN 51/2
IND vs BAN LIVE Score
OUT! One wicket leads to another, and this time it's Ashwin who removes the other opener Shanto by trapping him leg-before. Shanto had stuck his pad out to a delivery pitched outside off, assuming it to be missing the off pole. The Indians appeal, though, after the extra bit of turn on the delivery, and the umpire raises his finger. Shanto reviews, and gets 'Umpire's Call' on DRS. BAN 39/2
Shanto LBW Ashwin 24(57)
India vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score
OUT! Maiden Test wicket for Jaydev Unadkat in only his second appearance in the format! Zakir's surprised by the extra bounce that has been the norm so far today at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium, lobbing the ball towards the slips off the glove, with skipper Rahul collecting a simple catch in the cordon. BAN 39/1
Zakir c Rahul b Unadkat 15(34)
India vs Bangladesh Live Score
After 13 overs,Bangladesh 37/0 ( Najmul Hossain Shanto 22 , Zakir Hasan 15)
FOUR! Another lovely punch down the ground by Shanto, this time off Unadkat, to collect his third four of the innings and move into the 20s. Time for the players to have a drink at the end of the first hour of the morning session.
IND vs BAN 2nd Test LIVE Score
After 12 overs,Bangladesh 32/0 ( Najmul Hossain Shanto 17 , Zakir Hasan 15)
Spin introduced in the 12th over with Ravichandran Ashwin replacing Umesh Yadav, and he instantly gets sharp bounce and turn that catches Zakir by surprise and induces a reaction grab from keeper Pant. Zakir pinches a single off the third. Shanto grabs a brace off an inside edge towards fine leg off the fourth before collecting three off the next delivery after a thick edge that flies wide of gully. Six off the over.
IND vs BAN LIVE Score
OUT! One wicket leads to another, and this time it's Ashwin who removes the other opener Shanto by trapping him leg-before. Shanto had stuck his pad out to a delivery pitched outside off, assuming it to be missing the off pole. The Indians appeal, though, after the extra bit of turn on the delivery, and the umpire raises his finger. Shanto reviews, and gets 'Umpire's Call' on DRS. BAN 39/2
Shanto LBW Ashwin 24(57)
India vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score
OUT! Maiden Test wicket for Jaydev Unadkat in only his second appearance in the format! Zakir's surprised by the extra bounce that has been the norm so far today at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium, lobbing the ball towards the slips off the glove, with skipper Rahul collecting a simple catch in the cordon. BAN 39/1
Zakir c Rahul b Unadkat 15(34)
Teams:
Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Zakir Hasan, Mominul Haque, Litton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Nurul Hasan (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed
India: KL Rahul (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jaydev Unadkat, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj
Preview: Team India will be hoping to end a bittersweet year on a high when they take on Bangladesh in the second Test in Dhaka, hoping to complete a 2-0 sweep of the series.
India’s recent performances haven’t made for a very happy reading for their supporters, with the team failing to reach the final of the T20 World Cup before dishing out mixed performances in their tour of New Zealand. The Men in Blue then lost back-to-back games in Dhaka to concede yet another ODI series on Bangladeshi soil.
The team, however, has been on an upward trajectory since arriving in Chattogram, winning the third one-dayer by a sizeable 227-run margin followed by a clinical performance in the first of two Tests, which they won by 188 runs to go 1-0 up.
With Rohit Sharma, who had picked up a thumb injury during the second ODI, yet to recover to full fitness, KL Rahul will continue to lead the Indian team in his stead with Shubman Gill set to continue as his opening partner. Besides Rohit, pacer Navdeep Saini was also ruled out.
Gill had shone with the bat at Chattogram’s Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, bringing up his maiden Test hundred in the second innings, and will hope to put up another strong performance at Dhaka’s Sher-e-Bangla Stadium to try and stake a stronger claim to a regular top-order spot in the team.
Squads:
Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Zakir Hasan, Yasir Ali, Litton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Nurul Hasan (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Mominul Haque.
India: KL Rahul (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Saurabh Kumar, Srikar Bharat, Abhimanyu Easwaran.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test, Day 5 HIGHLIGHTS: India won the first match by 188 runs to go 1-0 up in the series
India have taken a 1-0 lead in the two-match series. The second match of the series will be played from 22 December.
India defeated Bangladesh by 188 runs in the first Test to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.