Preview: Team India will be hoping to end a bittersweet year on a high when they take on Bangladesh in the second Test in Dhaka, hoping to complete a 2-0 sweep of the series.

India’s recent performances haven’t made for a very happy reading for their supporters, with the team failing to reach the final of the T20 World Cup before dishing out mixed performances in their tour of New Zealand. The Men in Blue then lost back-to-back games in Dhaka to concede yet another ODI series on Bangladeshi soil.

The team, however, has been on an upward trajectory since arriving in Chattogram, winning the third one-dayer by a sizeable 227-run margin followed by a clinical performance in the first of two Tests, which they won by 188 runs to go 1-0 up.

With Rohit Sharma, who had picked up a thumb injury during the second ODI, yet to recover to full fitness, KL Rahul will continue to lead the Indian team in his stead with Shubman Gill set to continue as his opening partner. Besides Rohit, pacer Navdeep Saini was also ruled out.

Gill had shone with the bat at Chattogram’s Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, bringing up his maiden Test hundred in the second innings, and will hope to put up another strong performance at Dhaka’s Sher-e-Bangla Stadium to try and stake a stronger claim to a regular top-order spot in the team.

Squads:

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Zakir Hasan, Yasir Ali, Litton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Nurul Hasan (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Mominul Haque.

India: KL Rahul (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Saurabh Kumar, Srikar Bharat, Abhimanyu Easwaran.

