India vs Bangladesh, 2nd T20I at Rajkot
Date: Thursday, 07 November, 2019 17:58 IST
Venue: Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot
Yet to Start
Highlights
Sunny and warm in Rajkot
Rishabh Pant is a "one-trick pony", believes former Australian cricketer Dean Jones. Pant is under fire for his lack of consistency with the bat, his 26-ball 27 in Delhi marked by his inability to accelerate the team's run-rate, and eventually succumbing to a miscued slog down the ground. Jones believes the India wicket-keeper batsman needs to work on his strokeplay if he is to silence his critics. More on that here.
India's seven-wicket defeat to Bangladesh in the smog-hit Delhi T20I once again raised questions over the Men in Blue's approach to the shortest format of the game, a format in which they are ranked fifth in the world at the moment as compared to the top two in the other formats. How they respond in the do-or-die clash at Rajkot, and whether the Bangladeshis — whose victory comes right after the player strike and in the absence of two of their biggest stars — can carry over the momentum from Delhi will be the main focus. More on that in the match preview by Jigar Mehta.
The series scoreline currently reads 1-0 in favour of Bangladesh, who rode on an unbeaten half-century from Mushfiqur Rahim to register their first-ever win over the Men in Blue in the format.
India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I at Rajkot Preview: Follow this space for the latest update on the 2nd T20I between India and Bangladesh, set to take place at the SCA Stadium in Rajkot on Thursday.
India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I at Rajkot Preview: With their frailties in the shortest format under the scanner, India would be aiming to ensure that a plucky Bangladesh don't run away with the momentum when the two sides clash in the second T20I, which is facing a cyclonic threat, on Thursday.
India lost the smog-hit opening T20I in Delhi by seven wickets on Sunday, a disappointing result against a side that landed here after a players' strike and the suspension of their star cricketer — Shakib Al Hasan — for failure to report corrupt approaches.
India have not had the kind of success in T20Is they have enjoyed in the other two formats of late and that is evident from the results this year. They have already lost a series at home to Australia this year, before drawing against South Africa who were otherwise hammered in Tests.
In the absence of some senior players, including regular skipper Virat Kohli, the second game of the three-match series is an ideal platform for the fringe players to showcase their mettle.
All this will depend on how much of an impact Cyclone Maha, which is expected to hit Gujarat on match day, has on the weather in the city. Rohit, who had a rare failure on Sunday, would be keen to lead by example.
Dhawan made 41 off 42 balls raising questions on his strike-rate and form. The great Sunil Gavaskar said more questions will be raised if Dhawan doesn't get a fluent knock in the remaining two games.
Another batsman who will be under pressure is KL Rahul, trying to cement his place in the T20 playing 11 after losing his spot in the Test squad. A lot was expected from India's young brigade on Sunday but barring Shreyas Iyer, no one took the opposition attack by the scruff of its neck in Delhi.
The likes of Rishabh Pant, Krunal Pandya and all-rounder Shivam Dube, who did not have a great start to his career, will have to justify their selection and deliver when the situation demands. It would be interesting to see whether the team management brings in Kerala wicket-keeper batsman Sanju Samson.
When is the second T20I between India and Bangladesh?
The second T20I between India and Bangladesh will be played on 7 November.
Where is the match being played?
The match will be played at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot.
What time does the match begin?
The match begins at 7:00 PM IST with toss taking place at 6.30 PM IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast the India and Bangladesh second T20I?
The match will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD in English & Star Sports 3, Star Sports 3 HD in Hindi.
How do I watch the match online?
The match will be live-streamed on Hotstar. You can also catch live updates on Firstpost.com.
Squads:
India: Rohit Sharma (c), Khaleel Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Rahul Chahar, Shikhar Dhawan, Shivam Dube, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Krunal Pandya, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar and Shardul Thakur.
Bangladesh: Mahmudullah Riyad (C), Taijul Islam, Mohammad Mithun, Liton Kumer Das, Soumya Sarker, Naim Sheikh, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, Aminul Islam Biplob, Arafat Sunny, Abu Hider, Al-Amin Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman and Shafiul Islam.
Updated Date: