-
liveIND0/0 (0.0 ovr) R/R : 0.00BANYet to Bat
-
upcomingINDBAN
venueArun Jaitley Stadium, DelhiNov 3rd, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
-
upcomingNZENG
venueSaxton Oval, NelsonNov 5th, 2019, 06:30 AM IST
-
upcomingAUSPAK
venueManuka Oval, CanberraNov 5th, 2019, 01:40 PM IST
-
upcomingAFGWI
venueBharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, LucknowNov 6th, 2019, 02:00 PM IST
-
upcomingWIWINDW
venueSir Vivian Richards Stadium, AntiguaNov 3rd, 2019, 11:00 PM IST
-
upcomingPAKWBANW
venueGaddafi Stadium, LahoreNov 4th, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
-
upcomingMAWWMOZW
venueSaint Andrews International High School, BlantyreNov 6th, 2019, 12:30 PM IST
-
upcomingINDBINDC
venueJSCA International Stadium Complex, RanchiNov 4th, 2019, 08:45 AM IST
-
upcomingANDBIH
venueSouth Eastern Railway Stadium, VisakhapatnamNov 8th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
-
upcomingKARUTT
venueJadavpur University Complex, KolkataNov 8th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
-
resultsINDC280/5 (50.0 ovr) R/R: 5.60INDB144/10 (43.4 ovr) R/R: 3.32India C beat India B by 136 runs
-
resultsINDC366/3 (50.0 ovr) R/R: 7.32INDA134/10 (29.5 ovr) R/R: 4.54India C beat India A by 232 runs
-
resultsINDB302/6 (50.0 ovr) R/R: 6.04INDA194/9 (47.2 ovr) R/R: 4.11India B beat India A by 108 runs
-
resultsTN252/10 (49.5 ovr) R/R: 5.09KAR146/1 (23.0 ovr) R/R: 6.35Karnataka beat Tamil Nadu by 60 runs (VJD method)
-
resultsPAKW215/10 (48.5 ovr) R/R: 4.43BANW186/10 (47.4 ovr) R/R: 3.92Pakistan Women beat Bangladesh Women by 29 runs
-
resultsWIW225/7 (50.0 ovr) R/R: 4.50INDW224/10 (50.0 ovr) R/R: 4.48West Indies Women beat India Women by 1 run
-
resultsPAKW117/7 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 5.85BANW89/8 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 4.45Pakistan Women beat Bangladesh Women by 28 runs
-
resultsPAKW167/3 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 8.35BANW152/7 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 7.60Pakistan Women beat Bangladesh Women by 15 runs
-
resultsPAK107/5 (15.0 ovr) R/R: 7.13AUS41/0 (3.1 ovr) R/R: 13.23Match Abandoned
-
resultsNZ176/8 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 8.80ENG155/10 (19.5 ovr) R/R: 7.95New Zealand beat England by 21 runs
-
resultsPNG128/8 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 6.40NED134/3 (19.0 ovr) R/R: 7.05Netherlands beat Papua New Guinea by 7 wickets
-
resultsIRE135/10 (19.1 ovr) R/R: 7.07NAM108/10 (18.2 ovr) R/R: 5.93Ireland beat Namibia by 27 runs
Live Updates
India vs Bangladesh, LIVE Score, 1st T20I at Delhi: Mahmudullah wins toss and visitors will bowl first
Date: Sunday, 03 November, 2019 18:55 IST
Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
Yet to Start
Bangladesh in India 3 T20I Series 2019,Live Cricket Score and Updates
Highlights
-
18:42 (IST)
Bangladesh XI: Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Naim, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Aminul Islam, Shafiul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Al-Amin Hossain
-
18:40 (IST)
India XI: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Krunal Pandya, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed
-
18:34 (IST)
Rohit Sharma: We would have bowled first as well because of the dew factor. Our record chasing is good as well. This gives us an opportunity to test out few players from the domestic circuit. It's their best chance to grab the opportunity. We are trying to stick with the same combination. Two medium pacers and Shivam is the all-rounder that gives us the balance.
-
18:33 (IST)
Mahmudullah: We will bowl first. The wicket looks good and so we need to restrict them to as low as we can. It's a good opportunity for other guys in the team to step in Shakib and Tamim's absence.
-
18:31 (IST)
TOSS NEWS: Mahmudullah makes the right call at toss and opts to bowl first in the first T20I in New Delhi.
-
18:27 (IST)
Pitch report: "Looks like a very hard Kotla wicket, no big cracks or dryness on the track. It's nice and hard which means ball will come onto the bat nicely. Hint of grass and moisture. Spinners won't get much help from the pitch but for batsmen it is a perfect pitch. With the dew factor, chasing will be the best option" says Sunil Gavaskar.
-
18:20 (IST)
BREAKING: Shivam Dube will make his India debut tonight. He was handed over the T20I cap by coach Ravi Shastri.
We are minutes away from live action. Both teams are out for the national anthems. We will start with Bangladesh's anthem followed by India's.
Bangladesh won the toss and opted to field first. Which is a bit surprising because India were looking to bat first. Why give the opposition what they want. Debut for Shivam Dube. India heavy with all-rounders... and only one leg spinner. T20 World Cup preparation continues.
Bangladesh XI: Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Naim, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Aminul Islam, Shafiul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Al-Amin Hossain
India XI: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Krunal Pandya, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed
Rohit Sharma: We would have bowled first as well because of the dew factor. Our record chasing is good as well. This gives us an opportunity to test out few players from the domestic circuit. It's their best chance to grab the opportunity. We are trying to stick with the same combination. Two medium pacers and Shivam is the all-rounder that gives us the balance.
Mahmudullah: We will bowl first. The wicket looks good and so we need to restrict them to as low as we can. It's a good opportunity for other guys in the team to step in Shakib and Tamim's absence.
TOSS NEWS: Mahmudullah makes the right call at toss and opts to bowl first in the first T20I in New Delhi.
Pitch report: "Looks like a very hard Kotla wicket, no big cracks or dryness on the track. It's nice and hard which means ball will come onto the bat nicely. Hint of grass and moisture. Spinners won't get much help from the pitch but for batsmen it is a perfect pitch. With the dew factor, chasing will be the best option" says Sunil Gavaskar.
Here he (Shivam Dube) is with the India cap!
Proud moment for Shivam Dube who is all set to make his T20I debut for #TeamIndia.— BCCI (@BCCI) November 3, 2019
Go well, Shivam 👏👏@Paytm #INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/QoPvzd3QZg
BREAKING: Shivam Dube will make his India debut tonight. He was handed over the T20I cap by coach Ravi Shastri.
A smoggy Delhi but both teams have agreed to play, thus the first T20 between India and Bangladesh will go ahead. Just like that a health emergency has been normalised in a staggering manner.
For both sides, this marks another build up to the T20 World Cup. Both missing key players... Virat Kohli rested and Shakib al Hasan... well.
Fans have started to take their seats in the Arun Jaitley stadium!
Hello and welcome to the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi for the 1st T20I against Bangladesh.#INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/sW1rI7IWOU— BCCI (@BCCI) November 3, 2019
A look at the two squads:
India: Rohit Sharma (c), Khaleel Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Rahul Chahar, Shikhar Dhawan, Shivam Dube, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Krunal Pandya, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar and Shardul Thakur.
Bangladesh: Mahmudullah Riyad (C), Taijul Islam, Mohammad Mithun, Liton Kumer Das, Soumya Sarker, Naim Sheikh, Mushfiqur Rahhim, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, Aminul Islam Biplob, Arafat Sunny, Abu Hider, Al-Amin Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman and Shafiul Islam.
In the absence of Shakib Al Hasan, captain Mahmudullah would be expected to emerge as the Bangladesh's talisman but which are the other players who could cause some damage to India in the series. Here's a list of five Bangla players to watch out for in T20I series.
Despite the air pollution concerns, it looks like the match will go on as planned and it's time to find out the key battles to look out for in the T20I series. Our team has listed down four such battles which would make the series more intriguing including the contest between Rohit Sharma and Mustafizur Rahman. Click here to take a look at the key battles which can be essential in deciding the fate of the series.
Bangladesh were struck with a bad news ahead of the India tour with star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan receiving a ban from ICC. Bangladesh coach Russell Domingo expects the recent ban on Shakib to affect the team's performance against India in the T20 and Test series but is hopeful that his players will step up to the challenge against the formidable hosts. Click here to read what all he had to say.
Water sprinkling around New Delhi stadium to curb pollution
A day before the first T20I between India and Bangladesh at the Arun Jaitley stadium in Delhi, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) intensified water sprinkling in the area to curb dust and air pollution around the playground. Click here to find the details about steps taken to tackle pollution for the match.
Air pollution levels in New Delhi have escalated to hazardous and visibility has dropped significantly as a thick blanket of smog engulfed several parts of the city on Sunday morning. Due to low visibility, air traffic at Delhi Airport was also affected as of Sunday afternoon with over 32 flights being diverted. But the inside news from BCCI sources is that the match has not be called off and we will have a match tonight. Click here to read all the details.
Bangladesh will hope to put the drama surrounding the players' strike and the as well as Shakib Al Hasan's ban behind and take on favourites India in a three-match T20I series, starting Sunday, with a clear mind.
Read the series preview by Amit Banerjee here.
Hello and welcome to coverage of first T20I match between India and Bangladesh to be played at Arun Jaitley stadium in New Delhi. The air quality in Delhi is in news for a week now and it has gone from bad to worse today. However, the visibility has improved since morning and it seems we will have a match in our hands. Both teams will look to collect the first win in this three-match series.
India vs Bangladesh, LIVE Cricket Score, 1st T20I at Delhi Latest Updates: TOSS NEWS: Mahmudullah makes the right call at toss and opts to bowl first in the first T20I in New Delhi.
Preview: The three-match T20I series between India and Bangladesh gets underway today in New Delhi with Rohit Sharma leading the hosts in the absence of Virat Kohli, who has been rested for the tournament. Bangladesh will also have a new captain in Mahmudullah Riyad with iconic all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan serving an ICC ban.
The T20I series presents another opportunity for India to try out youngsters as they aim to find their best players ahead of the 2020 T20 World Cup. India's bowling attack lacks established names and all eyes will be on the performances of youngsters Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur and Chahar brothers.
Another major concern for the hosts has been their brittle middle-order and stand-in skipper Rohit said that while it's tough to find a place in the formidable Indian side, youngsters must make most of the limited opportunities.
"When they (Indian youngsters) play for their IPL team it's different but when they come here, it is different ball game. They bat higher for their IPL franchise and that is the challenge in international cricket, you will not get, what you want," said Rohit.
"You have to earn that position and make sure whatever little opportunities you get, you have to make the most of it. In IPL they are guaranteed 15 games but not in international cricket."
Apart from the youngsters, veteran Shikhar Dhawan, who has struggled for form recently, would be aiming to find his touch back while KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Krunal Pandya and Rishabh Pant could seal their place in the Indian team with good performances.
The timing of a match in New Delhi post Diwali has also raised a lot of questions due to the worsening air pollution situation in the national capital. But Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah said his team is completely focused on the match as pollution is not within their control.
"Actually, we had a chat about these conditions. It is not within our control. We are focussing much more on the match tomorrow and win this game," said Mahmudullah ahead of the T20 series-opener.
Here are all the details about live streaming of the 1st T20I between India and Bangladesh:
When is the first T20I between India and Bangladesh?
The first T20I between India and Bangladesh will be played on 3 November.
Where is the match being played?
The match will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.
What time does the match begin?
The match begins at 7:00 PM IST with toss taking place at 6.30 PM IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast the India and Bangladesh first T20I?
The match will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD in English & Star Sports 3, Star Sports 3 HD in Hindi.
How do I watch the match online?
The match will be live streamed on Hotstar. You can also catch live updates on Firstpost.com.
Squads:
India: Rohit Sharma (c), Khaleel Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Rahul Chahar, Shikhar Dhawan, Shivam Dube, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Krunal Pandya, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar and Shardul Thakur.
Bangladesh: Mahmudullah Riyad (C), Taijul Islam, Mohammad Mithun, Liton Kumer Das, Soumya Sarker, Naim Sheikh, Mushfiqur Rahhim, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, Aminul Islam Biplob, Arafat Sunny, Abu Hider, Al-Amin Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman and Shafiul Islam.
Updated Date: