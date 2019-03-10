- Bangladesh in New Zealand, 3 Test Series, 2019 NZ Vs BAN Live Now
Australia in India 5 ODI Series 2019,Live Cricket Score and Updates
1st Innings
HIGHLIGHTS
OUT! Rahul tries to be cheeky as he tries to late cut the ball. But there was no enough room to play that shot. Ball kissed the edge and went into the keeper's gloves. Rahul c Carey b Zampa 26(31)
OUT! Sound of a nick as the ball passes Kohli's bat, bowler and keeper appeal but umpire Kumar Dharmasena consults with his colleague on the ground. The decision is made to go to third umpire and the replay shows that there was a deviation on the ball as it passed the bat. Kohli has to go. Big wicket for Australia. Kohli c Carey b J Richardson 7(6)
OUT! Length delivery from Cummins and Dhawan misses it completely, brings his downfall as ball hits the top of off stump. But he has done his job. 143 off 115 balls and he has assured the dressing room that he still has it in him. Dhawan b Pat Cummins 143(115)
HUNDRED for Dhawan!
Zampa fires it on to his legs and Dhawan peddle sweeps it for four to reach the milestone.
OUT! Rohit gone for 95. Short stuff again and Rohit is tempted to pull it. He does but fails to connect well this time and hands over a catch to deep mid-wicket fielder. Rohit c Handscomb b J Richardson 95(92)
MILESTONE ALERT!
Rohit Sharma becomes the eighth Indian player to score 3,000-plus runs at home in ODIs. The other players are Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Yuvraj Singh, Rahul Dravid, Mohammad Azharuddin and Sourav Ganguly.
100 up for India in the 18th over. Dhawan playing on 60, Rohit on 40. PERFECT start!
FOUR and FIFTY for Dhawan
Ball angling in and Dhawan hits it straight down the ground for a boundary. HUGE relief for him.
After 10 overs,India 58/0 ( Rohit Sharma 16 , Shikhar Dhawan 42)
FIFTY comes up for India at the end of 10th over and it came through a massive hit by Rohit. These are not great signs for Australia who have got off to bat start. 10 off the over.
India XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant(w), Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah
TOSS NEWS: Virat Kohli wins toss and India will bat first.
FOUR!
SIX! Massive hit from Pant as he comes down the track and dispatches it over the sight screen for a maximum.
Zampa continues.
After 44 overs,India 301/4 ( Rishabh Pant (W) 25 , Kedar Jadhav 2)
Yet again when Indian innnings was about to take a leap, a wicket has fallen. Jadhav, the next man in, will take time to settle down. India reach 300. Let's see how much India can get to from here. Six overs to go in this innings.
Fewest ODIs to 50 wickets for Australian spinners:
25 - Shane Warne
38 - ADAM ZAMPA*
40 - Peter Taylor
44 - Nathan Hauritz
47 - Brad Hogg
Rahul is gone. Never really got going but it is clear he is a World Cup opener for India. They are now relying on Pant’s firepower for the remainder of this innings. He might be the difference between 330 and 350.
Maxwell back on
Kedar Jadhav, right handed bat, walks in
After 43 overs,India 296/4 ( Rishabh Pant (W) 22 , )
Efficient Zampa completes his 9th over. Has been economical so far. Pant and Rahul were building up a good partnership but Zampa got an important and timely wicket in form of Rahul.
OUT! Rahul tries to be cheeky as he tries to late cut the ball. But there was no enough room to play that shot. Ball kissed the edge and went into the keeper's gloves. Rahul c Carey b Zampa 26(31)
Zampa back on
After 42 overs,India 292/3 ( Lokesh Rahul 24 , Rishabh Pant (W) 20)
Pant has arrived in the middle and how! Three boundaries in the over and run-scoring which had come to a halt after the fall of wickets is up and running again. These two have to play till the last ball if India see themselves go past 350.
FOUR! Bowled pitched outside the off-stump line, Pant reaches for it, gives the outside edge, the ball flies past the keeper for boundary
FOUR! Another full delivery, Pant uses wrists to steer it through mid-wicket for a boundary.
FOUR! Magnificent cover drive from Pant off the front foot. Ball goes like a tracer bullet to the boundary
Richardson continues
After 41 overs,India 276/3 ( Lokesh Rahul 23 , Rishabh Pant (W) 5)
Boundary off the last ball and the good over has suddenly turned into a bad over. 9 runs off it.
FOUR! Fullish delivery and sweep from Rahul fetches him boundary to deep fine-leg.
Maxwell back on
Kohli gone. Didn’t feel an edge because he hit the ground. But huge wicket. Kohli at four just doesn’t work.
A CONSISTENT RUN
The last time before today when Virat Kohli dismissed for a single-digit score at home in ODIs was against Australia at Chennai in 2017 when he got out for a duck - 15 innings ago.
After 40 overs,India 267/3 ( Lokesh Rahul 18 , Rishabh Pant (W) 1)
Well, Kohli is gone too and right now in the middle are two batsmen who are trying to prove a point or two. Rahul looking to come back into form and Pant looking to get a spot in the World Cup squad. India, right now, needs to post more than 350 on the board.
OUT! Sound of a nick as the ball passes Kohli's bat, bowler and keeper appeal but umpire Kumar Dharmasena consults with his colleague on the ground. The decision is made to go to third umpire and the replay shows that there was a deviation on the ball as it passed the bat. Kohli has to go. Big wicket for Australia. Kohli c Carey b J Richardson 7(6)
Highest individual scores for India v Australia in ODIs:
209 - Rohit Sharma, Bengaluru, 2013
175 - Sachin Tendulkar, Hyderabad, 2009
171* - Rohit Sharma, Perth, 2016
143 - Sachin Tendulkar, Sharjah, 1998
143 - SHIKHAR DHAWAN, Mohali, 2019
141* - Rohit Sharma, Jaipur, 2013
Richardson back on
After 39 overs,India 265/2 ( Lokesh Rahul 17 , Virat Kohli (C) 7)
The stage is set for Kohli, who has walked in at 4. And he has shown his intentions with that clever boundary off the last over. India should be targetting 370 here.
FOUR! Strange but effective from Kohli, walks down the track and scoops it through the fine leg for a boundary.
Behrendorff continues
Dhawan gone. Brilliant knock considering a quiet series before this. Kohli at four has a different job now. India would want 350.
After 38 overs,India 256/2 ( Lokesh Rahul 13 , Virat Kohli (C) 2)
A bad day in office for Cummins but he still has removed Dhawan. What a knock from Dhawan who was under pressure to prove his worth in the XI. 143 off 115 balls will serve him well in front of the selectors.
Virat Kohli, right handed bat, walks in at 4
OUT! Length delivery from Cummins and Dhawan misses it completely, brings his downfall as ball hits the top of off stump. But he has done his job. 143 off 115 balls and he has assured the dressing room that he still has it in him. Dhawan b Pat Cummins 143(115)
FOUR! Dhawan comes down the track and hits Cummins between cover and mid-off to fetch a boundary.
Cummins continues
Dhawan starting to take apart the Australian bowling now. Highest ODI score for him now... 350 in sight.
DID YOU KNOW?
This is now Shikhar Dhawan's highest score in ODIs, going past his previous highest score of 137 came against South Africa at Melbourne in 2015.
After 37 overs,India 248/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 139 , Lokesh Rahul 12)
What an over for India and Dhawan. Two fours and one six. 15 off the over. This is not looking good for Aussies
FOUR! Full and on legs, Dhawan flicks it and the ball races away to deep mid-wicket boundary
SIX! Fullish in length and Dhawan picks it off the pitch and hits it over long-on for a maximum
FOUR! Pick-up shot from Dhawan from the off-stump, what a shot. The ball goes for one-bounce four to deep mid-wicket.
MILESTONE ALERT
Shikhar Dhawan becomes the 11th player to score 10,000-plus List-A runs for India. The others are Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid, MS Dhoni, Mohammad Azharuddin, Yuvraj Singh, Virat Kohli, Virender Sehwag, Rohit Sharma and Gautam Gambhir.
Behrendorff back on
After 36 overs,India 233/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 125 , Lokesh Rahul 11)
Lovely piece of batting from Dhawan. Hits four at the start of the over and then taps the ball to deep fine-leg to get a double. Another boundary on the last ball. This is how you bat in big grounds like Mohali.
FOUR! Poor stuff from Cummins. Bowls short stuff, Dhawan pulls it to deep backward square leg again for a boundary
FOUR! Short and Dhawan positions himself on back foot to pull it away for a boundary
Cummins back on
DRINKS!
After 35 overs,India 222/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 115 , Lokesh Rahul 10)
Dhawan now taking on the bowlers, speeding up the run flow. Six and four in the last over. 13 runs off it.
FOUR! Wow, reverse-sweep now for a boundary, this shot came out of the blue and the fine leg fielder was not ready for this shot.
SIX! Maxwell gives air to the delivery, Dhawan comes out and hits it over the wide long off for a maximum.
India vs Australia 2019, 4th ODI Latest Match Updates, Mohali Cricket Stadium: Yet again when Indian innnings was about to take a leap, a wicket has fallen. Jadhav, the next man in, will take time to settle down. India reach 300. Let's see how much India can get to from here. Six overs to go in this innings.
India and Australia lock horns in the fourth ODI at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali. To follow the full scorecard of the 4th ODI, click here.
IND vs AUS 4th ODI Match Preview: Young Rishabh Pant will strive to seal a slot in the World Cup squad even as India fret about their top-order woes ahead of the fourth ODI against Australia, here Sunday. Providing opportunities to all Cup hopefuls would be on Virat Kohli’s mind and the team management is expected to ring in a few changes in the playing XI in the remaining two matches of the series.
Mahendra Singh Dhoni seem to have played his last international game in Ranchi and now Pant gets a chance to book his boarding pass for the London-bound flight. In earlier ODIs, Pant had played purely as batsman but with Dhoni being rested, Pant will get a chance to don the big gloves.
India vs Australia ODI series 2019 live score and updates. AFP
The Indian playing XI will also have Bhuvneshwar Kumar on Sunday as he replaces Mohammed Shami, who was hit on the leg in his follow through during the third match. Shami completed his spell but since he will be sharing the new ball with Jasprit Bumrah in England, it is natural to give him precautionary rest.
“We will have a few changes in the next couple of games but the idea is to tell the boys to put in match-winning performances and the boys will be looking to be in top form before the flight to England,” Kohli said after the third ODI. However, what will keep the Indian team worried is the batting form of the top-order, save skipper Kohli, who has been lock, stock and barrel above everyone in his team.
Kohli has 283 runs in three games with two hundreds and the next best in the Indian team is Kedar Jadhav with 118 runs. Rohit Sharma is undergoing a rare slump in ODIs, having scored only 51 runs in three innings. Even worse is Ambati Rayudu’s performance at No 4 with aggregate of 33 runs in three games.
Shikhar Dhawan’s struggles are well-documented and he has scored only 22 runs in three games. Dhawan and Rayudu’s form should be a cause of concern even though both are certainties as far as place in the World Cup squad is concerned. There are certain problems in both Dhawan and Rayudu’s games but they won’t get adequate time to correct those follies with just two games to be played in five days and the cash-rich IPL to follow soon.
Bangar however considers that the shortest of gaps between two games – Friday and Sunday to be a blessing in disguise. “At times, actually it’s good that there is a very small turnaround between matches because if there are too many gaps, then players have that much more time to think. The best for any player is to get back into action and give it another shot. In fact I’m very pleased that the next game is starting Sunday,” Bangar said.
While Kohli is not a great advocate of wholesale changes, KL Rahul is also expected to get a look-in but it is not clear who would he replace — Dhawan or Rayudu. India will be worried about Aussie leg-spinner Adam Zampa, who despite conceding lot of runs, has managed to get Kohli and Dhoni on multiple occasions.
“That’s the sign of a good player. You’re not at your best, not having your best day and still taking those important wickets. Batsmen pride themselves on the same thing – when you don’t feel like you are hitting the ball well, you try to get runs on those days,” Usman Khawaja said.
Teams (from):
India: Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rishabh Pant (wk).
Australia: Aaron Finch, Usman Khawaja, Peter Handscomb, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Turner, Jhye Richardson, Adam Zampa, Andrew Tye, Pat Cummins, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Alex Carey, Nathan Lyon, Jason Behrendorff.
With PTI inputs
Updated Date:
Mar 10, 2019
