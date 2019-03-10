Around the same time as this fixture, Ireland play Afghanistan in the fifth and final ODI at Dehradun, the series currently reading 2-1 in favour of the Asghar Afghan-led 'home side'. Follow the full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary on the match's proceedings here .

Murali Kartik and Sunil Gavaskar at pitch report suggest that the surface is hard and there are no cracks visible on the pitch. Hence, spinners might struggle here. Expect a 300-plus total.

Expected four changes today. But I thought Rahul would come in for one of the openers. Interesting to see where he bats. Word is he will bat at no 3. Okay as a one-off but the best, Kohli, should always bat in his position.

The last time when India played an ODI without MS Dhoni in the playing XI against Australia was during the 2004 Tri-series in Netherlands. He played all the 54 ODIs previously.

FOUR! Easy one for Dhawan, on the pads and flicks it away to deep backward square boundary for four.

Cummins on the money straightaway. On good length, wicket-to-wicket line. Second ball is a fuller in length and Rohit drives it to mid-on beautifully and collects a single. Important innings for Dhawan this and he has started off on a positive note. Boundary on the first ball of the match he faced. He needs to return to form badly and India needs him at the World Cup. Six runs off the first over.

Jason Behrendorff from the other end. Finch decides to change the angle from this end. Rohit has issues with left-arm pacers at the start of innings. Behrendorff almost had Dhawan on the penultimate ball of the over. There was some sound as the ball went past the bat. Umpire was unmoved. Maiden over.

FOUR! Cummins bowls another one on Dhawan's pads and he flicks it again, this time through the mid-wicket for a boundary.

Cummins is giving freebies to Dhawan, bowling on his pads and the batsman took full use of this, hitting boundaries on both the occasions. Rohit taking his time to get used to the nature of the track. Six runs off this over.

Behrendorff bowling tight line. Bowled a maiden over earlier and kept Dhawan in defence mode on the first three balls of the second over. Rohit did not look at his best on two balls he faced.

Cummins bowls another fullish one and Dhawan hits is straight down the ground. Next ball, on the pads and he hits it to leg side for another boundary. Gaining in confidence is Dhawan. Think Cummins needs to be replaced here. He has not looked at his best thus far in the match.

All the pressure from Dhawan has been released now. He is not just scoring briskly but scoring in boundaries. Rohit, however, is still taking his time to ge going.

Superb start this from India and Dhawan in particular. Had a quiet series so far but this looks a tremendous batting beauty of a pitch. Hitting on the up and finding the gaps with aplomb. Allowing Rohit to settle in as well.

FOUR! No adjectives to define this shot. Rohit takes front foot forward, drives through cover and leans into the shot. Best shot in the match so far.

Two boundaries in the over and now Rohit too looking good. That boundary off the last ball was soothing to watch for the eyes. Australia should try and get one of them here.

Additionally Ravi Shastri had spoken about possibility of Kohli batting at four in some matches at World Cup. Could be a dry run for that today with Kohli listed to bat at four, Rahul at three. Let’s see how that plays out.

FOUR! This time, the ball is little too straight, he hits it through the mid-wicket and beats the fielder over there.

Dhawan has find form and this has happened because he has been playing shots with the straight bat. In the earlier games, cross-batted shots had brought his downfall. Looking all set for a big innings here. India two runs short of fifty.

Maxwell starts off with a maiden. Rohit gave him his due respect as a bowler in the over. He is not looking perturbed by how low strike rate.

SIX! Big hit, massive one and this is in usual Rohit Sharma way, lovely flair of the bat and the ball travels over the long-on boundary for a maximum.

Six from Rohit. That shot was coming. Breaks the shackles with a massive launch. He is digging in deep, perfect scenario for him. Pitying the bowlers already.

FIFTY comes up for India at the end of 10th over and it came through a massive hit by Rohit. These are not great signs for Australia who have got off to bat start. 10 off the over.

Maxwell bowled a maiden and then got hit for a boundary on the first ball of the second over by Rohit. It was Rohit who played the maiden over. Tells you how a big shot helps a batsman come right into groove. That six off Behrendorff has given Rohit all the confidence in this match.

IND vs AUS 4th ODI Match Preview: Young Rishabh Pant will strive to seal a slot in the World Cup squad even as India fret about their top-order woes ahead of the fourth ODI against Australia, here Sunday. Providing opportunities to all Cup hopefuls would be on Virat Kohli’s mind and the team management is expected to ring in a few changes in the playing XI in the remaining two matches of the series.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni seem to have played his last international game in Ranchi and now Pant gets a chance to book his boarding pass for the London-bound flight. In earlier ODIs, Pant had played purely as batsman but with Dhoni being rested, Pant will get a chance to don the big gloves.

The Indian playing XI will also have Bhuvneshwar Kumar on Sunday as he replaces Mohammed Shami, who was hit on the leg in his follow through during the third match. Shami completed his spell but since he will be sharing the new ball with Jasprit Bumrah in England, it is natural to give him precautionary rest.

“We will have a few changes in the next couple of games but the idea is to tell the boys to put in match-winning performances and the boys will be looking to be in top form before the flight to England,” Kohli said after the third ODI. However, what will keep the Indian team worried is the batting form of the top-order, save skipper Kohli, who has been lock, stock and barrel above everyone in his team.

Kohli has 283 runs in three games with two hundreds and the next best in the Indian team is Kedar Jadhav with 118 runs. Rohit Sharma is undergoing a rare slump in ODIs, having scored only 51 runs in three innings. Even worse is Ambati Rayudu’s performance at No 4 with aggregate of 33 runs in three games.

Shikhar Dhawan’s struggles are well-documented and he has scored only 22 runs in three games. Dhawan and Rayudu’s form should be a cause of concern even though both are certainties as far as place in the World Cup squad is concerned. There are certain problems in both Dhawan and Rayudu’s games but they won’t get adequate time to correct those follies with just two games to be played in five days and the cash-rich IPL to follow soon.

Bangar however considers that the shortest of gaps between two games – Friday and Sunday to be a blessing in disguise. “At times, actually it’s good that there is a very small turnaround between matches because if there are too many gaps, then players have that much more time to think. The best for any player is to get back into action and give it another shot. In fact I’m very pleased that the next game is starting Sunday,” Bangar said.

While Kohli is not a great advocate of wholesale changes, KL Rahul is also expected to get a look-in but it is not clear who would he replace — Dhawan or Rayudu. India will be worried about Aussie leg-spinner Adam Zampa, who despite conceding lot of runs, has managed to get Kohli and Dhoni on multiple occasions.

“That’s the sign of a good player. You’re not at your best, not having your best day and still taking those important wickets. Batsmen pride themselves on the same thing – when you don’t feel like you are hitting the ball well, you try to get runs on those days,” Usman Khawaja said.

Teams (from):

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rishabh Pant (wk).

Australia: Aaron Finch, Usman Khawaja, Peter Handscomb, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Turner, Jhye Richardson, Adam Zampa, Andrew Tye, Pat Cummins, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Alex Carey, Nathan Lyon, Jason Behrendorff.

