First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ENG in WI | 2nd T20I Mar 09, 2019
WI Vs ENG
England beat West Indies by 137 runs
AUS in IND | 3rd ODI Mar 08, 2019
IND Vs AUS
Australia beat India by 32 runs
ENG in WI Mar 11, 2019
WI vs ENG
Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts
AUS in IND Mar 13, 2019
IND vs AUS
Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News
Auto Refresh

LIVE Score, India vs Australia 4th ODI at Mohali: Khawaja-Handscomb stand steady Aussies

Date: Sunday, 10 March, 2019 18:57 IST Match Status: Drinks
Venue: Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali

Australia in India 5 ODI Series 2019,Live Cricket Score and Updates

358/9
Overs
50.0
R/R
7.16
Fours
32
Sixes
9
Extras
7
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Kuldeep Yadav not out 1 1 0 0
Jasprit Bumrah not out 6 1 0 1
Bowling 0 M R W
Pat Cummins 10 0 70 5
Jason Behrendorff 10 1 61 0
80/2
Overs
16.0
R/R
5
Fours
7
Sixes
0
Extras
3
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Usman Khawaja Batting 42 44 4 0
Peter Handscomb Batting 29 40 2 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Bhuvneshwar Kumar 5 0 18 1
Jasprit Bumrah 4 0 24 1

  • FOUR! A boundary to the Aussies after a while, and this one's collected by Khawaja, who creams it through the cover region. AUS 80/2

    Full Scorecard
  • Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket Journalist in Mohali

    Jadhav in before Chahal. That’s exactly the point. India are in a comfortable zone here as Australia are not attacking. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 15 overs,Australia 72/2 ( Usman Khawaja 36 , Peter Handscomb 27)

    Four singles collected off the over Kohli brings Jadhav into the attack in place of wrist spinner Kuldeep. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Kedar Jadhav brought into the attack in the 15th over. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 14 overs,Australia 68/2 ( Usman Khawaja 34 , Peter Handscomb 25)

    Faint appeal for lbw against Khawaja off the fourth delivery, with the ball pitching well outside leg on the occasion. That is followed by a wide. Six off the over. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Kuldeep Yadav in this ODI series so far:

    1st ODI: 2/46 at Hyderabad 
    2nd ODI: 3/54 at Nagpur
    3rd ODI: 3/64 at Ranchi

    Full Scorecard

  • After 13 overs,Australia 62/2 ( Usman Khawaja 32 , Peter Handscomb 22)

    Single collected off each delivery of the over, with Handscomb bringing up the fifty stand off the last delivery. The pair have consumed 57 balls to get to the milestone. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 12 overs,Australia 56/2 ( Usman Khawaja 29 , Peter Handscomb 19)

    Khawaja and Handscomb continue to rotate the strike between themselves, collecting four singles off this over. Some hope there for the visitors the way these two are motoring along. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket Journalist in Mohali

    50 up for Australia. India’s second line of attack now on. Because of a poor start Australia not able to go after the bowling, or they will have to change gears at some point. So, it remains to be seen how this passage plays out. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 11 overs,Australia 52/2 ( Usman Khawaja 27 , Peter Handscomb 17)

    Five singles collected off the over, as Kohli brings Kuldeep into the attack, making a change in bowling from both ends. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Spin introduced in the 11th over. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 10 overs,Australia 48/2 ( Usman Khawaja 26 , Peter Handscomb 14)

    Khawaja chips the ball towards mid on, where Bumrah gets into an awkward position, and lets go of a chance. Kohli, then, has to give the ball a chase, saving a couple of runs for his team in the end. Superb stop by the Indian captain at mid off off the penultimate delivery to allow Handscomb only a single. Four off the over. The current partnership between Khawaja and Handscomb is worth 35. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Vijay Shankar introduced into the attack in the final over of the first powerplay. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 9 overs,Australia 43/2 ( Usman Khawaja 22 , Peter Handscomb 13)

    Khawaja flicks another full delivery through square-leg for a boundary, moving into the 20s in the process. Gives the strike to Handscomb two balls later by collecting a single. Five off the over. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket Journalist in Mohali

    Semblance of partnership for Australia this. Run rate down though but at this moment Khawaja and Handscomb are only concerned about playing out as many overs as possible. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Khawaja's stamping his class right now! Another flick through square-leg, and the man running in from fine-leg fails to get to the ball on time. AUS 42/2

    Full Scorecard

  • After 8 overs,Australia 38/2 ( Usman Khawaja 17 , Peter Handscomb 13)

    Good over for the Aussies, with Khawaja collecting boundaries off back-to-back deliveries from Bumrah. Nine off the over. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Slightly fuller from Bumrah this time, but Khawaja collects another boundary nevertheless, flicking in the same direction. AUS 37/2

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Full and angled between middle and leg, Khawaja flicks this towards the square-leg fence to collect his first boundary. AUS 33/2

    Full Scorecard

  • After 7 overs,Australia 29/2 ( Usman Khawaja 8 , Peter Handscomb 13)

    Tight over from Bhuvi, with just one coming off it. Handscomb chips the ball towards mid on, the ball perilously flying towards the fielder, but falling short in the end, much to the relief of the batsman. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 6 overs,Sri Lanka 30/1 ( Avishka Fernando 22 , Oshada Fernando 2)

    Kuldeep saves a potential boundary at the start of the over after putting in a dive at mid on, allowing Khawaja only a single. Handscomb pushes the ball towards midwicket for three runs next ball. Single collected off each of the next three balls, with a dot to end the over. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket Journalist in Mohali

    From bad to worse. Marsh bowled. Bumrah with the wicket. Both Indian pacers have found movement today and with two down already this is now an even tougher chase for Australia. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    The highest target successfully chased in ODIs,

    by Australia: 334 v England, Sydney, 2011
    at Mohali: 322 by Pakistan v India, 2007

    Full Scorecard

  • After 5 overs,Australia 21/2 ( Usman Khawaja 4 , Peter Handscomb 9)

    Four off the over, with Handscomb collecting his second boundary with a punch through the extra cover region. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Punched through the extra cover region by Handscomb off Bhuvneshwar! AUS 21/2

    Full Scorecard

  • After 4 overs,Australia 17/2 ( Usman Khawaja 4 , Peter Handscomb 5)

    Bumrah strikes early as well, getting rid of Marsh with a peach of a yorker. Handscomb walks out to bat, and gets off the mark with a streaky boundary. Australia off to a shaky start in their chase of the steep target.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Handscomb gets off the mark with a boundary. Cuts a length ball from Bumrah, with the ball bouncing over the slip cordon and running away to the third man fence. AUS 16/2

    Full Scorecard

  • BOWLED EM! What a delivery from Bumrah to get rid of Marsh! The pacer got his yorker absolutely perfect on the occasion, beating the left-handed batsman for pace. AUS 12/2

    Marsh b Bumrah 6(10)

    Full Scorecard

  • After 3 overs,Australia 11/1 ( Usman Khawaja 3 , Shaun Marsh 6)

    Khawaja guides the ball behind square towards the off side for a quick single off the third delivery. Marsh ends the over with a punch through the cover region, collecting the first boundary of the innings. Five off the over. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Crunched through the cover region by Marsh! First boundary of the Australian innings. AUS 11/1

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    This was the third time that Bhuvneshwar Kumar dismissed Aaron Finch in 2019 in ODIs.

    Full Scorecard
  • Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket Journalist in Mohali

    Horrible start for Australia. Finch gone. Kumar angling it in. He looks good and refreshed. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 2 overs,Australia 6/1 ( Usman Khawaja 2 , Shaun Marsh 2)

    Bumrah is off to tidy start from the other end, getting the ball to seam away from Marsh. Khawaja nearly chops the ball onto his stumps off the last ball, instead walking away with a single. Two off the over. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Jasprit Bumrah steams in from the other end. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    India have never lost an ODI scoring 350-plus runs batting first. They won on all 23 previous occasions. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 1 overs,Australia 4/1 ( Usman Khawaja 1 , Shaun Marsh 1)

    Bhuvneshwar appeals for lbw against Finch off the very first ball of the innings, with the umpire shaking his head to signal 'no'. Three deliveries later, Finch gets his leg stump flattened with a vicious inswinger, as Australia get off to a jittery start by losing an early wicket. Four runs and a wicket off the first over.

    Full Scorecard

  • BOWLED EM! Finch gets his furniture dismantled early, his leg stump lying on the ground, as Bhuvneshwar gets the early breakthrough for India! AUS 3/1

    Finch b Bhuvneshwar 0(2)

    Full Scorecard

  • ICYMI: Here's the moment cricket lovers will enjoy for a long time

    Full Scorecard

  • Oh! What.A.Feeling!

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    India today:

    1-10 overs: 58/0
    11-20 overs: 56/0
    21-30 overs: 68/0
    31-40 overs: 85/3
    41-50 overs: 91/6

    The highest target successfully chased by Australia in ODIs,

    in India: 304 v India, Mohali, 2013
    against India: 310, Perth, 2016

    Best bowling figures for Australia in ODIs in India:

    26/5 - Mitchell Johnson v India, Vadodara, 2007
    35/5 - Doug Bollinger v India, Guwahati, 2009
    36/5 - Damien Fleming v India, Mumbai, 1996
    53/5 - Brad Williams v New Zealand, Pune, 2003
    64/5 - Pat Cummins v India, Mohali, 2019*

    Full Scorecard

  • After 50 overs,India 358/9 ( Kuldeep Yadav 1 , Jasprit Bumrah 6)

    India post 358/9 on the board and this is some total to chase down for Australia. Dhawan and Rohit starred with the bat and thanks to that start, despite India huffing and puffing in the end, they reached to such a strong total.

    We will be back shortly with the chase. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket Journalist in Mohali

    Cummins takes a fiver. On this pitch. What a bowler he has become for Australia in this season! Also his first fiver in ODI cricket. 

    And just as I type this... Bumrah with a mad six to finish off the innings. 358 was always on the cards after that start from Rohit-Dhawan. One hand on series’ win perhaps. 

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! Bumrah finishes the India innings with a bang, a huge six over long on.


     

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! Chahal departs, Was on back foot and was just about able to touch the ball with the bat. It, however, was dropping in front of Cummins who was in his follow through. He dived and caught. Chahal c and b Pat Cummins 0(1)

    Full Scorecard
  • Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket Journalist in Mohali

    Shankar’s big hitting shows that India have an option if Hardik Pandya misses out for the World Cup for any reason. His knock helps bring up 350 which looked tough when Pant got out. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Most runs cocceded in an ODI for Australia v India:

    89/1 - Clint McKay, Bangalore, 2013
    85/3 - Jhye Richardson, Mohali, 2019*
    83/1 - Brett Lee, Brisbane, 2004
    83/1 - Ben Hilfenhaus, Nagpur, 2009
    80/0 - Nathan Coulter-Nile, Bangalore, 2013

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! Shankar departs for 26. He again tried to clear the long-on boundary but the ball tool the leading edge and went up in the air. Maxwell did the rest. Shankar c Maxwell b Pat Cummins 26(15) 

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! Mid-on was inside the circle and Shankar eyes the long-on boundary, clears it by some distance as he plays a lofted shot. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Cummins to bowl the last over. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Kuldeep Yadav, left handed bat, comes to the crease

    Full Scorecard
Load More

India vs Australia 2019, 4th ODI Latest Match Updates, Mohali Cricket Stadium: Four singles collected off the over Kohli brings Jadhav into the attack in place of wrist spinner Kuldeep.

India and Australia lock horns in the fourth ODI at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali. To follow the full scorecard of the 4th ODI, click here.

IND vs AUS 4th ODI Match Preview: Young Rishabh Pant will strive to seal a slot in the World Cup squad even as India fret about their top-order woes ahead of the fourth ODI against Australia, here Sunday. Providing opportunities to all Cup hopefuls would be on Virat Kohli’s mind and the team management is expected to ring in a few changes in the playing XI in the remaining two matches of the series.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni seem to have played his last international game in Ranchi and now Pant gets a chance to book his boarding pass for the London-bound flight. In earlier ODIs, Pant had played purely as batsman but with Dhoni being rested, Pant will get a chance to don the big gloves.

India vs Australia ODI series 2019 live score and updates. AFP

India vs Australia ODI series 2019 live score and updates. AFP

The Indian playing XI will also have Bhuvneshwar Kumar on Sunday as he replaces Mohammed Shami, who was hit on the leg in his follow through during the third match. Shami completed his spell but since he will be sharing the new ball with Jasprit Bumrah in England, it is natural to give him precautionary rest.

“We will have a few changes in the next couple of games but the idea is to tell the boys to put in match-winning performances and the boys will be looking to be in top form before the flight to England,” Kohli said after the third ODI. However, what will keep the Indian team worried is the batting form of the top-order, save skipper Kohli, who has been lock, stock and barrel above everyone in his team.

Kohli has 283 runs in three games with two hundreds and the next best in the Indian team is Kedar Jadhav with 118 runs. Rohit Sharma is undergoing a rare slump in ODIs, having scored only 51 runs in three innings. Even worse is Ambati Rayudu’s performance at No 4 with aggregate of 33 runs in three games.

Shikhar Dhawan’s struggles are well-documented and he has scored only 22 runs in three games. Dhawan and Rayudu’s form should be a cause of concern even though both are certainties as far as place in the World Cup squad is concerned. There are certain problems in both Dhawan and Rayudu’s games but they won’t get adequate time to correct those follies with just two games to be played in five days and the cash-rich IPL to follow soon.

Bangar however considers that the shortest of gaps between two games – Friday and Sunday to be a blessing in disguise. “At times, actually it’s good that there is a very small turnaround between matches because if there are too many gaps, then players have that much more time to think. The best for any player is to get back into action and give it another shot. In fact I’m very pleased that the next game is starting Sunday,” Bangar said.

While Kohli is not a great advocate of wholesale changes, KL Rahul is also expected to get a look-in but it is not clear who would he replace — Dhawan or Rayudu. India will be worried about Aussie leg-spinner Adam Zampa, who despite conceding lot of runs, has managed to get Kohli and Dhoni on multiple occasions.

“That’s the sign of a good player. You’re not at your best, not having your best day and still taking those important wickets. Batsmen pride themselves on the same thing – when you don’t feel like you are hitting the ball well, you try to get runs on those days,” Usman Khawaja said.

Teams (from):

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rishabh Pant (wk).

Australia: Aaron Finch, Usman Khawaja, Peter Handscomb, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Turner, Jhye Richardson, Adam Zampa, Andrew Tye, Pat Cummins, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Alex Carey, Nathan Lyon, Jason Behrendorff.

With PTI inputs

Updated Date: Mar 10, 2019

Tags : #4th ODI score #Aaron Finch #Bhuvneshwar Kumar #Cricket #Ind vs Aus #ind vs aus live score #ind vs aus odi #India vs Australia #india vs australia highlights #india vs australia live streaming #india vs australia news #India vs Australia ODI #india vs australia ODI series 2019 #Indian Cricket Team #Live score #MS Dhoni #Rishabh Pant #Virat Kohli

Also See



fp-mobile



CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3213 107
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8357 123
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 5673 111
5 Pakistan 4872 102
6 Australia 4435 99
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 Australia 3613 120
4 England 2737 119
5 South Africa 2960 118
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all

Loading...