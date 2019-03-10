SIX! Mid-on was inside the circle and Shankar eyes the long-on boundary, clears it by some distance as he plays a lofted shot.

OUT! Shankar departs for 26. He again tried to clear the long-on boundary but the ball tool the leading edge and went up in the air. Maxwell did the rest. Shankar c Maxwell b Pat Cummins 26(15)

Shankar’s big hitting shows that India have an option if Hardik Pandya misses out for the World Cup for any reason. His knock helps bring up 350 which looked tough when Pant got out.

OUT! Chahal departs, Was on back foot and was just about able to touch the ball with the bat. It, however, was dropping in front of Cummins who was in his follow through. He dived and caught. Chahal c and b Pat Cummins 0(1)

And just as I type this... Bumrah with a mad six to finish off the innings. 358 was always on the cards after that start from Rohit-Dhawan. One hand on series’ win perhaps.

Cummins takes a fiver. On this pitch. What a bowler he has become for Australia in this season! Also his first fiver in ODI cricket.

India post 358/9 on the board and this is some total to chase down for Australia. Dhawan and Rohit starred with the bat and thanks to that start, despite India huffing and puffing in the end, they reached to such a strong total. We will be back shortly with the chase.

Love the huge smile 😃 on @Jaspritbumrah93 face after hitting that 6... doesn’t it remind you of your first even boundary, or finding the middle of the bat for the first time? #purejoy #INDvAUS

Bhuvneshwar appeals for lbw against Finch off the very first ball of the innings, with the umpire shaking his head to signal 'no'. Three deliveries later, Finch gets his leg stump flattened with a vicious inswinger, as Australia get off to a jittery start by losing an early wicket. Four runs and a wicket off the first over.

Bumrah is off to tidy start from the other end, getting the ball to seam away from Marsh. Khawaja nearly chops the ball onto his stumps off the last ball, instead walking away with a single. Two off the over.

Khawaja guides the ball behind square towards the off side for a quick single off the third delivery. Marsh ends the over with a punch through the cover region, collecting the first boundary of the innings. Five off the over.

BOWLED EM ! What a delivery from Bumrah to get rid of Marsh! The pacer got his yorker absolutely perfect on the occasion, beating the left-handed batsman for pace. AUS 12/2

FOUR ! Handscomb gets off the mark with a boundary. Cuts a length ball from Bumrah, with the ball bouncing over the slip cordon and running away to the third man fence. AUS 16/2

Bumrah strikes early as well, getting rid of Marsh with a peach of a yorker. Handscomb walks out to bat, and gets off the mark with a streaky boundary. Australia off to a shaky start in their chase of the steep target.

Four off the over, with Handscomb collecting his second boundary with a punch through the extra cover region.

From bad to worse. Marsh bowled. Bumrah with the wicket. Both Indian pacers have found movement today and with two down already this is now an even tougher chase for Australia.

Kuldeep saves a potential boundary at the start of the over after putting in a dive at mid on, allowing Khawaja only a single. Handscomb pushes the ball towards midwicket for three runs next ball. Single collected off each of the next three balls, with a dot to end the over.

Tight over from Bhuvi, with just one coming off it. Handscomb chips the ball towards mid on, the ball perilously flying towards the fielder, but falling short in the end, much to the relief of the batsman.

FOUR ! Full and angled between middle and leg, Khawaja flicks this towards the square-leg fence to collect his first boundary. AUS 33/2

Good over for the Aussies, with Khawaja collecting boundaries off back-to-back deliveries from Bumrah. Nine off the over.

FOUR ! Khawaja's stamping his class right now! Another flick through square-leg, and the man running in from fine-leg fails to get to the ball on time. AUS 42/2

Semblance of partnership for Australia this. Run rate down though but at this moment Khawaja and Handscomb are only concerned about playing out as many overs as possible.

Khawaja flicks another full delivery through square-leg for a boundary, moving into the 20s in the process. Gives the strike to Handscomb two balls later by collecting a single. Five off the over.

Khawaja chips the ball towards mid on, where Bumrah gets into an awkward position, and lets go of a chance. Kohli, then, has to give the ball a chase, saving a couple of runs for his team in the end. Superb stop by the Indian captain at mid off off the penultimate delivery to allow Handscomb only a single. Four off the over. The current partnership between Khawaja and Handscomb is worth 35.

Five singles collected off the over, as Kohli brings Kuldeep into the attack, making a change in bowling from both ends.

50 up for Australia. India’s second line of attack now on. Because of a poor start Australia not able to go after the bowling, or they will have to change gears at some point. So, it remains to be seen how this passage plays out.

Khawaja and Handscomb continue to rotate the strike between themselves, collecting four singles off this over. Some hope there for the visitors the way these two are motoring along.

Single collected off each delivery of the over, with Handscomb bringing up the fifty stand off the last delivery. The pair have consumed 57 balls to get to the milestone.

Faint appeal for lbw against Khawaja off the fourth delivery, with the ball pitching well outside leg on the occasion. That is followed by a wide. Six off the over.

Jadhav in before Chahal. That’s exactly the point. India are in a comfortable zone here as Australia are not attacking.

FOUR ! A boundary to the Aussies after a while, and this one's collected by Khawaja, who creams it through the cover region. AUS 80/2

FIFTY comes up for India at the end of 10th over and it came through a massive hit by Rohit. These are not great signs for Australia who have got off to bat start. 10 off the over.

OUT! Rohit gone for 95. Short stuff again and Rohit is tempted to pull it. He does but fails to connect well this time and hands over a catch to deep mid-wicket fielder. Rohit c Handscomb b J Richardson 95(92)

Zampa fires it on to his legs and Dhawan peddle sweeps it for four to reach the milestone.

OUT! Length delivery from Cummins and Dhawan misses it completely, brings his downfall as ball hits the top of off stump. But he has done his job. 143 off 115 balls and he has assured the dressing room that he still has it in him. Dhawan b Pat Cummins 143(115)

OUT! Sound of a nick as the ball passes Kohli's bat, bowler and keeper appeal but umpire Kumar Dharmasena consults with his colleague on the ground. The decision is made to go to third umpire and the replay shows that there was a deviation on the ball as it passed the bat. Kohli has to go. Big wicket for Australia. Kohli c Carey b J Richardson 7(6)

OUT! Rahul tries to be cheeky as he tries to late cut the ball. But there was no enough room to play that shot. Ball kissed the edge and went into the keeper's gloves. Rahul c Carey b Zampa 26(31)

OUT! Timely wicket for Australia as they get Pant out. He tried to clear the mid-on fielder but did not connect well. Ended up giving a diving catch to captain Finch. Pant c Finch b Pat Cummins 36(24)

OUT! Jadhav departs, tried hooked but did not hook well enough to take it across the boundary ropes, the ball goes straight into the hands of Richardson at deep square leg. Kedar Jadhav c J Richardson b Pat Cummins 10(12)

India vs Australia 2019, 4th ODI Latest Match Updates, Mohali Cricket Stadium: Four singles collected off the over Kohli brings Jadhav into the attack in place of wrist spinner Kuldeep.

India and Australia lock horns in the fourth ODI at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali. To follow the full scorecard of the 4th ODI, click here.

IND vs AUS 4th ODI Match Preview: Young Rishabh Pant will strive to seal a slot in the World Cup squad even as India fret about their top-order woes ahead of the fourth ODI against Australia, here Sunday. Providing opportunities to all Cup hopefuls would be on Virat Kohli’s mind and the team management is expected to ring in a few changes in the playing XI in the remaining two matches of the series.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni seem to have played his last international game in Ranchi and now Pant gets a chance to book his boarding pass for the London-bound flight. In earlier ODIs, Pant had played purely as batsman but with Dhoni being rested, Pant will get a chance to don the big gloves.

The Indian playing XI will also have Bhuvneshwar Kumar on Sunday as he replaces Mohammed Shami, who was hit on the leg in his follow through during the third match. Shami completed his spell but since he will be sharing the new ball with Jasprit Bumrah in England, it is natural to give him precautionary rest.

“We will have a few changes in the next couple of games but the idea is to tell the boys to put in match-winning performances and the boys will be looking to be in top form before the flight to England,” Kohli said after the third ODI. However, what will keep the Indian team worried is the batting form of the top-order, save skipper Kohli, who has been lock, stock and barrel above everyone in his team.

Kohli has 283 runs in three games with two hundreds and the next best in the Indian team is Kedar Jadhav with 118 runs. Rohit Sharma is undergoing a rare slump in ODIs, having scored only 51 runs in three innings. Even worse is Ambati Rayudu’s performance at No 4 with aggregate of 33 runs in three games.

Shikhar Dhawan’s struggles are well-documented and he has scored only 22 runs in three games. Dhawan and Rayudu’s form should be a cause of concern even though both are certainties as far as place in the World Cup squad is concerned. There are certain problems in both Dhawan and Rayudu’s games but they won’t get adequate time to correct those follies with just two games to be played in five days and the cash-rich IPL to follow soon.

Bangar however considers that the shortest of gaps between two games – Friday and Sunday to be a blessing in disguise. “At times, actually it’s good that there is a very small turnaround between matches because if there are too many gaps, then players have that much more time to think. The best for any player is to get back into action and give it another shot. In fact I’m very pleased that the next game is starting Sunday,” Bangar said.

While Kohli is not a great advocate of wholesale changes, KL Rahul is also expected to get a look-in but it is not clear who would he replace — Dhawan or Rayudu. India will be worried about Aussie leg-spinner Adam Zampa, who despite conceding lot of runs, has managed to get Kohli and Dhoni on multiple occasions.

“That’s the sign of a good player. You’re not at your best, not having your best day and still taking those important wickets. Batsmen pride themselves on the same thing – when you don’t feel like you are hitting the ball well, you try to get runs on those days,” Usman Khawaja said.

Teams (from):

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rishabh Pant (wk).

Australia: Aaron Finch, Usman Khawaja, Peter Handscomb, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Turner, Jhye Richardson, Adam Zampa, Andrew Tye, Pat Cummins, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Alex Carey, Nathan Lyon, Jason Behrendorff.

With PTI inputs