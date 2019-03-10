Six off the over, with innings motoring along quite nicely for the Aussies. Safe to say that the visitors are very mcuh in the chase with the two set batsmen at the crease. Required run-rate in excess of eight right now, but can be brought under control if wickets are preserved till the final powerplay.

Handscomb gets a thick inside edge at the start of the over, the ball travelling safely away from the stumps before getting intercepted at fine leg. Three singles collected in the over.

Four singles collected off the over as Khawaja moves into the 80s, with his partner batting on 71. Both batsmen will make a strong case for World Cup selection should they get three-figure scores this evening.

SIX ! That should further loosen the pressure valve for the Aussies! Handscomb charges down the track and lofts the ball over long on! AUS 176/2

11 off the over, including a six off the fourth delivery — in which Handscomb charges down the pitch to loft the ball over long on.

Chahal and Kuldeep have gone at nearly six per over and don’t have any wickets to show for. Dew about and the towels are out.

Single collected off each of the first two deliveries. Jadhav successfully appeals for lbw against Khawaja off the third delivery. Khawaja goes for the review after consulting his partner, and HawkEye shows the ball to be MISSING LEG , resulting the original decision getting overturned. Good over from Jadhav, with just three singles coming off it.

Bumrah returns to the attack in the 32nd over, conceding just five singles coming off the over. To India's credit, they have managed to keep a check on the run rate even if they aren't able to get the breakthroughs.

SIX ! Back-to-back sixes to Handscomb off Jadhav, the second one also turning out to be a flat hit down the ground! The Aussie run rate is above the six-run mark right now. AUS 198/2

FOUR ! Handscomb carves the ball through the extra cover region to move to 99, with a fielding lapse inside the circle helping the batsman on the occasion. AUS 204/2

Handscomb collects back-to-back sixes in the over, before collecting a boundary off the last ball. 19 off a very productive over for the Australians. The visitors are past the 200-run mark at the moment. Time for the players to have a drink now.

OUT ! Bumrah it is who FINALLY ends the mammoth partnership between Khawaja and Handscomb, the former getting a thick top-edge while attempting a pull, with Kuldeep pulling off a quality catch at fine leg. Khawaja misses out on back-to-back tons, falling nine short of what would have been his second consecutive hundred. AUS 204/3

FOUR ! Maxwell gets off the mark right away, chipping the ball down the ground, beating the fielder at mid on in the process. AUS 208/3

Bumrah starts off by removing Khawaja, inducing a top-edge off a short ball, with Kuldeep taking a good, sliding catch at fine leg. Maxwell walks out next, and starts off with a boundary first ball. Good comeback by Bumrah after the boundary, presenting the upright seam and getting the to shape away from the hard-hitting batsman in the end. The pacer strays in his line in the penultimate delivery, allowing Maxwell to pull towards fine-leg for a four. Single to Maxwell off the last ball, with nine runs and a wicket coming off the over.

MAIDEN ONE-DAY HUNDRED for Peter Handscomb! He's certainly making the most of his chances ahead of the World Cup, and has stood out this evening with his shot selection and resolute approach under pressure. Takes 92 deliveries to bring up his milestone, collecting six fours and three sixes along the way.

Maxwell collects a single at the start of the over to get Handscomb on strike. Three dots later, Handscomb collects a quick single to bring up his maiden ton. Single to Maxwell off the last ball. Three off the over.

Khawaja gone. But Handscomb is going strong with a maiden hundred. His partner was holding the innings together but Handscomb is the one driving Australia forward. Maxwell out in the middle too to do his thing. Expect fireworks.

This is the maiden ODI ton for Handscomb. His previous highest score came in his debut ODI which was of 82, came against Pakistan at Perth in 2017.

Maxwell sweeps the ball through square leg for a brace at the start of Chahal's seventh over. Just when it looked like Chahal would walk away with a quiet over, Maxwell smacks a six before collecting three off the last ball. 13 off the over.

OUT ! Maxwell perishes while attempting a reverse sweep, as Kuldeep contributes to another dismissal, this time adding one to his wickets column. Maxwell tries reviewing: No contact with bat, pitching in line and wickets HITTING ! AUS 229/4

Needless shot from Maxwell. Reverse sweep doesn’t work against Kuldeep and he is gone. Plumb lbw. This could be the tide turning in favour of India.

Kuldeep returns to the attack, and he puts Australia under pressure right away by getting rid of the dangerous Maxwell first ball into his new spell. Turner joins Handscomb at the crease. Four singles and a wicket off a quality over from the chinaman bowler.

Much better over from Chahal — with Handscomb and Turner having to work the ones and twos to keep the scoreboard ticking. The dismissal of Maxwell has given Chahal a surge of confidence, and that reflects in his body language in this over. Six off the over. The required rate now touching 10 for Australia.

13 conceded by Kuldeep in his ninth over, including three boundaries — two of which are collected by Turner off successive balls. What's worse, Pant misses a stumping chance in the penultimate ball, handing Handscomb another lifeline. 250 up for the Aussies.

FOUR ! Excellent delivery from Bhuvi, but he's unlucky to concede a boundary. Handscomb jams his bat down, and ends up guiding the ball towards the vacant fine-leg region off an inside edge. AUS 261/4

Nine off the over, including a boundary off the penultimate delivery, in which Handscomb gets an inside edge towards fine leg while bringing his bat down in time to fend a quality yorker from Bhuvneshwar. End of the second powerplay. Australia need 98 off 60 with six wickets in hand.

Turner starts the over off with a flat six down the ground. Stretches his arms and sweeps towards deep midwicket for a single two balls later. Kohli saves a couple of runs for the hosts after putting in a dive at wide long on in the fourth delivery. Dot off the last ball. 10 off the over.

Turner playing able foil here. Calm composure and ability to take on the spinners could prove vital in this chase. This will be tight.

OUT ! Chahal removes the centurion at the start of his penultimate over! Nothing less than huge for the Indians! Handscomb tried going big down the ground, but couldn't quite adjust himself for the shot, and ended up offering Rahul a simple catch. End of a brilliant innings from the No 4 batsman. AUS 271/5

Handscomb holes out to Rahul at the start of the over, the dismissal creating another twist in what has been a see-saw game so far. Carey joins Turner, the former getting off the mark with three off the first ball that he faces — the extra run coming after a fumble by Rohit at midwicket. Turner ends the over with a mighty hit over long on — his second six. 10 runs and a wicket off the over. Australia need 78 off 48.

FOUR ! Turner's in supreme form right now, and has seems to have taken the responsibility of guiding his side home on himself. Opens the face of his bat and guides the ball behind square on the off side. AUS 286/5

Carey collects a single at the start of the over. Three dots later, Turner opens the face of his bat to guide the ball towards the backward point fence for his third four. Ends the over with a single. Australia need 72 off 42.

OUT! Rohit gone for 95. Short stuff again and Rohit is tempted to pull it. He does but fails to connect well this time and hands over a catch to deep mid-wicket fielder. Rohit c Handscomb b J Richardson 95(92)

OUT! Length delivery from Cummins and Dhawan misses it completely, brings his downfall as ball hits the top of off stump. But he has done his job. 143 off 115 balls and he has assured the dressing room that he still has it in him. Dhawan b Pat Cummins 143(115)

OUT! Sound of a nick as the ball passes Kohli's bat, bowler and keeper appeal but umpire Kumar Dharmasena consults with his colleague on the ground. The decision is made to go to third umpire and the replay shows that there was a deviation on the ball as it passed the bat. Kohli has to go. Big wicket for Australia. Kohli c Carey b J Richardson 7(6)

OUT! Rahul tries to be cheeky as he tries to late cut the ball. But there was no enough room to play that shot. Ball kissed the edge and went into the keeper's gloves. Rahul c Carey b Zampa 26(31)

OUT! Timely wicket for Australia as they get Pant out. He tried to clear the mid-on fielder but did not connect well. Ended up giving a diving catch to captain Finch. Pant c Finch b Pat Cummins 36(24)

OUT! Jadhav departs, tried hooked but did not hook well enough to take it across the boundary ropes, the ball goes straight into the hands of Richardson at deep square leg. Kedar Jadhav c J Richardson b Pat Cummins 10(12)

OUT! Shankar departs for 26. He again tried to clear the long-on boundary but the ball tool the leading edge and went up in the air. Maxwell did the rest. Shankar c Maxwell b Pat Cummins 26(15)

OUT! Chahal departs, Was on back foot and was just about able to touch the ball with the bat. It, however, was dropping in front of Cummins who was in his follow through. He dived and caught. Chahal c and b Pat Cummins 0(1)

India post 358/9 on the board and this is some total to chase down for Australia. Dhawan and Rohit starred with the bat and thanks to that start, despite India huffing and puffing in the end, they reached to such a strong total. We will be back shortly with the chase.

BOWLED EM ! What a delivery from Bumrah to get rid of Marsh! The pacer got his yorker absolutely perfect on the occasion, beating the left-handed batsman for pace. AUS 12/2

FIFTY for Usman Khawaja off 52 deliveries ! What a series the Australian opener's having on this India tour! Follows the century at Ranchi with another quality knock. AUS 97/2

100-partnership up between Khawaja and Handscomb for the third wicket, this one coming off four byes off the last ball of the 20th over. AUS 114/2

FIFTY for Peter Handscomb ! Brings up the milestone at the end of the 22nd over, taking 55 balls to get to the milestone. AUS 128/2

Handscomb holes out to Rahul at the start of the over, the dismissal creating another twist in what has been a see-saw game so far. Carey joins Turner, the former getting off the mark with three off the first ball that he faces — the extra run coming after a fumble by Rohit at midwicket. Turner ends the over with a mighty hit over long on — his second six. 10 runs and a wicket off the over.

India and Australia lock horns in the fourth ODI at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali. To follow the full scorecard of the 4th ODI, click here.

IND vs AUS 4th ODI Match Preview: Young Rishabh Pant will strive to seal a slot in the World Cup squad even as India fret about their top-order woes ahead of the fourth ODI against Australia, here Sunday. Providing opportunities to all Cup hopefuls would be on Virat Kohli’s mind and the team management is expected to ring in a few changes in the playing XI in the remaining two matches of the series.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni seem to have played his last international game in Ranchi and now Pant gets a chance to book his boarding pass for the London-bound flight. In earlier ODIs, Pant had played purely as batsman but with Dhoni being rested, Pant will get a chance to don the big gloves.

The Indian playing XI will also have Bhuvneshwar Kumar on Sunday as he replaces Mohammed Shami, who was hit on the leg in his follow through during the third match. Shami completed his spell but since he will be sharing the new ball with Jasprit Bumrah in England, it is natural to give him precautionary rest.

“We will have a few changes in the next couple of games but the idea is to tell the boys to put in match-winning performances and the boys will be looking to be in top form before the flight to England,” Kohli said after the third ODI. However, what will keep the Indian team worried is the batting form of the top-order, save skipper Kohli, who has been lock, stock and barrel above everyone in his team.

Kohli has 283 runs in three games with two hundreds and the next best in the Indian team is Kedar Jadhav with 118 runs. Rohit Sharma is undergoing a rare slump in ODIs, having scored only 51 runs in three innings. Even worse is Ambati Rayudu’s performance at No 4 with aggregate of 33 runs in three games.

Shikhar Dhawan’s struggles are well-documented and he has scored only 22 runs in three games. Dhawan and Rayudu’s form should be a cause of concern even though both are certainties as far as place in the World Cup squad is concerned. There are certain problems in both Dhawan and Rayudu’s games but they won’t get adequate time to correct those follies with just two games to be played in five days and the cash-rich IPL to follow soon.

Bangar however considers that the shortest of gaps between two games – Friday and Sunday to be a blessing in disguise. “At times, actually it’s good that there is a very small turnaround between matches because if there are too many gaps, then players have that much more time to think. The best for any player is to get back into action and give it another shot. In fact I’m very pleased that the next game is starting Sunday,” Bangar said.

While Kohli is not a great advocate of wholesale changes, KL Rahul is also expected to get a look-in but it is not clear who would he replace — Dhawan or Rayudu. India will be worried about Aussie leg-spinner Adam Zampa, who despite conceding lot of runs, has managed to get Kohli and Dhoni on multiple occasions.

“That’s the sign of a good player. You’re not at your best, not having your best day and still taking those important wickets. Batsmen pride themselves on the same thing – when you don’t feel like you are hitting the ball well, you try to get runs on those days,” Usman Khawaja said.

Teams (from):

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rishabh Pant (wk).

Australia: Aaron Finch, Usman Khawaja, Peter Handscomb, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Turner, Jhye Richardson, Adam Zampa, Andrew Tye, Pat Cummins, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Alex Carey, Nathan Lyon, Jason Behrendorff.

With PTI inputs