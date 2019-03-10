First Cricket
ENG in WI | 2nd T20I Mar 09, 2019
WI Vs ENG
England beat West Indies by 137 runs
AUS in IND | 3rd ODI Mar 08, 2019
IND Vs AUS
Australia beat India by 32 runs
ENG in WI Mar 11, 2019
WI vs ENG
Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts
AUS in IND Mar 13, 2019
IND vs AUS
Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi
LIVE Score, India vs Australia 4th ODI at Mohali: Chahal removes Handscomb for 117

Date: Sunday, 10 March, 2019 21:04 IST Match Status: Play in Progress
Venue: Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali

Australia in India 5 ODI Series 2019,Live Cricket Score and Updates

358/9
Overs
50.0
R/R
7.16
Fours
32
Sixes
9
Extras
7
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Kuldeep Yadav not out 1 1 0 0
Jasprit Bumrah not out 6 1 0 1
Bowling 0 M R W
Pat Cummins 10 0 70 5
Jason Behrendorff 10 1 61 0
288/5
Overs
43.0
R/R
6.7
Fours
21
Sixes
6
Extras
9
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Ashton Turner Batting 38 27 3 2
Alex Carey (W) Batting 4 2 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Bhuvneshwar Kumar 7 0 30 1
Jasprit Bumrah 7 0 44 2

  • After 43 overs,Australia 287/5 ( Ashton Turner 38 , Alex Carey (W) 4)

    Carey collects a single at the start of the over. Three dots later, Turner opens the face of his bat to guide the ball towards the backward point fence for his third four. Ends the over with a single. Australia need 72 off 42.

  • FOUR! Turner's in supreme form right now, and has seems to have taken the responsibility of guiding his side home on himself. Opens the face of his bat and guides the ball behind square on the off side. AUS 286/5

  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Highest individual scored batting at No.4 for Australia in ODIs in India:

    156 - George Bailey v India, Nagpur, 2013
    130 - Michael Clarke v India, Bangalore, 2007
    117 - Peter Handscomb v India, Mohali, 2019*

  • Jasprit Bumrah brought back into the attack. 

  • After 42 overs,Australia 281/5 ( Ashton Turner 33 , Alex Carey (W) 3)

    Handscomb holes out to Rahul at the start of the over, the dismissal creating another twist in what has been a see-saw game so far. Carey joins Turner, the former getting off the mark with three off the first ball that he faces — the extra run coming after a fumble by Rohit at midwicket. Turner ends the over with a mighty hit over long on — his second six. 10 runs and a wicket off the over. Australia need 78 off 48.

  • SIX! Turner's continuing to get the big hits right now, keeping Australia's hopes alive! AUS 281/5

  • OUT! Chahal removes the centurion at the start of his penultimate over! Nothing less than huge for the Indians! Handscomb tried going big down the ground, but couldn't quite adjust himself for the shot, and ended up offering Rahul a simple catch. End of a brilliant innings from the No 4 batsman. AUS 271/5

    Handscomb c Rahul b Chahal 117(105)

  • Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket Journalist in Mohali

    Turner playing able foil here. Calm composure and ability to take on the spinners could prove vital in this chase. This will be tight. 

  • After 41 overs,Australia 271/4 ( Peter Handscomb 117 , Ashton Turner 26)

    Turner starts the over off with a flat six down the ground. Stretches his arms and sweeps towards deep midwicket for a single two balls later. Kohli saves a couple of runs for the hosts after putting in a dive at wide long on in the fourth delivery. Dot off the last ball. 10 off the over. 

  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    India scored 91 runs in the last 10 overs today while Australia need to score 98 runs.

  • SIX! Turner smashes this straight over the bowler's head for a flat six! AUS 267/4

  • After 40 overs,Australia 261/4 ( Peter Handscomb 114 , Ashton Turner 19)

    Nine off the over, including a boundary off the penultimate delivery, in which Handscomb gets an inside edge towards fine leg while bringing his bat down in time to fend a quality yorker from  Bhuvneshwar. End of the second powerplay. Australia need 98 off 60 with six wickets in hand. 

  • FOUR! Excellent delivery from Bhuvi, but he's unlucky to concede a boundary. Handscomb jams his bat down, and ends up guiding the ball towards the vacant fine-leg region off an inside edge. AUS 261/4

  • Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket Journalist in Mohali

    Pant has fluffed a stumping. Off Handscomb. Who misses Dhoni already? 

  • Bhuvneshwar Kumar brought back into the attack.

  • After 39 overs,Australia 252/4 ( Peter Handscomb 109 , Ashton Turner 15)

    13 conceded by Kuldeep in his ninth over, including three boundaries — two of which are collected by Turner off successive balls. What's worse, Pant misses a stumping chance in the penultimate ball, handing Handscomb another lifeline. 250 up for the Aussies. 

  • FOUR! Back-to-back fours to Turner off Kuldeep's bowling! Swept towards the midwicket fence on this occasion. AUS 247/4

  • FOUR! Smacked straight down the ground by Turner! First boundary to the new batsman! AUS 243/4

  • After 38 overs,Australia 239/4 ( Peter Handscomb 105 , Ashton Turner 6)

    Much better over from Chahal — with Handscomb and Turner having to work the ones and twos to keep the scoreboard ticking. The dismissal of Maxwell has given Chahal a surge of confidence, and that reflects in his body language in this over. Six off the over. The required rate now touching 10 for Australia. 

  • After 37 overs,Australia 233/4 ( Peter Handscomb 103 , Ashton Turner 2)

    Kuldeep returns to the attack, and he puts Australia under pressure right away by getting rid of the dangerous Maxwell first ball into his new spell. Turner joins Handscomb at the crease. Four singles and a wicket off a quality over from the chinaman bowler. 

  • Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket Journalist in Mohali

    Needless shot from Maxwell. Reverse sweep doesn’t work against Kuldeep and he is gone. Plumb lbw. This could be the tide turning in favour of India. 

  • OUT! Maxwell perishes while attempting a reverse sweep, as Kuldeep contributes to another dismissal, this time adding one to his wickets column. Maxwell tries reviewing: No contact with bat, pitching in line and wickets HITTING! AUS 229/4

    Maxwell lbw Kuldeep 23 (13)

  • After 36 overs,Australia 229/3 ( Peter Handscomb 101 , Glenn Maxwell 23)

    Maxwell sweeps the ball through square leg for a brace at the start of Chahal's seventh over. Just when it looked like Chahal would walk away with a quiet over, Maxwell smacks a six before collecting three off the last ball. 13 off the over. 

  • SIX! Muscled away towards the cow corner fence by Maxwell! Brute power by the 'Big Show'. AUS 226/3

  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    This is the maiden ODI ton for Handscomb. His previous highest score came in his debut ODI which was of 82, came against Pakistan at Perth in 2017.

  • Yuzvendra Chahal brought back to the attack. 

  • Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket Journalist in Mohali

    Khawaja gone. But Handscomb is going strong with a maiden hundred. His partner was holding the innings together but Handscomb is the one driving Australia forward. Maxwell out in the middle too to do his thing. Expect fireworks. 

  • After 35 overs,Australia 216/3 ( Peter Handscomb 100 , Glenn Maxwell 11)

    Maxwell collects a single at the start of the over to get Handscomb on strike. Three dots later, Handscomb collects a quick single to bring up his maiden ton. Single to Maxwell off the last ball. Three off the over. 

  • MAIDEN ONE-DAY HUNDRED for Peter Handscomb! He's certainly making the most of his chances ahead of the World Cup, and has stood out this evening with his shot selection and resolute approach under pressure. Takes 92 deliveries to bring up his milestone, collecting six fours and three sixes along the way. 

  • Bhuvneshwar brought back into the attack, replacing the expensive Jadhav. 

  • After 34 overs,Australia 213/3 ( Peter Handscomb 99 , Glenn Maxwell 9)

    Bumrah starts off by removing Khawaja, inducing a top-edge off a short ball, with Kuldeep taking a good, sliding catch at fine leg. Maxwell walks out next, and starts off with a boundary first ball. Good comeback by Bumrah after the boundary, presenting the upright seam and getting the to shape away from the hard-hitting batsman in the end. The pacer strays in his line in the penultimate delivery, allowing Maxwell to pull towards fine-leg for a four. Single to Maxwell off the last ball, with nine runs and a wicket coming off the over. 

  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Highest stands for Australia for third wicket against India in ODIs:

    242 - George Bailey/Steve Smith, Perth, 2016
    234* - Damien Martyn/Ricky Ponting, Johannesburg, 2003
    192 - Usman Khwaja/Peter Handscomb, Mohali, 2019
    168 - George Bailey/Shane Watson, Nagpur, 2013 

  • FOUR! Two boundaries in four deliveries for Maxwell, pulling a back-of-length ball from Bumrah towards fine leg. AUS 212/3

  • FOUR! Maxwell gets off the mark right away, chipping the ball down the ground, beating the fielder at mid on in the process. AUS 208/3

  • OUT! Bumrah it is who FINALLY ends the mammoth partnership between Khawaja and Handscomb, the former getting a thick top-edge while attempting a pull, with Kuldeep pulling off a quality catch at fine leg. Khawaja misses out on back-to-back tons, falling nine short of what would have been his second consecutive hundred. AUS 204/3

    Khawaja c Kuldeep b Bumrah 91(99)

  • After 33 overs,Australia 204/2 ( Usman Khawaja 91 , Peter Handscomb 99)

    Handscomb collects back-to-back sixes in the over, before collecting a boundary off the last ball. 19 off a very productive over for the Australians. The visitors are past the 200-run mark at the moment. Time for the players to have a drink now. 

  • FOUR! Handscomb carves the ball through the extra cover region to move to 99, with a fielding lapse inside the circle helping the batsman on the occasion. AUS 204/2

  • SIX! Back-to-back sixes to Handscomb off Jadhav, the second one also turning out to be a flat hit down the ground! The Aussie run rate is above the six-run mark right now. AUS 198/2

  • SIX! Flat hit down the ground by Handscomb off Jadhav! AUS 198/2

  • After 32 overs,Australia 185/2 ( Usman Khawaja 89 , Peter Handscomb 82)

    Bumrah returns to the attack in the 32nd over, conceding just five singles coming off the over. To India's credit, they have managed to keep a check on the run rate even if they aren't able to get the breakthroughs. 

  • Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket Journalist in Mohali

     Chahal and Kuldeep have gone at nearly six per over and don’t have any wickets to show for. Dew about and the towels are out. 

  • Jasprit Bumrah brought back into the attack in the 32nd over. 

  • After 31 overs,Australia 180/2 ( Usman Khawaja 86 , Peter Handscomb 80)

    Single collected off each of the first two deliveries. Jadhav successfully appeals for lbw against Khawaja off the third delivery. Khawaja goes for the review after consulting his partner, and HawkEye shows the ball to be MISSING LEG, resulting the original decision getting overturned. Good over from Jadhav, with just three singles coming off it.

  • Kedar Jadhav brought into the attack. 

  • Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket Journalist in Mohali

  • After 30 overs,Australia 177/2 ( Usman Khawaja 84 , Peter Handscomb 79)

    11 off the over, including a six off the fourth delivery — in which Handscomb charges down the pitch to loft the ball over long on. 

  • SIX! That should further loosen the pressure valve for the Aussies! Handscomb charges down the track and lofts the ball over long on! AUS 176/2

  • After 29 overs,Australia 166/2 ( Usman Khawaja 81 , Peter Handscomb 71)

    Four singles collected off the over as Khawaja moves into the 80s, with his partner batting on 71. Both batsmen will make a strong case for World Cup selection should they get three-figure scores this evening. 

  • After 28 overs,Australia 162/2 ( Usman Khawaja 79 , Peter Handscomb 69)

    Handscomb gets a thick inside edge at the start of the over, the ball travelling safely away from the stumps before getting intercepted at fine leg. Three singles collected in the over. 

  • After 27 overs,Australia 159/2 ( Usman Khawaja 78 , Peter Handscomb 67)

    Six off the over, with innings motoring along quite nicely for the Aussies. Safe to say that the visitors are very mcuh in the chase with the two set batsmen at the crease. Required run-rate in excess of eight right now, but can be brought under control if wickets are preserved till the final powerplay. 

India vs Australia 2019, 4th ODI Latest Match Updates, Mohali Cricket Stadium: Handscomb holes out to Rahul at the start of the over, the dismissal creating another twist in what has been a see-saw game so far. Carey joins Turner, the former getting off the mark with three off the first ball that he faces — the extra run coming after a fumble by Rohit at midwicket. Turner ends the over with a mighty hit over long on — his second six. 10 runs and a wicket off the over.

India and Australia lock horns in the fourth ODI at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali. To follow the full scorecard of the 4th ODI, click here.

IND vs AUS 4th ODI Match Preview: Young Rishabh Pant will strive to seal a slot in the World Cup squad even as India fret about their top-order woes ahead of the fourth ODI against Australia, here Sunday. Providing opportunities to all Cup hopefuls would be on Virat Kohli’s mind and the team management is expected to ring in a few changes in the playing XI in the remaining two matches of the series.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni seem to have played his last international game in Ranchi and now Pant gets a chance to book his boarding pass for the London-bound flight. In earlier ODIs, Pant had played purely as batsman but with Dhoni being rested, Pant will get a chance to don the big gloves.

India vs Australia ODI series 2019 live score and updates. AFP

India vs Australia ODI series 2019 live score and updates. AFP

The Indian playing XI will also have Bhuvneshwar Kumar on Sunday as he replaces Mohammed Shami, who was hit on the leg in his follow through during the third match. Shami completed his spell but since he will be sharing the new ball with Jasprit Bumrah in England, it is natural to give him precautionary rest.

“We will have a few changes in the next couple of games but the idea is to tell the boys to put in match-winning performances and the boys will be looking to be in top form before the flight to England,” Kohli said after the third ODI. However, what will keep the Indian team worried is the batting form of the top-order, save skipper Kohli, who has been lock, stock and barrel above everyone in his team.

Kohli has 283 runs in three games with two hundreds and the next best in the Indian team is Kedar Jadhav with 118 runs. Rohit Sharma is undergoing a rare slump in ODIs, having scored only 51 runs in three innings. Even worse is Ambati Rayudu’s performance at No 4 with aggregate of 33 runs in three games.

Shikhar Dhawan’s struggles are well-documented and he has scored only 22 runs in three games. Dhawan and Rayudu’s form should be a cause of concern even though both are certainties as far as place in the World Cup squad is concerned. There are certain problems in both Dhawan and Rayudu’s games but they won’t get adequate time to correct those follies with just two games to be played in five days and the cash-rich IPL to follow soon.

Bangar however considers that the shortest of gaps between two games – Friday and Sunday to be a blessing in disguise. “At times, actually it’s good that there is a very small turnaround between matches because if there are too many gaps, then players have that much more time to think. The best for any player is to get back into action and give it another shot. In fact I’m very pleased that the next game is starting Sunday,” Bangar said.

While Kohli is not a great advocate of wholesale changes, KL Rahul is also expected to get a look-in but it is not clear who would he replace — Dhawan or Rayudu. India will be worried about Aussie leg-spinner Adam Zampa, who despite conceding lot of runs, has managed to get Kohli and Dhoni on multiple occasions.

“That’s the sign of a good player. You’re not at your best, not having your best day and still taking those important wickets. Batsmen pride themselves on the same thing – when you don’t feel like you are hitting the ball well, you try to get runs on those days,” Usman Khawaja said.

Teams (from):

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rishabh Pant (wk).

Australia: Aaron Finch, Usman Khawaja, Peter Handscomb, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Turner, Jhye Richardson, Adam Zampa, Andrew Tye, Pat Cummins, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Alex Carey, Nathan Lyon, Jason Behrendorff.

With PTI inputs

Updated Date: Mar 10, 2019

Tags : #4th ODI score #Aaron Finch #Bhuvneshwar Kumar #Cricket #Ind vs Aus #ind vs aus live score #ind vs aus odi #India vs Australia #india vs australia highlights #india vs australia live streaming #india vs australia news #India vs Australia ODI #india vs australia ODI series 2019 #Indian Cricket Team #Live score #MS Dhoni #Rishabh Pant #Virat Kohli

