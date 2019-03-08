HUNDRED NO. 41! A push down the ground for a double and Kohli brings up his second consecutive hundred.

Maxwell starts the over with a quicker drifter across off as Kohli nicks it but Carey fails to hold onto the catch. Single followed by a DRS call for an LBW appeal against Shankar but it had pitched well outside off as the all-rounder survives. Another single and then a push down the ground by Kohli for a double as he brings up his 41st ODI ton. Second consecutive hundred.

Most centuries against an opposition team at home in ODIs:

SIX! Slog sweep goes over the fence. Nervous few seconds for Indians though as it went really high as Kohli top edged the slog sweep and barely made it past Marsh in deep

FOUR! Shankar throws his bat at the outside off slider from Zampa. Thick outside edge but it runs past short third man.

In his last 11 ODI innings at home, Virat Kohli has scored a century in seven of them including today.

For Vijay Shankar, this is a golden opportunity to seal his World Cup spot. If he can play an innings of substance, the Chennai boy will get his boarding pass for that England bound flight.

Big over for India! 14 runs off it! Kohli top edges the slog sweep and it went really high up but thankfully went just over Marsh in deep. Zampa succeeds in finding Shankar's outside edge but it went past short third man as Shankar went for a wild slash.

Are you joking, @imVkohli ? You making all of us that batted ok, look like muppets! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/TegxxzWZKo

Six runs off the over. No boundaries but singles and double keep India's scoreboard ticking. Important to keep the runs coming.

FOUR! Tossed up ball and Kohli creams it through extra cover for a boundary

FOUR! Zampa goes short and Kohli punishes him with a pull shot to backward square leg

BOWLED 'EM! AUSTRALIA GET KOHLI! Lack of concentration gets the better of Kohli. A quick slider, full and Kohli completely missed it trying to play the drive as Zampa knocks him over.

Ravindra Jadeja comes out to join Shankar in the middle

Australia get the big wicket of Kohli as Zampa knocks him over. Good bowling by the leggie. Hit for two consecutive fours by the Indian captain, first a drive through covers and then a pull shot to mid-wicket. Zampa follows it up with a full and quick slider which Kohli completely missed trying to play the drive. Jadeja joins Shankar. India need 93 in 72 balls.

Meanwhile, India's last recognised batting pair at the crease now and the asking rate is close to 8.5. Stiff ask this is for the home team.

And there goes Kohli. Has Zampa turned the game on its head? What a night he is having! The wrist-spinner has so far taken the wickets of Dhoni, Jadhav and Kohli.

The chase looks improbable now for India but Shankar and Jadeja has the capability. One of them needs to score quickly while the other needs to hold one end to protect the tail from getting exposed. Two off the over.

LBW appeal against Jadeja first ball as he is rapped on the pads playing a sweep, however, the ball had pitched outside leg. A single and double and then another LBW appeal against Jadeja as he misses another sweep shot. This looked on middle and off but umpire Wilson was unmoved. Replays showed it should have been out but Aussies don't have any review left.

Four singles added but India are in need of big shots. 83 need in nine overs and the required rate is now upto 9.22.

FOUR! Shankar goes inside out with the turn over the covers for a much needed boundary

In the last one year, Virat Kohli has been dismissed by leg-spin in ODIs 5 times off 193 balls. Against other styles of spin, he has been dismissed only on two occasions off 326 balls. Fell to Adil Rashid twice in a series last year and now Adam Zampa twice. #IndvAus

Hmm...so all teams to carry a leg-spinner in their ranks for the World Cup

Shankar finally brings out the big shot as he goes inside out with turn against Zampa's wide delivery to get a boundary through covers. 11 off the over. Zampa's quota comes to an end with match figures of 70/3 including the scalp of Kohli.

FOUR! Another excellent shot by Shankar. Lyon goes full as Shankar swings his bat wildly to pull it through mid-wicket fence teasing the deep fielder

WICKET! India's hopes evaporate with the wicket of Shankar. Goes for another slog sweep but couldn't clear the ropes this time as Richarson takes a good catch at deep mid-wicket.

The scoreboard pressure does its job. India got nine runs from the over including a four for Shankar as he slog sweeps Lyon to mid-wicket fence but went for another big shot and this time could not clear the ropes as he holed out at mid-wicket.

Richardson comes into attack. Kuldeep Yadav comes out to bat.

Just two from the over. Jadeja needs to play out of his skin here to take India close to the target. They need 61 in 36 balls.

FOUR! Well played by Kuldeep. Opens the face of the bat late to steer Lyon through third man area

I can see the crowd leaving the stands. With Vijay, India's hope for a series win in Ranchi are all but over. It will be nothing short of a miracle if Jadeja takes India past the finishing line from here.

Kuldeep gets a four as India add seven more. Plays Lyon smartly with a late dab to steer him through third man area for a boundary. 54 needed in last 30 balls.

Australia added 41 runs in their last five overs while India need to score 54 runs in their last five overs to win the match.

Just three single off the over. Big shots are missing as the required rate continues to rise sky high. India need 51 runs in 24 balls

SIX! Lovely shot from Jadeja. Goes for a slog sweep and clears the mid-wicket fence safely

Finally something for Indians to rejoice. Jadeja goes for the slog sweep against Maxwell over mid-wicket fence for a six. 10 off the over. 41 needed in 3 overs.

WICKET! Richardson dismisses Jadeja. It's surely over for India. Richardson produces a slow off-cutter but Jadeja fails to clear the circle as he gives away a catch to Maxwell at mid-on.

FOUR! Richardson bangs in first delivery against Shami short. Shami throws his bat on it as he gets a top edge to get a four

FOUR! Length ball by Richardson as Shami clears his front foot to slam it over long-on

OUT! Two big shots and then Shami perishes. Short ball by Richardson, Shami shuffles across and tries to play it over covers but doesn't get the timing as Cummins takes the catch at the edge of circle.

Two wickets and two fours for India. Jadeja got out trying to go over the top but failed to clear the circle and gave a catch away to mid-on. Shami slammed two fours with a top edge off pull shot through fine leg and a slap over mid-wicket but gave away a catch trying to play a slap shot over the top of covers.

Australia beat India by 32 runs in the 3rd ODI at Ranchi to stay alive in the series.

India losing a game while chasing despite a Kohli hundred is a very rare instance. But the Aussies have bowled well with the wet ball. That opening burst from Cummins and Richardson followed by the performance of Zampa sealed the deal for the visitors. The series is still alive.

Virat Kohli, Indian captain : Virat Kohli, Indian captain: We were looking forward to chase the total, especially after we pulled things back in the last 10 overs after Maxi's run out. With the way Australia were going, we thought we would have been chasing 350+. I was told dew would come in in the evening, but that didn't happen and I got that wrong. Got that calculations wrong. The wicket was not getting any better to bat on, so we have.They kept pitching the ball in the good areas, then I got out and Vijay got out and then there was no looking back from thereon. No team wants to do that, we are a team that take pride in our cricket. We look forward to plug in next couple of games. In terms of hitting the ball, it was one of my finest hundred. I really disappointed when I got out. Australia deserved to win, Adam bowled well. Yes we will have couple of changes in the next couple of games, our mindset to win games for your country will remain the same. We will recoup and recover for the next game.

Toss : The coin falls in Virat Kohli's favour and the Indian captain has no second thoughts in asking the Aussies to bat first

Have your say on the result of the toss

Have your say on the Indian team's caps

DROPPED! Khawaja tries the reverse sweep once again and he could have looked really silly there, had Dhawan taken that catch at point. Jadeja not happy. Khawaja dropped on 17

FIFTY! Fraction short from Jadhav outside off and Finch slaps it through point for a boundary to bring his half-century. The Aussie captain has been kept quiet for some time now, but today he has looked good so far

FIFTY! Khawaja raises his half-century. Has played a superb innings so far, was attacking at the start of his innings as Finch looked to get his eye in and then once his partner started to open his arms, he dropped the anchor.

OUT! Aaron Finch is finally out leg before wicket to Kuldeep Yadav. Walks back after a well-crafted 93. Australia challenged the on-field umpire's call but to no avail. The ball pitched on the leg stump and went on straight. Finch was trying to flick it behind square leg, misses and there is the first wicket for India Finch lbw b Kuldeep Yadav 93(99)

HUNDRED! Usman Khawaja brings up his first ODI century! Looks such a relieved man. Fabulous knock from the Australian opener, took some time coming but he has batted brilliantly today.

OUT! Khawja walks back after a scntillating century. Was the off-cutter from Shami, Khawaja goes for the pull and gets a toe-end giving mid wicket a simple catch. End of wonderful innings. Khawaja c Bumrah b Shami 104(113)

OUT! MS Dhoni with his trickery has pulled off another wicket and it is a big one of Glenn Maxwell. Ranchi roars. Marsh had cut it fierecely to covers, where Jadeja only half-stopped it and sensing an opportunity the batsmen go for a single. Ever-so quick Jadeja gets up, skids and throws the ball to MSD, the throw was just over the stumps but Dhoni simply tapped in the direction of the stumps a subtle but effective deflection. This is fabulous work from Dhoni, we have seen him do this so many times but yet everytime he brings something new to the table. Decisive touch and this is a huge wicket Maxwell run out (Jadeja/Dhoni) 47(31)

OUT! Marsh holes out and Australia's implosion continues. Kuldeep is never afraid to give the ball some air, inviting Marsh into the big shot. He goes for it, doesn't middle it and hits it right down long on's throat. Shaun Marsh c Shankar b Kuldeep Yadav 7(12)

OUT! Another one! Kuldeep has three wickets in last five deliveries. Pitched on off and middle and turned it into Peter Handscomb, he misses the flick and hits him on the pad. Loud appeal and the umpire raises the finger. Handscomb doesn't trouble the scorers.

Have your say on Australia's likely score

After 50 overs,Australia 313/5 ( Marcus Stoinis 31 , Alex Carey (W) 21) Couple of boundaries to go with couple of singles and as many dot balls from Bumrah's final over. Australia set India 314 to win . India on the brink of winning the series at MS Dhoni's home ground. India will be happy with how they were able to pull the game back in the last 15 overs or so. Centurion Usman Khawaja and Aaron Finch set things wonderfully for Australia with a mammoth 193-run stand, but after Finch's departure they kept losing regular wickets. India struck three times in five deliveries around 43rd over mark, which was started off with Dhoni's smart work to run the dangerous Maxwell out and that sort of derailed Australia's innings, a 50-run partnership betwen Stoinis and Carey push Australia past 300, will it be enough? We'll find out on the other side of the break.

OUT! Dhawan's poor form continues. There was width on offer as Dhawan went for the flashy drive but failed to keep it down as Maxwell took a diving catch at point.

REVIEW AND OUT! Rohit has to go. He's struck on pads trying to play a cross-bat shot. Not out given but Australia goes for a DRS call. Replays show there was no inside edge and the ball would have hit the stumps. Rohit was unhappy, he felt he had nicked it.

OUT! India in deep trouble. Rayudu gone! Some late movement there from Cummins off the seam as he beats Rayudu all ends up to uproot his off stump.

OUT! BOWLED! India lose Dhoni and there's pin drop silence in the stadium. Full delivery, probably a bit too full to drive as Dhoni went for a straight drive. Thick inside edge onto his shoes and then to the stumps.

WICKET! India lose Jadhav. Zampa breaks the stand. Length ball and Jadhav goes for a sweep but misses it as it strikes his pad. Asks for his captain's opinion but Kohli asks him to keep walking.

DROPPED! Carey drops Kohli on 98. Maxwell succeeds in finding Kohli's outside edge but the keeper couldn't hold onto it.

REVIEW AND NOT OUT! Aussies take a DRS for an LBW appeal against Shankar but it pitched well outside leg.

HUNDRED NO. 41! A push down the ground for a double and Kohli brings up his second consecutive hundred.

BOWLED 'EM! AUSTRALIA GET KOHLI! Lack of concentration gets the better of Kohli. A quick slider, full and Kohli completely missed it trying to play the drive as Zampa knocks him over.

WICKET! India's hopes evaporate with the wicket of Shankar. Goes for another slog sweep but couldn't clear the ropes this time as Richarson takes a good catch at deep mid-wicket.

WICKET! Richardson dismisses Jadeja. It's surely over for India. Richardson produces a slow off-cutter but Jadeja fails to clear the circle as he gives away a catch to Maxwell at mid-on.

OUT! Two big shots and then Shami perishes. Short ball by Richardson, Shami shuffles across and tries to play it over covers but doesn't get the timing as Cummins takes the catch at the edge of circle.

Australia beat India by 32 runs in the 3rd ODI at Ranchi to stay alive in the series.

India vs Australia 2019, 3rd ODI Latest Match Updates, Ranchi Cricket Stadium

Australia beat India by 32 runs in the 3rd ODI at Ranchi to stay alive in the series.

India and Australia lock horns in the third ODI at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi . To follow the full scorecard of the 3rd ODI, click here.

IND vs AUS 3rd ODI Match Preview: Mahendra Singh Dhoni's final homecoming forms a poignant subplot of an utterly dominant Indian team's quest for an unassailable 3-0 lead in the third ODI against Australia here Friday.

A 3-0 lead in the five-match series will be a perfect parting gift for Ranchi's favourite son, who, in all likelihood, will be seen wearing the India Blues for the last time at his home ground.

There has been a sense of deja vu every time Dhoni has stepped on to the field in the ongoing series.

It reminded many of Tendulkar's penultimate Test series against Australia in 2013, when the cheer from the stands would amplify with each passing match.

Something similar has been happening at every ground in this series, with the fans possibly beginning to realise that the legend may not be around when India next play at home.

Amidst the emotional side story, the Indian team is grappling with a few teething issues regarding its top-order batting, especially senior opener Shikhar Dhawan's poor form, which has affected India's starts of late.

Despite Dhawan having gone off the boil with only two half-centuries in the last 15 ODIs, India are unlikely to tinker with the winning combination of the first two encounters.

KL Rahul, who is back in form, may have to wait till India clinch the series, but the team management could well try him out at the No. 3 position.

The two victories — by six wickets and eight runs — weren't exactly convincing but pulling off close matches under pressure will certainly add to the confidence.

"Just coming through these kinds of games gives us confidence. It's important to look ugly at times, and come through and win. We might get these low-scoring games in the World Cup as well," Kohli had said after the second game.

The bowling has been superb in both games with Australia failing to reach 250 but save Virat Kohli, who stamped his class with another hundred on a slow Jamtha track, none of the other batsmen have looked the part so far.

Vice-captain Rohit Sharma, the second most consistent player in this line-up, looked good in the first game before he got out.

Kedar Jadhav and Dhoni shepherded India in the first match and didn't trouble the scorers in the next.

Ambati Rayudu, whose only significant knock was the 90 against New Zealand in the last away series, has also been inconsistent and can be replaced with Rahul.

Rayudu, who has retired from first-class cricket, has found it difficult and his primary problem has been not being able to rotate the strike.

If Dhawan is persisted with, the best way to give Rahul at least three games is to bring him at No. 3 and the skipper coming at No 4 in place of Rayudu.

There are no such worries about Indian bowling as they have performed as a unit. The biggest gain in the second game has been Kedar Jadhav and Vijay Shankar performing their combined role of a fifth bowler to perfection.

Shankar's two wickets while bowling the final over will also instil confidence in his captain that in case Hardik Pandya has a breakdown, he has a fallback option in the Tamil Nadu all-rounder.

However, he is still not somebody who can bowl six to seven overs consistently in each game.

Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah have been outstanding in the two games so far. If Shami was lethal during the opening spell of the first game, Bumrah set it up with another incredible effort at the death in the second.

One who is quietly inching towards a slot in the World Cup-bound squad is Ravindra Jadeja, who has bowled brilliantly in those middle overs in tandem with Kuldeep Yadav.

Siddarth Kaul has gone back and it's clear that he is not the back-up pacer while Bhuvneshwar Kumar is back after being rested.

His direct throw to get Peter Handscomb run-out once again proved his utility in the field, more so in the 30-yard circle.

Squad:

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni (wk), Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rishabh Pant.

Australia: Aaron Finch, Usman Khawaja, Peter Handscomb, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Turner, Jhye Richardson, Adam Zampa, Andrew Tye, Pat Cummins, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Alex Carey, Nathan Lyon, Jason Behrendorff.

Match Starts: 1:30 pm.

With inputs from PTI