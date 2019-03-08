First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
AFG and IRE in IND | 4th ODI Mar 08, 2019
AFG Vs IRE
Afghanistan beat Ireland by 109 runs
SL in SA | 2nd ODI Mar 06, 2019
SA Vs SL
South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 113 runs
ENG in WI Mar 09, 2019
WI vs ENG
Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts
AFG and IRE in IND Mar 10, 2019
AFG vs IRE
Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Dehradun
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News
Auto Refresh

LIVE Score, India vs Australia 3rd ODI at Ranchi: Visitors win by 32 runs, keep series alive

Date: Friday, 08 March, 2019 21:28 IST Match Status: Match Ended
Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

Australia in India 5 ODI Series 2019 3rd ODI Match Result Australia beat India by 32 runs

313/5
Overs
50.0
R/R
6.26
Fours
31
Sixes
7
Extras
10
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Marcus Stoinis not out 31 26 4 0
Alex Carey (W) not out 21 17 3 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Mohammed Shami 10 0 52 1
Jasprit Bumrah 10 0 53 0
281/10
Overs
48.2
R/R
5.83
Fours
30
Sixes
4
Extras
15
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Jasprit Bumrah not out 0 1 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Pat Cummins 8.2 1 37 3
Jhye Richardson 9 2 37 3

  • Virat Kohli, Indian captain: Virat Kohli, Indian captain: We were looking forward to chase the total, especially after we pulled things back in the last 10 overs after Maxi's run out. With the way Australia were going, we thought we would have been chasing 350+. I was told dew would come in in the evening, but that didn't happen and I got that wrong. Got that calculations wrong. The wicket was not getting any better to bat on, so we have.They kept pitching the ball in the good areas, then I got out and Vijay got out and then there was no looking back from thereon. No team wants to do that, we are a team that take pride in our cricket. We look forward to plug in next couple of games. In terms of hitting the ball, it was one of my finest hundred. I really disappointed when I got out. Australia deserved to win, Adam bowled well. Yes we will have couple of changes in the next couple of games, our mindset to win games for your country will remain the same. We will recoup and recover for the next game.

    Full Scorecard
  • Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance Cricket writer in Ranchi

    India losing a game while chasing despite a Kohli hundred is a very rare instance. But the Aussies have bowled well with the wet ball. That opening burst from Cummins and Richardson followed by the performance of Zampa sealed the deal for the visitors. The series is still alive. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Australia beat India by 32 runs in the 3rd ODI at Ranchi to stay alive in the series.

    OUT! Kuldeep top edges the short ball and skipper Finch takes the catch.

    Kuldeep Yadav c Finch b Pat Cummins 10(16). IND 281-all out.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 48 overs,India 281/9 ( Kuldeep Yadav 10 , Jasprit Bumrah 0)

    Two wickets and two fours for India. Jadeja got out trying to go over the top but failed to clear the circle and gave a catch away to mid-on. Shami slammed two fours with a top edge off pull shot through fine leg and a slap over mid-wicket but gave away a catch trying to play a slap shot over the top of covers.

    Full Scorecard

  • Bumrah comes out to bat

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! Two big shots and then Shami perishes. Short ball by Richardson, Shami shuffles across and tries to play it over covers but doesn't get the timing as Cummins takes the catch at the edge of circle.

    Shami c Pat Cummins b J Richardson 8(4). IND 281/9.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Length ball by Richardson as Shami clears his front foot to slam it over long-on

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Richardson bangs in first delivery against Shami short. Shami throws his bat on it as he gets a top edge to get a four

    Full Scorecard

  • WICKET! Richardson dismisses Jadeja. It's surely over for India. Richardson produces a slow off-cutter but Jadeja fails to clear the circle as he gives away a catch to Maxwell at mid-on.

    Jadeja c Maxwell b J Richardson 24(31). IND 273/8.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 47 overs,India 273/7 ( Ravindra Jadeja 24 , Kuldeep Yadav 10)

    Finally something for Indians to rejoice. Jadeja goes for the slog sweep against Maxwell over mid-wicket fence for a six. 10 off the over. 41 needed in 3 overs.

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! Lovely shot from Jadeja. Goes for a slog sweep and clears the mid-wicket fence safely

    Full Scorecard

  • Maxwell comes into attack

    Full Scorecard

  • After 46 overs,India 263/7 ( Ravindra Jadeja 15 , Kuldeep Yadav 9)

    Just three single off the over. Big shots are missing as the required rate continues to rise sky high. India need 51 runs in 24 balls

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Australia added 41 runs in their last five overs while India need to score 54 runs in their last five overs to win the match.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 45 overs,India 260/7 ( Ravindra Jadeja 14 , Kuldeep Yadav 7)

    Kuldeep gets a four as India add seven more. Plays Lyon smartly with a late dab to steer him through third man area for a boundary. 54 needed in last 30 balls.

    Full Scorecard
  • Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance Cricket writer in Ranchi

    I can see the crowd leaving the stands. With Vijay, India's hope for a series win in Ranchi are all but over. It will be nothing short of a miracle if Jadeja takes India past the finishing line from here.  

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Well played by Kuldeep. Opens the face of the bat late to steer Lyon through third man area

    Full Scorecard

  • After 44 overs,India 253/7 ( Ravindra Jadeja 13 , Kuldeep Yadav 1)

    Just two from the over. Jadeja needs to play out of his skin here to take India close to the target. They need 61 in 36 balls. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Richardson comes into attack. Kuldeep Yadav comes out to bat.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 43 overs,India 251/7 ( Ravindra Jadeja 12 , )

    The scoreboard pressure does its job. India got nine runs from the over including a four for Shankar as he slog sweeps Lyon to mid-wicket fence but went for another big shot and this time could not clear the ropes as he holed out at mid-wicket. 

    Full Scorecard

  • WICKET! India's hopes evaporate with the wicket of Shankar. Goes for another slog sweep but couldn't clear the ropes this time as Richarson takes a good catch at deep mid-wicket.

    Shankar c J Richardson b Lyon 32(30). IND 251/7.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Another excellent shot by Shankar. Lyon goes full as Shankar swings his bat wildly to pull it through mid-wicket fence teasing the deep fielder

    Full Scorecard

  • Lyon comes into attack

    Full Scorecard

  • After 42 overs,India 243/6 ( Vijay Shankar 27 , Ravindra Jadeja 9)

    Shankar finally brings out the big shot as he goes inside out with turn against Zampa's wide delivery to get a boundary through covers. 11 off the over. Zampa's quota comes to an end with match figures of 70/3 including the scalp of Kohli.

    Full Scorecard

  • Hmm...so all teams to carry a leg-spinner in their ranks for the World Cup

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Shankar goes inside out with the turn over the covers for a much needed boundary

    Full Scorecard

  • After 41 overs,India 231/6 ( Vijay Shankar 19 , Ravindra Jadeja 7)

    Four singles added but India are in need of big shots. 83 need in nine overs and the required rate is now upto 9.22.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 40 overs,India 227/6 ( Vijay Shankar 17 , Ravindra Jadeja 5)

    LBW appeal against Jadeja first ball as he is rapped on the pads playing a sweep, however, the ball had pitched outside leg. A single and double and then another LBW appeal against Jadeja as he misses another sweep shot. This looked on middle and off but umpire Wilson was unmoved. Replays showed it should have been out but Aussies don't have any review left.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 39 overs,India 223/6 ( Vijay Shankar 16 , Ravindra Jadeja 3)

    The chase looks improbable now for India but Shankar and Jadeja has the capability. One of them needs to score quickly while the other needs to hold one end to protect the tail from getting exposed. Two off the over. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance Cricket writer in Ranchi

    And there goes Kohli. Has Zampa turned the game on its head? What a night he is having! The wrist-spinner has so far taken the wickets of Dhoni, Jadhav and Kohli. 

    Meanwhile, India's last recognised batting pair at the crease now and the asking rate is close to 8.5. Stiff ask this is for the home team.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 38 overs,India 221/6 ( Vijay Shankar 15 , Ravindra Jadeja 2)

    Australia get the big wicket of Kohli as Zampa knocks him over. Good bowling by the leggie. Hit for two consecutive fours by the Indian captain, first a drive through covers and then a pull shot to mid-wicket. Zampa follows it up with a full and quick slider which Kohli completely missed trying to play the drive. Jadeja joins Shankar. India need 93 in 72 balls.

    Full Scorecard

  • Ravindra Jadeja comes out to join Shankar in the middle

    Full Scorecard

  • BOWLED 'EM! AUSTRALIA GET KOHLI! Lack of concentration gets the better of Kohli. A quick slider, full and Kohli completely missed it trying to play the drive as Zampa knocks him over. 

    Kohli b Zampa 123(95). IND 219/6.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Zampa goes short and Kohli punishes him with a pull shot to backward square leg

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Tossed up ball and Kohli creams it through extra cover for a boundary

    Full Scorecard

  • After 37 overs,India 211/5 ( Virat Kohli (C) 115 , Vijay Shankar 15)

    Six runs off the over. No boundaries but singles and double keep India's scoreboard ticking. Important to keep the runs coming.

    Full Scorecard

  • Cummins comes back into attack

    Full Scorecard

  • Mind-boggling

    Full Scorecard

  • After 36 overs,India 205/5 ( Virat Kohli (C) 111 , Vijay Shankar 13)

    Big over for India! 14 runs off it! Kohli top edges the slog sweep and it went really high up but thankfully went just over Marsh in deep. Zampa succeeds in finding Shankar's outside edge but it went past short third man as Shankar went for a wild slash. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance Cricket writer in Ranchi

    For Vijay Shankar, this is a golden opportunity to seal his World Cup spot. If he can play an innings of substance, the Chennai boy will get his boarding pass for that England bound flight.

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    41st ODI century:
     
    Sachin Tendulkar - 369 innings 
    Virat Kohli - 217 innings
     
    In his last 11 ODI innings at home, Virat Kohli has scored a century in seven of them including today. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Shankar throws his bat at the outside off slider from Zampa. Thick outside edge but it runs past short third man.

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! Slog sweep goes over the fence. Nervous few seconds for Indians though as it went really high as Kohli top edged the slog sweep and barely made it past Marsh in deep

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Most centuries against Australia in ODIs:

    9 - Sachin Tendulkar
    8 - VIRAT KOHLI*
    7 - Rohit Sharma
    6 - Desmond Haynes

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician


    Most centuries at home in international cricket:

    42 - Sachin Tendulkar 
    36 - Ricky Ponting
    30 - Hashim Amla, VIRAT KOHLI*
    29 - Jacques Kallis
    27 - Mahela Jayawardene 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Most centuries against an opposition team in ODIs:
     
    9 - Sachin Tendulkar v Australia
    8 - Virat Kohli v Sri Lanka
    8 - Sachin Tendulkar v Sri Lanka
    8 - Virat Kohli v Australia*

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Most centuries against an opposition team at home in ODIs:

    5 - Aaron Finch v England
    5 - Adam Gilchrist v Sri Lanka
    5 - Virat Kohli v Windies
    5 - Ricky Ponting v New Zealand
    5 - Virat Kohli v Australia*

    Full Scorecard

  • After 35 overs,India 191/5 ( Virat Kohli (C) 102 , Vijay Shankar 9)

    Maxwell starts the over with a quicker drifter across off as Kohli nicks it but Carey fails to hold onto the catch. Single followed by a DRS call for an LBW appeal against Shankar but it had pitched well outside off as the all-rounder survives. Another single and then a push down the ground by Kohli for a double as he brings up his 41st ODI ton. Second consecutive hundred. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Most centuries against an opposition team in international cricket:

    20 - Sachin Tendulkar v Australia
    19 - Don Bradman v England
    17 - Sachin Tendulkar v Sri Lanka
    15 - VIRAT KOHLI v Australia*
    14 - Ricky Ponting v India

    Full Scorecard

  • HUNDRED NO. 41! A push down the ground for a double and Kohli brings up his second consecutive hundred.

    Full Scorecard
Load More

India vs Australia 2019, 3rd ODI Latest Match Updates, Ranchi Cricket Stadium

Australia beat India by 32 runs in the 3rd ODI at Ranchi to stay alive in the series.

India and Australia lock horns in the third ODI at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi . To follow the full scorecard of the 3rd ODI, click here.

IND vs AUS 3rd ODI Match Preview: Mahendra Singh Dhoni's final homecoming forms a poignant subplot of an utterly dominant Indian team's quest for an unassailable 3-0 lead in the third ODI against Australia here Friday.

A 3-0 lead in the five-match series will be a perfect parting gift for Ranchi's favourite son, who, in all likelihood, will be seen wearing the India Blues for the last time at his home ground.

India vs Australia ODI series 2019 live score and updates. AFP

India vs Australia ODI series 2019 live score and updates. AFP

There has been a sense of deja vu every time Dhoni has stepped on to the field in the ongoing series.

It reminded many of Tendulkar's penultimate Test series against Australia in 2013, when the cheer from the stands would amplify with each passing match.

Something similar has been happening at every ground in this series, with the fans possibly beginning to realise that the legend may not be around when India next play at home.

Amidst the emotional side story, the Indian team is grappling with a few teething issues regarding its top-order batting, especially senior opener Shikhar Dhawan's poor form, which has affected India's starts of late.

Despite Dhawan having gone off the boil with only two half-centuries in the last 15 ODIs, India are unlikely to tinker with the winning combination of the first two encounters.

KL Rahul, who is back in form, may have to wait till India clinch the series, but the team management could well try him out at the No. 3 position.

The two victories — by six wickets and eight runs — weren't exactly convincing but pulling off close matches under pressure will certainly add to the confidence.

"Just coming through these kinds of games gives us confidence. It's important to look ugly at times, and come through and win. We might get these low-scoring games in the World Cup as well," Kohli had said after the second game.

The bowling has been superb in both games with Australia failing to reach 250 but save Virat Kohli, who stamped his class with another hundred on a slow Jamtha track, none of the other batsmen have looked the part so far.

Vice-captain Rohit Sharma, the second most consistent player in this line-up, looked good in the first game before he got out.

Kedar Jadhav and Dhoni shepherded India in the first match and didn't trouble the scorers in the next.

Ambati Rayudu, whose only significant knock was the 90 against New Zealand in the last away series, has also been inconsistent and can be replaced with Rahul.

Rayudu, who has retired from first-class cricket, has found it difficult and his primary problem has been not being able to rotate the strike.

If Dhawan is persisted with, the best way to give Rahul at least three games is to bring him at No. 3 and the skipper coming at No 4 in place of Rayudu.

There are no such worries about Indian bowling as they have performed as a unit. The biggest gain in the second game has been Kedar Jadhav and Vijay Shankar performing their combined role of a fifth bowler to perfection.

Shankar's two wickets while bowling the final over will also instil confidence in his captain that in case Hardik Pandya has a breakdown, he has a fallback option in the Tamil Nadu all-rounder.

However, he is still not somebody who can bowl six to seven overs consistently in each game.

Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah have been outstanding in the two games so far. If Shami was lethal during the opening spell of the first game, Bumrah set it up with another incredible effort at the death in the second.

One who is quietly inching towards a slot in the World Cup-bound squad is Ravindra Jadeja, who has bowled brilliantly in those middle overs in tandem with Kuldeep Yadav.

Siddarth Kaul has gone back and it's clear that he is not the back-up pacer while Bhuvneshwar Kumar is back after being rested.

His direct throw to get Peter Handscomb run-out once again proved his utility in the field, more so in the 30-yard circle.

Squad:

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni (wk), Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rishabh Pant.

Australia: Aaron Finch, Usman Khawaja, Peter Handscomb, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Turner, Jhye Richardson, Adam Zampa, Andrew Tye, Pat Cummins, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Alex Carey, Nathan Lyon, Jason Behrendorff.

Match Starts: 1:30 pm.

With inputs from PTI

Updated Date: Mar 08, 2019

Tags : #Aaron Finch #Cricket #ind vs aus live score #ind vs aus odi #India vs Australia #india vs australia highlights #india vs australia live streaming #india vs australia news #India vs Australia ODI #india vs australia ODI series 2019 #Indian Cricket Team #Live score #MS Dhoni #Ravindra Jadeja

Also See



fp-mobile



CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3213 107
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8357 123
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 5673 111
5 Pakistan 4872 102
6 Australia 4435 99
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 Australia 3613 120
4 England 2737 119
5 South Africa 2960 118
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all

Loading...