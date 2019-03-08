Kohli slams the first ball for a four as he punches the short delivery off back-foot through covers to the ropes. Takes a double with a flick to mid-wicket. One more single for him and a double for Dhoni as he steers the last ball to third man. Nine off the over.

Kohli tucks the second delivery to mid-wicket for a single, Dhoni collects one with a slog to square leg. Two off the over and time for drinks.

Dhoni collects a leg bye as Aussies go up for an LBW appeal but he was a long way down the pitch and safe. Zampa then bowls a wide followed by a punch down the ground by Kohli for a single. One more for Dhoni with a pull on leg and a double for Kohli as he tucks the last ball to mid-wicket. Six off the over.

SIX! Dhoni goes big and Ranchi crowd is super happy. Comes down the track and plays a big shot over mid-wicket with the spin for a maximum

Good over for India. 12 runs off it. Including a huge six from Dhoni. Shimmies down and slams Lyon high over mid-wicket with spin for a six.

OUT! BOWLED! India lose Dhoni and there's pin drop silence in the stadium. Full delivery, probably a bit too full to drive as Dhoni went for a straight drive. Thick inside edge onto his shoes and then to the stumps.

FOUR! Jadhav gets off the mark. A bit full from Zampa and the batsmen cuts it expertly through backward point.

FOUR! A bit short and Kohli drags it to long leg. Not timed to perfection but still had enough behind it.

However, India are still not out of it. As long as Kohli there, they are in the game. Though he needs some support from the likes of Jadhav, Vijay and Jadeja.

Zampa removes a dangerous looking Dhoni. Exactly what India were not looking for at this stage of the game. The partnership was gradually bailing India out of trouble. Pin drop silence in the stands as Dhoni left the field, perhaps for the final time on his home ground in India colours.

Ranchi stadium stunned as Zampa gets the better of Dhoni. Full delivery, Dhoni goes for a swing down the ground and inside edges onto the stumps. Jadhav comes out and gets off the mark with a square cut through backward point for a four. Kohli finishes the over with a drag shot to long leg for another boundary. Nine off the over.

Four runs off the over as Jadhav and Kohli collect two singles each. 215 more needed in 29 overs.

Kohli takes a single with a drive to covers. Jadhav adds one more with a push to long-on. Kohli takes another single with a pull to long-off and then leg byes followed by an LBW appeal but the ball was going away.

Four singles added. Last boundary for India came four overs back. 207 needed and the required rate is 7.67.

FIFTY! Kohli steers the ball to third man for a single as he brings up his 50th ODI fifty

FOUR! Glorious shot! Stoinis goes short but Kohli picks it early to pull it to fine leg fence

FOUR! A but full this time on leg as Kohli flicks it behind the wicket for a boundary

Just as we started talking about lack of boundaries, Kohli comes up with two glorious shots. Finch removes Zampa to bring back Stoinis who is slammed for two consecutive fours. First off a short ball as Kohli produces a solid swivel shot through fine leg and then a deft glance past behind the wicket. 10 off the over.

FOUR! Pitched a bit short by Zampa and Jadhav crouches down to punish it through the mid-wicket area

Two singles followed by a pull shot for a boundary. Zampa bowled a bit short and Jadhav rocks back to pull it through mid-wicket. Six off the over.

FOUR! Kohli goes inside out and times the length ball perfectly to drive it through covers

FOUR! Stoinis bangs in short as Kohli jumps back to flick it between fine leg and backward square leg

FOUR! Another brilliant shot! This is Kohli at his best. Stoinis goes wide and Kohli leans forward to drive it through covers

Big over for India. 14 from it and three fours for Kohli. Drives the outside off length ball through covers for a boundary, then flicks the short ball with immaculate timing between fine leg and backward square leg. Stoinis goes full and wide as he leans forward and drives him through covers.

FOUR! Jadhav goes down the ground. Maxwell tosses it up as Jadhav comes down to smash it over his head

Four leg byes as Maxwell's off spin beats everyone. Beats Kohli's inside edge, strikes his pads and runs away to the fence. Jadhav brings up a four with a shot down the ground. Flighted delivery and Jadhav comes down to smash it over Maxwell. 11 off the over.

Some of the shots he has played on this two-paced wicket are absolutely stunning. Speaks of his class. Tonight Kohli is holding the fort for India as the hosts are gradually making a comeback in this contest. Seems the Ranchi crowd are in for a treat tonight.

Good over by Lyon. Keeps it tight as India add three singles. 163 needed in 22 overs. Required rate 7.41.

Virat Kohli has scored three fifty-plus scores out of his last five ODI innings while chasing at home in ODIs including today with two centuries.

Jadhav tucks the full pitched delivery from Maxwell to square leg for a single. Kohli adds another single with a push to long-on.

FOUR! Lovely use of hands. Tossed up delivery on leg as Kohli gets back to flick it fine behind the wicket

Lyon tosses up the first delivery but misses his line as he strays onto the pads for Kohli to flick it fine behind the keeper for a boundary. Three singles added as well including a risky one from Jadhav and a direct hit from Maxwell would have sent Kohli back to the hut. Seven off the over.

FOUR! Cracking shot! Length ball outside off as Kohli comes down a bit to pummel it through covers

An over of two great shots. Richardson drifts the length ball onto Kohli pads as he flicks it to fine leg fence. Richardson goes wide and Kohli comes down to slap it through covers. No respite for the newbie. Nine off the over.

FOUR! Tossed up leg break delivery as Kohli goes for the drive. Top-edges it past backward point for a boundary

WICKET! India lose Jadhav. Zampa breaks the stand. Length ball and Jadhav goes for a sweep but misses it as it strikes his pad. Asks for his captain's opinion but Kohli asks him to keep walking.

Kohli gets a four first ball as he top-edges the leg break by Zampa through backward point. Takes a single followed by Jadhav's wicket. Jadhav went for a sweep shot but missed it to be hit in front of stumps. Asked Kohli for his opinion and captain aked him to keep walking.

FOUR! A bit short from Maxwell as Shankar gets back to make room and cut it past point

Seven off the over. Shankar gets a boundary as Maxwell goes short. The batsman gets deep into his crease to cut it past backward point.

DROPPED! Khawaja tries the reverse sweep once again and he could have looked really silly there, had Dhawan taken that catch at point. Jadeja not happy. Khawaja dropped on 17

FIFTY! Fraction short from Jadhav outside off and Finch slaps it through point for a boundary to bring his half-century. The Aussie captain has been kept quiet for some time now, but today he has looked good so far

FIFTY! Khawaja raises his half-century. Has played a superb innings so far, was attacking at the start of his innings as Finch looked to get his eye in and then once his partner started to open his arms, he dropped the anchor.

OUT! Aaron Finch is finally out leg before wicket to Kuldeep Yadav. Walks back after a well-crafted 93. Australia challenged the on-field umpire's call but to no avail. The ball pitched on the leg stump and went on straight. Finch was trying to flick it behind square leg, misses and there is the first wicket for India Finch lbw b Kuldeep Yadav 93(99)

HUNDRED! Usman Khawaja brings up his first ODI century! Looks such a relieved man. Fabulous knock from the Australian opener, took some time coming but he has batted brilliantly today.

OUT! Khawja walks back after a scntillating century. Was the off-cutter from Shami, Khawaja goes for the pull and gets a toe-end giving mid wicket a simple catch. End of wonderful innings. Khawaja c Bumrah b Shami 104(113)

OUT! MS Dhoni with his trickery has pulled off another wicket and it is a big one of Glenn Maxwell. Ranchi roars. Marsh had cut it fierecely to covers, where Jadeja only half-stopped it and sensing an opportunity the batsmen go for a single. Ever-so quick Jadeja gets up, skids and throws the ball to MSD, the throw was just over the stumps but Dhoni simply tapped in the direction of the stumps a subtle but effective deflection. This is fabulous work from Dhoni, we have seen him do this so many times but yet everytime he brings something new to the table. Decisive touch and this is a huge wicket Maxwell run out (Jadeja/Dhoni) 47(31)

OUT! Marsh holes out and Australia's implosion continues. Kuldeep is never afraid to give the ball some air, inviting Marsh into the big shot. He goes for it, doesn't middle it and hits it right down long on's throat. Shaun Marsh c Shankar b Kuldeep Yadav 7(12)

OUT! Another one! Kuldeep has three wickets in last five deliveries. Pitched on off and middle and turned it into Peter Handscomb, he misses the flick and hits him on the pad. Loud appeal and the umpire raises the finger. Handscomb doesn't trouble the scorers.

After 50 overs,Australia 313/5 ( Marcus Stoinis 31 , Alex Carey (W) 21) Couple of boundaries to go with couple of singles and as many dot balls from Bumrah's final over. Australia set India 314 to win . India on the brink of winning the series at MS Dhoni's home ground. India will be happy with how they were able to pull the game back in the last 15 overs or so. Centurion Usman Khawaja and Aaron Finch set things wonderfully for Australia with a mammoth 193-run stand, but after Finch's departure they kept losing regular wickets. India struck three times in five deliveries around 43rd over mark, which was started off with Dhoni's smart work to run the dangerous Maxwell out and that sort of derailed Australia's innings, a 50-run partnership betwen Stoinis and Carey push Australia past 300, will it be enough? We'll find out on the other side of the break.

OUT! Dhawan's poor form continues. There was width on offer as Dhawan went for the flashy drive but failed to keep it down as Maxwell took a diving catch at point.

REVIEW AND OUT! Rohit has to go. He's struck on pads trying to play a cross-bat shot. Not out given but Australia goes for a DRS call. Replays show there was no inside edge and the ball would have hit the stumps. Rohit was unhappy, he felt he had nicked it.

OUT! India in deep trouble. Rayudu gone! Some late movement there from Cummins off the seam as he beats Rayudu all ends up to uproot his off stump.

WICKET! India lose Jadhav. Zampa breaks the stand. Length ball and Jadhav goes for a sweep but misses it as it strikes his pad. Asks for his captain's opinion but Kohli asks him to keep walking.

India vs Australia 2019, 3rd ODI Latest Match Updates, Ranchi Cricket Stadium

India and Australia lock horns in the third ODI at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi . To follow the full scorecard of the 3rd ODI, click here.

IND vs AUS 3rd ODI Match Preview: Mahendra Singh Dhoni's final homecoming forms a poignant subplot of an utterly dominant Indian team's quest for an unassailable 3-0 lead in the third ODI against Australia here Friday.

A 3-0 lead in the five-match series will be a perfect parting gift for Ranchi's favourite son, who, in all likelihood, will be seen wearing the India Blues for the last time at his home ground.

There has been a sense of deja vu every time Dhoni has stepped on to the field in the ongoing series.

It reminded many of Tendulkar's penultimate Test series against Australia in 2013, when the cheer from the stands would amplify with each passing match.

Something similar has been happening at every ground in this series, with the fans possibly beginning to realise that the legend may not be around when India next play at home.

Amidst the emotional side story, the Indian team is grappling with a few teething issues regarding its top-order batting, especially senior opener Shikhar Dhawan's poor form, which has affected India's starts of late.

Despite Dhawan having gone off the boil with only two half-centuries in the last 15 ODIs, India are unlikely to tinker with the winning combination of the first two encounters.

KL Rahul, who is back in form, may have to wait till India clinch the series, but the team management could well try him out at the No. 3 position.

The two victories — by six wickets and eight runs — weren't exactly convincing but pulling off close matches under pressure will certainly add to the confidence.

"Just coming through these kinds of games gives us confidence. It's important to look ugly at times, and come through and win. We might get these low-scoring games in the World Cup as well," Kohli had said after the second game.

The bowling has been superb in both games with Australia failing to reach 250 but save Virat Kohli, who stamped his class with another hundred on a slow Jamtha track, none of the other batsmen have looked the part so far.

Vice-captain Rohit Sharma, the second most consistent player in this line-up, looked good in the first game before he got out.

Kedar Jadhav and Dhoni shepherded India in the first match and didn't trouble the scorers in the next.

Ambati Rayudu, whose only significant knock was the 90 against New Zealand in the last away series, has also been inconsistent and can be replaced with Rahul.

Rayudu, who has retired from first-class cricket, has found it difficult and his primary problem has been not being able to rotate the strike.

If Dhawan is persisted with, the best way to give Rahul at least three games is to bring him at No. 3 and the skipper coming at No 4 in place of Rayudu.

There are no such worries about Indian bowling as they have performed as a unit. The biggest gain in the second game has been Kedar Jadhav and Vijay Shankar performing their combined role of a fifth bowler to perfection.

Shankar's two wickets while bowling the final over will also instil confidence in his captain that in case Hardik Pandya has a breakdown, he has a fallback option in the Tamil Nadu all-rounder.

However, he is still not somebody who can bowl six to seven overs consistently in each game.

Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah have been outstanding in the two games so far. If Shami was lethal during the opening spell of the first game, Bumrah set it up with another incredible effort at the death in the second.

One who is quietly inching towards a slot in the World Cup-bound squad is Ravindra Jadeja, who has bowled brilliantly in those middle overs in tandem with Kuldeep Yadav.

Siddarth Kaul has gone back and it's clear that he is not the back-up pacer while Bhuvneshwar Kumar is back after being rested.

His direct throw to get Peter Handscomb run-out once again proved his utility in the field, more so in the 30-yard circle.

Squad:

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni (wk), Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rishabh Pant.

Australia: Aaron Finch, Usman Khawaja, Peter Handscomb, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Turner, Jhye Richardson, Adam Zampa, Andrew Tye, Pat Cummins, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Alex Carey, Nathan Lyon, Jason Behrendorff.

Match Starts: 1:30 pm.

With inputs from PTI