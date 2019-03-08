First Cricket
LIVE Score, India vs Australia 3rd ODI at Ranchi: Virat Kohli inches towards another century

Date: Friday, 08 March, 2019 20:04 IST Match Status: Drinks
Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

Australia in India 5 ODI Series 2019,Live Cricket Score and Updates

313/5
Overs
50.0
R/R
6.26
Fours
31
Sixes
7
Extras
10
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Marcus Stoinis not out 31 26 4 0
Alex Carey (W) not out 21 17 3 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Mohammed Shami 10 0 52 1
Jasprit Bumrah 10 0 53 0
186/5
Overs
34.0
R/R
5.47
Fours
22
Sixes
2
Extras
11
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Virat Kohli (C) Batting 98 82 14 0
Vijay Shankar Batting 8 9 1 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Pat Cummins 5 1 25 2
Jhye Richardson 6 2 24 1

  • After 33 overs,India 182/5 ( Virat Kohli (C) 96 , Vijay Shankar 6)

    Seven off the over. Shankar gets a boundary as Maxwell goes short. The batsman gets deep into his crease to cut it past backward point.

  • FOUR! A bit short from Maxwell as Shankar gets back to make room and cut it past point

  • Maxwell comes into attack

  • After 32 overs,India 175/5 ( Virat Kohli (C) 95 , Vijay Shankar 1)

    Kohli gets a four first ball as he top-edges the leg break by Zampa through backward point. Takes a single followed by Jadhav's wicket. Jadhav went for a sweep shot but missed it to be hit in front of stumps. Asked Kohli for his opinion and captain aked him to keep walking.

  • Vijay Shankar comes out to bat

  • WICKET! India lose Jadhav. Zampa breaks the stand. Length ball and Jadhav goes for a sweep but misses it as it strikes his pad. Asks for his captain's opinion but Kohli asks him to keep walking.

    Jadhav lbw b Zampa 26(39). IND 174/5.

  • FOUR! Tossed up leg break delivery as Kohli goes for the drive. Top-edges it past backward point for a boundary

  • After 31 overs,India 169/4 ( Virat Kohli (C) 90 , Kedar Jadhav 26)

    An over of two great shots. Richardson drifts the length ball onto Kohli pads as he flicks it to fine leg fence. Richardson goes wide and Kohli comes down to slap it through covers. No respite for the newbie. Nine off the over.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Cracking shot! Length ball outside off as Kohli comes down a bit to pummel it through covers

  • FOUR! Length ball drifting onto pads, played fine by Kohli behind square leg boundary

  • Richardson comes into attack

  • After 30 overs,India 160/4 ( Virat Kohli (C) 81 , Kedar Jadhav 26)

    Lyon tosses up the first delivery but misses his line as he strays onto the pads for Kohli to flick it fine behind the keeper for a boundary. Three singles added as well including a risky one from Jadhav and a direct hit from Maxwell would have sent Kohli back to the hut. Seven off the over.

    Full Scorecard

    Full Scorecard

  • After 29 overs,India 153/4 ( Virat Kohli (C) 75 , Kedar Jadhav 25)

    Jadhav tucks the full pitched delivery from Maxwell to square leg for a single. Kohli adds another single with a push to long-on.

  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Virat Kohli has scored three fifty-plus scores out of his last five ODI innings while chasing at home in ODIs including today with two centuries. 

    Full Scorecard

  • What will be the result of the Ranchi ODI?

  • After 28 overs,India 151/4 ( Virat Kohli (C) 74 , Kedar Jadhav 24)

    Good over by Lyon. Keeps it tight as India add three singles. 163 needed in 22 overs. Required rate 7.41.

  • Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance Cricket writer in Ranchi

    Virat Kohli and his cover drives!!!

    Some of the shots he has played on this two-paced wicket are absolutely stunning. Speaks of his class. Tonight Kohli is holding the fort for India as the hosts are gradually making a comeback in this contest. Seems the Ranchi crowd are in for a treat tonight.

    Full Scorecard

  • Lyon comes into attack

  • After 27 overs,India 148/4 ( Virat Kohli (C) 73 , Kedar Jadhav 22)

    Four leg byes as Maxwell's off spin beats everyone. Beats Kohli's inside edge, strikes his pads and runs away to the fence. Jadhav brings up a four with a shot down the ground. Flighted delivery and Jadhav comes down to smash it over Maxwell. 11 off the over. 

  • FOUR! Jadhav goes down the ground. Maxwell tosses it up as Jadhav comes down to smash it over his head

  • Glenn Maxwell comes into attack

  • After 26 overs,India 137/4 ( Virat Kohli (C) 72 , Kedar Jadhav 16)

    Big over for India. 14 from it and three fours for Kohli. Drives the outside off length ball through covers for a boundary, then flicks the short ball with immaculate timing between fine leg and backward square leg. Stoinis goes full and wide as he leans forward and drives him through covers. 

    Full Scorecard

    Full Scorecard

    Full Scorecard

    Full Scorecard

  • After 25 overs,India 123/4 ( Virat Kohli (C) 59 , Kedar Jadhav 15)

    Two singles followed by a pull shot for a boundary. Zampa bowled a bit short and Jadhav rocks back to pull it through mid-wicket. Six off the over.

  • FOUR! Pitched a bit short by Zampa and Jadhav crouches down to punish it through the mid-wicket area

  • Zampa comes back into attack

  • After 24 overs,India 117/4 ( Virat Kohli (C) 58 , Kedar Jadhav 10)

    Just as we started talking about lack of boundaries, Kohli comes up with two glorious shots. Finch removes Zampa to bring back Stoinis who is slammed for two consecutive fours. First off a short ball as Kohli produces a solid swivel shot through fine leg and then a deft glance past behind the wicket. 10 off the over.

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Most 50-plus scores for India against Australia in ODIs:

    24 - Sachin Tendulkar 
    13 - MS Dhoni,VIRAT KOHLI*
    12 - Rohit Sharma

  • FOUR! A but full this time on leg as Kohli flicks it behind the wicket for a boundary

  • FOUR! Glorious shot! Stoinis goes short but Kohli picks it early to pull it to fine leg fence

  • FIFTY! Kohli steers the ball to third man for a single as he brings up his 50th ODI fifty

  • Stoinis gets back into attack

  • After 23 overs,India 107/4 ( Virat Kohli (C) 49 , Kedar Jadhav 10)

    Four singles added. Last boundary for India came four overs back. 207 needed and the required rate is 7.67.

  • After 22 overs,India 103/4 ( Virat Kohli (C) 47 , Kedar Jadhav 8)

    Kohli takes a single with a drive to covers. Jadhav adds one more with a push to long-on. Kohli takes another single with a pull to long-off and then leg byes followed by an LBW appeal but the ball was going away.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 21 overs,India 99/4 ( Virat Kohli (C) 45 , Kedar Jadhav 7)

    Four runs off the over as Jadhav and Kohli collect two singles each. 215 more needed in 29 overs.

  • After 20 overs,India 95/4 ( Virat Kohli (C) 43 , Kedar Jadhav 5)

    Ranchi stadium stunned as Zampa gets the better of Dhoni. Full delivery, Dhoni goes for a swing down the ground and inside edges onto the stumps. Jadhav comes out and gets off the mark with a square cut through backward point for a four. Kohli finishes the over with a drag shot to long leg for another boundary. Nine off the over.

  • Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance Cricket writer in Ranchi

    Anticlimax in Ranchi!

    Zampa removes a dangerous looking Dhoni. Exactly what India were not looking for at this stage of the game. The partnership was gradually bailing India out of trouble. Pin drop silence in the stands as Dhoni left the field, perhaps for the final time on his home ground in India colours. 

    However, India are still not out of it. As long as Kohli there, they are in the game. Though he needs some support from the likes of Jadhav, Vijay and Jadeja.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! A bit short and Kohli drags it to long leg. Not timed to perfection but still had enough behind it.

  • FOUR! Jadhav gets off the mark. A bit full from Zampa and the batsmen cuts it expertly through backward point.

  • Kedar Jadhav comes out to bat

  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Most sixes for India in ODIs:

    217 - MS Dhoni*

    216 - Rohit Sharma

    195 - Sachin Tendulkar

    189 - Sourav Ganguly

    153 - Yuvraj Singh

  • OUT! BOWLED! India lose Dhoni and there's pin drop silence in the stadium. Full delivery, probably a bit too full to drive as Dhoni went for a straight drive. Thick inside edge onto his shoes and then to the stumps. 

    Dhoni b Zampa 26(42). IND 86/4.

  • After 19 overs,India 86/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 39 , MS Dhoni (W) 26)

    Good over for India. 12 runs off it. Including a huge six from Dhoni. Shimmies down and slams Lyon high over mid-wicket with spin for a six. 

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! Dhoni goes big and Ranchi crowd is super happy. Comes down the track and plays a big shot over mid-wicket with the spin for a maximum

  • After 18 overs,India 75/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 36 , MS Dhoni (W) 18)

    Dhoni collects a leg bye as Aussies go up for an LBW appeal but he was a long way down the pitch and safe. Zampa then bowls a wide followed by a punch down the ground by Kohli for a single. One more for Dhoni with a pull on leg and a double for Kohli as he tucks the last ball to mid-wicket. Six off the over.

  • After 17 overs,Australia 111/0 ( Aaron Finch (C) 58 , Usman Khawaja 47)

    Kohli tucks the second delivery to mid-wicket for a single, Dhoni collects one with a slog to square leg. Two off the over and time for drinks.

  • After 16 overs,India 66/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 32 , MS Dhoni (W) 16)

    Kohli slams the first ball for a four as he punches the short delivery off back-foot through covers to the ropes. Takes a double with a flick to mid-wicket. One more single for him and a double for Dhoni as he steers the last ball to third man. Nine off the over.

India vs Australia 2019, 3rd ODI Latest Match Updates, Ranchi Cricket Stadium

An over of two great shots. Richardson drifts the length ball onto Kohli pads as he flicks it to fine leg fence. Richardson goes wide and Kohli comes down to slap it through covers. No respite for the newbie. Nine off the over.

India and Australia lock horns in the third ODI at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi . To follow the full scorecard of the 3rd ODI, click here.

IND vs AUS 3rd ODI Match Preview: Mahendra Singh Dhoni's final homecoming forms a poignant subplot of an utterly dominant Indian team's quest for an unassailable 3-0 lead in the third ODI against Australia here Friday.

A 3-0 lead in the five-match series will be a perfect parting gift for Ranchi's favourite son, who, in all likelihood, will be seen wearing the India Blues for the last time at his home ground.

India vs Australia ODI series 2019 live score and updates. AFP

There has been a sense of deja vu every time Dhoni has stepped on to the field in the ongoing series.

It reminded many of Tendulkar's penultimate Test series against Australia in 2013, when the cheer from the stands would amplify with each passing match.

Something similar has been happening at every ground in this series, with the fans possibly beginning to realise that the legend may not be around when India next play at home.

Amidst the emotional side story, the Indian team is grappling with a few teething issues regarding its top-order batting, especially senior opener Shikhar Dhawan's poor form, which has affected India's starts of late.

Despite Dhawan having gone off the boil with only two half-centuries in the last 15 ODIs, India are unlikely to tinker with the winning combination of the first two encounters.

KL Rahul, who is back in form, may have to wait till India clinch the series, but the team management could well try him out at the No. 3 position.

The two victories — by six wickets and eight runs — weren't exactly convincing but pulling off close matches under pressure will certainly add to the confidence.

"Just coming through these kinds of games gives us confidence. It's important to look ugly at times, and come through and win. We might get these low-scoring games in the World Cup as well," Kohli had said after the second game.

The bowling has been superb in both games with Australia failing to reach 250 but save Virat Kohli, who stamped his class with another hundred on a slow Jamtha track, none of the other batsmen have looked the part so far.

Vice-captain Rohit Sharma, the second most consistent player in this line-up, looked good in the first game before he got out.

Kedar Jadhav and Dhoni shepherded India in the first match and didn't trouble the scorers in the next.

Ambati Rayudu, whose only significant knock was the 90 against New Zealand in the last away series, has also been inconsistent and can be replaced with Rahul.

Rayudu, who has retired from first-class cricket, has found it difficult and his primary problem has been not being able to rotate the strike.

If Dhawan is persisted with, the best way to give Rahul at least three games is to bring him at No. 3 and the skipper coming at No 4 in place of Rayudu.

There are no such worries about Indian bowling as they have performed as a unit. The biggest gain in the second game has been Kedar Jadhav and Vijay Shankar performing their combined role of a fifth bowler to perfection.

Shankar's two wickets while bowling the final over will also instil confidence in his captain that in case Hardik Pandya has a breakdown, he has a fallback option in the Tamil Nadu all-rounder.

However, he is still not somebody who can bowl six to seven overs consistently in each game.

Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah have been outstanding in the two games so far. If Shami was lethal during the opening spell of the first game, Bumrah set it up with another incredible effort at the death in the second.

One who is quietly inching towards a slot in the World Cup-bound squad is Ravindra Jadeja, who has bowled brilliantly in those middle overs in tandem with Kuldeep Yadav.

Siddarth Kaul has gone back and it's clear that he is not the back-up pacer while Bhuvneshwar Kumar is back after being rested.

His direct throw to get Peter Handscomb run-out once again proved his utility in the field, more so in the 30-yard circle.

Squad:

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni (wk), Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rishabh Pant.

Australia: Aaron Finch, Usman Khawaja, Peter Handscomb, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Turner, Jhye Richardson, Adam Zampa, Andrew Tye, Pat Cummins, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Alex Carey, Nathan Lyon, Jason Behrendorff.

Match Starts: 1:30 pm.

With inputs from PTI

Updated Date: Mar 08, 2019

Tags : #Aaron Finch #Cricket #ind vs aus live score #ind vs aus odi #India vs Australia #india vs australia highlights #india vs australia live streaming #india vs australia news #India vs Australia ODI #india vs australia ODI series 2019 #Indian Cricket Team #Live score #MS Dhoni #Ravindra Jadeja

