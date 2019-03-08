After 25 overs,Australia 156/0 ( Aaron Finch (C) 76 , Usman Khawaja 73) Australia have raced past the 150-run mark. This has been a fantastic display of batting by the openers. Have set the launchpad for a huge score, 11 runs come from Shankar's over.

After 26 overs,Australia 161/0 ( Aaron Finch (C) 78 , Usman Khawaja 76) Kuldeep doesn't fluff a decent over this time around with a poor delivery. Finch and Khawja smartly work around five runs from the over, keeping the scoreboard ticking

The last time before today when Australia had a 150-plus opening stand in ODIs was also against India at Bangalore in 2017. Aaron Finch and David Warner added 231 runs for the opening wicket in that match. Moreover, this is Australia's seventh 150-plus stand against India in India for any wicket in ODIs.

After 27 overs,Australia 164/0 ( Aaron Finch (C) 80 , Usman Khawaja 77) Jadeja slips in a good over here. Really tidy start of his second spell, just a three singles

SIX! Khawaja bends on his knee and gives it a hefty whack. Typical slog sweep for six, taking the ball from outside off and slapping it over mid wicket fence

FOUR! Slightly flatter from Kuldeep and on the stumps, Finch decides to sweep and he gets an underedge down to fine leg

After 28 overs,Australia 176/0 ( Aaron Finch (C) 85 , Usman Khawaja 84) Just as India were getting a couple of good overs in, Australia ensure they find the boundaries to put the pressure back on them. Kuldeep's over costs 12 runs as both batsmen now few hits away from their centuries.

After 29 overs,Australia 179/0 ( Aaron Finch (C) 86 , Usman Khawaja 86) Finch and Khawaja work Jadeja around for three singles, after collecting 12 runs off the previous over, they are happy to just maneuver the strike.

FOUR! Finch advances down the pitch and strikes the ball powerfully past wide long on for a boundary

After 30 overs,Australia 186/0 ( Aaron Finch (C) 91 , Usman Khawaja 88) Finch moves into the nineties with a boundary down the ground, there is another leg before shout against Finch, as he misses a sweep, but the impact was outside the offstump. Seven runs procured from Kuldeep's sixth over.

Things are getting desperate for the Indians. They have to find a breakthrough, otherwise 350 is on the cards. And Bumrah has been brought back into the attack exactly for that purpose. Desperate times call for desperate measures.

After 31 overs,Australia 191/0 ( Aaron Finch (C) 92 , Usman Khawaja 91) Bumrah comes back on as India continue their hunt for the opening wicket. Khawaja taps it for two and then watches a wide sail down leg. Bumrah goes round the wicket to the lefty, over it to the right. Five from the over.

OUT! Aaron Finch is finally out leg before wicket to Kuldeep Yadav. Walks back after a well-crafted 93. Australia challenged the on-field umpire's call but to no avail. The ball pitched on the leg stump and went on straight. Finch was trying to flick it behind square leg, misses and there is the first wicket for India Finch lbw b Kuldeep Yadav 93(99)

Australian captains to be dismissed in 90s in ODIs in India:

After 32 overs,Australia 194/1 ( Usman Khawaja 92 , Glenn Maxwell 1) Aaron Finch was fast becoming a sitting duck for the Indian bowlers in the last few games, having exposed his weakness against the incoming delivery, but the Australian captain put his head down, battled the early period and then came into his own. Well-compiled 93 for Finch. Good sign for 'Strya. Kuldeep Yadav with the wicket. Australia lose their review. Glenn Maxwell promoted to number three and he gets off the mark straightaway.

After 33 overs,Australia 196/1 ( Usman Khawaja 93 , Glenn Maxwell 2) Time for India to get in some quiet overs here and slow things down. Bumrah's over costs just a couple of singles.

SIX! Kuldeep tosses one up and Maxwell doesn't require second invitation. He goes big and goes straight down the ground. Clean hit

After 34 overs,Australia 204/1 ( Usman Khawaja 94 , Glenn Maxwell 9) Singles on either side of the six by Maxwell as Kuldeep tried testing him with a flighted delivery, didn't go too well. Australia go past 200 in the 34th over. Drinks.

After 35 overs,Australia 208/1 ( Usman Khawaja 96 , Glenn Maxwell 11) Decent over from Jadeja after the drinks interval. Giving away just four singles. They say double the score from the 35th over mark, can Australia smash 400?

FOUR! Stunning shot from Maxwell. Just a top cover drive, Maxwell puts away the half-volley

After 36 overs,Australia 216/1 ( Usman Khawaja 99 , Glenn Maxwell 16) Khawaja decides against single off the final ball and stays on 99. Maxwell struck a superb boundary early in the over, eight collect from Vijay's over.

SIX! Wow! Maxi effortlessly tonks a length ball over long on. Was angled into the batsman and Maxwell simply lofts it high and long. Incredible hit for a six.

FOUR! Maxwell brings out the slog sweep and drags it to mid wicket boundary

FOUR! Boundaries to continue to flow. This is simply way too good. Maxwell goes inside out. An amazing lofted cover drive

HUNDRED! Usman Khawaja brings up his first ODI century! Looks such a relieved man. Fabulous knock from the Australian opener, took some time coming but he has batted brilliantly today.

After 37 overs,Australia 232/1 ( Usman Khawaja 100 , Glenn Maxwell 31) Australia continue to gallop. Maxwell with some exquiste shots to pound 14 off the first three balls. Close leg before shout against Khawaja on 99 is turned down, perhaps because of the impact being outside the line. He brings up his maiden ODI 100 with a single off the next ball

India might have got the all important breakthrough, but the Aussies are still in a dominating position, courtesy to that massive opening stand. Also, after being promoted up the order, Glenn Maxwell seems to have got into his grooves quickly. So, the skills of India's death bowlers will be tested in this final phase of the Australian innings.

This is Usman Khawaja's first century in ODIs. His previous highest score in ODI cricket was 98, came against West Indies at Basseterre in 2016.

After 38 overs,Australia 237/1 ( Usman Khawaja 103 , Glenn Maxwell 32) Another good over from Vijay, given the circumstances. Four singles off the bat and a leg bye is something India would gleefully accept.

OUT! Khawja walks back after a scntillating century. Was the off-cutter from Shami, Khawaja goes for the pull and gets a toe-end giving mid wicket a simple catch. End of wonderful innings. Khawaja c Bumrah b Shami 104(113)

After 39 overs,Australia 239/2 ( Glenn Maxwell 33 , Shaun Marsh 0) Shami might not be bowling full throttle after getting hit on the shin and makes great use of the slower ball to get the wicket of Khawaja. Shaun Marsh is in at number four and is unable to get off the mark in his four deliveries. There was an early misfield in the over by Bumrah at mid off, seen quite a few today

After 40 overs,Australia 244/2 ( Glenn Maxwell 37 , Shaun Marsh 1) Marsh almost ended up throwing Maxwell down the river in pursuit of his first run. He simply taps a slower delivery from Bumrah on the offside and sets off for a suicidal run, fortunately for Maxwell and Australia, he misses his target. Five runs from the over. Bumrah too bowling lot of variations here. India have pulled things back a touch in last few overs. Can Australia still get to 350? Ten overs remaining.

After 41 overs,Australia 249/2 ( Glenn Maxwell 39 , Shaun Marsh 4) Jadeja comes in to bowl his penultimate over. Good over, giving away just five including a misfield from Virat Kohli at extra cover. Was struck hard from Maxwell and seems in bit of pain.

SIX! WHACK! Maxwell gets a good chunk off this one. Flat hit with lot of muscle involved in the shot that clears the fielder at long off.

OUT! MS Dhoni with his trickery has pulled off another wicket and it is a big one of Glenn Maxwell. Ranchi roars. Marsh had cut it fierecely to covers, where Jadeja only half-stopped it and sensing an opportunity the batsmen go for a single. Ever-so quick Jadeja gets up, skids and throws the ball to MSD, the throw was just over the stumps but Dhoni simply tapped in the direction of the stumps a subtle but effective deflection. This is fabulous work from Dhoni, we have seen him do this so many times but yet everytime he brings something new to the table. Decisive touch and this is a huge wicket Maxwell run out (Jadeja/Dhoni) 47(31)

After 42 overs,Australia 258/3 ( Shaun Marsh 5 , ) The over started off with a six by Maxwell and was looking like a beginning of an assault in the final overs, but some outstanding smart work from Dhoni has cut short Maxwell's innings, ending the over in India's favour. India continue to claw their way back. Australia's score pegged back by at least 25-30 runs

After 43 overs,Australia 262/3 ( Shaun Marsh 7 , Marcus Stoinis 2) Marcus Stoinis also gets a promotion. He walks in at number five. Jadeja quickly gets through his final over, giving away just four singles, ending with figures of 10-0-64-0.

OUT! Marsh holes out and Australia's implosion continues. Kuldeep is never afraid to give the ball some air, inviting Marsh into the big shot. He goes for it, doesn't middle it and hits it right down long on's throat. Shaun Marsh c Shankar b Kuldeep Yadav 7(12)

OUT! Another one! Kuldeep has three wickets in last five deliveries. Pitched on off and middle and turned it into Peter Handscomb, he misses the flick and hits him on the pad. Loud appeal and the umpire raises the finger. Handscomb doesn't trouble the scorers.

Kuldeep Yadav has taken atleast two wickets in 12 out of his last 16 ODIs.

Australia's slide continues as India have struck three times in his five balls. Marsh and Handscomb depart in Kuldeep's over. Only a single off the over as Kuldeep finishes with three wickets off his 10 overs

Australia are losing the plot thick and fast. Mindless shot selections. Three wickets in quick successions. All the work by their opening pair are being undone. At one point 350 was on the cards and now they have bat out their skins to reach 320.

FOUR! Poor delivery, deserved to be put away. Was short and quite wide, and Stoinis slaps it over point for a boundary

After 45 overs,Australia 272/5 ( Marcus Stoinis 10 , Alex Carey (W) 2) With once 350+ very much within the reach, Australia will now have to work hard to get to 300. Nine runs from Shami's over. Stoinis needs to bat till the end if Australia have any hopes of reaching 320

After 46 overs,Australia 275/5 ( Marcus Stoinis 12 , Alex Carey (W) 3) Bumrah now, in his favourite part of the innings runs in to bowl the 46th over and once again he has been accurate, giving away just three runs from the over.

FOUR! Carey just about finds the gap, Vijay Shankar puts in the dive but he simply goes over the ball, unable to cut it off at extra covers.

FOUR! Carey this time goes downtown. Length ball and Carey has cracked it past the non-striker. Powerful strike.

Toss : The coin falls in Virat Kohli's favour and the Indian captain has no second thoughts in asking the Aussies to bat first

DROPPED! Khawaja tries the reverse sweep once again and he could have looked really silly there, had Dhawan taken that catch at point. Jadeja not happy. Khawaja dropped on 17

FIFTY! Fraction short from Jadhav outside off and Finch slaps it through point for a boundary to bring his half-century. The Aussie captain has been kept quiet for some time now, but today he has looked good so far

FIFTY! Khawaja raises his half-century. Has played a superb innings so far, was attacking at the start of his innings as Finch looked to get his eye in and then once his partner started to open his arms, he dropped the anchor.

India vs Australia 2019, 3rd ODI Latest Match Updates, Ranchi Cricket Stadium

India and Australia lock horns in the third ODI at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi . To follow the full scorecard of the 3rd ODI, click here.

IND vs AUS 3rd ODI Match Preview: Mahendra Singh Dhoni's final homecoming forms a poignant subplot of an utterly dominant Indian team's quest for an unassailable 3-0 lead in the third ODI against Australia here Friday.

A 3-0 lead in the five-match series will be a perfect parting gift for Ranchi's favourite son, who, in all likelihood, will be seen wearing the India Blues for the last time at his home ground.

There has been a sense of deja vu every time Dhoni has stepped on to the field in the ongoing series.

It reminded many of Tendulkar's penultimate Test series against Australia in 2013, when the cheer from the stands would amplify with each passing match.

Something similar has been happening at every ground in this series, with the fans possibly beginning to realise that the legend may not be around when India next play at home.

Amidst the emotional side story, the Indian team is grappling with a few teething issues regarding its top-order batting, especially senior opener Shikhar Dhawan's poor form, which has affected India's starts of late.

Despite Dhawan having gone off the boil with only two half-centuries in the last 15 ODIs, India are unlikely to tinker with the winning combination of the first two encounters.

KL Rahul, who is back in form, may have to wait till India clinch the series, but the team management could well try him out at the No. 3 position.

The two victories — by six wickets and eight runs — weren't exactly convincing but pulling off close matches under pressure will certainly add to the confidence.

"Just coming through these kinds of games gives us confidence. It's important to look ugly at times, and come through and win. We might get these low-scoring games in the World Cup as well," Kohli had said after the second game.

The bowling has been superb in both games with Australia failing to reach 250 but save Virat Kohli, who stamped his class with another hundred on a slow Jamtha track, none of the other batsmen have looked the part so far.

Vice-captain Rohit Sharma, the second most consistent player in this line-up, looked good in the first game before he got out.

Kedar Jadhav and Dhoni shepherded India in the first match and didn't trouble the scorers in the next.

Ambati Rayudu, whose only significant knock was the 90 against New Zealand in the last away series, has also been inconsistent and can be replaced with Rahul.

Rayudu, who has retired from first-class cricket, has found it difficult and his primary problem has been not being able to rotate the strike.

If Dhawan is persisted with, the best way to give Rahul at least three games is to bring him at No. 3 and the skipper coming at No 4 in place of Rayudu.

There are no such worries about Indian bowling as they have performed as a unit. The biggest gain in the second game has been Kedar Jadhav and Vijay Shankar performing their combined role of a fifth bowler to perfection.

Shankar's two wickets while bowling the final over will also instil confidence in his captain that in case Hardik Pandya has a breakdown, he has a fallback option in the Tamil Nadu all-rounder.

However, he is still not somebody who can bowl six to seven overs consistently in each game.

Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah have been outstanding in the two games so far. If Shami was lethal during the opening spell of the first game, Bumrah set it up with another incredible effort at the death in the second.

One who is quietly inching towards a slot in the World Cup-bound squad is Ravindra Jadeja, who has bowled brilliantly in those middle overs in tandem with Kuldeep Yadav.

Siddarth Kaul has gone back and it's clear that he is not the back-up pacer while Bhuvneshwar Kumar is back after being rested.

His direct throw to get Peter Handscomb run-out once again proved his utility in the field, more so in the 30-yard circle.

Squad:

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni (wk), Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rishabh Pant.

Australia: Aaron Finch, Usman Khawaja, Peter Handscomb, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Turner, Jhye Richardson, Adam Zampa, Andrew Tye, Pat Cummins, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Alex Carey, Nathan Lyon, Jason Behrendorff.

Match Starts: 1:30 pm.

With inputs from PTI