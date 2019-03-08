FOUR! Another reverse sweep from Khawaja, and this time he is complete control of the shot. Gets it between short third man and backward point

Yesterday, Sridharan Sriram (Australia's spin bowling coach) was seen spending a lot of time with people like Khawaja, Marsh and Handscomb, trying to help them out with those sweep shots against slow bowlers. Even Matthew Hayden, who used to have some sort of mastery on sweeping during his playing days, was present during that session. And looks like Khawaja has taken a leaf out of Hayden's book. So far so good for Australia in this do or die fixture.

After 9 overs,Australia 44/0 ( Aaron Finch (C) 13 , Usman Khawaja 29) Khawaja collects another boundary via a reverse sweep against Jadeja! Building a nice little opening stand here. They got a decent one in the previous game as well, great day to make it a big one

FOUR! That has just skimmed off the surface. How good was the timing there or it is just the outfield. Finch stays in his crease, let the ball turn into him and flicks it behind square leg for a boundary.

FOUR! Finch goes straight down the ground. Some flight and smacks it over Kuldeep's head. Clean strike

After 10 overs,Australia 52/0 ( Aaron Finch (C) 21 , Usman Khawaja 29) Australia go past the fifty run mark and Finch and Khawaja have looked really solid so far in the first powerplay. Kuldeep concedes couple of boundaries off his first over

FOUR! Was in the air for a brief time but was wide of the point fielder. Finch rocks back and slices it off the back foot.

The last time before today when Australia had two consecutive 50-plus opening stands in ODIs was against England in June, 2018 - Chester-le-Street and Manchester.

This is the consecutive ODI in which India have failed to pick any wicket in the first Powerplay.

Another good over for Australia as they take nine runs off Jadeja's over. With the field now spread, plenty of vacant spaces for Finch and Khawaja to earn their runs

FOUR! Jeez! That's a pristine cover drive from Usman Khawaja! Slanted across was a touch full and Khawaja simply caresses it through covers

Vijay Shankar comes on. Khawaja welcomes him with a perfect drive through covers for four. Shankar comes back well to allow just a single off the remaining five deliveries.

First over where Jadeja doesn't leak a boundary off his over but the well-settled pair of Finch and Khawaja work him around for six singles. Good enough for Australia at this stage.

After 14 overs,Australia 75/0 ( Aaron Finch (C) 31 , Usman Khawaja 42) Finch gets to the non-striker's end with a single to mid on off the first ball. Khawaja turns the strike over off the next ball. Finch has played some crisp straight drives today, but have been stopped every time, this time it is Shankar, who blocks it. Three runs from the over.

SIX! Finch sees the flight of the ball early and just bends down a touch to get underneath Jadhav's delivery and pumps it over deep midwicket. Huge hit!

The last time before this series when Australia had two consecutive 80-plus opening stands in ODIs was against Pakistan in January, 2017 - Adelaide and Sydney.

Nevertheless, India are still in search of the first breakthrough.

According to some media reports, if India win the series tonight, this could very well be MS Dhoni's final international match in the country. Though it is hard to guess what MS is upto, but from cricketing point of view, this seems quite possible.

After 15 overs,Australia 88/0 ( Aaron Finch (C) 39 , Usman Khawaja 43) Finch blasts Jadhav for a massive six off his first ball. Jadhav slides down couple of deliveries down the leg side, which is called wides by the Umpire, but Finch had got some glove as he attempted the paddle sweep the second time around. Jadhav finally gets his line right for the remainder of the over, however, Australia take 13 runs off it.

After 16 overs,Australia 92/0 ( Aaron Finch (C) 41 , Usman Khawaja 45) Vijay Shankar continues and deliveies another tidy over. He is keeping the run rate under six as the Aussie openers have attacked the bowler from the opposite end. Just four runs from the over.

SIX! Length delivery from Jadhav, right in Finch's arc and the Australian captain simply thumps it over long on.

FIFTY! Fraction short from Jadhav outside off and Finch slaps it through point for a boundary to bring his half-century. The Aussie captain has been kept quiet for some time now, but today he has looked good so far

SIX! A little too full from Jadhav this time around and Finch is not holding back. Bends his back leg to get under the ball and clobbers it down the ground, get it just over a leaping Kuldeep Yadav at long on

After 17 overs,Australia 111/0 ( Aaron Finch (C) 58 , Usman Khawaja 47) Finch, in particular, has been severe on Jadhav, right from his first ball, not allowing him to settle. India's sixth bowler could cost them big today. Also uncertainty looms over Shami's availability as we see him hobbling behind the boundary ropes alongside the physio. Jadhav's second over smoked for 19 runs

when Australia had an opening century stand: nine ODIs ago (v England at Chester-le-Street in 2018)

These are Ravindra Jadeja's bowling efforts since coming back from the Asia Cup. With the emergence of Vijay Shankar, his place in the World Cup squad is under a series threat. And time is running out for Jadeja, he needs to lift his game to board that England bound flight.

2/66, 0/49, 1/39, 4/34, 1/48, 1/49, 0/53, 0/33, 1/48 and 0/29 in his 4 overs so far today.

FOUR! Oh dear! Finch sweeps it to backward square leg and Rohit Sharma ends up overrunning it, not covering the spin on the ball. He is disappointed with his effort.

After 18 overs,Australia 116/0 ( Aaron Finch (C) 62 , Usman Khawaja 48) Just not going India's way today!? What was turning out to be a fine over is spoilt by Rohit Sharma's poor fielding. Kuldeep had just give a single off his first five deliveries before Finch swept one to long leg where Sharma misreads the trajectory of the ball. Players take the drinks break.

FIFTY! Khawaja raises his half-century. Has played a superb innings so far, was attacking at the start of his innings as Finch looked to get his eye in and then once his partner started to open his arms, he dropped the anchor.

After 19 overs,Australia 121/0 ( Aaron Finch (C) 64 , Usman Khawaja 50) Mohammed Shami comes back straightaway after the drinks interval. Both the Australian openers reach their half-centuries today and have laid a very good platform already for the batsmen to come in. Five runs from the over.

After 20 overs,Australia 124/0 ( Aaron Finch (C) 65 , Usman Khawaja 52) Virat continues to rotate his bowlers around as Vijay returns into the attack and he sends down another over without leaking too many. Maintaining back of a length around the fourth stump area. Simple and effective.

With Kedar Jadhav and Ravindra Jadeja going for plenty, Vijay Shankar is expected to take the responsibility of bowling good 7-8 overs today. And so far he is doing a good job, bowling stump to stump and keeping it tight. This is an excellent opportunity for the youngster to gain some points for his bowling and further strengthen his claim for a spot in the World Cup team.

The last time before today when two Australian openers scored fifty-plus runs in the same match also came against England at Chester-le-Street in 2018.

After 21 overs,Australia 127/0 ( Aaron Finch (C) 66 , Usman Khawaja 54) Shami is looking fine as he runs in to bowl his second over after taking a painful blow to his shin earlier in the over. Finch might be batting on 65 off 62 balls but the ball that darts in is still a problem to give him enough headaches. There is a loud inquiry for a leg before but the height was always in question.

After 22 overs,Australia 133/0 ( Aaron Finch (C) 68 , Usman Khawaja 58) Khawaja once again showing how strong he his off his pads, brings those delectable wrists into play to work it for three to deep mid wicket. Finch gets an inside edge to short fine for a single. Six came off the over. Australia are scoring just a touch about run-a-ball.

FOUR! This has gone right through Vijay Shankar's hands. Finch rocks back and punches one through covers, but replays show that there was some awkward bounce, right before Vijay, that didn't help the fielder, having said that, he should have got his body behind the line of the ball.

After 23 overs,Australia 139/0 ( Aaron Finch (C) 74 , Usman Khawaja 58) Shami continues to attack Finch with the in-duckers. The umpire Joel Wilson is in focus yet and another Indian appeal turned down and rightly so, the ball drifting down leg. Finch whips one for a couple into the long on and midwicket gap, but some inexplicable sloppy fielding in the covers gives Finch and Australia the boundary.

FOUR! Australia have once again found the boundary off the final ball of the over and claim the bragging rights. Was short, almost a half-tracker from Kuldeep and Khawaja had no problems to go deep in his crease to pull it to mid wicket fence

After 24 overs,Australia 145/0 ( Aaron Finch (C) 75 , Usman Khawaja 63) A boundary off the final ball makes it a six-run over. Kuldeep dropped it short and paid the price. India need to find a way to stop the boundaries before they plan to take wickets

FOUR! Back of a length on hips from Vijay, and he Khawaja has simply placed in the gap behind square-leg region!

FOUR! Cracking shot from Khawaja. Short and angled across, Khawaja plays a textbook cut shot off the back foot for a boundary

After 25 overs,Australia 156/0 ( Aaron Finch (C) 76 , Usman Khawaja 73) Australia have raced past the 150-run mark. This has been a fantastic display of batting by the openers. Have set the launchpad for a huge score, 11 runs come from Shankar's over.

After 26 overs,Australia 161/0 ( Aaron Finch (C) 78 , Usman Khawaja 76) Kuldeep doesn't fluff a decent over this time around with a poor delivery. Finch and Khawja smartly work around five runs from the over, keeping the scoreboard ticking

The last time before today when Australia had a 150-plus opening stand in ODIs was also against India at Bangalore in 2017. Aaron Finch and David Warner added 231 runs for the opening wicket in that match. Moreover, this is Australia's seventh 150-plus stand against India in India for any wicket in ODIs.

After 27 overs,Australia 164/0 ( Aaron Finch (C) 80 , Usman Khawaja 77) Jadeja slips in a good over here. Really tidy start of his second spell, just a three singles

SIX! Khawaja bends on his knee and gives it a hefty whack. Typical slog sweep for six, taking the ball from outside off and slapping it over mid wicket fence

FOUR! Slightly flatter from Kuldeep and on the stumps, Finch decides to sweep and he gets an underedge down to fine leg

After 28 overs,Australia 176/0 ( Aaron Finch (C) 85 , Usman Khawaja 84) Just as India were getting a couple of good overs in, Australia ensure they find the boundaries to put the pressure back on them. Kuldeep's over costs 12 runs as both batsmen now few hits away from their centuries.

India and Australia lock horns in the third ODI at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi . To follow the full scorecard of the 3rd ODI, click here.

IND vs AUS 3rd ODI Match Preview: Mahendra Singh Dhoni's final homecoming forms a poignant subplot of an utterly dominant Indian team's quest for an unassailable 3-0 lead in the third ODI against Australia here Friday.

A 3-0 lead in the five-match series will be a perfect parting gift for Ranchi's favourite son, who, in all likelihood, will be seen wearing the India Blues for the last time at his home ground.

There has been a sense of deja vu every time Dhoni has stepped on to the field in the ongoing series.

It reminded many of Tendulkar's penultimate Test series against Australia in 2013, when the cheer from the stands would amplify with each passing match.

Something similar has been happening at every ground in this series, with the fans possibly beginning to realise that the legend may not be around when India next play at home.

Amidst the emotional side story, the Indian team is grappling with a few teething issues regarding its top-order batting, especially senior opener Shikhar Dhawan's poor form, which has affected India's starts of late.

Despite Dhawan having gone off the boil with only two half-centuries in the last 15 ODIs, India are unlikely to tinker with the winning combination of the first two encounters.

KL Rahul, who is back in form, may have to wait till India clinch the series, but the team management could well try him out at the No. 3 position.

The two victories — by six wickets and eight runs — weren't exactly convincing but pulling off close matches under pressure will certainly add to the confidence.

"Just coming through these kinds of games gives us confidence. It's important to look ugly at times, and come through and win. We might get these low-scoring games in the World Cup as well," Kohli had said after the second game.

The bowling has been superb in both games with Australia failing to reach 250 but save Virat Kohli, who stamped his class with another hundred on a slow Jamtha track, none of the other batsmen have looked the part so far.

Vice-captain Rohit Sharma, the second most consistent player in this line-up, looked good in the first game before he got out.

Kedar Jadhav and Dhoni shepherded India in the first match and didn't trouble the scorers in the next.

Ambati Rayudu, whose only significant knock was the 90 against New Zealand in the last away series, has also been inconsistent and can be replaced with Rahul.

Rayudu, who has retired from first-class cricket, has found it difficult and his primary problem has been not being able to rotate the strike.

If Dhawan is persisted with, the best way to give Rahul at least three games is to bring him at No. 3 and the skipper coming at No 4 in place of Rayudu.

There are no such worries about Indian bowling as they have performed as a unit. The biggest gain in the second game has been Kedar Jadhav and Vijay Shankar performing their combined role of a fifth bowler to perfection.

Shankar's two wickets while bowling the final over will also instil confidence in his captain that in case Hardik Pandya has a breakdown, he has a fallback option in the Tamil Nadu all-rounder.

However, he is still not somebody who can bowl six to seven overs consistently in each game.

Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah have been outstanding in the two games so far. If Shami was lethal during the opening spell of the first game, Bumrah set it up with another incredible effort at the death in the second.

One who is quietly inching towards a slot in the World Cup-bound squad is Ravindra Jadeja, who has bowled brilliantly in those middle overs in tandem with Kuldeep Yadav.

Siddarth Kaul has gone back and it's clear that he is not the back-up pacer while Bhuvneshwar Kumar is back after being rested.

His direct throw to get Peter Handscomb run-out once again proved his utility in the field, more so in the 30-yard circle.

Squad:

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni (wk), Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rishabh Pant.

Australia: Aaron Finch, Usman Khawaja, Peter Handscomb, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Turner, Jhye Richardson, Adam Zampa, Andrew Tye, Pat Cummins, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Alex Carey, Nathan Lyon, Jason Behrendorff.

Match Starts: 1:30 pm.

With inputs from PTI