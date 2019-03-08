First Cricket
SL in SA | 2nd ODI Mar 06, 2019
SA Vs SL
South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 113 runs
ENG in WI | 1st T20I Mar 06, 2019
WI Vs ENG
England beat West Indies by 4 wickets
ENG in WI Mar 09, 2019
WI vs ENG
Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts
AFG and IRE in IND Mar 10, 2019
AFG vs IRE
Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Dehradun
LIVE Score, India vs Australia 3rd ODI at Ranchi: Cummins, Richardson rock hosts' top order

Date: Friday, 08 March, 2019 18:23 IST Match Status: Play in Progress
Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

Australia in India 5 ODI Series 2019,Live Cricket Score and Updates

313/5
Overs
50.0
R/R
6.26
Fours
31
Sixes
7
Extras
10
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Marcus Stoinis not out 31 26 4 0
Alex Carey (W) not out 21 17 3 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Mohammed Shami 10 0 52 1
Jasprit Bumrah 10 0 53 0
32/3
Overs
8.5
R/R
3.76
Fours
4
Sixes
1
Extras
1
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Virat Kohli (C) Batting 13 14 2 0
MS Dhoni (W) Batting 1 7 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Pat Cummins 4 1 22 2
Jhye Richardson 4 2 7 1

  • Marcus Stoinis comes into attack

  • After 8 overs,India 29/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 12 , MS Dhoni (W) 0)

    Kohli flicks the fifth delivery to mid-wicket to collect a double after keeping quite for first four balls. 

  • After 7 overs,India 27/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 10 , MS Dhoni (W) 0)

    Another excellent over for Cummins as he removes Rayudu. Finds some late movement off the seam to square Rayudu up to knock his offstump. Local boy MS Dhoni has come out to bat. Maiden over.

  • Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance Cricket writer in Ranchi

    What a contrasting beginning for the Indians compared to their counterparts!

    The Aussie new ball bowlers are all over the hosts now. Pace, swing, accuracy backed up by the uneven nature of the pitch. India are in a spot of bother right now. They need something special from Kohli and local boy MS (perhaps, playing his final international match on home turf) to get past Australia tonight.

  • MS Dhoni comes out ot bat

  • OUT! India in deep trouble. Rayudu gone! Some late movement there from Cummins off the seam as he beats Rayudu all ends up to uproot his off stump. 

    Rayudu b Pat Cummins 2(8). IND 27/3.

  • After 6 overs,India 27/2 ( Virat Kohli (C) 10 , Ambati Rayudu 2)

    Another wide delivery and Kohli gets his drive through the gap between point and backward point. Five off the over

  • FOUR! Width offered once again as Kohli throws his bat on it to get it through backward point

  • After 5 overs,India 22/2 ( Virat Kohli (C) 6 , Ambati Rayudu 1)

    Quite an eventful over and a big one for Australia as India lose both of their openers. Rohit gets a four first after he nicks the nipbacker from Cummins which goes over his leg stump to fine leg fence. Then gets hit on pads trying to play from crease. Not out given but Aussies take a review and replays show three reds and he had to leave. Rohit wasn't happy though, he felt there was an inside-edge. Kohli finishes the over with a glorious four with a shot through backward point.

  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Virat Kohli at JSCA Stadium, Ranchi in ODIs:

    77* v England, 2013
    139* v Sri Lanka, 2014
    45 v New Zealand, 2016 

  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Shikhar Dhawan has now scored only 69 runs from his previous six ODI innings at an average of 11.50. Moreover, he averages only 26.50 with the bat from 11 innings in this year in ODIs.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Width offered by Cummins as Kohli rises to get over the delivery to drive it through backward point . Lovely shot

  • Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance Cricket writer in Ranchi

    And Dhawan's disappointing series continues. He wanted to break the shackles after being kept quite for 9 balls. But when you are out of form, things generally do not go on your way. Australia get the early breakthrough to push India on the backfoot.

    Full Scorecard

  • Ambati Rayudu comes out to bat

  • REVIEW AND OUT! Rohit has to go. He's struck on pads trying to play a cross-bat shot. Not out given but Australia goes for a DRS call. Replays show there was no inside edge and the ball would have hit the stumps. Rohit was unhappy, he felt he had nicked it.

    Rohit lbw b Pat Cummins 14(14). IND 15/2.

  • FOUR! Inside-edge but Rohit survives. Almost played it onto his stumps. Cummins gets one to nip back as Rohit edged it trying to open the face of his bat. It went over leg stump to fine leg fence

  • After 4 overs,India 11/1 ( Rohit Sharma 10 , Virat Kohli (C) 0)

    Excellent bowling by Richardson! Wicket-maiden! Dhawan's struggle for run stretches as he gets out trying to drive Richardson through off. He was tempted by the width on offer but failed to keep his drive down as Maxwell took the catch at point. Time for a Kohli special!

  • Chase-master Virat Kohli comes out to bat

  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Indian players to hit 350-plus sixes in international cricket:

    MS Dhoni
    ROHIT SHARMA*

  • OUT! Dhawan's poor form continues. There was width on offer as Dhawan went for the flashy drive but failed to keep it down as Maxwell took a diving catch at point.

    Dhawan c Maxwell b J Richardson 1(10). IND 11/1.

  • After 3 overs,India 11/0 ( Shikhar Dhawan 1 , Rohit Sharma 10)

    Rohit gets off the mark with a glorious boundary. Late open-face dab off length ball from Cummins helps him get a boundary through third man area on first delivery. Brings up the first six of the innings on the last ball with a lofted shot down the ground. 10 off the over.

  • SIX! Cummins goes full there and Rohit calmly drives it on the up over the bowler's head

  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    India's last five opening stands in ODIs:
    0, 4, 8, 21, 39

  • FOUR! Lovely timing! Length ball and Rohit guides it to third man with an open-face dab. The outfield in Ranchi is super quick.

  • After 2 overs,India 1/0 ( Shikhar Dhawan 1 , Rohit Sharma 0)

    Excellent start for Richardson as he begins with a maiden. Dhawan has been out of form lately and would be under pressure to score. However, did play a nice drive on the up which was fielded by a diving Maxwell at point.

  • Jhye Richardson comes into attack from other end

  • After 1 overs,India 1/0 ( Shikhar Dhawan 1 , Rohit Sharma 0)

    No Nathan Coulter-Nile for Australia today, so Pat Cummins has opened the attack. Dhawan gets off the mark with a forward push to mid-off on the first delivery followed by five consecutive dot balls. Good start for Aussies.

  • It's time for the chase! Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma are at the crease. Dhawan on strike. Pat Cummins to bowl the first over.

  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Australia’s record while scoring 300-plus runs against India batting first in ODIs before today:

    Matches - 18

    Won - 14

    Lost - 3

    NR - 1

  • How will the Ranchi pitch treat Shikhar Dhawan?

  • Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance Cricket writer in Ranchi

    After 40 overs, Australia were 244/2 and in the final 10 they could only manage 69 runs losing 3 wickets. Their middle-order has collapsed once again and India's death bowling has restricted them to a manageable total. Still, a chase of 314 won't be a cakewalk for the hosts. They need their top-three to fire.  

  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Australia today:

    1-10 overs: 52/0

    11-20 overs: 72/0

    21-30 overs: 62/0

    31-40 overs: 58/2

    41-50 overs: 69/3

  • After 50 overs,Australia 313/5 ( Marcus Stoinis 31 , Alex Carey (W) 21)

    Couple of boundaries to go with couple of singles and as many dot balls from Bumrah's final over. Australia set India 314 to win. India on the brink of winning the series at MS Dhoni's home ground. India will be happy with how they were able to pull the game back in the last 15 overs or so.

    Centurion Usman Khawaja and Aaron Finch set things wonderfully for Australia with a mammoth 193-run stand, but after Finch's departure they kept losing regular wickets. India struck three times in five deliveries around 43rd over mark, which was started off with Dhoni's smart work to run the dangerous Maxwell out and that sort of derailed Australia's innings, a 50-run partnership betwen Stoinis and Carey push Australia past 300, will it be enough? We'll find out on the other side of the break.

  • FOUR! Another length ball outside off stump by Bumrah, was the off-cutter and Stoinis had thrashed it through covers for the second boundary of the over.

  • FOUR! Full and outside off, Carey creates room and slashes it hard past the backward point for a boundary

  • After 49 overs,Australia 303/5 ( Marcus Stoinis 26 , Alex Carey (W) 16)

    A boundary of the last ball gets Australia past the 300-mark. Shami bowls a reasonable penultimate over giving away 10 runs. Stoinis gets it wide of long on for a couple of the first ball, followed by four singles. Shami completes his spell giving away 52 runs for a wicket.

  • FOUR! A little too straight. Shami was looking to fire in the yorker into the base of the leg stump but Stoinis was prepared, flicking it away behind square for a boundary

  • After 48 overs,Australia 293/5 ( Marcus Stoinis 18 , Alex Carey (W) 14)

    Stoinis nails a straight drive but hits the wickets at the non-striker's end. They are unable to take a single. Bumrah bowls a perfect toe-crusher to Stoinis, who gets an underedge behind, enough time for him to run a single. Stoinis is able to get an important boundary in the over before Bumrah thuds him with full inslanter on his pads. The Aussies steal a single.

  • FOUR! Stoinis brings down the angled bat down and carves it fine to third man fence. Using the pace of the wide yorker from Bumrah. Smart

  • After 47 overs,Australia 286/5 ( Marcus Stoinis 13 , Alex Carey (W) 13)

    Excellent comeback by Shami in the over after he was struck for couple of boundaries, outfoxing Carey with the change ups. Nine runs off the first three balls and then two more off the last three.

  • FOUR! Carey this time goes downtown. Length ball and Carey has cracked it past the non-striker. Powerful strike.

  • FOUR! Carey just about finds the gap, Vijay Shankar puts in the dive but he simply goes over the ball, unable to cut it off at extra covers.

  • After 46 overs,Australia 275/5 ( Marcus Stoinis 12 , Alex Carey (W) 3)

    Bumrah now, in his favourite part of the innings runs in to bowl the 46th over and once again he has been accurate, giving away just three runs from the over.

  • After 45 overs,Australia 272/5 ( Marcus Stoinis 10 , Alex Carey (W) 2)

    With once 350+ very much within the reach, Australia will now have to work hard to get to 300. Nine runs from Shami's over. Stoinis needs to bat till the end if Australia have any hopes of reaching 320

  • Have your say on Australia's likely score

  • FOUR! Poor delivery, deserved to be put away. Was short and quite wide, and Stoinis slaps it over point for a boundary

  • Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance Cricket writer in Ranchi

    Australia are losing the plot thick and fast. Mindless shot selections. Three wickets in quick successions. All the work by their opening pair are being undone. At one point 350 was on the cards and now they have bat out their skins to reach 320.

  • After 44 overs,Australia 263/5 ( Marcus Stoinis 3 , Alex Carey (W) 0)

    Australia's slide continues as India have struck three times in his five balls. Marsh and Handscomb depart in Kuldeep's over. Only a single off the over as Kuldeep finishes with three wickets off his 10 overs

  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Kuldeep Yadav has taken atleast two wickets in 12 out of his last 16 ODIs.

India vs Australia 2019, 3rd ODI Latest Match Updates, Ranchi Cricket Stadium

Another excellent over for Cummins as he removes Rayudu. Finds some late movement off the seam to square Rayudu up to knock his offstump. Local boy MS Dhoni has come out to bat. Maiden over.

India and Australia lock horns in the third ODI at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi . To follow the full scorecard of the 3rd ODI, click here.

IND vs AUS 3rd ODI Match Preview: Mahendra Singh Dhoni's final homecoming forms a poignant subplot of an utterly dominant Indian team's quest for an unassailable 3-0 lead in the third ODI against Australia here Friday.

A 3-0 lead in the five-match series will be a perfect parting gift for Ranchi's favourite son, who, in all likelihood, will be seen wearing the India Blues for the last time at his home ground.

India vs Australia ODI series 2019 live score and updates. AFP

India vs Australia ODI series 2019 live score and updates. AFP

There has been a sense of deja vu every time Dhoni has stepped on to the field in the ongoing series.

It reminded many of Tendulkar's penultimate Test series against Australia in 2013, when the cheer from the stands would amplify with each passing match.

Something similar has been happening at every ground in this series, with the fans possibly beginning to realise that the legend may not be around when India next play at home.

Amidst the emotional side story, the Indian team is grappling with a few teething issues regarding its top-order batting, especially senior opener Shikhar Dhawan's poor form, which has affected India's starts of late.

Despite Dhawan having gone off the boil with only two half-centuries in the last 15 ODIs, India are unlikely to tinker with the winning combination of the first two encounters.

KL Rahul, who is back in form, may have to wait till India clinch the series, but the team management could well try him out at the No. 3 position.

The two victories — by six wickets and eight runs — weren't exactly convincing but pulling off close matches under pressure will certainly add to the confidence.

"Just coming through these kinds of games gives us confidence. It's important to look ugly at times, and come through and win. We might get these low-scoring games in the World Cup as well," Kohli had said after the second game.

The bowling has been superb in both games with Australia failing to reach 250 but save Virat Kohli, who stamped his class with another hundred on a slow Jamtha track, none of the other batsmen have looked the part so far.

Vice-captain Rohit Sharma, the second most consistent player in this line-up, looked good in the first game before he got out.

Kedar Jadhav and Dhoni shepherded India in the first match and didn't trouble the scorers in the next.

Ambati Rayudu, whose only significant knock was the 90 against New Zealand in the last away series, has also been inconsistent and can be replaced with Rahul.

Rayudu, who has retired from first-class cricket, has found it difficult and his primary problem has been not being able to rotate the strike.

If Dhawan is persisted with, the best way to give Rahul at least three games is to bring him at No. 3 and the skipper coming at No 4 in place of Rayudu.

There are no such worries about Indian bowling as they have performed as a unit. The biggest gain in the second game has been Kedar Jadhav and Vijay Shankar performing their combined role of a fifth bowler to perfection.

Shankar's two wickets while bowling the final over will also instil confidence in his captain that in case Hardik Pandya has a breakdown, he has a fallback option in the Tamil Nadu all-rounder.

However, he is still not somebody who can bowl six to seven overs consistently in each game.

Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah have been outstanding in the two games so far. If Shami was lethal during the opening spell of the first game, Bumrah set it up with another incredible effort at the death in the second.

One who is quietly inching towards a slot in the World Cup-bound squad is Ravindra Jadeja, who has bowled brilliantly in those middle overs in tandem with Kuldeep Yadav.

Siddarth Kaul has gone back and it's clear that he is not the back-up pacer while Bhuvneshwar Kumar is back after being rested.

His direct throw to get Peter Handscomb run-out once again proved his utility in the field, more so in the 30-yard circle.

Squad:

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni (wk), Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rishabh Pant.

Australia: Aaron Finch, Usman Khawaja, Peter Handscomb, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Turner, Jhye Richardson, Adam Zampa, Andrew Tye, Pat Cummins, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Alex Carey, Nathan Lyon, Jason Behrendorff.

Match Starts: 1:30 pm.

With inputs from PTI

Updated Date: Mar 08, 2019

Tags : #Aaron Finch #Cricket #ind vs aus live score #ind vs aus odi #India vs Australia #india vs australia highlights #india vs australia live streaming #india vs australia news #India vs Australia ODI #india vs australia ODI series 2019 #Indian Cricket Team #Live score #MS Dhoni #Ravindra Jadeja

