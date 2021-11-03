India vs Afghanistan, Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2021: Ashwin bags Gulbadin, Najib's wickets

Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

India Vs Afghanistan LIVE SCORE (t20)

India Vs Afghanistan At Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, 03 November, 2021

03 November, 2021
Starts 19:30 (IST)
Play In Progress
210/2 (20.0 ov)

Super 12 - Match 33
98/5 (16.0 ov)

India Afghanistan
210/2 (20.0 ov) - R/R 10.5 98/5 (16.0 ov) - R/R 6.13

Play In Progress

Afghanistan need 113 runs in 24 balls at 28.25 rpo

Mohammad Nabi (C) - 11

Karim Janat - 18

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Mohammad Nabi (C) Batting 18 23 0 0
Karim Janat Batting 18 11 1 1
Bowling 0 M R W
Jasprit Bumrah 3 0 14 1
Current Partnership Last Wicket 69/5 (11.5)

29 (29) R/R: 6.96

Karim Janat 18(11)

Najibullah Zadran 11(13) S.R (84.61)

b Ravichandran Ashwin
22:48 (IST)

After 16 overs,Afghanistan 98/5 ( Mohammad Nabi (C) 18 , Karim Janat 18)

Shardul Thakur to bowl his second over. Starts with a single, and then he's hit for SIX! Janat managed to get a ridiculous amount of power on his shot, and it flies over fine leg. That was a dismissive shot. Single, dot and two more singles follow. 

Full Scorecard
22:42 (IST)

After 15 overs,Afghanistan 88/5 ( Mohammad Nabi (C) 16 , Karim Janat 10)

Bumrah returns to bowl his third over. First one's a dot, and then almost a run out! Lovely throw from Jadeja, but it looked like Nabi had crossed the line. Yeah, he was in by a couple of feet at least. Oof, short and quick delivery from Bumrah, Janat has to duck to avoid having his helmet rattled. Single, dot and single to end the over.

Full Scorecard
22:38 (IST)

After 14 overs,Afghanistan 85/5 ( Mohammad Nabi (C) 14 , Karim Janat 9)

Ashwin's final over, can he pick up another wicket? Four singles to start. While it's highly unlikely that Afghanistan will win this now, India still need to try and get them out as soon as possible, because their Net Run Rate is quite low at the moment. Dot and single to end, Ashwin finishes with figures of 4-0-14-2. Not bad for someone playing their first T20I in over four years.

Full Scorecard
22:32 (IST)
wkt

After 12 overs,Afghanistan 70/5 ( Mohammad Nabi (C) 7 , Karim Janat 1)

Ashwin to bowl a third now. Dot, and then Nabi and Najib run two. Oh great work from Rohit at extra-cover. It looked like the ball bounced before he took a catch, but the umpire decides to check the replay anyway. The ball was just an inch too short, it hit the ground before Rohit collected it. Single and then OUT! Clever delivery from Ashwin, Najib tries the reverse sweep, but he misses it and can only watch in horror as his stumps are taken out! Single to end the over.

Full Scorecard
22:23 (IST)
wkt

After 10 overs,Afghanistan 61/4 ( Najibullah Zadran 9 , Mohammad Nabi (C) 1)

Ashwin to bowl a second. Single and a dot to start. OUT! Ashwin traps Gulbadin LBW, and the umpire's finger goes up straight away! Gulbadin tries to sweep that, but misses and the ball hits his thigh right in front of the wicket. Time for a drinks break.Single, dot, wide and single to end.

Full Scorecard
22:14 (IST)

After 9 overs,Afghanistan 58/3 ( Gulbadin Naib 18 , Najibullah Zadran 8)

Jadeja continues. Dot and then SIX! Najib smoked that over wide long-on! Really powerful shot that. Single and three dots to wrap up the over, Jadeja is keeping the Afghanistan batters on their toes by bowling his overs quickly.

Full Scorecard
22:11 (IST)

After 8 overs,Afghanistan 51/3 ( Gulbadin Naib 18 , Najibullah Zadran 1)

R Ashwin's first over of the tournament! Dot, single and dot to start. He's waited four years to get back into the T20I squad, can he show something special tonight? Two more dots and a single to end the over.

Full Scorecard
22:09 (IST)

After 7 overs,Afghanistan 49/3 ( Gulbadin Naib 17 , Najibullah Zadran 0)

Ravindra Jadeja to bowl the first over after the powerplay. Two dots a single to begin. Looks like a good over so far, Afghanistan cannot afford to let too many dot balls pass them by. Speaking of which, another dot ball. OUT! Rahmanullah hit a shot high into the air, but there's too much height and not enough distance, and Hardik Pandya takes a great catch on the line. Jadeja picks up a wicket! Single off the last ball, excellent over from Jadeja!

Full Scorecard
21:54 (IST)
wkt

After 4 overs,Afghanistan 17/2 ( Rahmanullah Gurbaz 3 , Gulbadin Naib 1)

Bumrah to bowl his second over. OUT! Bumrah strikes! Hazrat Zazai hit that to mid-on and Shardul Thakur got under it to take a good catch. India's bowling attack is off to a wonderful start! Two dots to follow, and then Rahmanullah gets off the mark with a single. Naib then does the same in the next ball. Well-run double to end the over.

Full Scorecard
21:48 (IST)
wkt

After 3 overs,Afghanistan 13/1 ( Hazratullah Zazai 13 , Rahmanullah Gurbaz 0)

Shami continues. Another delivery that's swerving away from the batter, he's got the ball moving like he's a snake charmer. Fuller, slower delivery and it almost catches out Zazai. Shami is looking so dangerous. Oh wow, a lot of movement here. Once again, it swerves away from Zazai, who just cannot seem to hit it at the moment. Another dot, and then Zazai finally takes a single. It could have been a boundary though, if not for some great fielding from Jasprit Bumrah at midwicket. Oh, that's OUT! Huge leading edge, and the ball flies into the air and back down into the hands of R Ashwin. Mohammed Shami gets the breakthrough, and Shahzad's sent packing!

Full Scorecard
Highlights

21:22 (IST)

After 20 overs,India 210/2 ( Rishabh Pant (W) 27 , Hardik Pandya 35)

Hamid Hasan gets the final over. Starts with a FOUR! Rishabh Pant scooped that over short fine leg very, very well. OH LORD, THIS IS GREAT HITTING! Huge SIX from Pant, he was off balance but he still managed to hit it down the ground for a maximum. A boundary for Pandya and two singles, India end with 210! After an excellent opening partnership from KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant went berserk and put together a 63 run stand off 21 balls to power India to the tournament's highest total yet.
20:41 (IST)

After 13 overs,India 119/0 ( KL Rahul 58 , Rohit Sharma 60)

A third over from Gulbadin, could he possibly provide the breakthrough that Afghanistan so desperately need? Nope, KL Rahul hits a FOUR off the first ball, and he joins his teammate in scoring a half-century! This is a typically elegant and classy knock from Rahul, and it's his first ever 50 in a T20 World Cup! Four more singles, and then another FOUR to wrap up the over! This time Rahul pushes it to the right of short fine leg!

Shardul Thakur to bowl his second over. Starts with a single, and then he's hit for SIX! Janat managed to get a ridiculous amount of power on his shot, and it flies over fine leg. That was a dismissive shot. Single, dot and two more singles follow.

Preview: India take on Afghanistan in the Group 2 Super 12 match at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

India would look to bounce back hard after two defeats in two matches in the T20 World Cup so far. It's going to be really difficult to qualify for the semis. They need to win their remaining three matches and hope the other decisions go their way.

Their batting has let them down. The Indian team has averaged just 18.64 per wicket. Virat Kohli helped them achieve some respectability against Pakistan with a crucial fifty but against New Zealand, they didn't achieve any momentum at all and could manage just 110/7. New Zealand chased it down with ease with 33 balls and eight wickets to spare. Rohit Sharma was pushed down to No 3 to accommodate Ishan Kishan to open.

It will be interesting to see whether they continue with the same strategy. They need the top order to fire big time. That Powerplay batting will be crucial. But they will face a stern challenge against the quality Afghanistan spinners. Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Rashid Khan have been brilliant in this tournament and India will need to find a way to score against them.

India's bowling too has been lacklustre, they have managed to take just two wickets in two matches. The bowlers too need to step up and deliver. Varun Chakaravarthy and Ravindra Jadeja haven't had the impact which was expected of them. India may look to include a wrist spinner in Rahul Chahar or may be inject the experience of R Ashwin.

Afghanistan, on the other hand, have won two of their three matches. Two of them in a convincing manner, against Scotland and Namibia which has helped boost their run rate. They fought well against Pakistan and made them work hard for their win.

Their spinners will be the key going into this contest. A win will boost their chances of qualification.

Amidst uncertainties back home they have shown a lot of heart and fight in the tournament.

With both teams looking for crucial points, we can expect a cracker.

Here's all you need to know about the India vs Afghanistan match in Abu Dhabi:

When will the Group 2 match of the T20 World Cup 2021 between India and Afghanistan take place?

The match between India and Afghanistan will take place on 3 November, 2021.

What is the venue for India vs Afghanistan match?

The match will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

What time will the India vs Afghanistan match start?

The match will begin at 7.30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 7 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs Afghanistan match?

The match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also be available on Disney+ Hotstar. Besides, you can browse Firstpost.com for live updates and over-by-over commentary.

Updated Date: November 03, 2021 22:48:29 IST

