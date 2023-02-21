Toss update: England women won the toss and opted to bat first against Pakistan.

Playing XI

England: Sophia Dunkley, Danielle Wyatt, Alice Capsey, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Heather Knight (c), Amy Jones (wk), Sophie Ecclestone, Katherine Sciver-Brunt, Charlotte Dean, Sarah Glenn, Freya Davies

Pakistan: Sadaf Shamas, Muneeba Ali, Omaima Sohail, Nida Dar (c), Aliya Riaz, Sidra Ameen, Fatima Sana, Sidra Nawaz (wk), Nashra Sandhu, Tuba Hassan, Sadia Iqbal

Preview: England women, led by Heather Knight, take on already-eliminated Pakistan in a group match of the T20 World Cup 2023 in Cape Town on Tuesday.

England are unbeaten in the group stage so far, and had qualified for the semi-finals from Group 2 with three wins in as many points, and a win on Tuesday will see them finish as group winners.

India (six points) are the other team to have qualified from the group, after their five-run win (DLS method) over Ireland in a rain-affected match on Monday.

Pakistan began their campaign with a seven-wicket defeat to India, before reviving their hopes with a win over Ireland in their second match. However, they fell short to West Indies by three runs in their third match, a defeat that put their qualification hopes in jeopardy.

