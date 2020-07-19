Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

England Vs West Indies At Old Trafford, Manchester, 16 July, 2020

16 July, 2020
Starts 15:30 (IST)
Play In Progress
England

England

469/9 (162.0 ov)

2nd Test
West Indies

West Indies

90/2 (33.3 ov)

England West Indies
469/9 (162.0 ov) - R/R 2.89 90/2 (33.3 ov) - R/R 2.68

Play In Progress

West Indies trail by 379 runs

Kraigg Brathwaite - 4

Shai Hope - 16

This Over
0
0
0
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Kraigg Brathwaite Batting 24 85 1 0
Shai Hope Batting 16 30 3 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Stuart Broad 9.3 2 32 0
Dom Bess 7 3 15 1
Current Partnership Last Wicket 70/2 (24.2)

20 (20) R/R: 2.18

Shai Hope 16(30)

Alzarri Joseph 32(52) S.R (61.53)

c Ollie Pope b Dom Bess

LIVE SCORE, England vs West Indies 2020, 2nd Test, Day 4 Cricket Match at Manchester

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • July 19th, 2020
  • 15:27:13 IST

Day 3 report: Play was abandoned without a ball being bowled on the third day of the second test between England and the West Indies as rain fell persistently over Old Trafford on Saturday.

File image of England skipper Joe Root and his West Indian counterpart Jason Holder. Reuters

File image of England skipper Joe Root and his West Indian counterpart Jason Holder. Reuters

The umpires took the decision at 4 p.m. — three hours before the scheduled close — but better weather is forecast for Sunday’s fourth day.

The West Indies will resume on 32-1, with Kraigg Brathwaite on six and nightwatchman Alzarri Joseph on 14.

They are still 437 runs behind after England declared their first innings on 469 for nine, seeking to level the series after losing the first test in Southampton.

Squads:

EnglandBen StokesJames AndersonDominic BessJofra ArcherRory BurnsZak Crawley, Joe Root (captain)Ollie PopeJos ButtlerDom SibleyMark WoodOllie RobinsonChris Woakes, Sam Curran

West IndiesJason Holder (captain), Jermaine BlackwoodKraigg BrathwaiteShamarh BrooksJohn CampbellRoston ChaseShane DowrichShai HopeAlzarri JosephRaymon Reifer and Kemar Roach.

With inputs from Reuters

Updated Date: July 19, 2020 15:27:13 IST

