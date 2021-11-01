Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
Live Score, England vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup 2021: Englishmen hope to seal semis spot with win

18:56 (IST)

Pitch report:

Shane Watson: Looks like a pretty standard Sharjah wicket. There’s a nice sheen on the wicket, which means it will be a bit skiddy which the batters and bowlers both have to contend with. Decent hit down the ground.

Niall O’Brien: Looks an absolutely belter here. Looks like Sharjah of the old. Has the highest runs-per-over rate among the three venues. Has a slightly slower nature and lesser bounce than Dubai and Abu Dhabi, so there’s a little bit for the bowlers to work with over here as well. Good length balls. The ground staff have done a wonderful job.

18:50 (IST)

As far as the T20 World Cup goes, England are very much on top of Group 1 with three wins from as many games, while Sri Lanka are on the brink of elimination after losing two in three, the latest being a four-wicket loss to South Africa on Saturday.

Click here to check out the T20 World Cup 2021 points table

18:40 (IST)

Buttler the best, but still trying to improve: Morgan

Jos Buttler was at his absolute best with the willow in hand against Australia, smashing an unbeaten 71 off just 32 deliveries to help England chase the 126-run target down with more than eight overs to spare. Skipper Eoin Morgan, meanwhile, lavished praise on the wicketkeeper-batsman after the game saying even though he was among the best in the world and is at the forefront of change in the game, he was always trying to improve himself as a player.

Click here to read the full story
 

18:31 (IST)

Rashid enjoying return to fitness

It hasn't exactly been a smooth sailing for Adil Rashid since the 2019 World Cup. The England leg-spinner has had to undergo extensive rehabilitation since Eoin Morgan and Co's successful campaign at home two years ago, and is finally enjoying his return to full fitness in the ongoing tournament.

Read: England's Adil Rashid enjoying return to full fitness after extensive rehab since 2019

18:15 (IST)

England and Sri Lanka couldn't find themselves in a more contrasting situation in the T20 World Cup at the moment. While England have virtually qualified already with three wins from as many games heading into this fixture, Sri Lanka are already staring at the prospect of an early flight back home and have to win every game from here if they are to reach the semis.

Click here to read the preview

18:03 (IST)

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the 29th match of the 2021 T20 World Cup, with England taking on Sri Lanka at the Sharjah Cricket Ground in the only fixture on Monday.

Highlights

title-img

England vs Sri Lanka, Latest Updates, T20 World Cup 2021: Follow the latest update on the 29th Match of the 2021 T20 World Cup between England and Sri Lanka at Sharjah.

Preview: Having virtually sealed their qualification after a thumping victory over the Old Enemy on Saturday, England will eye a fourth victory on the trot when they take on Sri Lanka in the ongoing T20 World Cup on Monday.

The Englishmen were at their decisive best against arch-rivals Australia, whom they will meet again for the Ashes that starts a little over a month from now. The bowlers were on the money from the word go after England opted to field as the two Chris' — Woakes and Jordan — set about dismantling the Aussie top order to restrict them to 21/4 in the seventh over.

While a late fightback from skipper Aaron Finch (44) and Ashton Agar (20) lent some respectability to the Aussie batting performance as they eventually managed 125, stopped the explosive England batting unit from comfortably chasing down a modest target like this was always going to be a challenge. And even though they lost a couple of wickets along the way, Jos Buttler's fiery 71 not out ensured the 2016 runners-up got home with more than eight overs to spare.

Live Cricket Score and Live Streaming of England vs Sri Lanka, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Match. AP

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, suffered their second straight loss that has suddenly has made their chances of making it to the last four of the mega event very difficult. Dasun Shanaka's men, coming off an eight-wicket loss against the Aussies, were bundled out for 142 thanks to another disciplined bowling effort from South Africa with opener Pathum Nissanka (72) fighting a lone battle against the Proteas attack.

In reply, South Africa lost wickets at regular intervals and were looking down and out after Wanindu Hasaranga completed a hat-trick — the second of this tournament. David Miller and Kagiso Rabada found themselves staring at a tricky position in the 18th over, but managed to keep their calm in the pressure cooker situation. Rabada released the pressure with a six off Dushmantha Chameera in the penultimate over, before Miller went berserk the next over with back-to-back sixes off Lahiru Kumara. Rabada then hit the winning boundary to seal the Proteas' second win on the trot.

Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming fixture:

When will the Group 2 match of the T20 World Cup 2021 between England and Sri Lanka take place?

The match between England and Sri Lanka will take place on 1 November 2021.

What is the venue for England and Sri Lanka match?

The match will take place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium

What time will England and Sri Lanka match start?

The match will begin at 7.30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 7 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast England and Sri Lanka match?

The match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also be available on Disney+ Hotstar. Besides, you can browse Firstpost.com for live updates and over-by-over commentary.

Updated Date: November 01, 2021 18:03:52 IST

Tags:

