England vs New Zealand Live Score, T20 World Cup 2021, 1st Semi-final: Bairstow departs for 13

England Vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE (t20)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

England Vs New Zealand At Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, 10 November, 2021

10 November, 2021
Starts 19:30 (IST)
Play In Progress
England

England

53/2 (8.1 ov)

1st Semi-Final
New Zealand

New Zealand

Yet To Bat

Live Blog
England New Zealand
53/2 (8.1 ov) - R/R 6.49

Play In Progress

Jos Buttler (W) - 10

Dawid Malan - 5

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Dawid Malan Batting 5 8 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Ish Sodhi 1.1 0 5 1
Current Partnership Last Wicket 53/2 (8.1)

16 (16) R/R: 5.33

Jos Buttler (W) 29(24) S.R (120.83)

lbw b Ish Sodhi
19:52 (IST)

After four overs, England 29/0

After three overs of playing circumspect cricket, Jos Buttler started over no 4 with a flourish, dispatching the first two balls to the boundary, driving one and slapping the other to the off-side. Trent Boult, trying to get revenge, tried to bounce Buttler to rattle him on ball no 4, but it sailed over Buttler and Conway's head for a wide and a boundary. It was a good over for England, one they needed as the end of the Powerplay comes near. 
Earlier, Tim Southee got some late movement early on in the first over to have Buttler confounded. Buttler responded by flicking the last ball of the first over to the boundary. In the second over, Trent Boult had a decent over, swinging the ball on the odd ocassion, until on the sixth ball, Bairstow got a massive inside edge which missed the stump and evaded the keeper to run to the boundary. 

19:13 (IST)

New Zealand win toss and elect to field first

England are bringing in Sam Billings in to replace the injured Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow will open the batting. Meanwhile, New Zealand are unchanged.

18:25 (IST)

Here are the two squads:

England: Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, James Vince, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Tom Curran, Reece Topley.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Adam Milne.

18:21 (IST)

Hello and welcome to our liveblog of the first semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2021. After over three weeks of action, just four teams are left in the fray, with England taking on New Zealand in today's semi-final while Pakistan will face off against Australia on Thursday. 

It promises to be as enthralling a finale to the tournament as any. Stay updated about the match through our liveblog of the first semi-final.  

18:25 (IST)

Here are the two squads:

England: Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, James Vince, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Tom Curran, Reece Topley.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Adam Milne.

Preview: Title favourites but injury-hit England will bank on their X-Factor players to upstage a remarkably consistent New Zealand in the first semi-final of the T20 World Cup here on Wednesday.

England were the pre-tournament favourites and played like one for the majority of the Super 12 stage. However, their loss in the final group game to South Africa showed that they were not an invincible outfit.

The absence of Jason Roy, who suffered a calf injury against the Proteas, is a big blow to the team heading into the semi-finals. Roy and Jos Buttler made arguably the most destructive opening pairing of the tournament.

England vs New Zealand Live Streaming of ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Match: England are the favourites heading into the semi-finals. AP Photo

Live Cricket Score and Live Streaming of England vs New Zealand Semi Final Match of T20 World Cup 2021. AP Photo

With Roy ruled out of World Cup, there is a strong possibility that Jonny Bairstow will be promoted to bat alongside Buttler, who will be expected to play another match-winning knock on Wednesday.

A big positive is that most of the batters have spent valuable time in the middle going into the knockout game. The role of spinners Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid will be massive as they will aim to provide the wickets in the powerplay and middle overs.

Players will also have the 2019 ODI World Cup final at the back of their minds where both teams could only be separated by a boundary countback rule.

Since then, New Zealand have displayed that they are not just a very consistent team in ICC events, they can also go all the way with their triumph in the World Test Championship final.

The "nice guys" of world cricket look good to finish first in this competition too.

Here's how you can watch the England vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2021 1st semi-final:

When will the 1st semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2021 between England and New Zealand take place?

The match between England and New Zealand will take place on 10 November 2021.

What is the venue for England and New Zealand match?

England and New Zealand match will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

What time will England and New Zealand match start?

The match will begin at 7.30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 7 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast England and New Zealand match?

The match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also be available on Disney+ Hotstar. Besides, you can browse firstpost.com for live updates and over-by-over commentary.

Squads:

England: Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, James Vince, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Tom Curran, Reece Topley.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Adam Milne.

With PTI inputs

Updated Date: November 10, 2021 20:08:38 IST

Tags:

