England Vs India At Lord's, London, 12 August, 2021

12 August, 2021
Starts 15:30 (IST)
Lunch
India

India

46/0 (18.4 ov)

2nd Test
England

England

Yet To Bat

Live Blog
India England
46/0 (18.4 ov) - R/R 2.46

Lunch

KL Rahul - 10

Rohit Sharma - 35

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Rohit Sharma Batting 35 66 6 0
KL Rahul Batting 10 46 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
James Anderson 8 3 11 0
Ollie Robinson 5.4 2 6 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 0/0 (0)

46 (46) R/R: 2.46

KL Rahul 10(46)
Rohit Sharma 35(66)

0 0(0) S.R (0)
Live Score Updates, India vs England 2nd Test at Lord's: Rohit Sharma steadies innings as early lunch taken due to rain

17:43 (IST)

After 18.4 overs,India 46/0 ( Rohit Sharma 35 , KL Rahul 10)

India vs England 2nd Test

Lunch, Day 1: Rain forces match officials to take early lunch on the opening day of the second Test at Lord's, with the morning session belonging to the Indians after having collected nearly fifty runs without losing a wicket. Credit especially to Rohit, who teed off after getting off to a cautious start, the four boundaries in a single Curran over liberating him. He'll hope to convert the start into a bigger score today though. Don't go anywhere. We'll be back in sometime with the second session of the opening day.

Full Scorecard
17:22 (IST)

Hover cover brought back on the ground with Robinson still having a couple of deliveries left in his sixth over as drizzle makes its way back to the Home of Cricket, delaying proceedings yet again. India, meanwhile, starting to look increasingly positive now with Rohit Sharma getting six boundaries under his belt and once again getting off to a fine start.

Full Scorecard
17:19 (IST)

After 18 overs,India 46/0 ( Rohit Sharma 35 , KL Rahul 10)

India vs England 2nd Test


Anderson to Rahul. The latter finally moves to double figures with a double off the last delivery after steering the ball through point. Just two from the over.

Full Scorecard
17:13 (IST)

After 17 overs,India 44/0 ( Rohit Sharma 35 , KL Rahul 8)

India vs England 2nd Test


Curran continues, hoping to bounce back after getting hammered in the previous over, preferably with a breakthrough. Rohit though, is able to target the fine leg region in this over, collecting a brace off the second delivery followed by a four two balls later. Six from the over.

Full Scorecard
17:11 (IST)
four

FOUR! Full, fast and angling down leg, Rohit leans forward and flicks this towards the fine leg boundary to collect his sixth four of the morning. IND 44/0

Full Scorecard
17:09 (IST)

After 16 overs,India 38/0 ( Rohit Sharma 29 , KL Rahul 8)

India vs England 2nd Test


After the mayhem in the previous over that saw four boundaries coming off Rohit’s bat, things return to normal as Anderson continues on the other side of the drinks break, collecting his third maiden as Rahul, who is still in single figures after having faced 40 deliveries, stays put at his crease.

Full Scorecard
17:05 (IST)

After 15 overs,India 38/0 ( Rohit Sharma 29 , KL Rahul 8)

India vs England 2nd Test


Big over for the Indians as they make up for the cautious approach so far in the first hour of the morning session, as Rohit smacks Curran for four boundaries to quickly move into the 20s, although one of the fours was the result of an edge that flew wide of a slip fielder. 16 from the over, and the players will have a drink now at the end of the first hour.

Full Scorecard
17:03 (IST)
four

India vs England 2nd Test

FOUR! What an over this has turned out to be for the Indians as Rohit collects his fourth boundary of the over, working this one through the midwicket region. IND 42/0

Full Scorecard
17:02 (IST)
four

India vs England 2nd Test

FOUR! Three boundaries so far in Curran's fifth over, and India are starting to make up for their overtly-cautious approach for the most part in the first half. Slightly short from Curran this time, Rohit steps forward and steers this through the point region. IND 38/0

Full Scorecard
17:01 (IST)
four

India vs England 2nd Test

FOUR! Rohit slightly lucky this time as an edge flies wide of the man diving to his right in the slip cordon, the cherry then racing away to the third man fence. IND 30/0

Full Scorecard
Load More

16:00 (IST)

Good news: The covers have been taken off and players are making their way back to the centre. We should have the first of the day in a minute.

Revised timings (in IST):

Session 1: 4 pm to 6 pm

Session 2: 6.40 pm to 8.40 pm

Session 3: 9 pm to 11 pm

Play can be extended till 11.30 pm.
15:27 (IST)

England XI: Rory Burns, Dom Sibley, Haseeb Hameed, Joe Root (c), Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Jos Buttler (wk), Sam Curran, Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood, James Anderson
15:26 (IST)

India XI: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane (vc), Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Siraj.
15:22 (IST)

TOSS: England win the toss, and skipper Joe Root opts to bowl.

ENG vs IND, Day 1 Live Cricket Streaming India vs England 2nd Test Live Score Updates: Hover cover brought back on the ground with Robinson still having a couple of deliveries left in his sixth over as drizzle makes its way back to the Home of Cricket, delaying proceedings yet again. India, meanwhile, starting to look increasingly positive now with Rohit Sharma getting six boundaries under his belt and once again getting off to a fine start.

 Preview: India take on England in the 2nd Test at Lord's. Both the teams would be looking to draw first blood after an intriguing Test ended in a draw due to Day 5 washout.
India have the combination conundrum back again with Shardul Thakur ruled out due to a hamstring injury he suffered during a practice session at the Lord’s.

While India skipper Virat Kohli had hinted that they would stick with the same template (the 4-1 pace-spin combination) they followed in the first Test, concerns surrounding India’s balance will assume centre stage.

Now Ravichandran Ashwin will be seriously considered, especially if the pitch is on the drier side. However, if India strictly follow the 4-1 combination, then Umesh Yadav or Ishant Yadav could make their way into the side.

As compared to England, India batted far better in the first innings, albeit skipper Virat Kohli and Test specialists Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane would be itching to make a noteworthy contribution, come the second Test.

The hosts are also dealing with injury concerns, with Stuart Broad ruled out of the second Test, and James Anderson in doubt.

England added Lancashire seam bowler Saqib Mahmood in the squad as a cover with ECB informing that spinner Dom Bess will be leaving the squad and returning to Yorkshire.

England skipper Joe Root, the Player of the Match in the previous game, would want the batting unit to step up and fire in unison.

Here's all you need to know about the second Test between India and England:

When will the second India vs England Test be played?

The second England vs India Test will be played from Thursday, 12 August, 2021.

Where will the second India vs England Test be played?

The second Test between England and India will be played at Lord's in London.

What time will the second India vs England Test begin?

The second Test between England and India will begin at 3.30 pm IST. The toss is set to take place at 3 pm.

How can I watch the India vs England Test match?

You can watch the second England vs India Test on Sony Six/ Sony Six HD, Sony Ten 3/ Sony Ten 3 HD, with LIVE streaming on Sony LIV. You can also follow our LIVE blog on firstpost.com for scores and updates.

Updated Date: August 12, 2021 17:40:32 IST

Tags:

