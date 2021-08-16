Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

England Vs India LIVE SCORE (test)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

England Vs India At Lord's, London, 12 August, 2021

12 August, 2021
Starts 15:30 (IST)
Stumps
India

India

364/10 (126.1 ov)

181/6 (82.0 ov)

2nd Test
England

England

391/10 (128.0 ov)

Live Blog
India England
364/10 (126.1 ov) - R/R 2.89 391/10 (128.0 ov) - R/R 3.05
181/6 (82.0 ov) - R/R 2.21

Stumps

India lead by 154 runs

Ishant Sharma - 4

Rishabh Pant (W) - 2

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Rishabh Pant (W) Batting 14 29 0 0
Ishant Sharma Batting 4 10 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Moeen Ali 20 1 52 2
Current Partnership Last Wicket 175/6 (79.1)

6 (6) R/R: 2.11

Ravindra Jadeja 3(5) S.R (60)

b Moeen Ali
ENG vs IND, 2nd Test Live Score Updates: Focus on Pant as visitors aim to maximise lead on Day 5

ENG vs IND, 2nd Test Live Score Updates: Focus on Pant as visitors aim to maximise lead on Day 5

15:16 (IST)

Full house today!

15:16 (IST)
Full Scorecard
15:09 (IST)

Pitch report

Michael Holding talks about variable bounce on Day 4 and the pitch could behave in the same way on the final day. Moeen Ali exploited the wear and tear areas of the pitch so Holding expects the same from Jadeja.        

15:09 (IST)
Full Scorecard
15:01 (IST)

Batting coach Vikram Rathour has defended the faltering Indian willow-wielders, saying lean patches are part and parcel of the game and it's a matter of time before runs start flowing from their bats again.

Rathour said the Indian batsmen are putting in the hard yards at nets in their bid to iron out flaws and return among runs in the ongoing tour of England.

Click here for the detailed report. 

15:01 (IST)
Full Scorecard
14:52 (IST)

"I'm happy with myself, I'm happy with the way I'm playing... I'm not taking it too seriously anymore; I'm going to enjoy it," said Moeen Ali after registering figures of 2/52 on Day 4. Read more here

14:52 (IST)
Full Scorecard
14:43 (IST)

In what was a see-saw fourth day, Mark Wood and Moeen Ali struck late in the final session to leave the match tantalisingly poised heading into the final day of the second Test. While the first session belonged to England, more specifically to Wood's express pace, India's Test specialists finally made their presence felt in the second session as they put up a dogged resistance.

Click here to read Sameer Chhabra's talking points from Day 4. 

14:43 (IST)
Full Scorecard
14:30 (IST)

With the second new ball due, England will be itching to have a crack at India’s lower order to give themselves a shot at winning this Test on Day 5. The major hurdle before them will be Rishabh Pant, who will have his task cut out as he bats with the tail. India are 181/6, with a lead of 154 runs. Still anyone’s game. Stay tuned as we build up towards what should be an exciting final day. 

14:30 (IST)
Full Scorecard

Highlights

title-img

ENG vs IND, 2nd Test Day 5 Live Cricket Score Updates: With the second new ball due, England will be itching to have a crack at India’s lower order to give themselves a shot at winning this Test on Day 5. The major hurdle before them will be Rishabh Pant, who will have his task cut out as he bats with the tail. India are 181/6, with a lead of 154 runs. Still anyone’s game. Stay tuned as we build up towards what should be an exciting final day.

Day 4 report: Mark Wood and Moeen Ali shared five wickets as England forced their way into a potentially match-winning position on Day 4 of the second test against India at Lord's on Sunday.

Wood’s pace and Ali's spin helped reduce India's second innings to 181-6 at stumps, a vulnerable lead of 154.

Rishabh Pant, an aggressive batter capable of quickly changing a game, is unbeaten on 14, and Ishant Sharma is 4 not out.

Wood took out in-form openers KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma and returned to end Cheteshwar Pujara’s glacial resistance, before Ali rammed home the advantage.

The spinner dismissed top-scorer Ajinkya Rahane (61) and bowled Ravindra Jadeja with a beauty before play was halted early for bad light. Earlier, Sam Curran had picked up the wicket of key man Virat Kohli for 20.

The game was up for grabs at the start of play, England having been bowled out with a 27-run lead off the final ball of the third day. For the hosts, early wickets were key to getting the advantage and it was Wood who stepped up to provide them.

He found the ideal combination of speed and accuracy to remove first-innings centurion Rahul, who nicked a 93 mph ball in the channel.

Rohit made some big hits off Wood and was on 21 when he launched into another full-blooded hook, but this time got a little less on it. In rushed Ali from long leg, taking a smart low catch to leave India two down with the scores level.

The job of building the lead fell to Kohli and Pujara, with the latter taking a painstaking 35 deliveries to get off the mark. But Curran got Kohli to draw a loose push that nestled in Jos Buttler’s gloves.

England looked set to take a big advantage in the afternoon but instead Pujara and Rahane sucked the heat out of the situation. There were just 12 runs in the first 10 overs after lunch and 19 in the first hour.

At tea the score had trickled along to 105-3, a slow-cooked lead of 78. England kept plugging away after tea but must have felt their window was closing when Jonny Bairstow spilled Rahane on 31 after a poorly placed cut off Ali.

Pujara brought up the century stand with a rare attacking pull off Wood but saw his 206-ball vigil ended seconds later. It was a viperish delivery from Wood, rising menacingly from back of a length and thudding the top glove on its way through to Root at slip.

The seamer’s spell was cut short soon after when he injured his shoulder crashing into the advertising boards at fine-leg, but Ali was ready to pick up the baton.

Rahane lacked the room he needed to cut and feathered an edge through to Buttler. Ali then flicked the top of Ravindra Jadeja’s off stump with a ripper that drifted in and spun away.

Here's all you need to know about the second Test between England and India:

When will the second India vs England Test be played?

The second England vs India Test will be played from Thursday, 12 August, 2021.

Where will the second India vs England Test be played?

The second Test between England and India will be played at Lord's in London.

What time will the second India vs England Test begin?

The second Test between England and India will begin at 3.30 pm IST. The toss is set to take place at 3 pm.

How can I watch the India vs England Test match?

You can watch the second England vs India Test on Sony Six/ Sony Six HD, Sony Ten 3/ Sony Ten 3 HD, with LIVE streaming on Sony LIV. You can also follow our LIVE blog on firstpost.com for scores and updates.

With inputs from AP 

Updated Date: August 16, 2021 14:39:45 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Highlights, India vs England, 1st Test, Full Cricket Score: Rain forces early call off, India 125/4 at stumps on Day 2
First Cricket News

Highlights, India vs England, 1st Test, Full Cricket Score: Rain forces early call off, India 125/4 at stumps on Day 2

India vs England 1st Test Live updates: Anderson will complete his over. Bowls a sharp inswinger off the second which leaves Rahul in two minds. The batter ultimately lets it go. Oh, the umbrellas are out and the covers are on once again. It is pouring once again.

India vs England: 'Not deliberate', says visiting batting coach Rathour after ball-tampering accusations against hosts
First Cricket News

India vs England: 'Not deliberate', says visiting batting coach Rathour after ball-tampering accusations against hosts

England team caused a flutter when two of its players tried playing a bit of "football" with the red cherry during the post-lunch session on the fourth day of the second Test.

Highlights, India vs England, 1st Test Match at Nottingham, Full Cricket Score: India 52/1 at stumps, need 157 more to win
First Cricket News

Highlights, India vs England, 1st Test Match at Nottingham, Full Cricket Score: India 52/1 at stumps, need 157 more to win

India vs England 1st Test Live updates: Right, 152 needed on the final day. India eyeing a victory but they’ll hope that rain doesn’t play spoilsport. Joe Root’s century was the highlight of the day and helped England reach as far as they did with the bat. Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah has roared back to form, a four-wicket haul in the first innings was followed by a five-for in the second essay. Encouraging signs for India as far as the series is concerned. The other pacers assisted Bumrah well. The day belonged to India. That’s it from us today, but do join us tomorrow as we’ll bring you the live coverage from the final day of the first Test. Goodbye!