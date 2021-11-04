Live Score, Australia vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup 2021 Today's Match Updates

Toggle between the above tabs to switch between ball by ball commentary and Scorecard
Australia take on Bangladesh in the Super 12 Group 1 match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.
It's crunch time in the group of death. Australia are third in the table with four points from three matches. They have won two and lost one. Ahead of them is South Africa who have six points from four matches. Only England have qualified and there is a battle between Australia, South Africa and West Indies to qualify for the semis. Bangladesh and Sri Lanka are already knocked out.
Australia will need to win their next two matches and then rely on England to beat South Africa as their net run rate is lower than South Africa's. The hammering they received from England in the last match hurt them. Their batting faltered against England. Apart from Finch no batsmen crossed 20 as they could manage just 125. England chased the total down with 8.2 and eight wickets to spare. It was a thumping loss from which they will need to recover mentally. The batsmen need to step up and deliver.
In focus will be Glenn Maxwell who had a brilliant IPL but hasn't carried forward that form. In the three innings, he's scored 29 runs at an average of 9.66. A lot will be expected from him.
Bangladesh, on the other hand, have been knocked out after a disappointing campaign. Four losses from four games paint a sorry picture of a team that has struggled throughout.
They have their own batting problems. They were bundled out for 84 in the last match against South Africa. The absence of Shakib Al Hasan, who's ruled out of the tournament due to injury, has hurt them. The batters would look to end a disappointing campaign on a high. Bangladesh have nothing to lose and can play fearlessly which makes them even more ominous. Can they play party poopers? Well, we are in for a cracker.
Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming fixture:
When will the Group 1 match of the T20 World Cup 2021 between Australia and Bangladesh take place?
The match between Australia and Bangladesh will take place on 4 November 2021.
What is the venue for Australia and Bangladesh match?
The match will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.
What time will the Australia vs Bangladesh match start?
The match will begin at 3.30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 3 pm IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast the Australia vs Bangladesh match?
The match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also be available on Disney+ Hotstar. Besides, you can browse Firstpost.com for live updates and over-by-over commentary.
