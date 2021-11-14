Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

New Zealand Vs Australia LIVE SCORE (t20)

New Zealand Vs Australia At Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, 14 November, 2021

14 November, 2021
Starts 19:30 (IST)
Play In Progress
New Zealand

New Zealand

30/1 (5.5 ov)

Final
Australia

Australia

Yet To Bat

New Zealand Australia
30/1 (5.5 ov) - R/R 5.14

Play In Progress

Martin Guptill - 1

Kane Williamson (C) - 1

Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Martin Guptill Batting 17 20 3 0
Kane Williamson (C) Batting 1 7 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Josh Hazlewood 2.5 0 9 1
Current Partnership Last Wicket 28/1 (3.5)

2 (2) R/R: 1

Daryl Mitchell 11(8) S.R (137.5)

c Matthew Wade b Josh Hazlewood
Australia vs New Zealand Live Score, T20 World Cup 2021 Final: Hazlewood gets rid of Mitchell

19:54 (IST)

After 5 overs,New Zealand 30/1 ( Martin Guptill 17 , Kane Williamson (C) 1)

Pat Cummins brought into the attack inside the powerplay, and he starts off on a tidy note, giving away just two singles to help maintain pressure on the Black Caps after the breakthrough in the previous over. Williamson, meanwhile, gets off the mark.

19:52 (IST)

Signs of a repeat?

19:51 (IST)

After 4 overs,New Zealand 28/1 ( Martin Guptill 16 , Kane Williamson (C) 0)

Hazlewood continues. Guptill goes for a solid punch through point at the start of the over to collect his third boundary of the innings. He certainly is looking ominous for the Aussie attack the way he’s hitting the ball tonight. Another impressive-looking punch by Mitchell three balls later, though intercepted at extra cover. Hazlewood keeps things tight after the first-ball boundary, and later gets Mitchell caught-behind for 11 to break the opening stand. Skipper Kane Williamson joins Guptill at the crease.

19:46 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Hazlewood gets the in-form Mitchell early! No big score from the in-form opener tonight as he perishes while looking to punch the ball through the cover region, getting a thick edge in the end.  NZ 28/1

Mitchell c Wade b Hazlewood 11(9)

19:43 (IST)

After 3 overs,New Zealand 23/0 ( Martin Guptill 11 , Daryl Mitchell 11)

Gamble from Finch early on as he brings Maxwell in place of Starc in the third over. Expensive start for the all-rounder as Mitchell smashes him over long on for a maximum. Maxwell though, creates a chance early on, inducing an inside edge off Guptill’s bat in the third delivery, though Wade isn’t able to hold on to the catch behind the stumps. Guptill gets a reprieve on 10. Will he convert this into big score tonight?

19:39 (IST)

After 2 overs,New Zealand 13/0 ( Martin Guptill 10 , Daryl Mitchell 3)

Josh Hazlewood from the other end, and he starts off with four consecutive dots to Guptill, bowling a tight line to keep the hard-hitting opener quiet. Guptill then breaks the shackles by hooking a short ball towards the vacant fine leg fence, collecting his second boundary of the innings. Dot to end the over.

19:35 (IST)

After 1 over,New Zealand 9/0 ( Martin Guptill 6 , Daryl Mitchell 3)

Starc starts off with a 146 kmph delivery outside off that Martin Guptill chooses to leave alone. Guptill gets a similar delivery next up, and this time decides to drive this through the covers for a boundary, opening his teams’ account in style. Takes a single next ball. Daryl Mitchell clips the penultimate ball behind square leg, coming back for a third to get himself off the mark. Single to Guptill to end the over, with nine coming from the first over.

19:30 (IST)

The national anthems have been sung one last time in this tournament, and it’s time for the action at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium to kick off! Both teams take the knee before start of play. Starc to Guptill at the start of the Kiwi innings…

19:08 (IST)

Teams:

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson (c), Tim Seifert (wk), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

19:07 (IST)

Kane Williamson, New Zealand captain: We would’ve done the same, but looks like a reasonable surface. We’ve got one obvious change with Seifert replacing Conway. Real shame, one of those freak things. As a team, it’s moving on real quick and focusing on the challenge in front of us.

19:46 (IST)

OUT! Hazlewood gets the in-form Mitchell early! No big score from the in-form opener tonight as he perishes while looking to punch the ball through the cover region, getting a thick edge in the end.  NZ 28/1

Mitchell c Wade b Hazlewood 11(9)
19:08 (IST)

Teams:

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson (c), Tim Seifert (wk), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
19:07 (IST)

Kane Williamson, New Zealand captain: We would’ve done the same, but looks like a reasonable surface. We’ve got one obvious change with Seifert replacing Conway. Real shame, one of those freak things. As a team, it’s moving on real quick and focusing on the challenge in front of us.
19:03 (IST)

TOSS: Australia win the toss, and skipper Aaron Finch opts to field

Australia vs New Zealand Live Score, Final Cricket Score and Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2021 Latest Updates: Pat Cummins brought into the attack inside the powerplay, and he starts off on a tidy note, giving away just two singles to help maintain pressure on the Black Caps after the breakthrough in the previous over. Williamson, meanwhile, gets off the mark.

Australia vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2021 final Live Streaming: The T20 World Cup 2021 will witness a new champion on Sunday when Kane Williamson's New Zealand lock horns with Aaron Finch's Australia in the final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

One the perennial underdogs at cricket's global stage, the final will mark a hat-trick of appearances for New Zealand. While they reached the final of the 2019 Cricket World Cup, where they sustained that heartbreaking loss to eventual champions England, earlier this year, the Kiwis managed to own an ICC trophy when they beat India at the World Test Championship final in Southampton.

And Kane Williamson's men will look to add another trophy to their cabin come Sunday.

Devon Conway will the miss summit clash due to a hand injury that he sustained during the semi-final against England.

Meanwhile, this will be Australia's second appearance at a T20 World Cup final, having lost to England at the 2010 T20 World Cup final in the West Indies.

Adam Zampa's form is a big boost for the Aussies, who has been an influential figure this campaign. He not only has 12 wickets in this tournament (Second-highest wicket taker), but also has registered best bowling figures of 5/19 to see Bangladesh off for just 73.

The two teams have met in the T20 World Cup only once, in 2016, when Mitchell McClenaghan and Corey Anderson shared five wickets among them to restrict Australia to 134/9, while chasing 142, in a Super 10 game in Dharamsala.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of the T20 World Cup 2021 title clash:

When will the T20 World Cup 2021 final between New Zealand and Australia take place?

The match between New Zealand and Australia will take place on 14 November, 2021.

What is the venue for New Zealand versus Australia match?

The match will take place at the Dubai Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

What time will the New Zealand versus Australia match start?

The match will begin at 7.30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 7 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the New Zealand versus Australia match?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also be available on Disney+ Hotstar. Besides, you can browse Firstpost.com for live updates and over-by-over commentary.

Squads:

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Adam Milne, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert (wk), Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee.

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade (wk), David Warner, Adam Zampa.

