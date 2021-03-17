Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

Afghanistan Vs Zimbabwe LIVE SCORE (t20)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

Afghanistan Vs Zimbabwe At Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, 17 March, 2021

17 March, 2021
Starts 15:30 (IST)
Innings Break
Afghanistan

Afghanistan

198/5 (20.0 ov)

1st T20I
Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe

Yet To Bat

Afghanistan Zimbabwe
198/5 (20.0 ov) - R/R 9.9

Innings Break

Usman Ghani - 0

Najibullah Zadran - 0

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Najibullah Zadran not out 0 1 0 0
Usman Ghani not out 0 0 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Richard Ngarava 4 0 43 2
Blessing Muzarabani 4 0 38 2
Current Partnership Last Wicket 198/5 (19.5)

0 (0) R/R: 0

Rashid Khan 7(3) S.R (233.33)

c Richmond Mutumbami b Blessing Muzarabani

LIVE Score, Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe, 1st T20I Cricket Match at Abu Dhabi

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • March 17th, 2021
  • 16:15:37 IST

Toss update: Zimbabwe won the toss and elected to bowl in the first T20I.

Preview: With the ICC T20I World Cup set on their sights, Afghanistan will once again look for nothing less than a series victory when they take on Zimbabwe in a three-match T20 series starting with the first match in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

The Afghans, however face a problem with five of their players, including Gulbadin Naib and Mujeeb Ur Rahman, yet to arrive in UAE due to visa issues.

This has made selectors unable to name a full-strength squad, but their major positive will be having the likes of wicketkeeper batsman Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan still in their squad.

For Zimbabwe, it will be all about showing their potential in the T20I arena, given that they will not be featuring in the T20 World Cup.

Zimbabwe have just won once in nine previous T20I meetings against Afghanistan, and will look to better that record.

Playing XI 

Afghanistan: Asghar Afghan (Captain),  Karim Janat, Usman Ghani, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk),  Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Amir Hamza, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fareed Malik.

Zimbabwe: Sean Williams (Captain), Richmond Mutumbami (wk)  Tarisai Musakanda, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, , Ryan Burl, Donald Tiripano, Brandon Mavuta, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava

 

Updated Date: March 17, 2021 16:15:37 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe: Rashid Khan, Amir Hamza combine for seven wickets to leave visitors in trouble at end of Day 3
First Cricket News

Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe: Rashid Khan, Amir Hamza combine for seven wickets to leave visitors in trouble at end of Day 3

Forced to follow-on after being dismissed for 287 all out, Zimbabwe were 24 without loss in their second innings after the third day's play at Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe: Sean Williams' century, Blessing Muzarabani, Victor Nyauchi's bowling leads visitors to 10-wicket win
First Cricket News

Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe: Sean Williams' century, Blessing Muzarabani, Victor Nyauchi's bowling leads visitors to 10-wicket win

Williams hit 105 to guide Zimbabwe to 250 all out before Afghanistan — trailing by 119 — were bowled out for 135 in their second innings.

Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe: Blessing Muzarabani, Sean Williams help visitors grab lead in first Test
First Cricket News

Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe: Blessing Muzarabani, Sean Williams help visitors grab lead in first Test

At close, Zimbabwe were 133-5 with Williams not out on 54 and Ryan Burl on eight not out. They lead by two runs with five wickets intact on a day that saw 15 wickets fall.