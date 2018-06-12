LIVE, Pakistan vs Scotland, 1st T20I at Edinburgh: Cricket score and updates
Catch the live score and updates from the 1st T20I between Scotland and Pakistan at Edinburgh
FirstCricket Staff,
June 12, 2018
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|3499
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3589
|112
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|England
|3772
|97
|6
|Sri Lanka
|2914
|94
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5292
|123
|2
|India
|5492
|122
|3
|South Africa
|3842
|113
|4
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|5
|Australia
|3327
|104
|6
|Pakistan
|3279
|102
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|2990
|130
|2
|Australia
|1894
|126
|3
|India
|3932
|123
|4
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|5
|England
|1951
|115
|6
|South Africa
|2058
|114
Preview: Pakistan, the world's top-ranked T20I side, announced a 15-member squad Monday for their two matches against Scotland later this month.
File image of Scotland team who beat England. Reuters
There was only one change in the squad from the T20I series against the West Indies in April, with Haris Sohail replacing Babar Azam, who fractured his wrist during the first Test against England last week.
Pakistan drew the two-Test series 1-1 after winning the first match at Lord's and losing the second in Leeds on Sunday.
Scotland are on a high after winning the one-off ODI against England.
The two T20Is will be played on 12 and 13 June.
Pakistan: Sarfraz Ahmed (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Ahmed Shehzad, Haris Sohail, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Hussain Tallat, Faheem Ashraf, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Amir, Hassan Ali, Rahat Ali, Usman Shinwari, Shaheen Shah Afridi
Scotland: Kyle Coetzer(c), Richie Berrington, Dylan Budge, Matthew Cross, Alasdair Evans, Craig Wallace, Michael Leask, Calum MacLeod, Hamza Tahir, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole, Mark Watt, Bradley Wheal, Stuart Whittingham
Updated Date:
Jun 12, 2018
