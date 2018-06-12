Click here for the scorecard

Preview: Pakistan, the world's top-ranked T20I side, announced a 15-member squad Monday for their two matches against Scotland later this month.

There was only one change in the squad from the T20I series against the West Indies in April, with Haris Sohail replacing Babar Azam, who fractured his wrist during the first Test against England last week.

Pakistan drew the two-Test series 1-1 after winning the first match at Lord's and losing the second in Leeds on Sunday.

Scotland are on a high after winning the one-off ODI against England.

The two T20Is will be played on 12 and 13 June.

Pakistan: Sarfraz Ahmed (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Ahmed Shehzad, Haris Sohail, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Hussain Tallat, Faheem Ashraf, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Amir, Hassan Ali, Rahat Ali, Usman Shinwari, Shaheen Shah Afridi

Scotland: Kyle Coetzer(c), Richie Berrington, Dylan Budge, Matthew Cross, Alasdair Evans, Craig Wallace, Michael Leask, Calum MacLeod, Hamza Tahir, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole, Mark Watt, Bradley Wheal, Stuart Whittingham